Hamilton, Thornton lead Eagles, spoil Anthony's return

  • Feb 01, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Jared Hamilton scored 18 points and made 2 of 3 free throws with 17.2 seconds remaining to lift Boston College to a 71-70 victory over North Carolina on Saturday night.

Derryck Thornton added 15 points for the Eagles (11-11, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who spoiled the return of North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony after a seven-week absence.

Anthony, North Carolina's star freshman point guard and leading scorer, had 26 points in his first action since he had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 16 to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. His desperation 3-pointer just before the final buzzer came up short.

Jay Heath scored 12 points and Nik Popovic had 10 for the Eagles, who snapped a 12-game losing streak to North Carolina. Boston College shot 46% from the floor and picked up its first win over the Tar Heels since Feb. 20, 2010.

Brandon Robinson had 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting for North Carolina (10-11, 3-7) before leaving the court injured after fouling Hamilton on the game-deciding 3-point try.

Armando Bacot added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Garrison Brooks had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels. North Carolina shot 22 of 61 (36%), including 4 of 19 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: With five losses in their previous six games, the Eagles needed this one. They matched their ACC win total from last season and stayed within striking distance of a .500 record in conference play, something they haven't achieved since the 2010-11 season.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels had some momentum after back-to-back wins against Miami and North Carolina State, and Anthony's return figured give them a boost. But they came up short at home in a game they needed to win. They face a big challenge with four of their final 10 games against teams ranked in the Top 10.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles host No. 9 Duke, whom they've beaten one time in the last 13 meetings, on Tuesday night.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels play at No. 5 Florida State, which is 10-0 at home this season, on Monday night.

