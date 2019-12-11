Cook lifts Missouri St. over Arkansas St. 75-53
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Keandre Cook had 17 points as Missouri State romped past Arkansas State 75-53 on Wednesday night.
Lamont West had 13 points for Missouri State (6-5), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tyrik Dixon added 12 points. Gaige Prim had 11 points for the home team.
Arkansas State totaled 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Canberk Kus had 16 points for the Red Wolves (7-3). J.J. Matthews added 15 points. Jerry Johnson Jr. had 13 points.
Missouri State faces VCU on the road on Sunday. Arkansas State matches up against Louisiana-Lafayette at home next Wednesday.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|37.5
|Three Point %
|37.8
|81.8
|Free Throw %
|83.7
|+ 1
|Jerry Johnson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Jerry Johnson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Shooting foul on Ross Owens
|25.0
|+ 3
|Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hall
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
|59.0
|Jerry Johnson Jr. missed jump shot
|1:01
|+ 2
|Lamont West made dunk
|1:21
|Offensive rebound by Lamont West
|1:24
|Keandre Cook missed jump shot
|1:26
|+ 2
|Canberk Kus made jump shot
|1:58
|+ 3
|Tyrik Dixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley
|2:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|75
|Field Goals
|18-48 (37.5%)
|25-44 (56.8%)
|3-Pointers
|3-11 (27.3%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|14-16 (87.5%)
|19-23 (82.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|28
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|13
|21
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|4
|11
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|14
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Arkansas State 7-3
|69.1 PPG
|33.7 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Missouri State 6-5
|68.4 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|11.8 APG
|
|37.5
|FG%
|56.8
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|82.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Kus
|16
|2
|0
|7/11
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Matthews
|15
|2
|0
|6/9
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|24
|0
|1
|5
|2
|0
|C. Willis
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Fields
|2
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2
|M. Brevard
|0
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|13
|2
|1
|3/11
|1/3
|6/6
|1
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Eaton
|3
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|29
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Jackson
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Scoggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Eggleston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Farrington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Felts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|20
|4
|18/48
|3/11
|14/16
|18
|200
|6
|1
|15
|7
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cook
|17
|3
|3
|5/11
|1/4
|6/6
|1
|37
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|L. West
|13
|3
|0
|5/8
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|T. Dixon
|12
|5
|2
|4/6
|2/3
|2/3
|3
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|T. Da Silva
|9
|5
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|32
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|J. Black
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Prim
|11
|4
|0
|5/10
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|I. Mosley
|8
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|3/4
|0
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|R. Owens
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hall
|2
|5
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|D. Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Cooper Jr.
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|13
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Ridder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mohammed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|27
|11
|25/44
|6/14
|19/23
|16
|200
|8
|4
|14
|6
|21
