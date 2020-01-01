Jessup scores 20 to carry Boise St. over Wyoming 65-54
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Justinian Jessup scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half and Boise State pulled Wyoming 65-54 on Wednesday night.
Abu Kigab had 15 points, nine in the second half, for the Broncos (10-5, 2-1 Mountain West Conference), who won their fourth consecutive game. RJ Williams added 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
Jessup made a layup, sandwiched around a pair of Kigab baskets and Williams had a 3-point play for a 9-0 run in the middle of the quarter that put Boise State up for good, 46-41. After Hunter Maldonado knocked down a jumper for the Cowboys, Williams made two more jumpers and Jessup hit a 3. for a 51-43 lead.
Jessup's third triple, with 2:07 to play, kept the lead at eight. It also put him two shy of tying Anthony Drmic's career record.
The Broncos went 6 of 6 from the line in the final 1:16
Derrick Alston Jr., the Broncos' leading scorer entering the matchup at 21 points per game, scored 4 points on 1-of-10 shooting.
Jake Hendricks had 16 points for the Cowboys (5-10, 0-3). Maldonado added 14 points. A.J. Banks had seven rebounds.
Cold shooting Boise State, 3 of 15 on 3-pointers and 39% overall, turned 22 Wyoming turnovers into 26 points and went 22 of 26 from the foul line, where the Cowboys were 10 of 12.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|21.4
|Pts. Per Game
|21.4
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|45.5
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|30.2
|Three Point %
|36.4
|74.2
|Free Throw %
|83.9
|Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|26.0
|Hunter Maldonado missed layup
|28.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Dickinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Dickinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom
|34.0
|Double dribble turnover on Hunter Maldonado
|44.0
|+ 1
|Abu Kigab made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51.0
|+ 1
|Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom
|51.0
|+ 1
|Hunter Maldonado made free throw
|1:05
|Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup
|1:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|65
|Field Goals
|18-43 (41.9%)
|20-51 (39.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|3-15 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|22-26 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|31
|Offensive
|2
|9
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|8
|3
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|22
|14
|Fouls
|25
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wyoming 5-10
|60.8 PPG
|33 RPG
|10.1 APG
|Boise State 10-5
|80.3 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Hendricks G
|9.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|0.8 APG
|36.2 FG%
|
3
|J. Jessup G
|15.2 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.1 APG
|40.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Hendricks G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|J. Jessup G
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|39.2
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hendricks
|16
|4
|1
|5/13
|5/12
|1/1
|2
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|H. Maldonado
|14
|1
|0
|5/12
|1/3
|3/4
|3
|35
|2
|0
|6
|1
|0
|B. Porter
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Banks
|5
|7
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|34
|1
|0
|4
|0
|7
|H. Thompson
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hendricks
|16
|4
|1
|5/13
|5/12
|1/1
|2
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|H. Maldonado
|14
|1
|0
|5/12
|1/3
|3/4
|3
|35
|2
|0
|6
|1
|0
|B. Porter
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Banks
|5
|7
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|34
|1
|0
|4
|0
|7
|H. Thompson
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Taylor
|8
|3
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|35
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|K. Foster
|6
|5
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|H. Fornstrom
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Milton III
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Mueller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Marble II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Morman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gosar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|22
|8
|18/43
|8/22
|10/12
|25
|200
|5
|0
|22
|2
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jessup
|20
|6
|1
|7/14
|3/5
|3/3
|2
|40
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|A. Kigab
|15
|2
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|24
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|D. Alston Jr.
|4
|3
|0
|1/10
|0/6
|2/2
|4
|19
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|M. Dickinson
|4
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Jorch
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jessup
|20
|6
|1
|7/14
|3/5
|3/3
|2
|40
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|A. Kigab
|15
|2
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|24
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|D. Alston Jr.
|4
|3
|0
|1/10
|0/6
|2/2
|4
|19
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|M. Dickinson
|4
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Jorch
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Williams
|14
|10
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|27
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|A. Hobbs
|6
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|4/6
|3
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Rice
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Dennis
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Akot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Armus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shaver Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|31
|3
|20/51
|3/15
|22/26
|20
|200
|9
|1
|14
|9
|22
-
NMEX
SJST85
87
2nd 3.0
-
UTAHST
UNLV26
37
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
FURMAN
VMI89
73
Final
-
FRESNO
13SDGST52
61
Final
-
ECU
24WICHST69
75
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW59
70
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD68
69
Final
-
WOFF
ETNST48
49
Final
-
SFLA
SMU64
82
Final
-
UCONN
CINCY51
67
Final
-
MERCER
NCGRN63
72
Final
-
WYO
BOISE54
65
Final
-
MARQET
CREIGH75
92
Final
-
COLOST
NEVADA61
67
Final