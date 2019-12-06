Fitts leads Saint Mary's (Cal) past N. Illinois 61-49
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Malik Fitts had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Saint Mary's to a 61-49 win over Northern Illinois on Thursday night, the Gaels' eighth straight victory.
Fitts shot 8 for 10 from the line.
Tanner Krebs had 14 points and six rebounds for Saint Mary's (9-1). Jordan Ford added 12 points. Kristers Zoriks had 10 points for the hosts.
Eugene German had 16 points for the Huskies (6-3), whose six-game winning streak ended with the loss. Lacey James added seven rebounds.
Saint Mary's faces Dayton on Sunday. Northern Illinois plays UC Davis on the road on Saturday.
---
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|61
|Field Goals
|18-50 (36.0%)
|20-51 (39.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|34
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|20
|25
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|7
|12
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|N. Illinois 6-3
|69.4 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|10.9 APG
|Saint Mary's 8-1
|75.3 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|36.0
|FG%
|39.2
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|34.6
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. German
|16
|3
|2
|7/19
|0/4
|2/3
|1
|32
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|L. James
|9
|7
|0
|2/6
|1/1
|4/6
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|G. Daow
|7
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. McCarty
|4
|4
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Hankerson
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Henry-Hayes
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Scott
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|T. Cochran
|3
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|D. Beane
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Travis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Mateen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Filippone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|25
|7
|18/50
|5/20
|8/13
|14
|200
|5
|1
|13
|5
|20
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Zoriks
|10
|1
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Fotu
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Menzies
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Ducas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Bowen
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Clinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|31
|12
|20/51
|9/26
|12/14
|13
|200
|6
|6
|9
|6
|25