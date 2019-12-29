APPST
Funderburk, Daniels spark Wolfpack win in Bryce's absence

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) North Carolina State lost its leading scorer during game-day shootaround. His teammates made sure they didn’t lose the game as well.

DJ Funderburk scored a career-high 22 points to help N.C. State beat Appalachian State 72-60 on Sunday.

Devon Daniels added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolfpack (10-3), who made just 5 of 25 3-point attempts in their final nonconference game of the regular season.

N.C. State played without C.J. Bryce, who was inadvertently hit in the face by a teammate on the final sequence of the shootaround. The team announced before tipoff that Bryce was in concussion protocol.

“He was a little bit woozy, and we wanted to make sure that he was OK,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “That was it. I’ve never had anybody that this happened to on game day. It’s tough because you’ve got to make adjustments on the fly.”

One game after his first triple-double, Markell Johnson had 12 points, a career-high 11 rebounds and six assists for N.C. State.

The Wolfpack led 50-48 with 8:30 remaining and pulled away with a 12-1 run over the next four minutes. Manny Bates sparked the surge with two putbacks.

“I like the way our guys responded,” Keatts said. “It was one of those games where if they weren’t prepared or if they weren’t mentally tough enough, we could have folded a little bit.”

Justin Forrest scored 25 points to lead Appalachian State (8-5). Adrian Delph added 10 points for the Mountaineers, who shot 37% from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers were having a December to remember with four consecutive victories, including three on the road, and they gave a strong effort in their final game of 2019. Appalachian State played tough defense, as usual, but its season-long struggles on free throws (8 of 16) and 3-pointers (4 of 22) continued. “I’m disappointed in the result but not in my team, and that’s what I told them,” Appalachian State coach Dustin Kerns said. “I thought we did some good things tonight but certainly didn’t do enough to win, and that’s what we expected to come here and do: win.”

N.C. State: The Wolfpack aren’t as formidable without Bryce, of course, but they proved they have enough depth and versatility to survive in his absence. N.C. State missed several open 3-point tries, but its work on the offensive glass (22-10 advantage on second-chance points) was the difference in the game.

STAR WATCH

In game that featured poor shooting, Funderburk stood out with his 10-for-14 performance. He feasted around the basket and got significant minutes at power forward next to Bates, rather than the two of them sharing the center position. Funderburk tied a career high with nine rebounds, but he pointed to the double-doubles by Daniels and Johnson as just as important to N.C. State’s effort.

“It wasn’t just all me,” he said. “It just goes to show that everybody on our team can play and that everybody on our team is very good, which is why we belong to be talked about in the ACC.”

COLD SHOOTING

N.C. State started 2 of 3 from 3-point range in the game’s first five minutes. But the Wolfpack made just one of their next 19 3-point tries before Daniels hit a 3-pointer with 5:36 remaining to give them a 61-49 lead.

TIP-INS

Bates blocked five shots in 24 minutes, giving him multiple blocks in each of the Wolfpack’s 13 games. … Forrest has scored at least 25 points in three consecutive games and has made at least one 3-pointer in every game this season. … N.C. State guard Braxton Beverly scored six points on 2-of-11 shooting, all 3-point attempts. He missed his final nine shots of the game.

UP NEXT

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers return home for a three-game homestand, which begins Thursday night against Georgia State.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack play at Clemson, where they haven’t won since 2015, on Saturday afternoon.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
I. Johnson
M. Johnson
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
46.9 Field Goal % 41.7
30.0 Three Point % 26.9
53.3 Free Throw % 51.4
  Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly 20.0
  O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Donovan Gregory 28.0
  Markell Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
  Markell Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on James Lewis Jr 28.0
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk 29.0
  Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
+ 2 D.J. Funderburk made layup, assist by Devon Daniels 40.0
+ 3 Justin Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by O'Showen Williams 1:00
  Traveling violation turnover on Manny Bates 1:10
Team Stats
Points 60 72
Field Goals 24-65 (36.9%) 28-62 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 4-22 (18.2%) 5-25 (20.0%)
Free Throws 8-16 (50.0%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 53
Offensive 10 16
Defensive 22 35
Team 2 2
Assists 11 12
Steals 8 7
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Forrest G
25 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
D. Funderburk F
22 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo App. State 8-5 263460
home team logo NC State 10-3 353772
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo App. State 8-5 70.3 PPG 40.2 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo NC State 10-3 81.8 PPG 40 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
1
J. Forrest G 17.8 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.4 APG 39.9 FG%
0
D. Funderburk F 10.7 PPG 4.5 RPG 0.3 APG 65.6 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Forrest G 25 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
0
D. Funderburk F 22 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
36.9 FG% 45.2
18.2 3PT FG% 20.0
50.0 FT% 57.9
App. State
Starters
J. Forrest
A. Delph
I. Johnson
O. Williams
H. Seacat
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Forrest 25 5 3 7/20 4/10 7/12 3 37 4 0 2 2 3
A. Delph 10 3 3 5/13 0/6 0/0 2 34 0 0 1 0 3
I. Johnson 7 8 0 3/9 0/1 1/4 1 34 2 0 2 4 4
O. Williams 6 4 2 3/9 0/5 0/0 3 36 0 0 2 0 4
H. Seacat 2 4 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 25 1 1 3 0 4
Starters
J. Forrest
A. Delph
I. Johnson
O. Williams
H. Seacat
Bench
J. Lewis Jr
K. Lewis
M. Bibby
D. Gregory
J. Baker
B. Greene
A. Muse
J. Tharrington
R. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lewis Jr 6 6 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 4 2
K. Lewis 4 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 0 1
M. Bibby 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Gregory 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 0 0 0 1
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Greene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Muse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tharrington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 32 11 24/65 4/22 8/16 17 200 8 1 10 10 22
NC State
Starters
D. Daniels
M. Johnson
B. Beverly
M. Bates
P. Andree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Daniels 18 11 2 6/9 2/2 4/4 3 37 4 0 3 5 6
M. Johnson 12 11 6 4/13 0/5 4/11 0 37 0 0 4 0 11
B. Beverly 6 3 2 2/11 2/11 0/0 2 36 1 0 3 0 3
M. Bates 6 9 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 25 1 5 1 5 4
P. Andree 0 3 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 15 0 1 0 0 3
Starters
D. Daniels
M. Johnson
B. Beverly
M. Bates
P. Andree
Bench
D. Funderburk
J. Hellems
D. Dixon
C. Bryce
T. Allen
A. Taylor
D. Seabron
C. Graham
M. Farthing
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Funderburk 22 9 1 10/14 0/0 2/2 3 29 1 1 2 4 5
J. Hellems 8 4 0 3/6 1/4 1/2 2 19 0 0 2 2 2
D. Dixon 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
C. Bryce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Seabron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Farthing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 51 12 28/62 5/25 11/19 16 200 7 7 15 16 35
NCAA BB Scores