1st Half
BC Eagles 32
UNC Tar Heels 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by North Carolina  
19:53 +2 Armando Bacot made jump shot 0-2
19:27 +2 CJ Felder made jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 2-2
19:20   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
19:18 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 2-4
18:38   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
18:29   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
18:27   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
18:22 +2 Garrison Brooks made dunk 2-6
18:05   Lost ball turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Andrew Platek  
17:50   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
17:32 +2 Jay Heath made layup 4-6
17:19   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
16:57   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
16:30   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
16:21 +3 Jared Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot 7-6
16:02   Armando Bacot missed tip-in  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
15:54   Bad pass turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by Leaky Black  
15:51   Shooting foul on Nik Popovic  
15:52 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
15:52 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-8
15:45   Offensive foul on Derryck Thornton  
15:45   Turnover on Derryck Thornton  
15:22 +2 Brandon Robinson made dunk, assist by Garrison Brooks 7-10
15:02   Traveling violation turnover on Steffon Mitchell  
14:50   Lost ball turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
14:41   Lost ball turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by Armando Bacot  
14:30   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
14:25   Personal foul on Steffon Mitchell  
14:13   Bad pass turnover on Garrison Brooks  
13:55   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
13:46   Shooting foul on Derryck Thornton  
13:46 +1 Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
13:46 +1 Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
13:23   Bad pass turnover on Julian Rishwain, stolen by Brandon Robinson  
13:18   Cole Anthony missed jump shot, blocked by CJ Felder  
13:16   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
13:08   Lost ball turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Nik Popovic  
13:00 +3 Jared Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 10-12
12:43   Cole Anthony missed layup  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
12:32   Personal foul on Cole Anthony  
12:13   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
12:00   Offensive foul on Justin Pierce  
12:00   Turnover on Justin Pierce  
11:50 +2 CJ Felder made dunk, assist by Jay Heath 12-12
11:50   Shooting foul on Justin Pierce  
11:50   CJ Felder missed free throw  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
11:38   Brandon Robinson missed jump shot  
11:36   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
11:22   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
11:19   Personal foul on Brandon Robinson  
11:02   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
10:48   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
10:38 +2 Jay Heath made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell 14-12
10:21   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
10:09   Bad pass turnover on Julian Rishwain, stolen by Cole Anthony  
10:05   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
10:05 +1 Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 14-13
10:05 +1 Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
9:47   Jay Heath missed layup  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
9:37 +2 Nik Popovic made tip-in 16-14
9:33 +2 Leaky Black made jump shot 16-16
9:15   Lost ball turnover on Jay Heath  
9:07   Shooting foul on Julian Rishwain  
9:07 +1 Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 16-17
9:07 +1 Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
8:56   Shooting foul on Christian Keeling  
8:55 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 17-18
8:55 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-18
8:39   Lost ball turnover on Justin Pierce  
8:26   Chris Herren Jr. missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
8:10   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Nik Popovic  
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by Christian Keeling  
7:58   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Offensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
7:42   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Chris Herren Jr.  
7:19 +3 Steffon Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 21-18
7:10 +2 Andrew Platek made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 21-20
6:59   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
6:44   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
6:45   CJ Felder missed free throw  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
6:34   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
6:16   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
6:00   Jay Heath missed layup  
5:58   Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
5:50   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
5:31   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
5:22 +3 Jairus Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 24-20
5:10   Personal foul on Steffon Mitchell  
5:10 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 24-21
5:10 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-22
4:46 +2 Jay Heath made jump shot 26-22
4:35   Offensive foul on Cole Anthony  
4:35   Turnover on Cole Anthony  
4:17   Offensive foul on Luka Kraljevic  
4:17   Turnover on Luka Kraljevic  
3:58   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Luka Kraljevic  
3:47   Offensive foul on Jay Heath  
3:47   Turnover on Jay Heath  
3:24 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 26-25
3:04   Bad pass turnover on Nik Popovic, stolen by Cole Anthony  
2:45 +2 Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Cole Anthony 26-27
2:26 +2 Nik Popovic made layup 28-27
2:03   Brandon Robinson missed jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Francis  
1:54 +2 Jeremiah Francis made layup 28-29
1:32   Derryck Thornton missed layup, blocked by Brandon Robinson  
1:30   Offensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
1:17   Derryck Thornton missed layup  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Francis  
1:08   Bad pass turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Nik Popovic  
1:01 +3 Jared Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot 31-29
1:01   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Francis  
1:15 +1 Jared Hamilton made free throw 32-29
1:00   Brandon Robinson missed jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
41.0   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
20.0   Shooting foul on Julian Rishwain  
19.0 +1 Andrew Platek made 1st of 2 free throws 32-30
19.0   Andrew Platek missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19.0   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
4.0   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BC Eagles 39
UNC Tar Heels 40

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
19:50   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
19:36   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Jay Heath  
19:30 +2 CJ Felder made jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 34-30
19:12   Armando Bacot missed layup, blocked by CJ Felder  
19:10   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
19:02   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
18:47   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
18:44   Personal foul on CJ Felder  
18:47   Garrison Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:47   Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:47   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
18:33 +2 Jairus Hamilton made layup 36-30
18:21   Leaky Black missed layup  
18:19   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
18:17   Leaky Black missed layup  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
18:03   CJ Felder missed jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
17:51 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 36-32
17:51   Shooting foul on CJ Felder  
17:51   Garrison Brooks missed free throw  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
17:37 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nik Popovic 39-32
17:21   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
17:11   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
17:02   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Leaky Black  
16:56   Personal foul on Nik Popovic  
16:37   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
16:32   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
16:32   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
16:32   Jumpball received by North Carolina  
16:24   Personal foul on CJ Felder  
16:24   Garrison Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
16:24   Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
16:24   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
16:08   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
15:55   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Platek, stolen by Jared Hamilton  
15:49 +2 Jared Hamilton made dunk 41-32
15:37   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
15:22   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
15:20   Personal foul on Brandon Robinson  
14:57   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Brandon Huffman  
14:35 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Keeling 41-35
14:18   Derryck Thornton missed layup  
14:16   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
14:09 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup 43-35
13:44   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42