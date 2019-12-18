VALPO
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 22 points as Valparaiso beat High Point 87-72 on Wednesday night. Eron Gordon added 20 points for the Crusaders.

Daniel Sackey had 11 points and nine assists for Valparaiso (7-5). Donovan Clay added 10 points.

A 3-pointer by Eric Coleman Jr. drew High Point to within 66-64 with 8 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the second half before Valparaiso took command with a 14-4 run over the next five minutes. The Crusaders' lead peaked at 87-70 after a short 7-0 run.

John-Michael Wright scored a season-high 25 points and had eight rebounds for the Panthers (2-9). Curtis Holland III added 16 points. Caden Sanchez had 10 points.

Valparaiso plays at Arkansas in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday. High Point plays Belmont Abbey at home on Saturday.

Valparaiso
Starters
J. Freeman-Liberty
D. Sackey
D. Clay
J. Kiser
M. McMillan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Freeman-Liberty 22 6 4 9/18 1/4 3/4 3 27 2 0 1 1 5
D. Sackey 11 1 9 2/5 1/2 6/8 1 35 1 0 0 0 1
D. Clay 10 3 2 4/7 2/5 0/0 0 27 1 2 3 3 0
J. Kiser 8 8 1 3/6 2/4 0/1 2 31 1 0 0 3 5
M. McMillan 8 1 2 3/6 0/2 2/2 2 16 0 1 1 1 0
Bench
E. Gordon
B. Krikke
N. Robinson
Z. Morgan
L. Morrill
B. Pappas
S. Lorange
R. Fazekas
E. Freese-Vilien
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Gordon 20 2 0 7/9 6/8 0/0 0 21 1 1 1 0 2
B. Krikke 8 5 2 3/7 0/3 2/2 3 23 1 1 0 2 3
N. Robinson 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 10 1 1 3 1 1
Z. Morgan 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Morrill 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Pappas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Lorange 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
R. Fazekas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Freese-Vilien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 28 21 31/59 12/29 13/17 14 200 8 6 9 11 17
High Point
Starters
Jo. Wright
C. Holland III
C. Sanchez
E. Coleman Jr.
B. Randleman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Jo. Wright 25 8 1 11/16 3/5 0/0 1 38 0 0 1 4 4
C. Holland III 16 5 1 6/14 2/7 2/2 4 36 0 0 1 1 4
C. Sanchez 10 3 3 5/8 0/0 0/0 0 26 0 2 1 2 1
E. Coleman Jr. 6 3 0 2/5 1/1 1/2 1 18 0 1 3 1 2
B. Randleman 2 2 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
R. Peterson III
Ja. Wright
C. Thomas Jr.
D. Slay II
E. Izunabor
O. Smith
J. Hughes
C. Billups
R. Ayers
B. Quinlan-Huertas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Peterson III 8 4 4 3/6 1/2 1/2 1 25 1 0 1 2 2
Ja. Wright 5 0 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 4 18 1 0 2 0 0
C. Thomas Jr. 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/1 2 10 0 0 2 0 2
D. Slay II 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 12 1 0 3 0 1
E. Izunabor 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
O. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Billups - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ayers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Quinlan-Huertas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 28 15 30/60 8/20 4/7 16 200 3 3 16 10 18
