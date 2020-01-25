WASH
Bey scores 16, No. 23 Colorado beats Washington 76-62

  • Jan 25, 2020

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Tyler Bey returned to the lineup and scored 16 points, McKinley Wright IV had 15 and No. 23 Colorado beat Washington 76-62 Saturday night, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Huskies.

Lucas Siewert added 12 points for Colorado (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12), which has won nine of its last 11 games. Bey missed Thursday night's win over Washington State with a hand injury suffered in practice earlier in the week.

Freshman Isaiah Stewart had 23 points and four blocks, including two on Bey on consecutive possessions, for the Huskies.

Nahziah Carter and RaeQuan Battle each scored 12 points for Washington (12-9, 2-6), which lost its third straight, its longest skid of the season. The Huskies lost their previous two games by a combined four points.

Colorado outshot the Huskies from the floor 45.3% to 41.8% and won the rebounding battle 40-31. Washington was whistled for three technical fouls that resulted in five made free throws for the Buffaloes.

Trailing by 18 at the half, the Huskies put together a 9-2 run, on 3-pointers by Carter, Jamal Bey and Hamier Wright, and closed within 64-53 with 10:33 remaining. A layup by Stewart with 6:36 left cut Washington's deficit to 10 points.

Colorado didn't let Washington get any closer. And, with the Huskies' using a pressing defense in an effort to force turnovers, McKinley Wright found a wide open Tyler Bey under the basket for a dunk with 2:35 left that gave Colorado a 14-point lead, the final margin.

Colorado closed out the last 1:52 of the first half on a 7-0 run, capped by Dallas Walton's short jumper in the lane for a 51-33 lead. Carter's 3-pointer with 3:43 remaining in the first half was Washington's final basket in the period.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: Washington fell behind badly in the first half, when Colorado made all seven of its 3-pointers, and could not sustain a comeback bid in the second half.

Colorado: The Buffaloes frustrated the Huskies with a tight zone defense in the first half, when they built an 18-point lead. They shot just well enough to close the door in the second half.

UP NEXT

Washington: Hosts Arizona on Thursday night.

Colorado: At UCLA on Thursday night.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
WASH Huskies 33
COLO Buffaloes 51

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
19:45   Tyler Bey missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
19:33   Bad pass turnover on Hameir Wright, stolen by Tyler Bey  
19:17 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 0-2
18:57 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by RaeQuan Battle 2-2
18:41   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
18:31   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:02   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:54   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Jamal Bey  
17:41   Lost ball turnover on Nahziah Carter, stolen by Tyler Bey  
17:37   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Washington  
17:19 +3 Isaiah Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hameir Wright 5-2
16:56 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 5-4
16:39   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:31   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by RaeQuan Battle  
16:11   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:11   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:11 +2 Evan Battey made layup 5-6
16:01   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
15:53   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
15:39 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 5-9
15:11   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by Lucas Siewert  
15:03 +2 Shane Gatling made layup, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 5-11
14:45 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 7-11
14:33   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
14:24   Jaden McDaniels missed layup  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
14:07   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
14:01 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 7-14
13:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Washington  
13:57 +1 Lucas Siewert made 1st of 2 free throws 7-15
13:57 +1 Lucas Siewert made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-16
13:45   Jaden McDaniels missed layup  
13:43   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
13:38 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 7-19
13:17 +2 Jaden McDaniels made layup 9-19
12:51   Eli Parquet missed jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
12:30   Bad pass turnover on Hameir Wright, stolen by Evan Battey  
12:25   Personal foul on Jaden McDaniels  
12:18 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Parquet 9-22
11:58 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Jaden McDaniels 11-22
11:42   Personal foul on Nahziah Carter  
11:22 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Parquet 11-25
11:04   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by Eli Parquet  
11:04   Personal foul on Jaden McDaniels  
10:58   Dallas Walton missed layup  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
10:46   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
10:41   Daylen Kountz missed layup, blocked by Jaden McDaniels  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
10:39   Personal foul on RaeQuan Battle  
10:28 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot, assist by Maddox Daniels 11-27
9:58 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 14-27
9:40   Shooting foul on Nahziah Carter  
9:40 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 14-28
9:40   Tyler Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hardy  
9:35   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hardy  
9:25   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
9:18   Double dribble turnover on Tyler Bey  
9:00   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
8:53   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
8:47   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
8:45 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup 16-28
8:23 +2 Dallas Walton made dunk, assist by Tyler Bey 16-30
8:13   Shooting foul on Dallas Walton  
8:13   Isaiah Stewart missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:13 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-30
7:56   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
7:51   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by RaeQuan Battle  
7:40 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahziah Carter 20-30
7:21   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
7:03 +2 Tyler Bey made layup, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 20-32
6:54 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stewart 23-32
6:33   Traveling violation turnover on Tyler Bey  
6:21   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
6:18   Marcus Tsohonis missed jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
6:08 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 23-34
5:56 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 25-34
5:37   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Washington  
5:35   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
5:24   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:15 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 25-37
4:52   Bad pass turnover on RaeQuan Battle, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
4:45   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
4:34   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot, blocked by Dallas Walton  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
4:26 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 25-39
4:09 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hameir Wright 28-39
3:56   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
3:43 +3 Nahziah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 31-39
3:26   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Isaiah Stewart  
3:19   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
2:58 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 31-42
2:35   Bad pass turnover on RaeQuan Battle, stolen by Dallas Walton  
2:28 +2 Shane Gatling made layup 31-44
2:11   Shooting foul on Dallas Walton  
2:11 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 32-44
2:11 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-44
1:50 +2 Dallas Walton made layup, assist by Lucas Siewert 33-46
1:25   Nahziah Carter missed layup  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
1:10   Shooting foul on Nahziah Carter  
1:10 +1 Dallas Walton made 1st of 2 free throws 33-47
1:10   Dallas Walton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
54.0   Personal foul on Maddox Daniels  
54.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on RaeQuan Battle  
54.0 +1 Lucas Siewert made 1st of 2 free throws 33-48
54.0 +1 Lucas Siewert made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-49
54.0   RaeQuan Battle missed free throw  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
38.0 +2 Dallas Walton made jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 33-51
7.0   Double dribble turnover on Hameir Wright  
1.0   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Washington  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WASH Huskies 29
COLO Buffaloes 25

