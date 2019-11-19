GWEBB
Burton carries Wichita State past Gardner-Webb 74-52

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Morris Udeze and reserve Jamarius Burton scored 15 points apiece and Wichita State rolled past Gardner-Webb 74-52 on Tuesday night.

Trey Wade pitched in with 11 points and five rebounds for the Shockers (4-0). Erik Stevenson totaled 10 points, five assists and zero turnovers.

Jaheam Cornwall scored a career-high 22 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (0-4). Jose Perez sank just 1 of 10 shots but handed out six assists.

Wichita State shot 47% from the floor, 31% from 3-point range and hit 11 of 15 free throws. Gardner-Webb sank 11 of 21 from distance (52%) but just 5 of 24 from inside the arc (21%).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Perez
T. Wade
26.7 Min. Per Game 26.7
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
27.3 Field Goal % 36.8
16.7 Three Point % 46.2
50.0 Free Throw % 70.6
  Defensive rebound by Brycen Bush 27.0
  Jose Perez missed jump shot 29.0
+ 2 Jacob Herrs made floating jump shot 42.0
+ 3 Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Jamison Jr. 56.0
  Bad pass turnover on Tate Busse, stolen by Eric Jamison Jr. 1:03
+ 3 Lance Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Jamison Jr. 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr. 1:24
  Brycen Bush missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:26
  Offensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard 1:30
  Tate Busse missed reverse layup 1:32
+ 3 Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Perez 1:59
Team Stats
Points 52 74
Field Goals 16-45 (35.6%) 27-57 (47.4%)
3-Pointers 11-21 (52.4%) 9-29 (31.0%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 37
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 17 23
Team 5 4
Assists 15 16
Steals 7 6
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Cornwall G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
24
M. Udeze C
15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Gardner-Webb 0-4 272552
home team logo Wichita State 4-0 433174
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Gardner-Webb 0-4 61.0 PPG 35.7 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Wichita State 4-0 80.0 PPG 48.7 RPG 16.7 APG
Key Players
1
J. Cornwall G 7.7 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.7 APG 33.3 FG%
2
J. Burton G 9.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.0 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Cornwall G 22 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
2
J. Burton G 15 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
35.6 FG% 47.4
52.4 3PT FG% 31.0
60.0 FT% 73.3
Gardner-Webb
Starters
J. Cornwall
L. Dufeal
N. Johnson
J. Perez
E. Jamison Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cornwall 22 4 3 7/11 6/8 2/3 1 27 0 0 4 1 3
L. Dufeal 7 5 0 2/7 1/2 2/2 2 26 2 0 1 1 4
N. Johnson 4 2 0 1/7 1/4 1/2 3 20 1 0 2 1 1
J. Perez 4 2 6 1/10 1/3 1/2 1 33 1 0 1 0 2
E. Jamison Jr. 0 3 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 31 2 0 3 0 3
Bench
L. Terry
K. Reid
J. Jenkins
G. Bryant
C. Turner
E. Valdez
K. Kincaid
A. Selden
S. Itodo
M. Lynott
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Terry 6 1 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 1
K. Reid 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/2 4 11 0 1 1 0 0
J. Jenkins 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 14 0 0 1 0 1
G. Bryant 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 7 1 0 0 1 0
C. Turner 0 2 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 23 0 0 1 0 2
E. Valdez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kincaid - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Selden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Itodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lynott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 21 15 16/45 11/21 9/15 14 200 7 1 15 4 17
Wichita State
Starters
M. Udeze
T. Wade
E. Stevenson
D. Dennis
G. Sherfield
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Udeze 15 4 1 6/8 0/0 3/3 1 23 0 0 1 2 2
T. Wade 11 5 0 4/7 1/3 2/2 2 24 1 0 1 2 3
E. Stevenson 10 4 5 4/7 2/5 0/0 3 26 2 0 0 1 3
D. Dennis 5 2 2 2/11 1/7 0/0 3 27 0 0 1 0 2
G. Sherfield 3 2 2 0/1 0/1 3/3 1 18 0 1 0 1 1
Bench
J. Burton
T. Etienne
N. Fernandes
J. Herrs
I. Bear-Chandler
B. Bush
A. Midtgaard
T. Busse
D. Gordon
J. Echenique
J. Bilau
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Burton 15 4 4 5/8 2/2 3/6 0 24 0 1 1 1 3
T. Etienne 8 3 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 3
N. Fernandes 3 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 0 0
J. Herrs 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Bear-Chandler 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 5 1 0 2 0 0
B. Bush 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
A. Midtgaard 0 5 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 12 0 0 2 3 2
T. Busse 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0
D. Gordon 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 3
J. Echenique - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bilau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 33 16 27/57 9/29 11/15 15 200 6 2 11 10 23
