ARKST
MOST

No Text

Cook lifts Missouri St. over Arkansas St. 75-53

  • AP
  • Dec 11, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Keandre Cook had 17 points as Missouri State romped past Arkansas State 75-53 on Wednesday night.

Lamont West had 13 points for Missouri State (6-5), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tyrik Dixon added 12 points. Gaige Prim had 11 points for the home team.

Arkansas State totaled 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Canberk Kus had 16 points for the Red Wolves (7-3). J.J. Matthews added 15 points. Jerry Johnson Jr. had 13 points.

Missouri State faces VCU on the road on Sunday. Arkansas State matches up against Louisiana-Lafayette at home next Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Fields
K. Cook
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
43.5 Field Goal % 41.7
37.5 Three Point % 37.8
81.8 Free Throw % 83.7
+ 1 Jerry Johnson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Jerry Johnson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Shooting foul on Ross Owens 25.0
+ 3 Ross Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hall 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Hall 59.0
  Jerry Johnson Jr. missed jump shot 1:01
+ 2 Lamont West made dunk 1:21
  Offensive rebound by Lamont West 1:24
  Keandre Cook missed jump shot 1:26
+ 2 Canberk Kus made jump shot 1:58
+ 3 Tyrik Dixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley 2:16
Team Stats
Points 53 75
Field Goals 18-48 (37.5%) 25-44 (56.8%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 21 28
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 13 21
Team 1 1
Assists 4 11
Steals 6 8
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
12
C. Kus G
16 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
1
K. Cook G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Arkansas State 7-3 163753
home team logo Missouri State 6-5 344175
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Arkansas State 7-3 69.1 PPG 33.7 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo Missouri State 6-5 68.4 PPG 41.5 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
12
C. Kus G 12.6 PPG 5.8 RPG 2.1 APG 46.2 FG%
1
K. Cook G 17.0 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.5 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
12
C. Kus G 16 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
1
K. Cook G 17 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
37.5 FG% 56.8
27.3 3PT FG% 42.9
87.5 FT% 82.6
Arkansas State
Starters
C. Kus
J. Matthews
C. Willis
C. Fields
M. Brevard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kus 16 2 0 7/11 2/4 0/0 3 32 0 0 1 1 1
J. Matthews 15 2 0 6/9 0/0 3/4 5 24 0 1 5 2 0
C. Willis 4 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 25 0 0 0 0 1
C. Fields 2 3 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 2 28 0 0 5 1 2
M. Brevard 0 5 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 2 1 4
Starters
C. Kus
J. Matthews
C. Willis
C. Fields
M. Brevard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kus 16 2 0 7/11 2/4 0/0 3 32 0 0 1 1 1
J. Matthews 15 2 0 6/9 0/0 3/4 5 24 0 1 5 2 0
C. Willis 4 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 25 0 0 0 0 1
C. Fields 2 3 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 2 28 0 0 5 1 2
M. Brevard 0 5 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 2 1 4
Bench
J. Johnson Jr.
M. Eaton
A. Jackson
J. Scoggins
M. Eggleston
K. Wilson
M. Farrington
A. Felts
J. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson Jr. 13 2 1 3/11 1/3 6/6 1 27 2 0 1 0 2
M. Eaton 3 3 1 0/5 0/2 3/4 3 29 3 0 1 0 3
A. Jackson 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 18 1 0 0 2 0
J. Scoggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Eggleston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Farrington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Felts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 20 4 18/48 3/11 14/16 18 200 6 1 15 7 13
Missouri State
Starters
K. Cook
L. West
T. Dixon
T. Da Silva
J. Black
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cook 17 3 3 5/11 1/4 6/6 1 37 0 1 1 0 3
L. West 13 3 0 5/8 1/4 2/2 1 25 1 0 2 1 2
T. Dixon 12 5 2 4/6 2/3 2/3 3 26 1 0 2 0 5
T. Da Silva 9 5 1 3/5 0/0 3/4 3 32 1 2 2 3 2
J. Black 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
K. Cook
L. West
T. Dixon
T. Da Silva
J. Black
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cook 17 3 3 5/11 1/4 6/6 1 37 0 1 1 0 3
L. West 13 3 0 5/8 1/4 2/2 1 25 1 0 2 1 2
T. Dixon 12 5 2 4/6 2/3 2/3 3 26 1 0 2 0 5
T. Da Silva 9 5 1 3/5 0/0 3/4 3 32 1 2 2 3 2
J. Black 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
G. Prim
I. Mosley
R. Owens
J. Hall
D. Scott
S. Brown
F. Cooper Jr.
J. Ridder
K. Mohammed
T. Freeman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Prim 11 4 0 5/10 0/0 1/2 3 23 1 0 2 2 2
I. Mosley 8 1 1 2/2 1/1 3/4 0 12 2 1 1 0 1
R. Owens 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hall 2 5 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 20 1 0 1 0 5
D. Scott 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
F. Cooper Jr. 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 13 1 0 3 0 0
J. Ridder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mohammed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 27 11 25/44 6/14 19/23 16 200 8 4 14 6 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores