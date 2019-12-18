Freeman-Liberty leads Valparaiso past High Point 87-72
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 22 points as Valparaiso beat High Point 87-72 on Wednesday night. Eron Gordon added 20 points for the Crusaders.
Daniel Sackey had 11 points and nine assists for Valparaiso (7-5). Donovan Clay added 10 points.
A 3-pointer by Eric Coleman Jr. drew High Point to within 66-64 with 8 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the second half before Valparaiso took command with a 14-4 run over the next five minutes. The Crusaders' lead peaked at 87-70 after a short 7-0 run.
John-Michael Wright scored a season-high 25 points and had eight rebounds for the Panthers (2-9). Curtis Holland III added 16 points. Caden Sanchez had 10 points.
Valparaiso plays at Arkansas in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday. High Point plays Belmont Abbey at home on Saturday.
---
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|72
|Field Goals
|31-59 (52.5%)
|30-60 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|12-29 (41.4%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|32
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|17
|18
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|21
|15
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|16
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 7-5
|76.1 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|16.6 APG
|High Point 2-9
|62.4 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|11.2 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Freeman-Liberty G
|21.8 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|3.0 APG
|46.8 FG%
|
1
|Jo. Wright G
|12.3 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|1.7 APG
|36.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Freeman-Liberty G
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|Jo. Wright G
|25 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.5
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|41.4
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Gordon
|20
|2
|0
|7/9
|6/8
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|B. Krikke
|8
|5
|2
|3/7
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|23
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|N. Robinson
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|Z. Morgan
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Morrill
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Pappas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Lorange
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Fazekas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Freese-Vilien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|28
|21
|31/59
|12/29
|13/17
|14
|200
|8
|6
|9
|11
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Peterson III
|8
|4
|4
|3/6
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|25
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Ja. Wright
|5
|0
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Thomas Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Slay II
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|E. Izunabor
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Billups
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ayers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Quinlan-Huertas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|28
|15
|30/60
|8/20
|4/7
|16
|200
|3
|3
|16
|10
|18
-
TEXSO
NEVADA68
87
2nd 3:25
-
SJST
SNCLRA74
82
2nd 49.0
-
UOP
UNLV74
66
2nd 0.0
-
10BAYLOR
TNMART59
43
2nd 11:20 ESPU
-
CPOLY
SACST55
55
2nd 8.0
-
MNTNA
8OREG24
37
1st 0.0 PACN
-
6UK
UTAH31
35
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
CCTST
DART60
76
Final
-
UIW
CARK82
88
Final/OT
-
OREGST
TXSA88
78
Final
-
LOYCHI
VANDY78
70
Final
-
STNYBRK
9UVA44
56
Final
-
WCAR
XAVIER61
74
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY81
58
Final
-
STPETE
UCONN56
66
Final
-
REGENT
HOW47
105
Final
-
ETNST
LSU74
63
Final
-
USCUP
SCST73
70
Final
-
NCGRN
UVM54
53
Final
-
NIAGARA
STBON70
87
Final
-
21TENN
CINCY66
78
Final
-
DEPAUL
CLEVST73
65
Final
-
VCU
CHARLS76
71
Final
-
BCU
UCF65
70
Final
-
CAN
BUFF73
82
Final
-
BALLST
GATECH65
47
Final
-
TNST
INDST72
78
Final
-
AQNST
WMICH61
84
Final
-
VALPO
HIGHPT87
72
Final
-
RICH
ODU62
59
Final
-
NH
MARIST64
56
Final
-
WAGNER
LSALLE60
74
Final
-
ILLCHI
ILLST66
67
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA68
96
Final
-
BAMA
SAMFORD105
87
Final
-
NWST
SAMHOU79
92
Final
-
KENSAW
BELMONT44
83
Final
-
BING
YOUNG55
73
Final
-
OAK
CUSE62
74
Final
-
RADFRD
MISSST68
77
Final
-
SELOU
LAMAR73
79
Final/OT
-
LALAF
ARKST67
79
Final
-
TXAMCC
NICHST58
64
Final
-
ABIL
NORL77
71
Final
-
15MICHST
NWEST77
72
Final
-
HAMP
SILL53
75
Final
-
FGC
SDAKST56
75
Final
-
CONILL
WISGB64
126
Final
-
SFLA
UTAHST74
76
Final/OT
-
MIAOH
3LVILLE46
70
Final
-
DELST
JAXST80
92
Final
-
ALBANY
STJOHN57
85
Final
-
PQ
MCNSE67
109
Final
-
ARKPB
NMEXST40
65
Final
-
UTVALL
WYO69
67
Final
-
UNC
2GONZAG81
94
Final
-
MARYCA
ARIZST96
56
Final
-
STHRN
CALBPTST61
78
Final
-
SDCC
20SDGST48
92
Final