Hartwell’s big game helps George Mason dump Nebraska 85-66
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Jamal Hartwell II scored a career-high 23 points and Jordan Miller had 20 and George Mason advanced to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic with an 85-66 win over Nebraska on Tuesday night.
Javone Green added 17points for the Patriots, who are 7-1 for the first time since 1983-84. Hartwell, who had five 3-pointers and six assists, also career bests, and Miller combined for 28 points in the second half. AJ Wilson pulled down 14 rebounds and blocked five shots to go with eight points.
In the second half George Mason made 7 of 12 behind the arc and shot 61%.
Nebraska (3-3) was within 67-60 with 7:49 to play. Then the Patriots hit 7 of 8 shots to break open the game with an 18-4 run. Nebraska hit just one 3-pointer among eight shots, plus a free throw and had three turnovers to end its three-game winning streak.
''This was a gratifying win for us. It was a great team victory,'' said Patriot head coach Dave Paulsen. ''We kept them out of transition and I thought we defended really well. Our offense, against their pressure, wasn't perfect but I thought we distributed the ball well.''
Dachon Burke led the Cornhuskers with 14 points but only had two in the second half. Haanif Cheatham added 13 points.
Hartwell and Greene scored 10 points apiece as the Patriots opened a 37-28 halftime lead. A 29-12 rebounding margin helped, including 11-2 on the offensive end. The teams combined for 24 turnovers.
A Green dunk tied the game at 16 and then the Patriots hit three 3-pointers, taking a 27-19 lead on Justin Kier's triple at the 7:22 mark. A 7-0 surge late in the half put George Mason up by 11.
''We did talk about the need, playing back-to-back game, to play with high energy,'' Paulsen said. ''Was this the best game we've played this season? It feels like it. It certainly was a complete game, with our defensive energy and our offensive efficiency.''
BIG PICTURE
George Mason: In addition to winning like they haven't in 35 years, the Patriots had their first-ever 5-0 start before losing to No. 6 Maryland.
Nebraska: The rebuilding Cornhuskers only returned 50 points from last season, but had scored at least 80 points in its three wins. Nebraska last won at in-season tournament in 2000, the San Juan Shootout.
UP NEXT
George Mason faces New Mexico State in the championship game on Wednesday.
Nebraska plays South Florida in the third-place game on Wednesday.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|21.0
|Pts. Per Game
|21.0
|9.7
|Ast. Per Game
|9.7
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|37.9
|Field Goal %
|44.6
|35.7
|Three Point %
|23.5
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|58.1
|+ 2
|Dachon Burke Jr. made dunk
|23.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jack Tempchin, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.
|30.0
|Offensive rebound by George Mason
|31.0
|Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Dachon Burke Jr.
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar
|56.0
|Dachon Burke Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Dachon Burke Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Shooting foul on Javon Greene
|56.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Miller made layup, assist by AJ Wilson
|1:14
|Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|1:44
|Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:46
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|66
|Field Goals
|32-65 (49.2%)
|24-61 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|11-25 (44.0%)
|10-30 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|8-13 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|26
|Offensive
|13
|6
|Defensive
|33
|19
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fouls
|12
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Mason 7-1
|70.7 PPG
|44.9 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Nebraska 3-3
|78.0 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Hartwell II G
|12.1 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|2.6 APG
|37.2 FG%
|
11
|D. Burke Jr. G
|12.0 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|1.2 APG
|38.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Hartwell II G
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|D. Burke Jr. G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|44.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hartwell II
|23
|3
|6
|8/15
|5/10
|2/2
|2
|37
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Miller
|20
|8
|1
|7/11
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|26
|2
|1
|4
|1
|7
|J. Greene
|17
|6
|3
|7/17
|2/6
|1/2
|4
|34
|4
|0
|4
|1
|5
|A. Wilson
|8
|14
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|34
|1
|5
|3
|7
|7
|J. Oduro
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Mar
|8
|6
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|J. Kier
|7
|3
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Tempchin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. McCray
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Calixte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Haidara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Konnor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|46
|14
|32/65
|11/25
|10/14
|12
|200
|7
|6
|19
|13
|33
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Burke Jr.
