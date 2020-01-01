SFLA
Mike scores 24 to lead SMU over South Florida 82-64

  • AP
  • Jan 01, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Isiaha Mike had 24 points as SMU beat South Florida 82-64 on Wednesday in their first American Athletic Conference game of the season.

Tyson Jolly had 14 points and six rebounds for SMU (10-2). Kendric Davis added 12 points and 10 assists, and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 12 points. SMU posted a season-high 24 assists.

The Mustangs opened the second half on a 12-3 run to extend their lead to 25 points.

Laquincy Rideau had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (7-7). Xavier Castaneda added 10 points, and Michael Durr had eight rebounds.

SMU plays Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday. South Florida takes on UConn at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
L. Rideau
K. Davis
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
38.6 Field Goal % 42.9
26.5 Three Point % 29.2
42.9 Free Throw % 96.3
  Defensive rebound by Alex Tabor Jr. 4.0
  B.J. Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Madut Akec 15.0
  Charles Smith IV missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 2 Ezacuras Dawson III made layup 25.0
  Lost ball turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Ezacuras Dawson III 31.0
+ 3 Mark Calleja made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Madut Akec 38.0
  Defensive rebound by B.J. Mack 52.0
  Alex Tabor Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
+ 2 Michael Durr made layup 1:16
  Offensive rebound by Michael Durr 1:16
Team Stats
Points 64 82
Field Goals 25-64 (39.1%) 33-57 (57.9%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 36
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 18 29
Team 0 1
Assists 14 22
Steals 10 8
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 13 17
Fouls 10 14
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
3
L. Rideau G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
15
I. Mike F
24 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo South Florida 7-7 263864
home team logo SMU 10-2 424082
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo South Florida 7-7 64.1 PPG 36.9 RPG 9.7 APG
home team logo SMU 10-2 76.6 PPG 43.8 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
3
L. Rideau G 12.8 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.1 APG 38.2 FG%
15
I. Mike F 16.2 PPG 7.9 RPG 1.8 APG 52.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
L. Rideau G 14 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
15
I. Mike F 24 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
39.1 FG% 57.9
36.4 3PT FG% 37.0
54.5 FT% 100.0
South Florida
Starters
L. Rideau
X. Castaneda
J. Brown
E. Dawson III
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Rideau 14 5 5 6/14 1/6 1/2 3 30 2 0 4 1 4
X. Castaneda 10 5 2 3/6 2/3 2/2 0 30 2 0 2 0 5
J. Brown 7 3 1 3/8 1/5 0/0 2 29 1 0 0 2 1
E. Dawson III 5 0 1 2/10 1/3 0/0 0 24 1 0 2 0 0
M. Durr 4 8 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 5 3
SMU
Starters
I. Mike
T. Jolly
K. Davis
E. Chargois
F. Hunt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Mike 24 4 3 9/14 3/7 3/3 2 31 3 0 3 0 4
T. Jolly 14 6 4 6/10 2/5 0/0 2 33 3 2 0 1 5
K. Davis 12 5 9 5/10 2/4 0/0 2 29 1 1 5 2 3
E. Chargois 6 4 3 3/5 0/2 0/0 2 22 0 2 1 0 4
F. Hunt 4 5 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 28 1 1 4 0 5
