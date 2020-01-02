Hamilton, UNLV hand Utah State first MWC loss
LAS VEGAS (AP) Bryce Hamilton scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and UNLV handed defending champion Utah State its first Mountain West Conference loss, 70-63, on Wednesday night.
Amauri Hardy added 14 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 10 for the Runnin' Rebels (7-8, 2-0), who won their third straight.
Justin Bean had his 10th double-double of the season, 17 points and 10 rebounds, for the Aggies (13-3, 2-1), who had won three straight and six of seven. Sam Merrill added 10 points.
Marvin Coleman's 3-pointer with just under eight minutes left gave UNLV a 22-12 lead. Utah State quickly cut that to 3 but 10 straight points helped the the Runnin' Rebels hold a 37-26 lead at the half.
UNLV broke it open with a 15-3 run to lead 62-39 with 5:28 to play. The winners shot 45% while Utah State was at 33%, going 2 of 19 from 3-point range, and getting outrebounded 41-29.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.2
|Min. Per Game
|36.2
|12.9
|Pts. Per Game
|12.9
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|42.0
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|42.5
|Three Point %
|36.8
|87.0
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|+ 1
|Trevin Dorius made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Trevin Dorius missed 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Shooting foul on Jonah Antonio
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Trevin Dorius
|19.0
|Brock Miller missed jump shot
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Trevin Dorius
|42.0
|Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|+ 2
|Roche Grootfaam made jump shot
|1:14
|+ 1
|Bryce Hamilton made free throw
|1:30
|Shooting foul on Brock Miller
|1:30
|+ 2
|Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Amauri Hardy
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|70
|Field Goals
|17-52 (32.7%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-19 (10.5%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|41
|Offensive
|9
|13
|Defensive
|17
|26
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|15
|14
|Fouls
|19
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Utah State 13-3
|81.8 PPG
|47.3 RPG
|17.4 APG
|UNLV 7-8
|68.2 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|J. Bean F
|14.0 PPG
|11.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|52.6 FG%
|
13
|B. Hamilton G
|9.6 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.1 APG
|35.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Bean F
|17 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|B. Hamilton G
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|32.7
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|10.5
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bean
|17
|11
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|7/8
|3
|31
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|S. Merrill
|10
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/4
|6/6
|3
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|B. Miller
|9
|1
|1
|4/12
|1/7
|0/0
|3
|34
|1
|0
|6
|0
|1
|T. Dorius
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|A. Porter
|1
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bean
|17
|11
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|7/8
|3
|31
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|S. Merrill
|10
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/4
|6/6
|3
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|B. Miller
|9
|1
|1
|4/12
|1/7
|0/0
|3
|34
|1
|0
|6
|0
|1
|T. Dorius
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|A. Porter
|1
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Anderson
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/1
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|R. Grootfaam
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Brito
|2
|2
|2
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Karwowski
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|S. Bairstow
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Stall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Queta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McChesney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bischoff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|26
|8
|17/52
|2/19
|17/21
|19
|200
|5
|3
|15
|9
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|14
|4
|6
|4/12
|2/4
|4/5
|3
|32
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|C. Diong
|10
|14
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|28
|1
|4
|0
|6
|8
|M. Coleman
|7
|4
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|25
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|D. Tillman
|6
|6
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|31
|1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|N. Blair
|4
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|14
|4
|6
|4/12
|2/4
|4/5
|3
|32
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|C. Diong
|10
|14
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|28
|1
|4
|0
|6
|8
|M. Coleman
|7
|4
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|25
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|D. Tillman
|6
|6
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|31
|1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|N. Blair
|4
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hamilton
|20
|6
|0
|9/11
|0/1
|2/6
|3
|22
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|J. Antonio
|6
|4
|1
|2/9
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|V. Shibel
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Dembele
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Mitrou-Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hurlburt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|39
|13
|25/56
|5/19
|15/21
|21
|200
|8
|7
|14
|13
|26
-
FURMAN
VMI89
73
Final
-
FRESNO
13SDGST52
61
Final
-
ECU
24WICHST69
75
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD68
69
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW59
70
Final
-
WOFF
ETNST48
49
Final
-
SFLA
SMU64
82
Final
-
MERCER
NCGRN63
72
Final
-
UCONN
CINCY51
67
Final
-
WYO
BOISE54
65
Final
-
MARQET
CREIGH75
92
Final
-
COLOST
NEVADA61
67
Final
-
NMEX
SJST85
88
Final
-
UTAHST
UNLV53
70
Final