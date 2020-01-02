COLOST
NEVADA

No Text

Harris scores 20 to lead Nevada over Colorado St. 67-61

  • AP
  • Jan 02, 2020

RENO, Nev. (AP) Jalen Harris scored 20 points and Nevada defeated Colorado State 67-61 on Wednesday night.

Zane Meeks hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Nevada (9-5, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Nisre Zouzoua added 10 points.

David Roddy had 17 points for the Rams (9-7, 0-3), Isaiah Stevens and Nico Carvacho had 13 points apiece with Carvacho grabbing.

Nevada led 39-25 at the half, making 6 of 15 from 3-point range while the Rams were 8 of 26 overall.

The Wolf Pack led by as many as 19 points before the midway point of the second half. But after Jazz Johnson's 3-pointer made it 52-33, Nevada missed its last eight 3-pointers and had five turnovers, allowing Colorado State to make it interesting. The deficit was just five before Johnson's jumper with 1 1/2 minutes to go and Harris made a layup with 46 seconds remaining.

---

---

Key Players
N. Carvacho
J. Harris
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
54.4 Field Goal % 41.4
Three Point % 31.7
49.5 Free Throw % 85.2
+ 2 David Roddy made layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by David Roddy 2.0
  David Roddy missed layup 3.0
  Offensive rebound by David Roddy 5.0
  Isaiah Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Colorado State 9.0
  Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Personal foul on P.J. Byrd 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson 37.0
Team Stats
Points 59 67
Field Goals 21-57 (36.8%) 25-60 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 38 36
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 25 29
Team 8 2
Assists 13 15
Steals 3 5
Blocks 0 8
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 12 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
D. Roddy G
17 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
2
J. Harris G
20 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado State 9-7 253661
home team logo Nevada 9-5 392867
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado State 9-7 73.5 PPG 36.9 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Nevada 9-5 76.3 PPG 42.3 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
21
D. Roddy G 9.7 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.5 APG 43.9 FG%
2
J. Harris G 17.2 PPG 6.9 RPG 4.0 APG 39.9 FG%
Top Scorers
21
D. Roddy G 17 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
2
J. Harris G 20 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
36.8 FG% 41.7
33.3 3PT FG% 34.6
70.6 FT% 88.9
Nevada
Starters
J. Harris
J. Johnson
L. Drew
J. Reyes
R. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 20 7 4 8/13 3/6 1/2 2 29 1 1 4 0 7
J. Johnson 9 4 1 4/16 1/6 0/0 2 35 0 0 3 1 3
L. Drew 8 2 6 4/6 0/1 0/0 2 29 1 0 3 0 2
J. Reyes 4 7 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 20 1 1 0 3 4
R. Robinson 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 20 0 2 0 0 3
Starters
J. Harris
J. Johnson
L. Drew
J. Reyes
R. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 20 7 4 8/13 3/6 1/2 2 29 1 1 4 0 7
J. Johnson 9 4 1 4/16 1/6 0/0 2 35 0 0 3 1 3
L. Drew 8 2 6 4/6 0/1 0/0 2 29 1 0 3 0 2
J. Reyes 4 7 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 20 1 1 0 3 4
R. Robinson 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 20 0 2 0 0 3
Bench
Z. Meeks
N. Zouzoua
K. Hymes
K. Milling
D. Cambridge
W. Washington
G. Bansuelo
Z. Williams
K. Courseault
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Meeks 14 6 1 5/9 4/7 0/0 1 25 1 1 0 1 5
N. Zouzoua 10 2 2 2/8 1/5 5/5 2 21 0 1 1 0 2
K. Hymes 2 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 4 12 1 2 2 0 1
K. Milling 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 2
D. Cambridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bansuelo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 34 15 25/60 9/26 8/9 19 200 5 8 14 5 29
