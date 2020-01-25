DAYTON
Toppin, Crutcher lead No. 7 Flyers past Richmond, 87-79

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jacob Gilyard gave Richmond a four-point lead over No. 7 Dayton in the first half, bringing the crowd at the Robins Center to its feet.

It was just the kind of situation the Flyers have come to relish.

Over 5 1/2 minutes, they outscored the Spiders 16-2, then added a 12-0 burst early in the second half for good measure in an 87-79 victory Saturday night.

''I feel like we're the best team in college in transition, so when we get out in transition, it's hard to beat us,'' Jalen Crutcher, who finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists said after the Flyers' ninth win in a row.

The crowd, Odi Toppin said, provided a spark, too.

''Every time we're in a hostile environment, that's like an energy boost for us,'' he said. ''When we hear their cheers, it just brings us up and makes us play a lot harder.''

Whatever happened, Gilyard said, ''They silenced the momentum pretty quick.''

Toppin had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Dayton (18-2, 7-0 Atlantic 10). The Flyers led 40-32 at halftime and took control with a 12-0 run after Grant Golden opened the second-half scoring for Richmond.

Gilyard scored 27 points and Nick Sherod had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Spiders (15-5, 5-2). Richmond trailed by as many as 20 points after halftime, but used a 17-5 run to get within 71-63 with 3:47 to play.

But Crutcher hit his fourth 3-pointer and Trey Landers hit a layup off a feed from Toppin to rebuild the advantage to 13 and Richmond's rally came up short.

''I've never seen a team that scores in spurts so much and doesn't have droughts,'' Spiders coach Chris Mooney said. His team turned the ball over just seven times, but the Flyers managed 21 points on the fast break overall.

In the first-half burst, Toppin had three dunks, one of the plays that ''gives us a boost,'' Crutcher said. He added a windmill slam in the second half.

Watson added 14 points for the Flyers, who shot 53.7% (29-54).

Nathan Cayo had 15 for the Spiders, outscored 21-9 on the fast break.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The 6-foot-9 Toppin is, for sure, the centerpiece of the Flyers' attack, but far from the only highlight-maker. Watson had a steal and dunk while surrounded by at least two Spiders early in the game, and Crutcher slithered through a crowd for a banked-in layup a few minutes later.

Richmond: The Spiders have had to change their offense a bit without scoring leader Blake Francis (17.6 ppg), out 4-6 weeks with a fractured sternum, but the offense still goes through 6-foot-10 Grant Golden on most possessions and leans more heavily on Gilyard, Nick Sherod and Nathan Cayo for scoring. Most of Cayo and Sherod's points came with the Spiders trying to get back in the game.

ROAD WARRIORS

Flyers coach Anthony Grant, no stranger to raucous crowds at the Robins Center because of his time as the head coach at crosstown rival VCU, said his team is still learning what it's like to play on the road in a hostile atmosphere.

He also dismissed any notion of NCAA Tournament talk.

''We're still in the middle of this. There's nothing been decided,'' he said.

UP NEXT

The Flyers play at Duquesne on Wednesday night.

