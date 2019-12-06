NILL
Fitts leads Saint Mary's (Cal) past N. Illinois 61-49

  • AP
  • Dec 06, 2019

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Malik Fitts had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Saint Mary's to a 61-49 win over Northern Illinois on Thursday night, the Gaels' eighth straight victory.

Fitts shot 8 for 10 from the line.

Tanner Krebs had 14 points and six rebounds for Saint Mary's (9-1). Jordan Ford added 12 points. Kristers Zoriks had 10 points for the hosts.

Eugene German had 16 points for the Huskies (6-3), whose six-game winning streak ended with the loss. Lacey James added seven rebounds.

Saint Mary's faces Dayton on Sunday. Northern Illinois plays UC Davis on the road on Saturday.

Key Players
E. German
10 G
M. Fitts
24 F
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
43.5 Field Goal % 41.5
35.5 Three Point % 36.1
72.1 Free Throw % 76.3
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen 0.0
  Darius Beane missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Personal foul on Alex Ducas 5.0
  Elijah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 3 Nathan Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Beane 32.0
+ 2 Dan Fotu made dunk 45.0
  Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu 50.0
  Elijah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford 1:18
  Eugene German missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:20
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ford 1:30
Team Stats
Points 49 61
Field Goals 18-50 (36.0%) 20-51 (39.2%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 32 34
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 20 25
Team 7 3
Assists 7 12
Steals 5 6
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
10
E. German G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
T. Krebs G
14 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo N. Illinois 6-3 222749
home team logo Saint Mary's 8-1 303161
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
Team Stats
away team logo N. Illinois 6-3 69.4 PPG 45.4 RPG 10.9 APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 8-1 75.3 PPG 35.2 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
E. German G 20.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.7 APG 43.5 FG%
T. Krebs G 12.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.7 APG 52.3 FG%
Top Scorers
E. German G 16 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
T. Krebs G 14 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
36.0 FG% 39.2
25.0 3PT FG% 34.6
61.5 FT% 85.7
N. Illinois
Starters
E. German
L. James
G. Daow
N. McCarty
T. Hankerson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. German 16 3 2 7/19 0/4 2/3 1 32 2 0 5 0 3
L. James 9 7 0 2/6 1/1 4/6 1 30 0 0 2 1 6
G. Daow 7 1 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 0 1
N. McCarty 4 4 1 1/3 1/3 1/2 2 29 0 0 2 1 3
T. Hankerson 2 3 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 32 1 0 1 0 3
Saint Mary's
Starters
T. Krebs
M. Fitts
J. Ford
M. Tass
T. Kuhse
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Krebs 14 6 0 5/11 4/6 0/0 0 33 3 1 1 3 3
M. Fitts 13 12 1 2/8 1/6 8/10 2 37 0 1 1 0 12
J. Ford 12 3 4 4/14 2/9 2/2 1 39 2 0 1 0 3
M. Tass 6 3 6 3/8 0/0 0/0 3 31 0 4 1 1 2
T. Kuhse 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 0 3 1 1
NCAA BB Scores