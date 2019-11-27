Austin helps shaky Cal hold off UC Davis 72-66
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) It’s not often Mark Fox will be OK with his team blowing a big double-digit lead like California did against UC Davis. And for the record, it's not something he wants to get used to, either.
That the Golden Bears made plays down the stretch to win made it a lot easier for Fox to handle.
Paris Austin scored seven of his 12 points over the final 5 ½ minutes and California held off UC Davis 72-66 on Tuesday night.
Matt Bradley scored 19 points, Kareem South had 14 and Grant Anticevich 13 for the Bears (5-2).
“I’m really glad the game got to that point because it was important for us to play in a close game,” Fox said. “We got more out of the finish of that game than we would have had we kept the double-figure lead the whole time, although I wish we would have kept the double-figure lead the whole time.”
California led by as much as 18 but went cold in the second half, lost the lead then had to hold off pesky UC Davis in the final moments.
Ezra Manjon’s jumer pulled the Aggies (2-6) within 68-63 with 25 seconds left. After South made one of two free throws for Cal, Elijah Pepper’s 3-pointer for Davis with 13.5 seconds cut the gap to 69-66.
Austin was fouled with 2.2 seconds left and made one of two free throws to seal the win, improving the Bears to 33-0 in the series between the two Northern California schools.
“We probably let them get back in the game.” Anticevich said. “They were hitting a lot of shots and playing hard at the start of the second half. It took a while for us to get going again.”
The uneven win for Cal came after consecutive losses to No. 1 Duke and Texas at the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.
Manjon had 21 point for UC Davis. Stefan Gonzalez added 15 points and matched his career-high of five 3-pointers. The Aggies have lost five straight.
The Bears had nine turnovers in the first half but made up for it with steady shooting from the perimeter. Cal made five of its first eight 3-pointers and shot better than 65 percent overall in the first half.
Bradley made a pair of 3s sandwiched around one from Anticevich, and South added back-to-back buckets to make it 34-16. Davis closed within 36-25 at halftime on Manjon’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
BIG PICTURE
UC Davis: The Aggies gave the Bears all they could handle and that’s an encouraging sign for a team in the middle of a long road trip. Manjon and Gonzalez form a nice duo on the outside, but UC Davis needs more from leading scorer Matt Neufeld on the inside.
California: The Bears seemed headed for a blowout win in the first game back at Haas Pavilion before things got shaky at the end. That’s been a constant theme for Cal so far, and something that Fox will need to address.
ODDS AND ENDS
UC Davis made eight 3-pointers in the second half and had 11 for the game … The Bears have won seven straight home games dating to last season … Neufeld shot 3 of 10 and had four rebounds going against Cal’s 7-foot center Lars Thiemann … The Aggies managed only nine points off 15 turnovers by the Bears.
UP NEXT
UC Davis: The Aggies play at Utah on Friday.
California: The Golden Bears play at San Francisco on Dec. 4. Cal has won nine of the last 12 games between the two teams.
--
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.7
|Min. Per Game
|28.7
|8.0
|Pts. Per Game
|8.0
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|6.7
|Reb. Per Game
|6.7
|38.5
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|50.0
|Three Point %
|61.1
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Oliver Gehrke
|2.0
|Paris Austin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Ezra Manjon
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Paris Austin
|2.0
|Elijah Pepper missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Kareem South made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Kareem South made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Oliver Gehrke
|9.0
|+ 3
|Elijah Pepper made 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 1
|Kareem South made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|72
|Field Goals
|23-61 (37.7%)
|27-46 (58.7%)
|3-Pointers
|11-27 (40.7%)
|8-15 (53.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|37
|Offensive
|4
|2
|Defensive
|16
|32
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|4
|1
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|4
|15
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UC Davis 2-6
|69.4 PPG
|34.4 RPG
|15.1 APG
|California 5-2
|66.5 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|10.5 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|E. Manjon G
|12.0 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|4.1 APG
|43.8 FG%
|
20
|M. Bradley G
