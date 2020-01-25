|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UCF
|
|
19:32
|
|
+2
|
Dazon Ingram made driving layup
|
2-0
|
19:09
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Jamarius Burton
|
2-2
|
18:50
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Jaime Echenique missed hook shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Avery Diggs
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne missed jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Jaime Echenique missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Wade
|
|
16:38
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wade
|
2-5
|
16:22
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jaime Echenique missed layup
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Wade
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
15:47
|
|
+2
|
Ceasar DeJesus made jump shot
|
4-5
|
15:37
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Milon
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Collin Smith missed jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Mahan
|
|
14:59
|
|
+1
|
Trey Wade made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-6
|
14:59
|
|
+1
|
Trey Wade made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-7
|
14:29
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Dazon Ingram
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dazon Ingram
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jamarius Burton
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed jump shot
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Morris Udeze
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson
|
|
13:07
|
|
+1
|
Matt Milon made 1st of 3 free throws
|
5-7
|
13:07
|
|
+1
|
Matt Milon made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
6-7
|
13:07
|
|
+1
|
Matt Milon made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
7-7
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Morris Udeze made hook shot, assist by Grant Sherfield
|
7-9
|
12:24
|
|
|
Frank Bertz missed layup
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|
|
12:04
|
|
+2
|
Morris Udeze made reverse layup, assist by Grant Sherfield
|
7-11
|
11:53
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Mahan made driving layup
|
9-11
|
11:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Morris Udeze
|
|
11:53
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Mahan made free throw
|
10-11
|
11:33
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Wichita State
|
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Erik Stevenson
|
10-13
|
10:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Collin Smith
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Collin Smith
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UCF
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trey Wade, stolen by Frank Bertz
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Collin Smith missed layup
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Collin Smith missed tip-in
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson missed jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Trey Wade missed jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UCF
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique
|
|
9:07
|
|
+1
|
Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-13
|
9:07
|
|
+1
|
Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-13
|
8:41
|
|
+3
|
Grant Sherfield made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-16
|
8:31
|
|
|
Frank Bertz missed jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Avery Diggs
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Mahan
|
|
8:10
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wade made alley-oop shot, assist by Grant Sherfield
|
12-18
|
7:42
|
|
|
Collin Smith missed layup
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Collin Smith
|
|
7:12
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-19
|
7:12
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Etienne made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-20
|
6:51
|
|
+2
|
Ceasar DeJesus made floating jump shot
|
14-20
|
6:34
|
|
|
Trey Wade missed jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Jaime Echenique
|
14-22
|
6:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyson Etienne
|
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Darin Green Jr. made jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
|
16-22
|
6:00
|
|
+3
|
Jaime Echenique made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton
|
16-25
|
5:43
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Jamarius Burton
|
16-27
|
5:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dexter Dennis
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Morris Udeze
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Dazon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-27
|
4:42
|
|
+3
|
Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis
|
17-30
|
4:20
|
|
|
Avery Diggs missed layup, blocked by Asbjorn Midtgaard
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Avery Diggs
|
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-31
|
4:19
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Milon
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed driving layup
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed reverse layup
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Milon
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darin Green Jr.
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Avery Diggs
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matt Milon
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Tony Johnson Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Dexter Dennis made driving layup
|
17-33
|
2:32
|
|
+3
|
Tony Johnson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus
|
20-33
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Etienne made layup
|
20-35
|
2:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trey Wade
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Ceasar DeJesus made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-35
|
1:42
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed driving layup
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson
|
|
1:36
|
|
+1
|
Darin Green Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-35
|
1:36
|
|
+1
|
Darin Green Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-35
|
1:28
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton missed jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Milon
|
|
1:00
|
|
+2
|
Dazon Ingram made running Jump Shot
|
25-35
|
51.0
|
|
|
DeAntoni Gordon missed layup, blocked by Matt Milon
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
46.0
|
|
+2
|
DeAntoni Gordon made jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis
|
25-37
|
19.0
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UCF
|
|
0.0
|
|
+3
|
Tony Johnson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|
28-37
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|