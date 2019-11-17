CSN
Sherod scores 25 to lift Richmond over CS Northridge 90-62

  • AP
  • Nov 17, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nick Sherod had 25 points and Grant Golden had a double-double as Richmond easily beat Cal State Northridge 90-62 on Sunday.

Sherod made a career-high seven 3-pointers - one shy of the program record - on nine attempts while Golden had 11 points and a career-best tying 12 rebounds. Jacob Gilyard had 18 points and seven assists for Richmond (3-0) and Blake Francis added 16 points.

Brendan Harrick had 17 points for the Matadors (0-5), who have lost eight games in a row dating to last season. Terrell Gomez added 15 points and Michael Ou scored 14.

The Spiders, whose first two games went to overtime, joined Southern Miss as the only teams in the last 10 years to open a season with back-to-back OT wins.

Richmond faces McNeese State at home on Friday. Cal State Northridge looks for its first win against Colgate next Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Team Stats
Points 62 90
Field Goals 20-55 (36.4%) 34-62 (54.8%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 15-30 (50.0%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 37
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 16 26
Team 6 1
Assists 9 22
Steals 4 6
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 12 21
Technicals 0 0
Richmond
Starters
N. Sherod
J. Gilyard
B. Francis
G. Golden
N. Cayo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Sherod 25 2 1 9/14 7/9 0/0 2 22 0 1 1 0 2
J. Gilyard 18 3 7 7/9 4/6 0/0 2 26 1 0 1 0 3
B. Francis 16 2 4 6/10 3/6 1/2 0 26 2 0 0 0 2
G. Golden 11 12 3 4/6 0/0 3/4 1 18 1 0 0 1 11
N. Cayo 4 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 1 0
Starters
N. Sherod
J. Gilyard
B. Francis
G. Golden
N. Cayo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Sherod 25 2 1 9/14 7/9 0/0 2 22 0 1 1 0 2
J. Gilyard 18 3 7 7/9 4/6 0/0 2 26 1 0 1 0 3
B. Francis 16 2 4 6/10 3/6 1/2 0 26 2 0 0 0 2
G. Golden 11 12 3 4/6 0/0 3/4 1 18 1 0 0 1 11
N. Cayo 4 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 1 0
Bench
S. Koureissi
A. Gustavson
T. Burton
T. Verbinskis
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
J. Wojcik
M. Grace
C. Crabtree
G. Arizin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Koureissi 5 3 1 2/3 0/0 1/1 3 14 0 2 1 2 1
A. Gustavson 4 1 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 5 18 1 0 3 1 0
T. Burton 4 4 2 1/4 0/3 2/2 2 17 0 0 0 2 2
T. Verbinskis 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
J. Gaitley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Kulju 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Wojcik 0 5 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 21 0 0 3 0 5
M. Grace 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 2 0
C. Crabtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 36 22 34/62 15/30 7/9 21 200 6 3 10 10 26
