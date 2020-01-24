USC
OREG

No Text

Duarte leads No. 12 Oregon past USC 79-70 in double OT

  • AP
  • Jan 24, 2020

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Paying close attention paid off for Oregon's Chris Duarte.

The junior guard had 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals, and the No. 12 Ducks outlasted Southern California 79-70 in double overtime Thursday night.

''I was watching the point guard's eyes. I was watching everybody's eyes. So I knew where they were going to pass the ball,'' Duarte said. ''So I took that as an advantage.''

Oregon teammate Payton Pritchard added 24 points and seven assists, becoming the first Pac-12 player to reach 1,500 career points, 600 assists and 500 rebounds. When the achievement was noted on the video scoreboard at Matthew Knight Arena in the second half, the crowd gave the senior guard a standing ovation.

Pritchard is the sixth player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 points and 600 assists, joining Oregon State's Gary Payton, Arizona's Damon Stoudamire and Jason Gardner, USC's Jordan McLaughlin and UCLA's Tyus Edney.

Oregon (16-4, 5-2) led by 11 in the second half but USC rallied with a 17-2 run to take a 62-58 lead, capped by Jonah Mathews' 3-pointer with 1:24 left.

C.J. Walker and Pritchard hit consecutive layups to tie it at 62 and send the game to overtime.

Pritchard's 3-pointer in the first extra period gave the Ducks a 65-64 lead, but Ethan Anderson's layup and free throw put the Trojans up by two. Duarte made free throws for the Ducks to tie it again, and Mathews and Pritchard both missed shots down the stretch.

Duarte and Pritchard each hit a pair of free throws that gave Oregon a four-point advantage to open the second overtime. Duarte's 3-pointer put the Ducks up 74-68, and USC couldn't catch up.

Duarte's eight steals were one shy of the school record.

''He was the difference in the game,'' Oregon coach Dana Altman said. ''No doubt about it.''

Onyeka Okongwu had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Trojans (15-4, 4-2).

''You've got to take care of the ball. Some ill-timed passes that went to the other guys. We just have to make the right basketball play,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said. ''Give them credit, they're a good defensive team.''

It was Oregon's third overtime game in league play.

Oregon was coming off a 64-61 overtime win at Washington last weekend. The Ducks overcame a 16-point deficit and won it on Pritchard's 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left. But Oregon lost to Washington State 72-61 last Thursday, resulting in a fall from No. 8 to No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

USC had won nine of its last 10 games and three straight, including last Saturday's 82-78 overtime victory against Stanford. The Trojans came back from a 21-point deficit in the second half to beat the Cardinal.

The Ducks built an early 15-7 lead after Duarte's fast-break layup and 3-pointer. Oregon stayed in front, but USC closed to 24-23 on Daniel Utomi's jumper.

The teams went to the break with Oregon ahead 32-30. Utomi led all scorers with 10 points.

Okongwu's layup for USC tied it at 32 to start the second half but the Ducks responded with a 10-0 run, capped by Duarte's jumper off a dish from Pritchard. Okongwu's dunk ended the Trojans' scoring drought.

Okongwu made consecutive baskets to pull USC to 56-53, and Matthews tied it with a 3-pointer to top off an 11-0 Trojans run. Pritchard answered with a layup for Oregon.

Freshman forward Chandler Lawson's layup stretched the Ducks' lead to 49-38 midway through the second half.

''A lot of things we've got to work on. But we got some defensive stops when we needed it, we got some big rebounds when we needed it, and just found a way to win the game,'' Altman said. ''We've been doing that too much, though. We've got to find a way to get our offense cranked a little bit.''

Lawson made his first start for the Ducks after he had 16 points and 12 rebounds against Washington. Oregon was without center N'Faly Dante, who was questionable for the game after hurting his knee against the Huskies.

Pritchard was one of just two Division I players averaging at least 19 points, five assists and four rebounds per game, joining Pepperdine's Colbey Ross.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans started 4-1 in conference play for the first time since 2016. USC went 5-0 to open conference play in 2002. ... Enfield said afterward that this loss stung. ''We've played a few close games this year. We won three or four close ones,'' he said. ''We were right there and we lost. It hurts when you lose a game and have a chance.''

Oregon: Pritchard is closing in on Oregon's career record of 614 assists held by Kenya Wilkins. ... Pritchard has won 96 games as a Ducks player, one shy of Oregon's career leader, Johnathan Lloyd. ... Sabrina Ionescu, star guard for the No. 4 Oregon women, was at the game and was interviewed by the Pac-12 broadcast team during the first half.

UP NEXT

USC visits Oregon State on Saturday.

Oregon hosts UCLA on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
USC Trojans 30
OREG Ducks 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
19:44 +2 Payton Pritchard made floating jump shot 0-2
19:16   Ethan Anderson missed layup  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
19:08   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
18:47   Lost ball turnover on Shakur Juiston  
18:20 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
18:06 +2 Shakur Juiston made driving layup 3-4
17:42   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
17:36   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
17:27 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Will Richardson 3-6
17:05   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
16:59   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
16:51 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 3-8
16:30 +2 Nick Rakocevic made fade-away jump shot 5-8
16:08   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
16:02 +2 Payton Pritchard made jump shot, assist by Will Richardson 5-10
15:32 +2 Elijah Weaver made driving layup 7-10
15:24   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
15:09   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Chris Duarte  
15:06 +2 Chris Duarte made layup 7-12
14:31   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Chris Duarte  
14:31   Personal foul on Elijah Weaver  
14:04   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
13:57   Offensive foul on Elijah Weaver  
13:57   Turnover on Elijah Weaver  
13:31   Chandler Lawson missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
13:13   Personal foul on C.J. Walker  
12:54   Ethan Anderson missed layup, blocked by Francis Okoro  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
12:39   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
12:35   Offensive foul on Francis Okoro  
12:35   Turnover on Francis Okoro  
12:07   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
11:50 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis 7-15
11:38   Quinton Adlesh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
11:36   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
11:35   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Sturdivant, stolen by Chris Duarte  
11:23   Chris Duarte missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Mobley  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
11:21   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley  
11:21   Chris Duarte missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:21   Chris Duarte missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
11:12   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup, blocked by Chris Duarte  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
10:56   Shakur Juiston missed layup, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
10:47   Quinton Adlesh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
10:46   Personal foul on Anthony Mathis  
10:31   Ethan Anderson missed fade-away jump shot  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
10:26 +2 Isaiah Mobley made layup 9-15
10:26   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
10:26 +1 Isaiah Mobley made free throw 10-15
10:22   Personal foul on Max Agbonkpolo  
10:06   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by Max Agbonkpolo  
9:42   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
9:31   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
9:26   C.J. Walker missed jump shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
9:21 +2 C.J. Walker made dunk 10-17
9:02   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
9:02 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk, assist by Isaiah Mobley 12-17
8:35   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
8:19   Offensive foul on Elijah Weaver  
8:19   Turnover on Elijah Weaver  
7:59 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Anthony Mathis 12-19
7:35 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 15-19
7:23   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Mathis  
6:56   Bad pass turnover on Onyeka Okongwu, stolen by Chandler Lawson  
6:35 +2 Chandler Lawson made reverse layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 15-21
6:08 +2 Isaiah Mobley made floating jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 17-21
5:54   C.J. Walker missed jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
5:48   Shooting foul on Anthony Mathis  
5:48 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 18-21
5:48 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-21
5:26 +3 Shakur Juiston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 19-24
4:55   Max Agbonkpolo missed jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
4:45   Chris Duarte missed layup  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
4:43   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
4:43 +1 Daniel Utomi made 1st of 2 free throws 20-24
4:43 +1 Daniel Utomi made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
4:25   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Duarte  
4:01 +2 Daniel Utomi made jump shot 23-24
3:49   Payton Pritchard missed layup, blocked by Max Agbonkpolo  
3:47   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
3:31   Shooting foul on Max Agbonkpolo  
3:31 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 3 free throws 23-25
3:31   Payton Pritchard missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
3:31 +1 Payton Pritchard made 3rd of 3 free throws 23-26
3:07   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
3:07 +1 Max Agbonkpolo made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
3:07   Max Agbonkpolo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Max Agbonkpolo  
3:02   Lost ball turnover on Max Agbonkpolo, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
2:57 +2 Addison Patterson made alley-oop shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 24-28
2:44   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Rakocevic  
2:18   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
2:13   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
2:12 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 25-28
2:12   Onyeka Okongwu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
1:52   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
1:52 +1 Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws 25-29
1:52   Chris Duarte missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
1:34   Daniel Utomi missed fade-away jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
1:21   Offensive foul on Shakur Juiston  
1:21   Turnover on Shakur Juiston  
1:07   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
1:07 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 26-29
1:07 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
55.0 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson 27-32
30.0 +3 Quinton Adlesh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 30-32
2.0   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
0.0   Chris Duarte missed tip-in  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
USC Trojans 32
OREG Ducks 30

Time Team Play Score
19:40 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup, assist by Nick Rakocevic 32-32
19:26 +2 Chris Duarte made layup, assist by Chandler Lawson 32-34
19:26   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
19:26   Chris Duarte missed free throw  
19:26   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
19:07   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
18:59   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Chandler Lawson  
18:54 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 32-36
18:22   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
18:03   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
17:47   Lost ball turnover on Nick Rakocevic, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
17:42 +2 Chris Duarte made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 32-38
17:11   Ethan Anderson missed layup  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
17:09   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
17:02   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot, blocked by Francis Okoro  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
16:38   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
16:36   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
16:17   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
16:15   Shooting foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
16:15 +1 Francis Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
16:15 +1 Francis Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-40
16:10   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Sturdivant, stolen by Chris Duarte  
16:04 +2 Chris Duarte made alley-oop shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 32-42
15:44   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
15:34   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
15:32   Francis Okoro missed layup  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
15:26   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
15:16   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
15:08   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
15:06 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk 34-42
14:35   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
14:17   3-second violation turnover on Francis Okoro  
13:47   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
13:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Southern California  
13:35   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
13:35 +1 Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws 34-43
13:35 +1 Chris Duarte made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-44
13:16 +2 Jonah Mathews made jump shot, assist by Elijah Weaver 36-44
12:55 +3 C.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Richardson 36-47
12:35   Isaiah Mobley missed layup  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
12:28   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
12:22   C.J. Walker missed layup  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
12:15   Shooting foul on Francis Okoro  
12:15 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 37-47
12:15 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-47
12:07   Personal foul on Elijah Weaver  
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Isaiah Mobley  
11:39   Personal foul on C.J. Walker  
11:39   Commercial timeout called  
11:18   Isaiah Mobley missed tip-in  
10:53   Will Richardson missed layup  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
10:47 +2 Chandler Lawson made dunk 38-49
10:34 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made alley-oop shot, assist by Isaiah Mobley 40-49
10:12   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
10:01   Isaiah Mobley missed layup  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
9:59   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
9:57 +1 Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws 40-50
9:57 +1 Chris Duarte made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-51
9:38   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
9:25   Elijah Weaver missed jump shot  
9:23