The Spiders play at crosstown and A-10 rival VCU on Tuesday night.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
DAYTON Flyers 40
RICH Spiders 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Dayton  
19:33   Ryan Mikesell missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
19:08   Nathan Cayo missed hook shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:50 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 3-0
18:28   Grant Golden missed reverse layup  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
18:18 +3 Ryan Mikesell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 6-0
18:00   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
17:50   Nick Sherod missed jump shot  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
17:46   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
17:46 +1 Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws 6-1
17:46 +1 Nathan Cayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-2
17:32 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 9-2
17:16   Jacob Gilyard missed jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
16:58 +2 Obi Toppin made hook shot 11-2
16:28 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Sherod 11-5
16:20   Offensive foul on Obi Toppin  
16:20   Turnover on Obi Toppin  
16:05   Nathan Cayo missed jump shot, blocked by Ryan Mikesell  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
15:48   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
15:39   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
15:27   Nick Sherod missed floating jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
15:21   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Mikesell, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
15:15 +2 Jacob Gilyard made layup 11-7
14:54   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
14:43   Offensive foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
14:43   Turnover on Jordy Tshimanga  
14:23   Tyler Burton missed driving layup  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
14:16   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
14:01   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
14:01 +1 Jacob Gilyard made 1st of 2 free throws 11-8
14:01 +1 Jacob Gilyard made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-9
13:50   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
13:39   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard, stolen by Ibi Watson  
13:34 +2 Ibi Watson made driving dunk 13-9
13:14   Grant Golden missed hook shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
12:44   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
12:34 +2 Jacob Gilyard made layup, assist by Grant Golden 13-11
12:18 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Jordy Tshimanga 15-11
11:57 +2 Grant Golden made hook shot 15-13
11:21 +2 Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot 17-13
11:06   Lost ball turnover on Andre Gustavson, stolen by Jalen Crutcher  
10:36   Shooting foul on Nick Sherod  
10:36   Jordy Tshimanga missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:36 +1 Jordy Tshimanga made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-13
10:19 +2 Nathan Cayo made reverse layup 18-15
10:06   Lost ball turnover on Jordy Tshimanga, stolen by Andre Gustavson  
10:00 +2 Nathan Cayo made reverse layup, assist by Andre Gustavson 18-17
9:35   Shooting foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
9:35 +1 Jordy Tshimanga made 1st of 2 free throws 19-17
9:35 +1 Jordy Tshimanga made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-17
9:15 +2 Nick Sherod made turnaround jump shot 20-19
8:56   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
8:45   Grant Golden missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Obi Toppin  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
8:38   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Andre Gustavson  
8:32 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson 20-22
8:16 +2 Obi Toppin made driving layup 22-22
7:53   Nick Sherod missed floating jump shot  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
7:47   Nick Sherod missed dunk  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
7:41   Shooting foul on Andre Gustavson  
7:41 +1 Dwayne Cohill made 1st of 2 free throws 23-22
7:41 +1 Dwayne Cohill made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-22
7:21 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 24-25
7:07   Rodney Chatman missed floating jump shot, blocked by Grant Golden  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
6:58 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Wojcik 24-28
6:34 +2 Ryan Mikesell made floating jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 26-28
6:34   Shooting foul on Tyler Burton  
6:34   Ryan Mikesell missed free throw  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
6:19   Personal foul on Jhery Matos  
6:19   Nick Sherod missed free throw  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
5:51   Jhery Matos missed layup  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
5:36   Nick Sherod missed turnaround jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Jhery Matos  
5:24   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Matt Grace  
5:11   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
5:02   Personal foul on Jake Wojcik  
4:57 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jhery Matos 29-28
4:38   Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
4:29   Obi Toppin missed driving layup  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
4:24 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 31-28
4:09   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
4:09   Jacob Gilyard missed free throw  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
3:46   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
3:39   Andre Gustavson missed layup, blocked by Jhery Matos  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
3:30 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 33-28
3:19   Nathan Cayo missed driving layup  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Grant Golden  
3:14 +2 Grant Golden made dunk 33-30
2:58   Kicked ball violation on Richmond  
2:46 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 36-30
2:23   Nathan Cayo missed driving layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
2:17 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 38-30
1:44   Nick Sherod missed driving layup, blocked by Ibi Watson  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Richmond  
1:42   Shot clock violation turnover on Richmond  
1:25   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
1:09   Jacob Gilyard missed reverse layup  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
1:03 +2 Jalen Crutcher made driving layup 40-30
51.0   Grant Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
45.0   Lost ball turnover on Ibi Watson, stolen by Tyler Burton  
41.0   Offensive foul on Jacob Gilyard  
41.0   Turnover on Jacob Gilyard  
13.0   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11.0   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
9.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton  
1.0 +2 Jake Wojcik made jump shot 40-32
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DAYTON Flyers 47
RICH Spiders 47

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
19:18   Obi Toppin missed hook shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
19:06   Nick Sherod missed jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:47   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
18:35 +2 Grant Golden made reverse layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 40-34
18:05   Jalen Crutcher missed floating jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
17:49   Grant Golden missed floating jump shot, blocked by Obi Toppin  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
17:40   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
17:33 +2 Trey Landers made tip-in 42-34
17:13   Nathan Cayo missed jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
16:55   Obi Toppin missed driving layup  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
16:42   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard, stolen by Jalen Crutcher  
16:37 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 44-34
16:20   Jacob Gilyard missed jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Grant Golden  
16:15   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
15:55 +2 Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot 46-34
15:26   Andre Gustavson missed reverse layup  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
15:05   Matt Grace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
15:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Richmond  
14:46   Shooting foul on Grant Golden  
14:46 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 47-34
14:46 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-34
14:28   Grant Golden missed jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
14:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Richmond  
14:25 +1 Ibi Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 49-34
14:25 +1 Ibi Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-34
14:08 +2 Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot 52-34
13:49   Tyler Burton missed fade-away jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
13:38   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
13:27 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 52-37
13:07   Out of bounds turnover on Ibi Watson  
12:45 +2 Nick Sherod made fade-away jump shot 52-39
12:46   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
12:46 +1 Nick Sherod made free throw 52-40
12:31 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 54-40
12:31   Shooting foul on Tyler Burton  
12:31   Obi Toppin missed free throw  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
12:20   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
12:11   Tyler Burton missed reverse layup  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
11:46   Shooting foul on Jacob Gilyard  
11:46 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 55-40
11:46 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-40
11:25   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
10:54 +2 Jacob Gilyard made driving layup 56-42
10:37 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 59-42
