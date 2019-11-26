WICHST
SC

No Text

Wichita State leads wire-to-wire against South Carolina

  • AP
  • Nov 26, 2019

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) Erik Stevenson had 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals and Wichita State led wire-to-wire in a 70-47 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night to advance to the title game of the Cancun Challenge.

Wichita State is hoping to win the tournament like it did in 2012 on its way to the Final Four. The Shockers are 6-0 for the first time since its historic 35-0 start to the 2013-14 season.

Trey Wade added 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Wichita State. Jamarius Burton scored 10 points with five assists. Coach Gregg Marshall, a South Carolina native, got his first win in three tries against his favorite childhood team - with the two previous meetings coming during his time with Winthrop.

Stevenson scored 12 quick points as Wichita State jumped out to a 27-9 lead after 11-plus minutes by making 10 of 17 shots, including three 3-pointers. South Carolina was 4 of 16 during the stretch with eight turnovers. The Gamecocks trailed 41-22 at halftime.

Wichita State held South Carolina to 32.7% shooting for its sixth straight game holding an opponent under 40% to rank 10th nationally in field-goal percentage defense. The Shockers have not allowed more than 63 points in a game this year.

Senior Maik Kotsar was the only player for South Carolina (4-2) in double figures with 12 points. The Gamecocks were coming off a seven-turnover win against Gardner-Webb for the fifth-fewest under coach Frank Martin, but gave it away 19 times against Wichita State.

It was the Gamecocks' first game away from home this season.

UP NEXT

Wichita State plays the winner of Northern Iowa-West Virginia on Wednesday.

South Carolina faces the loser for third place on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Wade
A. Lawson
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
43.6 Field Goal % 39.7
50.0 Three Point % 31.3
73.7 Free Throw % 77.1
  Offensive rebound by Brycen Bush 23.0
  Jacob Herrs missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler 37.0
  Trey Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
+ 1 DeAntoni Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 DeAntoni Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Personal foul on Jalyn McCreary 57.0
+ 1 Trey Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:05
+ 1 Trey Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:05
  Shooting foul on Noah Fernandes 1:05
+ 1 DeAntoni Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:22
Team Stats
Points 70 47
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 18-56 (32.1%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Total Rebounds 43 34
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 29 22
Team 4 2
Assists 17 8
Steals 9 9
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 16 19
Fouls 20 24
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
10
E. Stevenson G
19 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
21
M. Kotsar F
12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Wichita State 6-0 412970
home team logo South Carolina 4-2 222547
Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Cancun,
Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Cancun,
Team Stats
away team logo Wichita State 6-0 76.4 PPG 44.2 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo South Carolina 4-2 75.4 PPG 45.6 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
10
E. Stevenson G 10.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.6 APG 37.3 FG%
21
M. Kotsar F 7.6 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.8 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
E. Stevenson G 19 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
21
M. Kotsar F 12 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
41.1 FG% 32.1
25.9 3PT FG% 30.0
73.9 FT% 47.1
Wichita State
Starters
E. Stevenson
T. Wade
D. Dennis
G. Sherfield
M. Udeze
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Stevenson 19 8 4 6/13 2/7 5/5 2 30 3 0 3 0 8
T. Wade 11 6 4 4/8 2/4 1/1 2 26 2 0 1 3 3
D. Dennis 5 3 0 2/8 1/7 0/0 2 12 0 1 2 2 1
G. Sherfield 4 4 2 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 18 1 0 3 0 4
M. Udeze 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 8 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
E. Stevenson
T. Wade
D. Dennis
G. Sherfield
M. Udeze
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Stevenson 19 8 4 6/13 2/7 5/5 2 30 3 0 3 0 8
T. Wade 11 6 4 4/8 2/4 1/1 2 26 2 0 1 3 3
D. Dennis 5 3 0 2/8 1/7 0/0 2 12 0 1 2 2 1
G. Sherfield 4 4 2 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 18 1 0 3 0 4
M. Udeze 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 8 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
J. Burton
T. Etienne
J. Echenique
D. Gordon
A. Midtgaard
I. Bear-Chandler
B. Bush
J. Herrs
T. Busse
N. Fernandes
J. Bilau
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Burton 10 4 5 3/8 0/0 4/9 1 22 0 0 4 2 2
T. Etienne 8 2 1 2/8 2/7 2/2 0 24 2 0 0 0 2
J. Echenique 6 3 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 1 1 0 3
D. Gordon 3 0 0 0/0 0/0 3/4 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Midtgaard 2 6 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 1 0 2 4
I. Bear-Chandler 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 1
B. Bush 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
J. Herrs 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Busse 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Fernandes 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 1 0 1 0 0
J. Bilau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 39 17 23/56 7/27 17/23 20 200 9 3 16 10 29
South Carolina
Starters
M. Kotsar
W. Leveque
J. Bolden
J. Minaya
A. Lawson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kotsar 12 7 3 6/13 0/0 0/0 3 36 3 2 5 2 5
W. Leveque 6 8 0 2/3 0/0 2/4 4 19 0 1 0 2 6
J. Bolden 5 1 2 2/10 1/3 0/0 2 21 0 1 2 0 1
J. Minaya 5 5 1 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 28 0 0 2 3 2
A. Lawson 5 2 1 2/6 1/2 0/2 1 20 2 0 1 0 2
Starters
M. Kotsar
W. Leveque
J. Bolden
J. Minaya
A. Lawson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kotsar 12 7 3 6/13 0/0 0/0 3 36 3 2 5 2 5
W. Leveque 6 8 0 2/3 0/0 2/4 4 19 0 1 0 2 6
J. Bolden 5 1 2 2/10 1/3 0/0 2 21 0 1 2 0 1
J. Minaya 5 5 1 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 28 0 0 2 3 2
A. Lawson 5 2 1 2/6 1/2 0/2 1 20 2 0 1 0 2
Bench
J. Couisnard
T. Moss
J. McCreary
T. Anderson
T. Hannibal
M. Henry
N. Nelson
A. Frink
M. Green
S. Woods
K. Bryant
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Couisnard 7 1 0 3/7 1/2 0/0 3 18 1 0 6 1 0
T. Moss 2 1 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 1
J. McCreary 2 1 0 0/2 0/0 2/5 3 10 0 0 0 1 0
T. Anderson 2 0 0 0/3 0/1 2/2 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
T. Hannibal 1 4 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 4 18 1 0 2 0 4
M. Henry 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 1
N. Nelson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Frink 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 2 0 0 0 0
M. Green 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 32 8 18/56 3/10 8/17 24 200 9 4 19 10 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores