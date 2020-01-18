HOU
WICHST

White helps Houston beat No. 16 Wichita State 65-54

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

WICHITA. Kan. (AP) It was the type of validating victory that made Houston coach Kelvin Sampson get a bit reflective.

After the Cougars emphatically took down No. 16 Wichita State 65-54 on Saturday, beating a ranked team in a very difficult environment, Sampson thought back to this season's origins.

''I could see in November where we were going to be pretty good, but we weren't very good in November,'' he said. ''And then I could see in December again where we were going to be pretty good.''

The Cougars can officially be considered pretty good.

Houston (14-4, 4-1 American) built a 49-27 lead early in the second half behind balanced scoring a clinical defense. Fabian White scored 14 points to lead the Cougars, and DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes scored 10 each for Houston.

But holding Wichita State (15-3, 3-2 American) to 22 points below its season average and to just one double-digit scorer (Tyson Etienne with 10) was the Cougars' biggest achievement.

''We did a really good job on their shooters,'' Jarreau said. ''I thought we just played to our culture, rebounding a defense.''

It started right away as the Cougars led 35-25 at halftime, allowing the Shockers to make just four of 18 shots inside the 3-point arc.

A Wichita State team looking to bounce back at home from its second loss of the season managed just 25 first-half points.

''Today, they came in and just manhandled our team,'' Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said. ''Manhandled us.''

The Cougars really blew things open in the first seven minutes of the second half. Houston led 49-27 after Brison Gresham's dunk with 12:56 remaining.

''When someone broke down defensively, someone was there to cover for them,'' Sampson said. ''When we doubled in the post, we were ready behind the double team. It was just great team defense.''

Things were so bad for the flustered Shockers, Marshall took a time-out, something he is notoriously hesitant to do.

''We're taking bad shots, making bad decisions,'' Marshall said. ''We're trying to do it ourselves as opposed to getting someone a good shot. That's just not going to work.''

Wichita State would finally wake up and rally. After missing 19 of its first 23 two-point shots, the Shockers made six of their final eight. They got as close as nine twice in the final two minutes before the Cougars sealed the game at the free throw line.

''I don't care how much we were up, I will take an 11-point win here every time,'' Sampson said.

ALSO REFLECTIVE

Marshall spent extra time talking to his players following the loss. He admitted he is not sure where this season took a turn after a 15-1 start.

''I asked our guys what's going on,'' Marshall said. ''I don't recognize the team I coached the last couple games. It's like we forgot what we did to get us to 15-1.''

Marshall added, ''We've got more things going on behind the scenes I'm not familiar with, things that spread.''

''We've got to look in the mirror,'' Shockers guard Erik Stevenson said. ''We've got to play like we were before we were ranked.''

SWAT TEAM

Houston had nine blocked shots to none for Wichita State. The Cougars also outscored the Shockers 22-12 in the paint.

''We're not big enough, smart enough or physical enough to finish those plays, I guess,'' Marshall said. ''Maybe we're not explosive enough. I really don't know. I just know it looked like they were volleyball spiking some of those shots.''

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars get the American's best conference victory of the season and confirmed their role as contender

Wichita State: The Shockers' two straight games with little offense leave them looking more like the extremely young team most expected

UP NEXT

Houston: Host UConn on Thursday.

Wichita State: At South Florida on Tuesday.

1st Half
HOU Cougars 35
WICHST Shockers 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:47   Nate Hinton missed layup  
19:45   Offensive rebound by Houston  
19:30   Out of bounds turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
19:01   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
18:45   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
18:34   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:19   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
18:18   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
18:18   Chris Harris Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:18 +1 Chris Harris Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-0
18:08   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
18:08   Jamarius Burton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:08   Jamarius Burton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
18:01   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Etienne  
17:48 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 3-0
17:38 +2 Jaime Echenique made jump shot, assist by Erik Stevenson 3-2
17:15   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
17:07 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fabian White Jr. 6-2
16:56 +3 Trey Wade made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 6-5
16:36 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by DeJon Jarreau 8-5
16:10   Lost ball turnover on Trey Wade, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
16:05   Bad pass turnover on Nate Hinton  
15:38   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
15:27   Shooting foul on Tyson Etienne  
15:27 +1 Marcus Sasser made 1st of 2 free throws 9-5
15:27 +1 Marcus Sasser made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-5
15:08 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Stevenson 10-8
14:49   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
14:49 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 11-8
14:49 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
14:37   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
14:32 +2 Jamarius Burton made jump shot 12-10
14:19   Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau  
14:19   Turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
13:43   Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler missed jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
13:32   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
13:12   Offensive foul on Morris Udeze  
13:12   Turnover on Morris Udeze  
12:57 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 15-10
12:34   Bad pass turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Nate Hinton  
12:28 +2 Quentin Grimes made dunk, assist by Nate Hinton 17-10
12:16   Personal foul on Caleb Mills  
12:03   Erik Stevenson missed jump shot  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
11:54   Grant Sherfield missed layup  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Cedrick Alley Jr.  
11:45   Quentin Grimes missed layup  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Cedrick Alley Jr.  
11:25   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
11:11 +3 Jamarius Burton made 3-pt. jump shot 17-13
10:53   Personal foul on Jaime Echenique  
10:37   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Morris Udeze  
10:26   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot, blocked by Brison Gresham  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Houston  
9:56 +2 Caleb Mills made layup 19-13
9:39   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
9:36   Shooting foul on Caleb Mills  
9:36 +1 Jamarius Burton made 1st of 2 free throws 19-14
9:36 +1 Jamarius Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-15
9:17   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
9:01   Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by Quentin Grimes  
8:57 +2 Quentin Grimes made layup 21-15
8:41   Trey Wade missed jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
8:31 +2 DeJon Jarreau made layup 23-15
8:11 +2 Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Morris Udeze 23-17
8:10   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
8:10   Trey Wade missed free throw  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
7:55   Chris Harris Jr. missed hook shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
7:41   Trey Wade missed layup  
7:39   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
7:29   Offensive foul on Quentin Grimes  
7:29   Turnover on Quentin Grimes  
7:04   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
6:58   Bad pass turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Nate Hinton  
6:43   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
6:41   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
6:41   Morris Udeze missed free throw  
6:41   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
6:37   Traveling violation turnover on Quentin Grimes  
6:27 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 23-20
6:24   Out of bounds turnover on Fabian White Jr.  
6:24 +2 Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler made jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 23-22
5:56 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 25-22
5:38   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
5:38 +1 Tyson Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws 25-23
5:38 +1 Tyson Etienne made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-24
5:29   Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson  
5:29   Nate Hinton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:29 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-24
5:12   Erik Stevenson missed jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Houston  
5:10   Personal foul on Morris Udeze  
5:10 +1 Brison Gresham made 1st of 2 free throws 27-24
5:10 +1 Brison Gresham made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-24
4:42   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
4:25   Erik Stevenson missed layup, blocked by Brison Gresham  
4:23   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
4:18 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 31-24
3:49   Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler missed jump shot, blocked by Fabian White Jr.  
3:47   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
3:24 +2 Marcus Sasser made jump shot 33-24
2:59   Trey Wade missed layup, blocked by Brison Gresham  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
2:44   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton  
2:20   Tyson Etienne missed jump shot  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
2:18   Shooting foul on DeJon Jarreau  
2:18   Trey Wade missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:18 +1 Trey Wade made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-25
1:48   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
1:25   Fabian White Jr. missed hook shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
1:15   Jamarius Burton missed layup, blocked by Brison Gresham  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
55.0   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
49.0   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
42.0   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
40.0   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
40.0   Asbjorn Midtgaard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
40.0   Asbjorn Midtgaard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
27.0   Personal foul on Jamarius Burton  
27.0 +1 Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 34-25
27.0 +1 Quentin Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-25
2.0   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
HOU Cougars 30
WICHST Shockers 29

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Wade  
19:31   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
19:08   Jaime Echenique missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
18:41 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 37-25
18:23   Jaime Echenique missed layup  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:13   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
18:06   Bad pass turnover on Dexter Dennis, stolen by DeJon Jarreau  
18:03   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
18:03   Nate Hinton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:03 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-25
17:43   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
17:30   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
17:13 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau 40-25
16:44   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Hinton  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
16:19 +2 DeJon Jarreau made floating jump shot, assist by Fabian White Jr. 42-25
16:05   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
15:43 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup 44-25
15:14   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
15:09   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Dexter Dennis  
15:08   Backcourt turnover on Houston  
14:43   Fabian White Jr. missed layup  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
14:33   Grant Sherfield missed layup  
14:31   Offensive rebound by Morris Udeze  
14:28   Morris Udeze missed layup, blocked by Fabian White Jr.  
14:26   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
14:22 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 47-25
14:13   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
13:55   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
13:29   Grant Sherfield missed layup  
13:27   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
13:25   Lost ball turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
13:24   Offensive foul on Morris Udeze  
13:24   Turnover on Morris Udeze  
13:17   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Grant Sherfield  
13:01   Shooting foul on Caleb Mills  
13:01 +1 Jamarius Burton made 1st of 2 free throws 47-26
13:01 +1 Jamarius Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-27
12:42   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
12:34 +2 Brison Gresham made dunk, assist by Quentin Grimes 49-27
12:15   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
12:08   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
12:02   Lost ball turnover on DeAntoni Gordon, stolen by DeJon Jarreau  
11:44   Brison Gresham missed alley-oop shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
11:35 +3 Grant Sherfield made 3-pt. jump shot 49-30
11:22   Traveling violation turnover on Caleb Mills  
11:19 +3 Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 49-33
10:46 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 51-33
10:32