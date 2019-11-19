Burton carries Wichita State past Gardner-Webb 74-52
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Morris Udeze and reserve Jamarius Burton scored 15 points apiece and Wichita State rolled past Gardner-Webb 74-52 on Tuesday night.
Trey Wade pitched in with 11 points and five rebounds for the Shockers (4-0). Erik Stevenson totaled 10 points, five assists and zero turnovers.
Jaheam Cornwall scored a career-high 22 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (0-4). Jose Perez sank just 1 of 10 shots but handed out six assists.
Wichita State shot 47% from the floor, 31% from 3-point range and hit 11 of 15 free throws. Gardner-Webb sank 11 of 21 from distance (52%) but just 5 of 24 from inside the arc (21%).
---
---
|26.7
|Min. Per Game
|26.7
|11.7
|Pts. Per Game
|11.7
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|9.7
|Reb. Per Game
|9.7
|27.3
|Field Goal %
|36.8
|16.7
|Three Point %
|46.2
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|Defensive rebound by Brycen Bush
|27.0
|Jose Perez missed jump shot
|29.0
|+ 2
|Jacob Herrs made floating jump shot
|42.0
|+ 3
|Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Jamison Jr.
|56.0
|Bad pass turnover on Tate Busse, stolen by Eric Jamison Jr.
|1:03
|+ 3
|Lance Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Jamison Jr.
|1:19
|Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.
|1:24
|Brycen Bush missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:26
|Offensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard
|1:30
|Tate Busse missed reverse layup
|1:32
|+ 3
|Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Perez
|1:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|74
|Field Goals
|16-45 (35.6%)
|27-57 (47.4%)
|3-Pointers
|11-21 (52.4%)
|9-29 (31.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|37
|Offensive
|4
|10
|Defensive
|17
|23
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|15
|16
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Gardner-Webb 0-4
|61.0 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Wichita State 4-0
|80.0 PPG
|48.7 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Cornwall G
|7.7 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|33.3 FG%
|
2
|J. Burton G
|9.0 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|46.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Cornwall G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|J. Burton G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|35.6
|FG%
|47.4
|
|
|52.4
|3PT FG%
|31.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cornwall
|22
|4
|3
|7/11
|6/8
|2/3
|1
|27
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|L. Dufeal
|7
|5
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|N. Johnson
|4
|2
|0
|1/7
|1/4
|1/2
|3
|20
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Perez
|4
|2
|6
|1/10
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Jamison Jr.
|0
|3
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|31
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Udeze
|15
|4
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|T. Wade
|11
|5
|0
|4/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|E. Stevenson
|10
|4
|5
|4/7
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|26
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Dennis
|5
|2
|2
|2/11
|1/7
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Sherfield
|3
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Udeze
|15
|4
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|T. Wade
|11
|5
|0
|4/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|E. Stevenson
|10
|4
|5
|4/7
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|26
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Dennis
|5
|2
|2
|2/11
|1/7
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Sherfield
|3
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Burton
|15
|4
|4
|5/8
|2/2
|3/6
|0
|24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|T. Etienne
|8
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|N. Fernandes
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Herrs
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Bear-Chandler
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Bush
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Midtgaard
|0
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|T. Busse
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Gordon
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Echenique
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bilau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|33
|16
|27/57
|9/29
|11/15
|15
|200
|6
|2
|11
|10
|23
