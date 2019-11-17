Sherod scores 25 to lift Richmond over CS Northridge 90-62
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nick Sherod had 25 points and Grant Golden had a double-double as Richmond easily beat Cal State Northridge 90-62 on Sunday.
Sherod made a career-high seven 3-pointers - one shy of the program record - on nine attempts while Golden had 11 points and a career-best tying 12 rebounds. Jacob Gilyard had 18 points and seven assists for Richmond (3-0) and Blake Francis added 16 points.
Brendan Harrick had 17 points for the Matadors (0-5), who have lost eight games in a row dating to last season. Terrell Gomez added 15 points and Michael Ou scored 14.
The Spiders, whose first two games went to overtime, joined Southern Miss as the only teams in the last 10 years to open a season with back-to-back OT wins.
Richmond faces McNeese State at home on Friday. Cal State Northridge looks for its first win against Colgate next Sunday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|41.0
|Min. Per Game
|41.0
|25.0
|Pts. Per Game
|25.0
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|1.5
|Reb. Per Game
|1.5
|39.5
|Field Goal %
|64.7
|41.7
|Three Point %
|52.6
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|82.4
|Bad pass turnover on Festus Ndumanya
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Northridge
|19.0
|Tomas Verbinskis missed jump shot
|21.0
|+ 2
|Darius Brown II made layup
|38.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jake Wojcik, stolen by Darius Brown II
|48.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|+ 1
|Elijah Harkless made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Shooting foul on Jake Wojcik
|1:00
|+ 2
|Tyler Burton made jump shot
|1:23
|+ 1
|Michael Ou made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:45
|+ 1
|Michael Ou made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|90
|Field Goals
|20-55 (36.4%)
|34-62 (54.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|15-30 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|37
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|16
|26
|Team
|6
|1
|Assists
|9
|22
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|12
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northridge 0-5
|72.3 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Richmond 3-0
|96.5 PPG
|35 RPG
|19.0 APG
|Key Players
|
32
|B. Harrick G
|7.8 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|0.8 APG
|55.0 FG%
|
5
|N. Sherod G
|20.5 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|2.0 APG
|46.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Harrick G
|17 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|N. Sherod G
|25 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|54.8
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Harrick
|17
|0
|0
|6/10
|5/7
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Gomez
|15
|3
|2
|6/17
|0/8
|3/3
|1
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|D. Brown II
|6
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|25
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|J. Pearre
|4
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|23
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|L. Coleman II
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Harrick
|17
|0
|0
|6/10
|5/7
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Gomez
|15
|3
|2
|6/17
|0/8
|3/3
|1
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|D. Brown II
|6
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|25
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|J. Pearre
|4
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|23
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|L. Coleman II
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ou
|14
|8
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|8/9
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|E. Harkless
|6
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|R. Artest III
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|F. Ndumanya
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Kaba-Camara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Diane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sokol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brookins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Henderson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skapintsev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|24
|9
|20/55
|5/18
|17/21
|12
|200
|4
|1
|14
|8
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sherod
|25
|2
|1
|9/14
|7/9
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Gilyard
|18
|3
|7
|7/9
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Francis
|16
|2
|4
|6/10
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|26
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Golden
|11
|12
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|N. Cayo
|4
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sherod
|25
|2
|1
|9/14
|7/9
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Gilyard
|18
|3
|7
|7/9
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Francis
|16
|2
|4
|6/10
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|26
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Golden
|11
|12
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|N. Cayo
|4
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Koureissi
|5
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|14
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|A. Gustavson
|4
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|18
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|T. Burton
|4
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|T. Verbinskis
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Gaitley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Kulju
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Wojcik
|0
|5
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|M. Grace
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|C. Crabtree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|90
|36
|22
|34/62
|15/30
|7/9
|21
|200
|6
|3
|10
|10
|26
