Harris scores 20 to lead Nevada over Colorado St. 67-61
RENO, Nev. (AP) Jalen Harris scored 20 points and Nevada defeated Colorado State 67-61 on Wednesday night.
Zane Meeks hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Nevada (9-5, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Nisre Zouzoua added 10 points.
David Roddy had 17 points for the Rams (9-7, 0-3), Isaiah Stevens and Nico Carvacho had 13 points apiece with Carvacho grabbing.
Nevada led 39-25 at the half, making 6 of 15 from 3-point range while the Rams were 8 of 26 overall.
The Wolf Pack led by as many as 19 points before the midway point of the second half. But after Jazz Johnson's 3-pointer made it 52-33, Nevada missed its last eight 3-pointers and had five turnovers, allowing Colorado State to make it interesting. The deficit was just five before Johnson's jumper with 1 1/2 minutes to go and Harris made a layup with 46 seconds remaining.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|6.9
|Reb. Per Game
|6.9
|54.4
|Field Goal %
|41.4
|Three Point %
|31.7
|49.5
|Free Throw %
|85.2
|+ 2
|David Roddy made layup
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by David Roddy
|2.0
|David Roddy missed layup
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by David Roddy
|5.0
|Isaiah Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Colorado State
|9.0
|Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Personal foul on P.J. Byrd
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|67
|Field Goals
|21-57 (36.8%)
|25-60 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|8-9 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|36
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|25
|29
|Team
|8
|2
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|0
|8
|Turnovers
|16
|14
|Fouls
|12
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Colorado State 9-7
|73.5 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Nevada 9-5
|76.3 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|36.8
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|34.6
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roddy
|17
|5
|0
|7/15
|1/2
|2/3
|1
|31
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|N. Carvacho
|13
|9
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|I. Stevens
|13
|3
|3
|4/11
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|36
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|K. Martin
|4
|5
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|K. Moore
|3
|1
|4
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roddy
|17
|5
|0
|7/15
|1/2
|2/3
|1
|31
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|N. Carvacho
|13
|9
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|I. Stevens
|13
|3
|3
|4/11
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|36
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|K. Martin
|4
|5
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|K. Moore
|3
|1
|4
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Byrd
|5
|2
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|H. Edwards
|2
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|15
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. Tonje
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Thomas
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sargiunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Thistlewood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lukasiewicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moors
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|30
|13
|21/57
|5/15
|12/17
|12
|200
|3
|0
|16
|5
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|20
|7
|4
|8/13
|3/6
|1/2
|2
|29
|1
|1
|4
|0
|7
|J. Johnson
|9
|4
|1
|4/16
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|L. Drew
|8
|2
|6
|4/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Reyes
|4
|7
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|R. Robinson
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|20
|7
|4
|8/13
|3/6
|1/2
|2
|29
|1
|1
|4
|0
|7
|J. Johnson
|9
|4
|1
|4/16
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|L. Drew
|8
|2
|6
|4/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Reyes
|4
|7
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|R. Robinson
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Meeks
|14
|6
|1
|5/9
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|N. Zouzoua
|10
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|5/5
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|K. Hymes
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|12
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|K. Milling
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Cambridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Bansuelo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Courseault
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|34
|15
|25/60
|9/26
|8/9
|19
|200
|5
|8
|14
|5
|29
-
FURMAN
VMI89
73
Final
-
FRESNO
13SDGST52
61
Final
-
ECU
24WICHST69
75
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD68
69
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW59
70
Final
-
WOFF
ETNST48
49
Final
-
SFLA
SMU64
82
Final
-
MERCER
NCGRN63
72
Final
-
UCONN
CINCY51
67
Final
-
WYO
BOISE54
65
Final
-
MARQET
CREIGH75
92
Final
-
COLOST
NEVADA61
67
Final
-
NMEX
SJST85
88
Final
-
UTAHST
UNLV53
70
Final