UGA
Georgia
Bulldogs
10-5
away team logo
60
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPW
Sat Jan. 11
12:00pm
BONUS
82
TF 14
home team logo
AUBURN
5 Auburn
Tigers
15-0
ML: +448
AUBURN -10.5, O/U 153.5
ML: -631
UGA
AUBURN

No Text

No. 5 Auburn overwhelms Georgia 82-60 to remain perfect

  • AP
  • Jan 11, 2020

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Samir Doughty had 17 points and No. 5 Auburn shot 53 percent in an 82-60 victory Saturday over Georgia to preserve the Tigers' perfect record.

The Tigers (15-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) surged with a 40-13 run after falling behind early to the Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2), a stretch that extended into the second half.

Auburn got hot and the Bulldogs, who shot 38 percent, cooled down.

Anfernee McLemore and freshman Allen Flanigan both scored 12 points for the Tigers. It was a career-high for Flanigan. Doughty added six rebounds and four assists.

Georgia star freshman Anthony Edwards struggled much of the game but still finished with 18 points, nearly his season average. He was 6-of-15 shooting and made just 4 of 11 from the free throw line.

Rayshaun Hammonds added 12 points for the Bulldogs, who were coming off a 78-69 loss to No. 14 Kentucky in a tough stretch.

The Bulldogs had an early eight-point lead swallowed up by Auburn runs of 12-2 and 17-1. The Tigers held Georgia without a field goal for the final 6:31 during the second surge, building a 35-24 halftime lead.

Christian Brown scored the final four points on free throws to cut Georgia's deficit a bit. The Bulldogs couldn't come closer after that.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs played their third straight ranked opponent, having beaten No. 21 Memphis and lost to the Wildcats. They shot 32 percent (8 of 25) in the first half and finished making just 17 of 33 free throws (51.5 percent).

Auburn: Has won five straight against Georgia for the first time since winning 12 in a row from 1976-80. The Tigers are off to the third-best start in program history, behind the 1998-99 (17-0) and 1958-59 (19-0) teams.

FLANIGAN'S GAME

The Auburn freshman helped spark the Tigers in the first half when he topped his previous season high of eight points.

RESCHEDULED On Friday, the game was moved up six hours in an attempt to beat storms coming into the area. The game was completed under a tornado watch.

UP NEXT

Georgia hosts Tennessee Wednesday night.

Auburn visits state rival Alabama Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Edwards
5 G
I. Okoro
23 F
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
23.0 Pts. Per Game 23.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
41.3 Field Goal % 52.9
31.1 Three Point % 40.0
69.2 Free Throw % 71.4
  Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn 2.0
+ 2 Mike Peake made layup 28.0
+ 2 Jaylin Williams made dunk, assist by Javon Franklin 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Javon Franklin 43.0
  Stan Turnier missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Rodney Howard 50.0
  Tyrell Jones missed layup 52.0
  Offensive rebound by Auburn 1:04
  Tyrell Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
+ 1 Tye Fagan made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:22
+ 1 Tye Fagan made 1st of 2 free throws 1:22
Team Stats
Points 60 82
Field Goals 19-50 (38.0%) 33-62 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 17-33 (51.5%) 7-15 (46.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 41
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 20 28
Team 3 3
Assists 9 15
Steals 7 3
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 20 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
A. Edwards G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
10
S. Doughty G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia 10-5 243660
home team logo 5 Auburn 15-0 354782
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia 10-5 80.0 PPG 45 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo 5 Auburn 15-0 82.1 PPG 45.9 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
5
A. Edwards G 18.7 PPG 4.9 RPG 3.1 APG 41.4 FG%
10
S. Doughty G 15.6 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.6 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
5
A. Edwards G 18 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
10
S. Doughty G 17 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
38.0 FG% 53.2
26.3 3PT FG% 37.5
51.5 FT% 46.7
Georgia
Starters
A. Edwards
R. Hammonds
D. Gresham Jr.
S. Wheeler
T. Camara
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Edwards 18 3 3 6/15 2/9 4/11 3 30 0 0 3 2 1
R. Hammonds 12 9 1 4/10 2/4 2/3 4 27 2 0 2 2 7
D. Gresham Jr. 6 4 0 2/4 1/1 1/2 2 19 1 0 1 2 2
S. Wheeler 6 1 3 2/6 0/0 2/2 4 27 0 0 3 0 1
T. Camara 5 5 0 2/5 0/0 1/2 5 22 1 1 2 3 2
Starters
A. Edwards
R. Hammonds
D. Gresham Jr.
S. Wheeler
T. Camara
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Edwards 18 3 3 6/15 2/9 4/11 3 30 0 0 3 2 1
R. Hammonds 12 9 1 4/10 2/4 2/3 4 27 2 0 2 2 7
D. Gresham Jr. 6 4 0 2/4 1/1 1/2 2 19 1 0 1 2 2
S. Wheeler 6 1 3 2/6 0/0 2/2 4 27 0 0 3 0 1
T. Camara 5 5 0 2/5 0/0 1/2 5 22 1 1 2 3 2
Bench
T. Fagan
C. Brown
M. Peake
T. Crump
J. Harris
R. Howard
S. Turnier
J. Etter
A. Ngumezi
J. Walton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Fagan 7 0 0 2/4 0/2 3/5 0 15 2 0 1 0 0
C. Brown 4 4 1 0/1 0/0 4/7 0 19 1 1 0 1 3
M. Peake 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Crump 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 1
J. Harris 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0 16 0 1 1 0 2
R. Howard 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
S. Turnier 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Etter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Ngumezi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 30 9 19/50 5/19 17/33 20 200 7 3 14 10 20
Auburn
Starters
S. Doughty
J. McCormick
A. Wiley
D. Purifoy
I. Okoro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Doughty 17 6 4 6/12 2/5 3/7 4 27 1 0 3 1 5
J. McCormick 9 2 3 3/8 1/1 2/3 3 25 0 0 1 0 2
A. Wiley 8 7 0 3/4 0/0 2/4 2 17 0 1 1 2 5
D. Purifoy 7 8 2 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 22 0 0 1 3 5
I. Okoro 7 0 3 3/8 1/4 0/0 4 30 0 3 1 0 0
Starters
S. Doughty
J. McCormick
A. Wiley
D. Purifoy
I. Okoro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Doughty 17 6 4 6/12 2/5 3/7 4 27 1 0 3 1 5
J. McCormick 9 2 3 3/8 1/1 2/3 3 25 0 0 1 0 2
A. Wiley 8 7 0 3/4 0/0 2/4 2 17 0 1 1 2 5
D. Purifoy 7 8 2 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 22 0 0 1 3 5
I. Okoro 7 0 3 3/8 1/4 0/0 4 30 0 3 1 0 0
Bench
A. McLemore
A. Flanigan
J. Johnson
J. Williams
D. Cambridge
B. Akingbola
T. Jones
J. Franklin
W. Macoy
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
L. Berman
C. Leopard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. McLemore 12 6 0 6/8 0/2 0/1 2 20 0 0 1 3 3
A. Flanigan 12 6 0 5/6 2/3 0/0 2 20 2 0 1 0 6
J. Johnson 6 2 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 1 1
J. Williams 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Cambridge 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
B. Akingbola 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 2 0 0
T. Jones 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Franklin 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Berman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Leopard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 38 15 33/62 9/24 7/15 23 200 3 4 11 10 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores