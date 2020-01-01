WYO
Jessup scores 20 to carry Boise St. over Wyoming 65-54

  • AP
  • Jan 01, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Justinian Jessup scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half and Boise State pulled Wyoming 65-54 on Wednesday night.

Abu Kigab had 15 points, nine in the second half, for the Broncos (10-5, 2-1 Mountain West Conference), who won their fourth consecutive game. RJ Williams added 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Jessup made a layup, sandwiched around a pair of Kigab baskets and Williams had a 3-point play for a 9-0 run in the middle of the quarter that put Boise State up for good, 46-41. After Hunter Maldonado knocked down a jumper for the Cowboys, Williams made two more jumpers and Jessup hit a 3. for a 51-43 lead.

Jessup's third triple, with 2:07 to play, kept the lead at eight. It also put him two shy of tying Anthony Drmic's career record.

The Broncos went 6 of 6 from the line in the final 1:16

Derrick Alston Jr., the Broncos' leading scorer entering the matchup at 21 points per game, scored 4 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

Jake Hendricks had 16 points for the Cowboys (5-10, 0-3). Maldonado added 14 points. A.J. Banks had seven rebounds.

Cold shooting Boise State, 3 of 15 on 3-pointers and 39% overall, turned 22 Wyoming turnovers into 26 points and went 22 of 26 from the foul line, where the Cowboys were 10 of 12.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
H. Maldonado
D. Alston Jr.
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
21.4 Pts. Per Game 21.4
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
45.5 Field Goal % 44.0
30.2 Three Point % 36.4
74.2 Free Throw % 83.9
  Defensive rebound by RJ Williams 26.0
  Hunter Maldonado missed layup 28.0
+ 1 Marcus Dickinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Marcus Dickinson made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom 34.0
  Double dribble turnover on Hunter Maldonado 44.0
+ 1 Abu Kigab made 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
+ 1 Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom 51.0
+ 1 Hunter Maldonado made free throw 1:05
  Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup 1:05
Team Stats
Points 54 65
Field Goals 18-43 (41.9%) 20-51 (39.2%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 3-15 (20.0%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 24 31
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 20 22
Team 2 0
Assists 8 3
Steals 5 9
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 22 14
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Hendricks G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
J. Jessup G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Wyoming 5-10 243054
home team logo Boise State 10-5 273865
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo Wyoming 5-10 60.8 PPG 33 RPG 10.1 APG
home team logo Boise State 10-5 80.3 PPG 38.9 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
0
J. Hendricks G 9.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.8 APG 36.2 FG%
3
J. Jessup G 15.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.1 APG 40.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Hendricks G 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
3
J. Jessup G 20 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
41.9 FG% 39.2
36.4 3PT FG% 20.0
83.3 FT% 84.6
Wyoming
Starters
J. Hendricks
H. Maldonado
B. Porter
A. Banks
H. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hendricks 16 4 1 5/13 5/12 1/1 2 36 0 0 3 0 4
H. Maldonado 14 1 0 5/12 1/3 3/4 3 35 2 0 6 1 0
B. Porter 5 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 4 8 0 0 2 0 0
A. Banks 5 7 2 2/5 0/0 1/1 2 34 1 0 4 0 7
H. Thompson 0 2 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 5 15 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
T. Taylor
K. Foster
H. Fornstrom
G. Milton III
A. Mueller
K. Marble II
T. Morman
D. Gosar
J. Turner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Taylor 8 3 2 2/2 0/0 4/4 4 35 2 0 5 1 2
K. Foster 6 5 0 2/5 1/2 1/2 2 31 0 0 0 0 5
H. Fornstrom 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Milton III 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Marble II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Morman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gosar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 22 8 18/43 8/22 10/12 25 200 5 0 22 2 20
Boise State
Starters
J. Jessup
A. Kigab
D. Alston Jr.
M. Dickinson
R. Jorch
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jessup 20 6 1 7/14 3/5 3/3 2 40 2 1 1 4 2
A. Kigab 15 2 0 5/7 0/0 5/6 4 24 0 0 3 1 1
D. Alston Jr. 4 3 0 1/10 0/6 2/2 4 19 1 0 4 0 3
M. Dickinson 4 3 1 0/1 0/1 4/4 0 30 2 0 1 0 3
R. Jorch 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 13 1 0 1 2 0
Bench
R. Williams
A. Hobbs
M. Rice
R. Dennis
E. Akot
M. Armus
M. Shaver Jr.
B. Huang
R. Abercrombie
C. Berry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Williams 14 10 0 5/9 0/0 4/5 2 27 0 0 2 1 9
A. Hobbs 6 3 0 1/5 0/2 4/6 3 32 1 0 2 0 3
M. Rice 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 10 2 0 0 1 0
R. Dennis 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Armus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shaver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 31 3 20/51 3/15 22/26 20 200 9 1 14 9 22
