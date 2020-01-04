Pritchard helps No. 4 Oregon top Utah 69-64
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Oregon’s Payton Pritchard had cotton wadding up his nose to stop the bleeding and Utah was swarming him every time he touched the ball down the stretch.
Someone else was going to have to score to win the game for the fourth-ranked Ducks.
“No championship team is made of just one person. Guys need to step up and the big guys are just growing and finished strong,” Pritchard said.
Pritchard played the final few minutes with the cotton swabs in his nose after leaving the game for a minute to deal with a bloody nose.
Shakur Juiston and Chandler Lawson each made a pair of layups in a 8-2 run after Utah took its final lead to clinch the game for Oregon.
“The Utes were just pressuring me so high and once we got by their defenders there’s no help, so we got lobs and dump-downs and the big guys scored,” said Pritchard, who scored 19 points while Will Richardson and Chris Duarte each had 14 to help Oregon outlast Utah 69-64 on Saturday afternoon.
Pritchard drew most of the defensive attention as usual so the Ducks ended up moving the ball to open post players (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12), part of Oregon’s 42-22 advantage on points in the paint.
“The Utah big men were helping and hedging hard and then they had to rotate. We know the ball can beat the defense rotating, so we got good shots,” said Richardson, adding that Coach Dana Altman wanted layups, not jumpers.
Both Gach scored a career-high 24 points and Timmy Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Utes (10-4, 1-1), who made a stunning comeback but didn't have enough fuel to finish it off.
“I really wanted to be aggressive. One of my biggest goals is to not just settle and to try and get to the rim,” Gach said.
Allen scored six points in a 12-0 run that ended when Allen made a layup with 7:29 to play to make it 58-56 for Utah. During the burst, Allen was flagrantly fouled by Juiston and collided full-speed with Pritchard, which gave the Oregon guard a bloody nose.
Richardson's 3 gave Oregon its largest lead of the game at 56-46 and capped an 8-2 run in which Pritchard also found his range with a pair of jumpers.
Utah has lost two of three - both to ranked teams - after a five-game win streak.
“We missed a lot of open shots. We got what we wanted and we just missed them,” Utah guard Rylan Jones said. The Utes only made one of their last eight field goal attempts.
Oregon returned to its winning ways after dropping to 0-9 against Colorado in Boulder on Thursday.
“Points in the paint were the difference,” Altman said. “We have a long way to go, but we have everybody back healthy and we’re getting better."
The Ducks trailed 24-23, before they started finding lanes to the basket in a late first half run. All of Oregon's final nine baskets of the half were dunks or layups, including Pritchard's layup to beat the horn and give the Ducks a 36-31 lead at the break.
Utah is 1-7 against the Ducks when they are ranked.
EIGHT-POINT PLAY
A big boost in Utah’s comeback was a rare eight-point possession by the Utes when they trailed 56-50. Allen made the first of two free throws and then the Utes rebounded his miss on the second. Mikael Jantunen drained a 3-pointer at the same time a flagrant-1 foul was called on Juiston. Allen made both free throws and then Utah got the ball out of bounds. Gach missed a shot but Allen rebounded and made a layup. Utah scored eight points in 22 seconds without Oregon ever getting the ball.
“We kept our composure even when they made that (eight-point) play in one possession. That was crazy!” Pritchard said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
After losing to Colorado and squeaking out this win, Oregon will surely drop from its current No. 4 ranking, which is tied for the highest all-time with 2016-17 Ducks' team that reached the 2017 Final Four.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon: After losing its Pac-12 opener to Colorado, Oregon leaned on its defense and athleticism to turn back the Utes. Pritchard is the go-to guy but he showed enough maturity to find the open men down the stretch. The Ducks need to limit their fouls to win games like this one without a tight finish.
Utah: In previous losses, the Utes couldn't handle Oregon's press but in this one the young Utes took care of the ball and, instead, couldn't shoot. The Utes battled all night but couldn't overcome their 35.6% shooting. Allen went 6-of-18 and the Utes couldn't find easy shots when the Ducks turned up the defensive pressure on their stars.
UP NEXT:
Oregon: hosts Arizona on Thursday.
Utah: visits Colorado on Jan. 12.
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|21.3
|Pts. Per Game
|21.3
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|7.6
|Reb. Per Game
|7.6
|50.3
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|38.8
|Three Point %
|21.1
|74.2
|Free Throw %
|77.2
|Offensive rebound by Utah
|1.0
|Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 2
|Chris Duarte made dunk, assist by Will Richardson
|3.0
|Personal foul on Riley Battin
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
|13.0
|Timmy Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Turnover on Chris Duarte
|32.0
|Offensive foul on Chris Duarte
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|32.0
|Both Gach missed layup, blocked by Shakur Juiston
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen
|52.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|64
|Field Goals
|30-66 (45.5%)
|21-59 (35.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|9-30 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|36
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|28
|22
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|19
|9
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|20
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|P. Pritchard G
|18.6 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|6.0 APG
|50.5 FG%
|
11
|B. Gach G
|12.0 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|3.1 APG
|42.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Pritchard G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|B. Gach G
|24 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.5
|FG%
|35.6
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|65.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|19
|4
|5
|8/17
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Duarte
|14
|7
|3
|6/12
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|35
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|S. Juiston
|7
|6
|3
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|F. Okoro
|1
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|18
|0
|2
|3
|0
|4
|A. Mathis
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|19
|4
|5
|8/17
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Duarte
|14
|7
|3
|6/12
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|35
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|S. Juiston
|7
|6
|3
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|F. Okoro
|1
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|18
|0
|2
|3
|0
|4
|A. Mathis
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Richardson
|14
|6
|5
|6/11
|1/2
|1/1
|3
|27
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|C. Lawson
|8
|8
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|N. Dante
|6
|2
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|15
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|E. Omoruyi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Williams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ionescu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|39
|19
|30/66
|6/17
|3/4
|20
|200
|6
|5
|10
|11
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Gach
|24
|1
|2
|9/20
|4/12
|2/2
|1
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|19
|11
|1
|6/18
|0/3
|7/12
|2
|39
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|R. Jones
|6
|4
|4
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|R. Battin
|2
|8
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|34
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|B. Carlson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Gach
|24
|1
|2
|9/20
|4/12
|2/2
|1
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|19
|11
|1
|6/18
|0/3
|7/12
|2
|39
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|R. Jones
|6
|4
|4
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|R. Battin
|2
|8
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|34
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|B. Carlson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jantunen
|10
|2
|1
|3/3
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Brenchley
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|L. Thioune
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|A. Plummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Reininger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wenzel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Van Komen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Haddock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ballstaedt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Krystkowiak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Mecum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|32
