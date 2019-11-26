Toppin leads Dayton to 89-62 win over Virginia Tech in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) �� Obi Toppin had 24 points and eight rebounds in another dominating Maui Invitational performance, lifting Dayton into the title game with an emphatic 89-62 victory over Virginia Tech on Tuesday.
Toppin rose to the occasion on the national stage in Dayton’s Maui opener and topped himself against Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore had the loud Dayton crowd roaring in the first half with a string of 3-pointers and brought them to their feet with a series of dunks in the second as the Flyers (5-0) raced past Virginia Tech (6-1).
Toppin shot 10 of 14 from the floor and led an early charge as Dayton jumped on the Hokies. The Flyers shot 64%, went 11 of 23 from the 3-point arc and have a chance to add a second Maui Invitational title - with 2003 - against No. 4 Kansas or Brigham Young Wednesday night.
Landers Nolley II led the Hokies with 15 points.
Virginia Tech notched the first upset in Maui, making all the big plays down the stretch to knock off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66.
The Flyers opened their fourth Maui trip by knocking off Georgia 80-61 behind Toppin’s 25 points.
Toppin kept his Maui road show revved up against the Hokies, scoring inside and out. He had 14 points by halftime, hitting 5 of 9 shots.
His teammates were pretty good, too, going 19 of 29 from the floor and using a 13-2 run to build a 49-31 halftime lead.
Dayton didn’t let up in the second half and Toppin continued to have his way with the Hokies. Working primarily out of the post, he brought the loud contingent of Dayton to its feet with pair of spin moves and dunks, prompting a chant of “Obi!”
Dayton closed out the rousing victory by hitting its final 10 shots.
BIG PICTURE
Dayton will be a popular mid-major pick to make a deep run in March regardless of what happens in the title game. The Flyers are that good.
Virginia Tech took down mighty Michigan State, but was no match for Toppin and the Flyers.
UP NEXT
Dayton plays the winner between No. 4 Kansas and BYU in Wednesday’s title game.
Virginia Tech faces the Kansas-BYU loser in the third-place game.
|27.0
|Min. Per Game
|27.0
|6.2
|Pts. Per Game
|6.2
|7.5
|Ast. Per Game
|7.5
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|42.0
|Field Goal %
|34.1
|31.0
|Three Point %
|17.6
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|55.6
|Offensive rebound by John Ojiako
|0.0
|Jalen Cone missed jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Camron Greer made layup, assist by Jhery Matos
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Chase Johnson
|33.0
|Hunter Cattoor missed free throw
|33.0
|Shooting foul on Camron Greer
|33.0
|+ 3
|Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne
|33.0
|+ 3
|Jhery Matos made 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 2
|John Ojiako made dunk, assist by Nahiem Alleyne
|38.0
|+ 2
|Christian Wilson made layup, assist by Dwayne Cohill
|58.0
|+ 1
|Nahiem Alleyne made free throw
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|62
|Field Goals
|35-55 (63.6%)
|22-51 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|10-18 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|21
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|27
|17
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|22
|13
|Steals
|2
|7
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|9
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Dayton 5-0
|87.3 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|19.0 APG
|Virginia Tech 6-1
|78.5 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|18.5 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|O. Toppin F
|24.0 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|1.8 APG
|72.5 FG%
|
2
|L. Nolley II G
|20.5 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|48.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Toppin F
|24 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|L. Nolley II G
|15 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|63.6
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|24
|8
|1
|10/14
|3/5
|1/2
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|R. Chatman
|13
|2
|4
|5/9
|3/5
|0/1
|3
|27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|T. Landers
|13
|6
|1
|5/7
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|30
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|R. Mikesell
|10
|5
|2
|4/5
|1/2
|1/3
|4
|15
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Crutcher
|6
|2
|9
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|24
|8
|1
|10/14
|3/5
|1/2
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|R. Chatman
|13
|2
|4
|5/9
|3/5
|0/1
|3
|27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|T. Landers
|13
|6
|1
|5/7
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|30
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|R. Mikesell
|10
|5
|2
|4/5
|1/2
|1/3
|4
|15
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Crutcher
|6
|2
|9
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Watson
|6
|5
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Matos
|5
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Johnson
|4
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Cohill
|4
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Greer
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Wilson
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Swerlein
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sissoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Becker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Loughran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|33
|22
|35/55
|11/24
|8/14
|21
|200
|2
|1
|14
|6
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Nolley II
|15
|6
|1
|5/13
|3/6
|2/2
|3
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|N. Alleyne
|9
|2
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|P. Horne
|7
|3
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|W. Bede
|6
|2
|6
|2/9
|0/4
|2/3
|3
|34
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Radford
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Nolley II
|15
|6
|1
|5/13
|3/6
|2/2
|3
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|N. Alleyne
|9
|2
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|P. Horne
|7
|3
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|W. Bede
|6
|2
|6
|2/9
|0/4
|2/3
|3
|34
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Radford
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Cattoor
|12
|1
|0
|4/7
|4/6
|0/2
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Ojiako
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Wilkins
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Cone
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Aluma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kabongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|20
|13
|22/51
|8/21
|10/18
|19
|200
|7
|3
|9
|3
|17