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
19:31 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Hameir Wright 35-51
18:58   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
18:39 +2 Tyler Bey made layup, assist by Shane Gatling 35-53
18:20 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup 37-53
17:54   Shooting foul on Hameir Wright  
17:54   Tyler Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:54 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-54
17:41   Bad pass turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Tyler Bey  
17:24 +2 Lucas Siewert made jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 37-56
17:05   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Bryan Penn-Johnson  
16:59   Bryan Penn-Johnson missed dunk  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
16:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Washington  
16:57 +1 Lucas Siewert made free throw 37-57
16:42   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
16:17   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
16:07   Offensive foul on Jaden McDaniels  
16:07   Turnover on Jaden McDaniels  
15:46   Tyler Bey missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
15:35 +3 Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahziah Carter 40-57
15:11   Tyler Bey missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
15:09   Defensive rebound by RaeQuan Battle  
15:00   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
14:51   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
14:49 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 40-59
14:42   Lost ball turnover on Nahziah Carter, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
14:34   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
14:24   Nahziah Carter missed layup  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
14:21 +2 Nahziah Carter made layup 42-59
14:00   Dallas Walton missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
13:52 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made layup 44-59
13:33   Dallas Walton missed layup, blocked by Bryan Penn-Johnson  
13:31   Defensive rebound by RaeQuan Battle  
13:24   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Washington  
13:20   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Washington  
13:10   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
13:02 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 44-61
13:02   Shooting foul on Nahziah Carter  
13:02 +1 McKinley Wright IV made free throw 44-62
12:41   Jamal Bey missed layup  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
12:29 +3 Nahziah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bey 47-62
12:07   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Jamal Bey  
12:02   Jamal Bey missed dunk  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
11:37 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 47-64
11:25 +3 Jamal Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hameir Wright 50-64
10:59   Dallas Walton missed layup  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
10:51   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
10:35 +3 Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hardy 53-64
10:12   Evan Battey missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hardy  
10:06   Personal foul on Daylen Kountz  
9:59   Out of bounds turnover on Elijah Hardy  
9:44 +2 Lucas Siewert made jump shot, assist by Maddox Daniels 53-66
9:24   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
9:10   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hardy, stolen by Maddox Daniels  
8:51   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
8:25   Shooting foul on Lucas Siewert  
8:25 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 54-66
