UTAHST
UNLV

No Text

Hamilton, UNLV hand Utah State first MWC loss

  • AP
  • Jan 02, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Bryce Hamilton scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and UNLV handed defending champion Utah State its first Mountain West Conference loss, 70-63, on Wednesday night.

Amauri Hardy added 14 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 10 for the Runnin' Rebels (7-8, 2-0), who won their third straight.

Justin Bean had his 10th double-double of the season, 17 points and 10 rebounds, for the Aggies (13-3, 2-1), who had won three straight and six of seven. Sam Merrill added 10 points.

Marvin Coleman's 3-pointer with just under eight minutes left gave UNLV a 22-12 lead. Utah State quickly cut that to 3 but 10 straight points helped the the Runnin' Rebels hold a 37-26 lead at the half.

UNLV broke it open with a 15-3 run to lead 62-39 with 5:28 to play. The winners shot 45% while Utah State was at 33%, going 2 of 19 from 3-point range, and getting outrebounded 41-29.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Merrill
E. Mitrou-Long
55 G
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
42.0 Field Goal % 44.4
42.5 Three Point % 36.8
87.0 Free Throw % 84.6
+ 1 Trevin Dorius made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
  Trevin Dorius missed 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Shooting foul on Jonah Antonio 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Trevin Dorius 19.0
  Brock Miller missed jump shot 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Trevin Dorius 42.0
  Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
+ 2 Roche Grootfaam made jump shot 1:14
+ 1 Bryce Hamilton made free throw 1:30
  Shooting foul on Brock Miller 1:30
+ 2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Amauri Hardy 1:30
Team Stats
Points 53 70
Field Goals 17-52 (32.7%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 2-19 (10.5%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 29 41
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 17 26
Team 3 2
Assists 8 13
Steals 5 8
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
J. Bean F
17 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
B. Hamilton G
20 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Utah State 13-3 262753
home team logo UNLV 7-8 373370
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Utah State 13-3 81.8 PPG 47.3 RPG 17.4 APG
home team logo UNLV 7-8 68.2 PPG 40.5 RPG 12.1 APG
Key Players
34
J. Bean F 14.0 PPG 11.5 RPG 2.5 APG 52.6 FG%
13
B. Hamilton G 9.6 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.1 APG 35.6 FG%
Top Scorers
34
J. Bean F 17 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
13
B. Hamilton G 20 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
32.7 FG% 44.6
10.5 3PT FG% 26.3
81.0 FT% 71.4
Utah State
Starters
J. Bean
S. Merrill
B. Miller
T. Dorius
A. Porter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bean 17 11 1 5/11 0/0 7/8 3 31 0 1 1 5 6
S. Merrill 10 1 0 2/6 0/4 6/6 3 34 1 0 3 0 1
B. Miller 9 1 1 4/12 1/7 0/0 3 34 1 0 6 0 1
T. Dorius 5 3 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 12 1 0 1 2 1
A. Porter 1 1 3 0/4 0/2 1/2 2 27 0 1 1 0 1
Starters
J. Bean
S. Merrill
B. Miller
T. Dorius
A. Porter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bean 17 11 1 5/11 0/0 7/8 3 31 0 1 1 5 6
S. Merrill 10 1 0 2/6 0/4 6/6 3 34 1 0 3 0 1
B. Miller 9 1 1 4/12 1/7 0/0 3 34 1 0 6 0 1
T. Dorius 5 3 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 12 1 0 1 2 1
A. Porter 1 1 3 0/4 0/2 1/2 2 27 0 1 1 0 1
Bench
A. Anderson
R. Grootfaam
D. Brito
K. Karwowski
S. Bairstow
K. Stall
M. Anthony
N. Queta
L. McChesney
C. Bischoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Anderson 5 4 0 2/6 1/3 0/1 3 19 0 0 2 1 3
R. Grootfaam 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
D. Brito 2 2 2 1/7 0/3 0/0 1 25 2 0 0 0 2
K. Karwowski 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 1 0 1 0
S. Bairstow 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 1
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Queta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McChesney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bischoff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 26 8 17/52 2/19 17/21 19 200 5 3 15 9 17
UNLV
Starters
A. Hardy
C. Diong
M. Coleman
D. Tillman
N. Blair
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 14 4 6 4/12 2/4 4/5 3 32 2 0 3 1 3
C. Diong 10 14 0 4/8 0/1 2/2 2 28 1 4 0 6 8
M. Coleman 7 4 1 2/6 1/4 2/2 4 25 1 0 4 1 3
D. Tillman 6 6 2 1/4 0/1 4/4 2 31 1 2 4 3 3
N. Blair 4 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 22 1 1 0 1 0
Starters
A. Hardy
C. Diong
M. Coleman
D. Tillman
N. Blair
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 14 4 6 4/12 2/4 4/5 3 32 2 0 3 1 3
C. Diong 10 14 0 4/8 0/1 2/2 2 28 1 4 0 6 8
M. Coleman 7 4 1 2/6 1/4 2/2 4 25 1 0 4 1 3
D. Tillman 6 6 2 1/4 0/1 4/4 2 31 1 2 4 3 3
N. Blair 4 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 22 1 1 0 1 0
Bench
B. Hamilton
J. Antonio
V. Shibel
C. Dembele
J. Green
E. Mitrou-Long
D. Jenkins Jr.
M. Wood
T. Hurlburt
C. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hamilton 20 6 0 9/11 0/1 2/6 3 22 1 0 3 1 5
J. Antonio 6 4 1 2/9 2/8 0/0 2 28 1 0 0 0 4
V. Shibel 3 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 4 8 0 0 0 0 0
C. Dembele 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Green 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jenkins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 39 13 25/56 5/19 15/21 21 200 8 7 14 13 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores