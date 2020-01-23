BAMA
VANDY

No Text

Petty scores 23 as Tide rolls over Vanderbilt 77-62

  • AP
  • Jan 23, 2020

Nashville, Tenn. (AP) When John Petty Jr. gets his shot going, he’s almost impossible to stop.

Wednesday was one of those nights as the junior guard scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Crimson Tide to a 77-62 win at Vanderbilt.

“He just catches fire sometimes,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “I mean, he might be the best shooter I’ve ever coached in my life. Once he gets going and gets in rhythm, shoot, that thing looks like it’s going in every time he releases it.”

Petty likes Memorial Gym, the SEC’s oldest gym.

“They’ve got some pretty good rims in here,” Petty said. “We got a lot of shots up and my shot’s been feeling good since the first day we got here, so I kind of figured it was going to be one of those nights.”

Kira Lewis Jr. added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Crimson Tide, who had four scorers in double figures.

Jaden Shackelford scored 15 points and Herbert Jones had 10. The Crimson Tide (11-7, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) improved to 2-4 on the road with its ninth win in 12 games.

Vanderbilt (8-10, 0-5) suffered its 23rd straight SEC loss, the second-longest skid in conference history. Sewanee holds the record with 24 consecutive SEC losses from 1938-40. The Commodores’ skid started under former coach Bruce Drew, who went 0-18 in the SEC last season. Vanderbilt’s last SEC win was in March 2018.

“I thought our guys competed,” Vandy coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “Obviously, we didn’t get off to the best start. Tonight, they came out making some 3s on us early.”

The Commodores lost their sixth straight, shooting just 31% from the floor.

Vanderbilt fell to 0-4 since losing the SEC’s leading scorer, Aaron Nesmith, to a likely season-ending right foot injury.

Vanderbilt freshman Dylan Disu set a career high with 21 points and Saben Lee had 19 points, including a 11 of 12 showing from the foul line.

“The coaches, the staff and the players have been encouraging me to continue shooting,” Disu said. “I had a rough game last game. They trust me, so I decided to keep shooting.”

Alabama made 10 shots from 3-point range and outrebounded Vanderbilt 51-32.

Scotty Pippen Jr., who scored 10 points, hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 5:34 left in the first half, ending a streak of 37 straight misses from beyond the arc for Vanderbilt. That brought a cheer from the crowd. The Commodores’ streak of 1,080 consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer ended in Saturday’s loss to Tennessee.

Vanderbilt, UNLV and Princeton were the only schools to make at least one 3 in every game since the inception of the shot in 1986.

On Wednesday, the Commodores missed 21 of 26 shots from 3-point range.

Alabama shot 50% from the floor during the first 20 minutes to take a 37-31 halftime lead.

DAVIS’ INJURY

Tide forward Javian Davis was helped off the court, favoring his right knee with 4:52 left.

“Javian, he’s got a knee injury,” Oats said. “He’s getting an MRI in the morning. I don’t even know what it is, to be honest with you. It didn’t look good coming off. He got hurt there in the offensive end.”

TURNOVER TROUBLES

Alabama won by double figures despite making 25 turnovers. Lewis made seven and Petty committed six.

“It’s a major concern because we had this problem early in the year and it cost us a lot of games back when our defense wasn’t nearly as good,” Oats said. “Now our defense has gotten much better, so we’re able to weather the turnovers a little bit more because we can get stops in the half court, but if we turn the ball over like this we’re not going to be able to beat any good teams. We’ve got to get this thing figured out quickly.“

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide led most of the way to earn a badly needed road win.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores ended their 3-point drought, but the SEC skid is almost the worst in league history.

UP NEXT

Alabama hosts Kansas State (8-10) on Saturday. Kansas State’s loss to rival Kansas was marred by a bench-clearing brawl in the final seconds Tuesday.

Vanderbilt visits South Carolina on Saturday. South Carolina is second in the SEC with 7.8 steals per game.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
BAMA Crimson Tide 37
VANDY Commodores 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Vanderbilt  
19:40   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
19:11 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made jump shot 2-0
18:49 +2 Saben Lee made layup 2-2
18:30 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 5-2
18:07   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
17:58   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
17:45   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
17:34   Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Jordan Wright  
17:34 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 5-4
17:09 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones 8-4
16:36   Maxwell Evans missed jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
16:24 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 11-4
16:07 +2 Dylan Disu made layup 11-6
16:07   Shooting foul on Herbert Jones  
16:07 +1 Dylan Disu made free throw 11-7
15:54   Bad pass turnover on John Petty Jr.  
15:34   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
15:23 +2 Galin Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 13-7
14:55   Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
14:39   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
14:33   Ejike Obinna missed jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Galin Smith  
14:25   Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Jordan Wright  
14:25 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 13-9
14:07   Bad pass turnover on John Petty Jr.  
13:52   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
13:44 +2 Herbert Jones made layup 15-9
13:34   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Disu  
13:22   Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
13:20   Personal foul on Jordan Wright  
13:17   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
13:07   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
12:55 +2 Saben Lee made layup 15-11
12:46   Lost ball turnover on James Bolden, stolen by Saben Lee  
12:32   Lost ball turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
12:28 +2 Herbert Jones made dunk, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 17-11
12:28   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
12:28 +1 Herbert Jones made free throw 18-11
12:02   Jordan Wright missed layup, blocked by Javian Davis  
12:00   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  
11:57   Shooting foul on Maxwell Evans  
11:57   James Bolden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:57   James Bolden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
11:38   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Wright, stolen by Jaden Shackelford  
11:23   Traveling violation turnover on Javian Davis  
11:05   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
10:57   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
10:38   Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Alex Reese  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
10:36   Lost ball turnover on Javian Davis, stolen by Saben Lee  
10:36   Personal foul on Alex Reese  
10:36 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 18-12
10:36 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-13
10:02   Jaden Shackelford missed layup  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
10:02   Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Herbert Jones  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
10:02 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 21-13
9:48 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made jump shot 21-15
9:34 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden Shackelford 24-15
9:12   Oton Jankovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
9:02   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Oton Jankovic  
8:58   Personal foul on Herbert Jones  
8:41 +2 Ejike Obinna made dunk, assist by Saben Lee 24-17
8:29   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Javian Davis  
8:27   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
8:19   Turnover on Javian Davis  
7:58   Maxwell Evans missed layup  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
7:58   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
7:58   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
7:46 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made reverse layup 26-17
7:21   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee  
7:05   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
6:59 +2 John Petty Jr. made layup 28-17
6:44   Saben Lee missed layup  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
6:42   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
6:31   Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Jordan Wright  
6:24 +2 Saben Lee made dunk, assist by Jordan Wright 28-19
6:16 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 31-19
5:53   Saben Lee missed layup  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
5:45   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
5:33 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Wright 31-22
5:20   Lost ball turnover on James Bolden, stolen by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
5:01   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
4:58   Personal foul on Jordan Wright  
4:41   Lost ball turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Jordan Wright  
4:37 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 31-24
4:27   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Braelee Albert  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
4:21   Traveling violation turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
4:15   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
3:56   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
3:56 +1 Jaden Shackelford made 1st of 2 free throws 32-24
3:56   Jaden Shackelford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
3:29 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Disu 32-27
3:11   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
3:05   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
3:03   Personal foul on Galin Smith  
2:42   Personal foul on James Bolden  
2:36   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
2:28   Offensive foul on Jaden Shackelford  
2:28   Turnover on Jaden Shackelford  
2:10 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 32-30
1:54   Shooting foul on Braelee Albert  
1:54 +1 Herbert Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 33-30
1:54 +1 Herbert Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-30
1:40   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
1:31   Out of bounds turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
1:14   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
1:00 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones 37-30
41.0   Shooting foul on Javian Davis  
41.0 +1 Dylan Disu made 1st of 2 free throws 37-31
41.0   Dylan Disu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
41.0   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
14.0   Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
10.0   Offensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
9.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Alabama  
2.0   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  

2nd Half
BAMA Crimson Tide 40
VANDY Commodores 31

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Alex Reese made layup, assist by Herbert Jones 39-31
19:14   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
18:53   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
18:38   Personal foul on Jaden Shackelford  
18:32   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup, blocked by Herbert Jones  
18:30   Offensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
18:27   Personal foul on Alex Reese  
18:26   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
18:23   Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
18:01   Saben Lee missed layup  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
17:57 +2 Dylan Disu made dunk 39-33
17:50   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Alex Reese  
17:45   Lost ball turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Dylan Disu  
17:16   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
17:08   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
16:56 +2 Dylan Disu made jump shot 39-35
16:39   Offensive foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:39   Turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:18   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup, blocked by Alex Reese  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
16:16   Offensive foul on Maxwell Evans  
16:16   Turnover on Maxwell Evans  
16:03   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Offensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
15:58 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 42-35
15:40   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
15:34   Shooting foul on Maxwell Evans  
15:34 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 43-35
15:34   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
15:10   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
15:02 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup, assist by John Petty Jr. 45-35
14:45   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
14:37 +3 James Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 48-35
14:27   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Herbert Jones  
14:27   Shooting foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
14:27 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 49-35
14:27   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:27   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
14:11   Javian Davis missed layup  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
14:01   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Wright, stolen by Javian Davis  
13:56 +3 James Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones 52-35
13:28