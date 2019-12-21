SFLA
No. 19 Florida State rallies past South Florida 66-60

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) No. 19-ranked Florida State used smothering defense to overcome a 10-point deficit in the final seven minutes and beat South Florida 66-60 Saturday in the Orange Bowl Classic.

The Seminoles forced 24 turnovers, including seven as they outscored the Bulls 19-3 down the stretch. Florida State forced four shot-clock violations and won despite being outrebounded by 14 and shooting only 40 percent, including 7 for 27 from 3-point range.

RaiQuan Gray had 11 points, seven rebounds and three of Florida State's 13 steals. Anthony Polite, Trent Forrest and M.J. Walker also scored 11 points apiece.

Florida State (10-2) scored 21 points off turnovers to earn its third win in a row. South Florida (6-6) lost to a ranked team for the 27th consecutive time since 2012.

A flurry of nine points in 39 seconds by the Bulls - including a pair of 3s and two free technical foul free throws - helped them lead 57-47 with 6:32 to go. But they didn't score another field goal until garbage time with 3 seconds left, and committed turnovers on four consecutive possessions as the Seminoles pulled ahead.

Devin Vassell's jumper with two minutes left put Florida State in front to stay.

Michael Durr had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls, but they shot just 3 for 15 from 3-point range.

EARLY DEFICIT

The Seminoles trailed for more than 33 minutes, and made only one of their first 13 shots as South Florida raced to a 17-4 advantage. Florida State missed its first 10 3-point tries.

Xavier Castaneda's driving layup with three seconds left in the first half gave the Bulls a 31-28 halftime lead.

Trent Forrest's layup with eight minutes to go gave the Seminoles their first lead, 47-46.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State is unbeaten in three neutral-site games.

South Florida has a .500 record for the fifth time this season.

UP NEXT

Florida State plays host to North Alabama on Dec. 28 before returning to Atlantic Coast Conference play.

South Florida plays host to Florida Atlantic on Dec. 29.

---

Taglines: More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 For women's games: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
L. Rideau
3 G
T. Forrest
3 G
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
40.1 Field Goal % 43.6
28.1 Three Point % 32.0
42.2 Free Throw % 78.6
Team Stats
Points 60 66
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 22-55 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 7-27 (25.9%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 42 28
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 21 17
Team 15 3
Assists 5 16
Steals 8 13
Blocks 1 10
Turnovers 20 13
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 1 2
4
M. Durr F
15 PTS, 7 REB
3
T. Forrest G
11 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
away team logo South Florida 6-6 64.8 PPG 35.6 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo 19 Florida State 10-2 76.5 PPG 37.7 RPG 12.7 APG
4
M. Durr F 4.5 PPG 6.2 RPG 0.2 APG 36.0 FG%
23
M. Walker G 10.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.5 APG 37.3 FG%
4
M. Durr F 15 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
23
M. Walker G 11 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
42.9 FG% 40.0
20.0 3PT FG% 25.9
60.0 FT% 78.9
Starters
M. Durr
L. Rideau
D. Collins
E. Dawson III
J. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Durr 15 7 0 6/7 0/0 3/6 2 30 0 1 1 3 4
L. Rideau 14 7 4 6/18 1/6 1/2 4 33 1 0 6 0 7
D. Collins 14 1 1 5/9 1/2 3/3 3 26 1 0 4 0 1
E. Dawson III 8 1 0 3/8 0/1 2/4 3 36 3 0 2 0 1
J. Brown 3 4 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 36 1 0 2 0 4
Bench
X. Castaneda
A. Maricevic
B. Mack
J. Chaplin
A. Yetna
R. Williams
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Castaneda 6 3 0 3/9 0/2 0/0 2 26 1 0 3 1 2
A. Maricevic 0 4 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 2 2 2
B. Mack 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0
J. Chaplin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 27 5 24/56 3/15 9/15 17 200 8 1 20 6 21
Florida State
Starters
T. Forrest
R. Gray
M. Walker
D. Vassell
D. Olejniczak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Forrest 11 1 3 5/10 1/2 0/0 2 38 2 3 2 0 1
R. Gray 11 7 1 4/10 1/3 2/2 2 28 3 1 2 3 4
M. Walker 11 1 1 2/9 1/6 6/7 0 23 2 0 2 1 0
D. Vassell 8 1 2 2/7 1/5 3/4 1 18 1 4 0 0 1
D. Olejniczak 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
A. Polite
P. Williams
R. Evans
M. Osborne
W. Wilkes
B. Koprivica
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
T. Hands
N. Jack
C. Yates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Polite 11 5 4 4/9 2/7 1/2 1 24 2 1 0 1 4
P. Williams 6 5 2 2/4 0/1 2/2 3 26 1 0 4 2 3
R. Evans 4 2 2 1/1 1/1 1/2 1 12 0 1 1 0 2
M. Osborne 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 14 2 0 1 1 0
W. Wilkes 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
B. Koprivica 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 0 0 2
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 25 16 22/55 7/27 15/19 18 200 13 10 13 8 17
