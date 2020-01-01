Mike scores 24 to lead SMU over South Florida 82-64
DALLAS (AP) Isiaha Mike had 24 points as SMU beat South Florida 82-64 on Wednesday in their first American Athletic Conference game of the season.
Tyson Jolly had 14 points and six rebounds for SMU (10-2). Kendric Davis added 12 points and 10 assists, and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 12 points. SMU posted a season-high 24 assists.
The Mustangs opened the second half on a 12-3 run to extend their lead to 25 points.
Laquincy Rideau had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (7-7). Xavier Castaneda added 10 points, and Michael Durr had eight rebounds.
SMU plays Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday. South Florida takes on UConn at home on Saturday.
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|82
|Field Goals
|25-64 (39.1%)
|33-57 (57.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-11 (54.5%)
|6-6 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|36
|Offensive
|12
|6
|Defensive
|18
|29
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|14
|22
|Steals
|10
|8
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|13
|17
|Fouls
|10
|14
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|South Florida 7-7
|64.1 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|9.7 APG
|SMU 10-2
|76.6 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|16.2 APG
|
|39.1
|FG%
|57.9
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Rideau
|14
|5
|5
|6/14
|1/6
|1/2
|3
|30
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|X. Castaneda
|10
|5
|2
|3/6
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Brown
|7
|3
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|E. Dawson III
|5
|0
|1
|2/10
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Durr
|4
|8
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|7
|4
|2
|2/9
|0/0
|3/7
|2
|28
|2
|0
|3
|3
|1
|A. Maricevic
|6
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Akec
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|M. Calleja
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Mack
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Chaplin
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Yetna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|30
|14
|25/64
|8/22
|6/11
|10
|200
|10
|1
|13
|12
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Mike
|24
|4
|3
|9/14
|3/7
|3/3
|2
|31
|3
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Jolly
|14
|6
|4
|6/10
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|K. Davis
|12
|5
|9
|5/10
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|1
|5
|2
|3
|E. Chargois
|6
|4
|3
|3/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|F. Hunt
|4
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|1
|4
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Bandoumel
|12
|3
|1
|4/7
|1/4
|3/3
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|E. Ray
|8
|1
|0
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|I. Jasey
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|G. Youngkin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. White
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Smith IV
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Tabor Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. McNeill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|35
|22
|33/57
|10/27
|6/6
|14
|200
|8
|7
|17
|6
|29
