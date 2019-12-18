HAMP
SILL

No Text

Domask scores 19 to lead S. Illinois over Hampton 75-53

  Dec 18, 2019

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Marcus Domask registered 19 points and six assists as Southern Illinois romped past Hampton 75-53 on Wednesday night.

Sekou Dembele had 10 points for Southern Illinois (5-7). Ronnie Suggs Jr. added 10 points. Harwin Francois had six rebounds for the home team.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Southern Illinois scored 41 points in the second half, a season best for the hosts, while the 25 second-half points for Hampton were the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Greg Heckstall had 14 points for the Pirates (4-7). Dondre Griffin added 14 points. Amir Smith had seven rebounds.

Southern Illinois plays Southeast Missouri at home on Saturday. Hampton plays Kent State on the road on Saturday.

  Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois 0.0
  Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 3 Will Keller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Trent Brown 36.0
  Pierre Sow missed 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
  Pierre Sow missed 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Stevan Jeremic 36.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Will Keller 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois 1:09
  Edward Oliver-Hampton missed jump shot 1:11
  Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones 1:28
Points 53 75
Field Goals 19-48 (39.6%) 27-55 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 2-11 (18.2%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 13-23 (56.5%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 35
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 18 24
Team 2 1
Assists 5 19
Steals 2 7
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 13 20
Technicals 1 0
Hampton
Starters
D. Griffin
G. Heckstall
P. Sow
B. Stanley
D. Warren
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Griffin 14 2 0 4/7 2/5 4/4 0 40 1 0 3 0 2
G. Heckstall 14 3 2 5/11 0/4 4/6 1 36 0 0 2 1 2
P. Sow 6 5 1 3/4 0/0 0/2 0 17 0 1 0 2 3
B. Stanley 6 1 0 2/10 0/0 2/4 1 30 0 0 7 1 0
D. Warren 4 5 2 2/8 0/2 0/2 2 29 0 1 2 2 3
Bench
A. Smith
E. Oliver-Hampton
R. Dean
D. Banister
J. Marrow
T. Carver
K. Shelton
S. Anthony
C. Shelton
B. Earle
R. Forbes
T. Banks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Smith 7 7 0 3/3 0/0 1/2 3 14 0 0 1 3 4
E. Oliver-Hampton 2 1 0 0/5 0/0 2/2 2 13 1 0 0 0 1
R. Dean 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 0 0 1 2
D. Banister 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 7 0 0 1 0 1
J. Marrow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Carver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shelton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Shelton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Earle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Forbes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 28 5 19/48 2/11 13/23 13 200 2 2 16 10 18
S. Illinois
Bench
S. Dembele
K. Davis
H. Francois
T. Brown
W. Keller
B. Gooch
S. Jeremic
A. Cook Jr.
J. Gardner
B. Harvey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Dembele 10 5 0 5/5 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 4
K. Davis 9 1 0 3/5 1/1 2/3 2 14 2 0 2 1 0
H. Francois 9 6 1 3/9 3/7 0/0 3 27 1 0 0 0 6
T. Brown 3 3 1 1/5 1/5 0/0 2 17 1 0 0 1 2
W. Keller 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
B. Gooch 2 2 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
S. Jeremic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Cook Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 34 19 27/55 7/24 14/17 20 200 7 0 11 10 24
