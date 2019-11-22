MOST
Prim’s 19 lead Missouri State to 71-69 win over Hawks

  • Nov 22, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Gaige Prim had 19 points and Josh Hall hit a pair of tie-breaking free throws with 48.7 seconds left as Missouri State held off Saint Joseph’s 71-69 at the Charleston Classic on Friday.

The Bears (3-3) had built a 12-point lead with eight minutes left, but the Hawks rallied to tie it at 69-all on Taylor Funk’s 3-pointer with 1:27 remaining. On the next possession, Keandre Cook’s long 3-pointer with the shot clock running out was off the mark and Hall grabbed it away and got fouled.

The Nevada transfer confidently made both for the game’s final points.

Saint Joseph’s (2-4) had two opportunities to tie or go ahead, but Daly’s runner in the lane went in and out and Rahmir Moore’s 3 in the final moments missed.

Daly led Saint Joseph’s with 25 points.

Missouri State will face either Towson or Buffalo for fifth place. Saint Joseph’s takes on the Towson-Buffalo loser for seventh.

Key Players
T. Da Silva
R. Daly
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
41.3 Field Goal % 39.5
0.0 Three Point % 28.9
61.9 Free Throw % 68.8
Team Stats
Points 71 69
Field Goals 23-60 (38.3%) 25-58 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 19-23 (82.6%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 42 30
Offensive 12 7
Defensive 26 20
Team 4 3
Assists 9 15
Steals 11 6
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 14 17
Technicals 1 0
44
G. Prim F
19 PTS, 5 REB
1
R. Daly G
25 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
Missouri State
Starters
K. Cook
T. Dixon
L. West
T. Da Silva
K. Mohammed
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cook 18 8 3 5/17 2/8 6/7 0 39 5 0 1 1 7
T. Dixon 9 7 2 4/11 0/4 1/1 3 32 1 1 2 0 7
L. West 6 9 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 2 32 0 0 3 2 7
T. Da Silva 6 3 0 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 0 2 3 0
K. Mohammed 2 2 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 15 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
G. Prim
F. Cooper Jr.
J. Hall
J. Black
I. Mosley
R. Owens
D. Scott
J. Ridder
S. Brown
T. Freeman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Prim 19 5 0 6/10 0/0 7/9 2 24 3 1 1 4 1
F. Cooper Jr. 6 0 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 8 1 0 1 0 0
J. Hall 5 4 1 1/5 0/1 3/4 2 20 0 0 1 2 2
J. Black 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 0
I. Mosley 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ridder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 38 9 23/60 6/20 19/23 14 200 11 2 13 12 26
Saint Joseph's
Starters
R. Daly
T. Funk
C. Brown
L. Edwards
M. Douglas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Daly 25 5 6 11/19 3/5 0/0 1 33 1 1 3 2 3
T. Funk 10 5 2 4/10 2/8 0/1 3 27 0 0 0 0 5
C. Brown 4 4 2 2/5 0/3 0/0 1 26 3 1 2 1 3
L. Edwards 2 3 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 3 26 1 0 2 0 3
M. Douglas 2 1 2 0/3 0/2 2/2 3 16 0 0 4 0 1
Bench
R. Moore
C. Knox
A. Longpre
D. Ashley
T. Freeman
G. Foster Jr.
G. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Moore 10 3 0 3/8 3/6 1/2 0 30 0 0 0 1 2
C. Knox 7 5 2 2/7 1/2 2/2 3 23 1 1 1 3 2
A. Longpre 6 1 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 13 0 1 0 0 1
D. Ashley 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 27 15 25/58 10/28 9/11 17 200 6 4 12 7 20
