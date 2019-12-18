Domask scores 19 to lead S. Illinois over Hampton 75-53
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Marcus Domask registered 19 points and six assists as Southern Illinois romped past Hampton 75-53 on Wednesday night.
Sekou Dembele had 10 points for Southern Illinois (5-7). Ronnie Suggs Jr. added 10 points. Harwin Francois had six rebounds for the home team.
Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Southern Illinois scored 41 points in the second half, a season best for the hosts, while the 25 second-half points for Hampton were the fewest of the season for the visitors.
Greg Heckstall had 14 points for the Pirates (4-7). Dondre Griffin added 14 points. Amir Smith had seven rebounds.
Southern Illinois plays Southeast Missouri at home on Saturday. Hampton plays Kent State on the road on Saturday.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|12.4
|Pts. Per Game
|12.4
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|41.4
|Field Goal %
|48.2
|29.8
|Three Point %
|35.7
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|85.0
|Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|0.0
|Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 3
|Will Keller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Trent Brown
|36.0
|Pierre Sow missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Pierre Sow missed 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Stevan Jeremic
|36.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Will Keller
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|1:09
|Edward Oliver-Hampton missed jump shot
|1:11
|Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|75
|Field Goals
|19-48 (39.6%)
|27-55 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|2-11 (18.2%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|13-23 (56.5%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|35
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|18
|24
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|5
|19
|Steals
|2
|7
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|13
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Hampton 4-7
|78.4 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|16.2 APG
|S. Illinois 5-7
|63.4 PPG
|32.2 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|G. Heckstall G
|7.0 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|3.2 APG
|34.2 FG%
|
1
|M. Domask F
|13.7 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|2.6 APG
|49.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Heckstall G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|M. Domask F
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|56.5
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Griffin
|14
|2
|0
|4/7
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|40
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|G. Heckstall
|14
|3
|2
|5/11
|0/4
|4/6
|1
|36
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|P. Sow
|6
|5
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|B. Stanley
|6
|1
|0
|2/10
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|30
|0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|D. Warren
|4
|5
|2
|2/8
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|29
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Domask
|19
|3
|6
|7/10
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|34
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|R. Suggs Jr.
|10
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|E. McGill
|4
|5
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|B. Benson
|4
|5
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|L. Jones
|2
|1
|8
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Dembele
|10
|5
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|K. Davis
|9
|1
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|14
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|H. Francois
|9
|6
|1
|3/9
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T. Brown
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|W. Keller
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Gooch
|2
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S. Jeremic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Cook Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|34
|19
|27/55
|7/24
|14/17
|20
|200
|7
|0
|11
|10
|24