|9
|21/59
|9/30
|13/20
|9
|200
|3
|4
|7
|10
|22
-
SFA
NORL74
53
2nd 4:17
-
NCGRN
WOFF89
89
2OT 2:15
-
UCLA
WASHST71
79
OT 0.0 PACN
-
CSLOSAN
LNGBCH60
74
2nd 59.0
-
ORAL
NEBOM57
50
2nd 12:02
-
SDCC
UCRIV36
58
2nd 11:32
-
TROY
LALAF45
48
2nd 15:02 ESP+
-
TEXAS
6BAYLOR31
40
2nd 14:43 ESP2
-
UTVALL
UMKC32
42
2nd 14:48
-
2DUKE
MIAMI57
40
2nd 16:31 ESPN
-
MOST
LOYCHI35
35
2nd 12:45
-
BRAD
NIOWA42
43
2nd 14:13 ESPU
-
STHRN
TEXSO8
8
1st 14:07
-
MNTNA
NCOLO8
20
1st 11:47
-
LOYMRY
BYU7
9
1st 12:16
-
SMU
VANDY22
18
1st 10:30 SECN
-
SEMO
MURYST33
42
1st 0.0
-
CREIGH
11BUTLER57
71
Final
-
IND
15MD59
75
Final
-
WAKE
PITT69
65
Final
-
LSU
TENN78
64
Final
-
NCST
CLEM70
81
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH69
45
Final
-
OKLAST
22TXTECH50
85
Final
-
WCAR
CIT86
82
Final
-
UGA
9MEMP65
62
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA61
66
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT77
73
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI78
75
Final
-
WYO
COLOST61
72
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC86
73
Final/OT
-
SEATTLE
CHIST86
54
Final
-
WINTHR
CAMP87
72
Final
-
MIZZOU
17UK59
71
Final
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL67
64
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT73
82
Final/2OT
-
23IOWA
21PSU86
89
Final
-
UCIRV
HARV73
77
Final
-
NH
HARTFD52
61
Final
-
NILL
BUFF73
72
Final
-
MIAOH
CMICH82
93
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
74
Final
-
MORGAN
DELST81
68
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA60
75
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL66
65
Final
-
VATECH
19UVA39
65
Final
-
10NOVA
MARQET60
71
Final
-
18FSU
7LVILLE78
65
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON49
69
Final
-
ABIL
LAMAR74
62
Final
-
TEXST
ARKST70
67
Final
-
YOUNG
CLEVST74
82
Final
-
TXARL
ARKLR89
92
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB68
62
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD73
56
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD72
83
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST93
69
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST66
64
Final
-
LIB
NJTECH65
38
Final
-
ALBANY
BING74
62
Final
-
MTSU
CHARLO62
68
Final
-
UTEP
FAU56
59
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS69
85
Final
-
JAXST
EKY80
71
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH53
59
Final
-
ELON
HOFSTRA75
102
Final
-
16WVU
3KANSAS53
60
Final
-
GASOU
APPST72
74
Final
-
ROBERT
MERMAK69
58
Final
-
ETNST
FURMAN56
65
Final
-
ILLST
SILL55
67
Final
-
MCNSE
CARK69
79
Final
-
CINCY
TULANE71
76
Final
-
MISS
24WICHST54
74
Final
-
ND
CUSE88
87
Final
-
HOW
UMES66
78
Final
-
FAMU
NCCU45
61
Final
-
CHATT
MERCER70
61
Final
-
8AUBURN
MISSST80
68
Final
-
UNF
NALAB82
65
Final
-
STETSON
KENSAW57
54
Final
-
SELOU
TXAMCC84
80
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD62
73
Final
-
OHIO
WMICH65
77
Final
-
SCST
COPPST79
75
Final
-
TNMART
PEAY63
82
Final
-
4OREG
UTAH69
64
Final
-
USD
SNCLRA63
80
Final
-
RICE
WKY61
68
Final
-
USM
LATECH50
78
Final
-
PORTST
EWASH69
71
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST56
91
Final
-
EILL
BELMONT55
87
Final
-
ARKPB
MVSU80
76
Final
-
BAMA
FLA98
104
Final/2OT
-
STKATH
CSN75
109
Final
-
IOWAST
TCU79
81
Final/OT
-
GATECH
UNC96
83
Final
-
WEBER
NAU64
72
Final
-
BOISE
NEVADA66
83
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE76
80
Final
-
SIUE
TNST74
79
Final
-
CHARSO
HAMP85
92
Final
-
ALST
JACKST67
70
Final
-
ALCORN
PVAM70
84
Final
-
BCU
NORFLK72
85
Final
-
ALAM
GRAM60
70
Final
-
NICHST
SAMHOU70
58
Final
-
UAB
ODU52
58
Final
-
TEXAM
ARK59
69
Final
-
SACHRT
WAGNER81
74
Final
-
SJST
FRESNO64
79
Final
-
VALPO
EVAN81
79
Final/OT
-
TOWSON
NCWILM67
60
Final
-
PRINCE
PENN78
64
Final
-
TXSA
FIU83
90
Final/OT
-
LPSCMB
FGC61
68
Final
-
ARIZST
25ARIZ0
0146.5 O/U
-11
9:30pm PACN
-
NMEXST
CALBPTST0
0137 O/U
+5
10:00pm
-
GC
CSBAK0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0144.5 O/U
+10
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG0
0161.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
13SDGST
UTAHST0
0129.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
AF
UNLV0
0140.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPU
-
MARYCA
UOP0
0126 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
IDST
SACST0
0121 O/U
-7.5
10:05pm