|14
|2
|1
|5/11
|2/5
|2/4
|1
|30
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|H. Cheatham
|13
|1
|0
|5/9
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Mack
|9
|2
|3
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|30
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Y. Ouedraogo
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|J. Green
|2
|4
|5
|1/7
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cross
|11
|5
|1
|4/9
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|M. Kavas
|10
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|5/6
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Curtis
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Easley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Stevenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Banton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Arop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Piatkowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|25
|12
|24/61
|10/30
|8/13
|13
|198
|9
|4
|14
|6
|19
-
SFA
1DUKE73
72
2nd 3:51
-
NCUMN
NDAK43
96
2nd 5:22
-
BUTLER
STNFRD54
51
2nd 6:56 ESP2
-
LONGWD
UCRIV28
31
2nd 19:31
-
NDAKST
IDAHO32
27
2nd 19:08
-
SIUE
UOP17
49
2nd 20:00
-
SAMHOU
CSBAK16
11
1st 9:08
-
4KANSAS
BYU18
19
1st 6:33 ESPN
-
UCDAV
CAL25
36
1st 0.0 PACN
-
JACKST
UNLV27
36
1st 0.0
-
COLOST
LOYCHI61
60
Final
-
NEAST
DRAKE56
59
Final
-
WMICH
SEATTLE55
59
Final
-
TNMART
GWEBB64
81
Final
-
WEBER
MURYST68
69
Final
-
NMEXST
SFLA65
45
Final
-
YALE
BUCK81
61
Final
-
UGA
3MICHST85
93
Final
-
BU
NCOLO55
78
Final
-
HAMP
SANFRAN73
89
Final
-
GRAM
PORTST74
84
Final
-
UCIRV
LALAF92
67
Final
-
BROWN
MASLOW63
75
Final
-
CALDCO
NORFLK64
54
Final
-
SALAB
MIAOH82
71
Final
-
ODU
WASHST50
66
Final
-
WISC
NMEX50
59
Final
-
UCLA
CHAMIN74
48
Final
-
IUPUI
STHRN77
83
Final
-
WICHST
SC70
47
Final
-
WILL
BALLST69
62
Final
-
WOFF
UMES67
42
Final
-
UTVALL
MOUNT61
64
Final
-
BRYANT
NH76
87
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
OKLA66
77
Final
-
FLTECH
FGC59
73
Final
-
FDU
ND66
91
Final
-
SUNYON
BING69
90
Final
-
ARIZST
PRINCE67
65
Final
-
KU
FIU82
96
Final
-
HOW
AMER69
86
Final
-
BRE
CIT47
90
Final
-
APPST
ETNST69
78
Final
-
CSE
DELST53
90
Final
-
COPPST
JMAD94
78
Final
-
GREEN
HIGHPT73
90
Final
-
FLACOL
STETSON60
72
Final
-
GOUCH
VMI32
98
Final
-
MERCER
STBON51
56
Final
-
NJTECH
RUT58
85
Final
-
CORN
NAVY61
72
Final
-
EANDH
NCWILM66
122
Final
-
FURMAN
ELON91
61
Final
-
RICH
18AUBURN65
79
Final
-
MOREHD
WMMARY84
95
Final
-
GMASON
NEB85
66
Final
-
STFRAN
ARKLR56
67
Final
-
WRIGHT
LSALLE70
72
Final
-
RADFRD
MNMTH63
80
Final
-
LINDER
ILL65
117
Final
-
NWST
LAMON69
77
Final
-
NCCU
SILL48
64
Final
-
CAN
ILLCHI94
64
Final
-
HOUBP
HOU73
112
Final
-
LAMAR
UAB48
57
Final
-
COLG
WISGB99
81
Final
-
CMICH
DEPAUL75
88
Final
-
LOYMD
NEBOM65
70
Final
-
DAYTON
VATECH89
62
Final
-
BMC
NICHST56
102
Final
-
NIOWA
WVU55
60
Final
-
COLCHRI
MONST46
82
Final
-
WYO
TCU47
64
Final
-
BELMONT
EWASH82
87
Final
-
21COLO
CLEM0
0127 O/U
+4.5
11:30pm ESP2