|18.2 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|50.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Manjon G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|M. Bradley G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|58.7
|
|
|40.7
|3PT FG%
|53.3
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Manjon
|21
|2
|6
|8/16
|1/2
|4/4
|5
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Mooney
|11
|4
|0
|3/10
|3/9
|2/2
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Neufeld
|7
|2
|0
|3/10
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|E. Pepper
|7
|4
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Fuller
|1
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Manjon
|21
|2
|6
|8/16
|1/2
|4/4
|5
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Mooney
|11
|4
|0
|3/10
|3/9
|2/2
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Neufeld
|7
|2
|0
|3/10
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|E. Pepper
|7
|4
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Fuller
|1
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gonzalez
|15
|1
|0
|5/10
|5/8
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Gehrke
|4
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Adebayo
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Koehler
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Printup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Squire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|20
|9
|23/61
|11/27
|9/13
|18
|200
|4
|0
|4
|4
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|19
|4
|3
|6/10
|3/5
|4/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|K. South
|14
|5
|4
|5/7
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|G. Anticevich
|13
|11
|1
|5/10
|3/3
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|1
|4
|1
|10
|L. Thiemann
|4
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|J. Brown
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|19
|4
|3
|6/10
|3/5
|4/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|K. South
|14
|5
|4
|5/7
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|G. Anticevich
|13
|11
|1
|5/10
|3/3
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|1
|4
|1
|10
|L. Thiemann
|4
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|J. Brown
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Austin
|12
|5
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|3/6
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|A. Kelly
|6
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Harris-Dyson
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Thorpe
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Gordon
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Orender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Serge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Klonaras
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Alters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuany
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|34
|11
|27/46
|8/15
|10/16
|18
|200
|1
|3
|15
|2
|32
-
21COLO
CLEM71
67
2nd 0.0 ESP2
-
NEAST
DRAKE56
59
Final
-
COLOST
LOYCHI61
60
Final
-
WMICH
SEATTLE55
59
Final
-
TNMART
GWEBB64
81
Final
-
NMEXST
SFLA65
45
Final
-
WEBER
MURYST68
69
Final
-
YALE
BUCK81
61
Final
-
UGA
3MICHST85
93
Final
-
HAMP
SANFRAN73
89
Final
-
BU
NCOLO55
78
Final
-
GRAM
PORTST74
84
Final
-
UCIRV
LALAF92
67
Final
-
WISC
NMEX50
59
Final
-
ODU
WASHST50
66
Final
-
BROWN
MASLOW63
75
Final
-
SALAB
MIAOH82
71
Final
-
CALDCO
NORFLK64
54
Final
-
UCLA
CHAMIN74
48
Final
-
IUPUI
STHRN77
83
Final
-
WICHST
SC70
47
Final
-
WOFF
UMES67
42
Final
-
WILL
BALLST69
62
Final
-
GREEN
HIGHPT73
90
Final
-
GOUCH
VMI32
98
Final
-
FLACOL
STETSON60
72
Final
-
UTVALL
MOUNT61
64
Final
-
MIZZOU
OKLA66
77
Final
-
MERCER
STBON51
56
Final
-
FLTECH
FGC59
73
Final
-
FDU
ND66
91
Final
-
BRYANT
NH76
87
Final/OT
-
SUNYON
BING69
90
Final
-
HOW
AMER69
86
Final
-
CSE
DELST53
90
Final
-
BRE
CIT47
90
Final
-
NJTECH
RUT58
85
Final
-
FURMAN
ELON97
61
Final
-
APPST
ETNST69
78
Final
-
KU
FIU82
96
Final
-
EANDH
NCWILM66
122
Final
-
ARIZST
PRINCE67
65
Final
-
CORN
NAVY61
72
Final
-
COPPST
JMAD94
78
Final
-
GMASON
NEB85
66
Final
-
RICH
18AUBURN65
79
Final
-
STFRAN
ARKLR56
67
Final
-
MOREHD
WMMARY84
95
Final
-
WRIGHT
LSALLE70
72
Final
-
RADFRD
MNMTH63
80
Final
-
LINDER
ILL65
117
Final
-
CMICH
DEPAUL75
88
Final
-
BMC
NICHST56
102
Final
-
DAYTON
VATECH89
62
Final
-
LOYMD
NEBOM65
70
Final
-
NCCU
SILL48
64
Final
-
LAMAR
UAB48
57
Final
-
HOUBP
HOU73
112
Final
-
CAN
ILLCHI94
64
Final
-
NWST
LAMON69
77
Final
-
COLG
WISGB99
81
Final
-
NIOWA
WVU55
60
Final
-
SFA
1DUKE85
83
Final/OT
-
WYO
TCU47
64
Final
-
COLCHRI
MONST46
82
Final
-
BELMONT
EWASH82
87
Final
-
NCUMN
NDAK50
115
Final
-
BUTLER
STNFRD68
67
Final
-
LONGWD
UCRIV58
71
Final
-
UCDAV
CAL66
72
Final
-
SIUE
UOP50
78
Final
-
JACKST
UNLV57
80
Final
-
NDAKST
IDAHO70
53
Final
-
SAMHOU
CSBAK74
65
Final
-
4KANSAS
BYU71
56
Final