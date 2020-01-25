UCF
Dennis lifts Wichita St. past UCF 87-79

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Dexter Dennis scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead five Wichita State players in double figures and the Shockers defeated Central Florida 87-79 on Saturday night.

Grant Sherfield and Jaime Echenique added 14 points apiece for the Shockers (17-3, 5-2 American Athletic Conference), Erik Stevenson chipped in 11 and Trey Wade 10. Sherfield also had six assists.

Darin Green Jr. scored 18 points for the Knights (11-8, 2-5) and Tony Johnson Jr. and Ceasar DeJesus added 16 points apiece.

Dennis had a dunk with 1 1/2 minutes to play to put the Shockers up 10 but the Panthers scored four quick points from the foul line. However, in the last 47 seconds Wichita State was 10 of 12 from the foul line to wrap it up.

---

1st Half
UCF Knights 28
WICHST Shockers 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCF  
19:32 +2 Dazon Ingram made driving layup 2-0
19:09 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Jamarius Burton 2-2
18:50   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
18:26   Jaime Echenique missed hook shot  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
18:09   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus  
17:41   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
17:39   Personal foul on Avery Diggs  
17:27   Tyson Etienne missed jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
16:56   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
16:44   Jaime Echenique missed turnaround jump shot  
16:42   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
16:38 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wade 2-5
16:22   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
16:08   Jaime Echenique missed layup  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Ceasar DeJesus  
15:47 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made jump shot 4-5
15:37   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
15:25   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
15:12   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
14:59   Shooting foul on Brandon Mahan  
14:59 +1 Trey Wade made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
14:59 +1 Trey Wade made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
14:29   Out of bounds turnover on Dazon Ingram  
14:03   Personal foul on Dazon Ingram  
13:46   Out of bounds turnover on Jamarius Burton  
13:23   Matt Milon missed jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Morris Udeze  
13:14   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
13:07   Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson  
13:07 +1 Matt Milon made 1st of 3 free throws 5-7
13:07 +1 Matt Milon made 2nd of 3 free throws 6-7
13:07 +1 Matt Milon made 3rd of 3 free throws 7-7
12:52 +2 Morris Udeze made hook shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 7-9
12:24   Frank Bertz missed layup  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
12:04 +2 Morris Udeze made reverse layup, assist by Grant Sherfield 7-11
11:53 +2 Brandon Mahan made driving layup 9-11
11:53   Shooting foul on Morris Udeze  
11:53 +1 Brandon Mahan made free throw 10-11
11:33   Dexter Dennis missed jump shot  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
11:25   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
11:21   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
11:03 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Erik Stevenson 10-13
10:45   Offensive foul on Collin Smith  
10:45   Turnover on Collin Smith  
10:22   Jumpball received by UCF  
10:22   Lost ball turnover on Trey Wade, stolen by Frank Bertz  
10:01   Collin Smith missed layup  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
9:58   Collin Smith missed tip-in  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
9:43   Erik Stevenson missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
9:31   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
9:19   Trey Wade missed jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by UCF  
9:07   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
9:07 +1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 11-13
9:07 +1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-13
8:41 +3 Grant Sherfield made 3-pt. jump shot 12-16
8:31   Frank Bertz missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
8:19   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
8:17   Personal foul on Avery Diggs  
8:12   Personal foul on Brandon Mahan  
8:10 +2 Trey Wade made alley-oop shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 12-18
7:42   Collin Smith missed layup  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
7:12   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
7:12 +1 Tyson Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws 12-19
7:12 +1 Tyson Etienne made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-20
6:51 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made floating jump shot 14-20
6:34   Trey Wade missed jump shot  
6:32   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
6:23 +2 Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Jaime Echenique 14-22
6:12   Personal foul on Tyson Etienne  
6:10 +2 Darin Green Jr. made jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 16-22
6:00 +3 Jaime Echenique made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 16-25
5:43   Ceasar DeJesus missed turnaround jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
5:28 +2 Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Jamarius Burton 16-27
5:15   Personal foul on Dexter Dennis  
5:03   Shooting foul on Morris Udeze  
5:03   Dazon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:03 +1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-27
4:42 +3 Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis 17-30
4:20   Avery Diggs missed layup, blocked by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
4:19   Personal foul on Avery Diggs  
4:19 +1 Tyson Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws 17-31
4:19   Tyson Etienne missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
4:10   Ceasar DeJesus missed driving layup  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
4:03   Dexter Dennis missed reverse layup  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
3:54   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
3:27   Shooting foul on Darin Green Jr.  
3:27   Asbjorn Midtgaard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:27   Asbjorn Midtgaard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
3:12   Shooting foul on Avery Diggs  
3:12   Asbjorn Midtgaard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:12   Asbjorn Midtgaard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
3:01   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Matt Milon  
2:50   Tony Johnson Jr. missed driving layup  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
2:43 +2 Dexter Dennis made driving layup 17-33
2:32 +3 Tony Johnson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 20-33
2:16 +2 Tyson Etienne made layup 20-35
2:01   Shooting foul on Trey Wade  
2:01   Ceasar DeJesus missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:01 +1 Ceasar DeJesus made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-35
1:42   Dexter Dennis missed driving layup  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
1:36   Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson  
1:36 +1 Darin Green Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22-35
1:36 +1 Darin Green Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-35
1:28   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
1:14   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
1:00 +2 Dazon Ingram made running Jump Shot 25-35
51.0   DeAntoni Gordon missed layup, blocked by Matt Milon  
49.0   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
46.0 +2 DeAntoni Gordon made jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis 25-37
19.0   Out of bounds turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
4.0   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by UCF  
0.0 +3 Tony Johnson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 28-37
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCF Knights 51
WICHST Shockers 50

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
19:22   Collin Smith missed floating jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
19:09   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Etienne, stolen by Collin Smith  
18:59 +2 Collin Smith made layup, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 30-37
18:30 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Etienne 30-40
18:02   Traveling violation turnover on Collin Smith  
17:56   Personal foul on Collin Smith  
17:48   Bad pass turnover on Dexter Dennis, stolen by Matt Milon  
17:38   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
17:38 +1 Brandon Mahan made 1st of 2 free throws 31-40
17:38 +1 Brandon Mahan made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-40
17:25   Offensive foul on Trey Wade  
17:25   Turnover on Trey Wade  
17:24   Bad pass turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Tyson Etienne  
17:17 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Etienne 32-43
16:54   Brandon Mahan missed layup  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
16:43   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
16:23   Erik Stevenson missed floating jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
16:10   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
16:01   Lost ball turnover on Dexter Dennis, stolen by Brandon Mahan  
15:53 +3 Ceasar DeJesus made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 35-43
15:31   Shooting foul on Brandon Mahan  
15:31   Jaime Echenique missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:31 +1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-44
15:08   Personal foul on Jaime Echenique  
15:06   Matt Milon missed jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
15:00   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
15:00 +1 Jamarius Burton made 1st of 2 free throws 35-45
15:00 +1 Jamarius Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-46
14:30 +2 Brandon Mahan made finger-roll layup 37-46
14:22   Offensive foul on Jamarius Burton  
14:22   Turnover on Jamarius Burton  
14:14   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
13:48   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
13:39 +3 Grant Sherfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Etienne 37-49
13:25   Personal foul on Tyson Etienne  
13:17 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup 39-49
13:05   Shooting foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
13:05