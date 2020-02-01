|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by North Carolina
|
|
19:53
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot made jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:27
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder made jump shot, assist by Jay Heath
|
2-2
|
19:20
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
19:18
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made layup
|
2-4
|
18:38
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
18:22
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made dunk
|
2-6
|
18:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Andrew Platek
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed layup
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath made layup
|
4-6
|
17:19
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|
|
16:21
|
|
+3
|
Jared Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot
|
7-6
|
16:02
|
|
|
Armando Bacot missed tip-in
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by Leaky Black
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nik Popovic
|
|
15:52
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-7
|
15:52
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-8
|
15:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Derryck Thornton
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Derryck Thornton
|
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Robinson made dunk, assist by Garrison Brooks
|
7-10
|
15:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Steffon Mitchell
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by Armando Bacot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Steffon Mitchell
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Garrison Brooks
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Derryck Thornton
|
|
13:46
|
|
+1
|
Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-11
|
13:46
|
|
+1
|
Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-12
|
13:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Julian Rishwain, stolen by Brandon Robinson
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Cole Anthony missed jump shot, blocked by CJ Felder
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by North Carolina
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Nik Popovic
|
|
13:00
|
|
+3
|
Jared Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath
|
10-12
|
12:43
|
|
|
Cole Anthony missed layup
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cole Anthony
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Jared Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Justin Pierce
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Turnover on Justin Pierce
|
|
11:50
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder made dunk, assist by Jay Heath
|
12-12
|
11:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Pierce
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
CJ Felder missed free throw
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by North Carolina
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boston College
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Robinson
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell
|
14-12
|
10:21
|
|
|
Christian Keeling missed jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Felder
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Julian Rishwain, stolen by Cole Anthony
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jay Heath
|
|
10:05
|
|
+1
|
Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-13
|
10:05
|
|
+1
|
Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-14
|
9:47
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed layup
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
Nik Popovic made tip-in
|
16-14
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Leaky Black made jump shot
|
16-16
|
9:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jay Heath
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Julian Rishwain
|
|
9:07
|
|
+1
|
Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-17
|
9:07
|
|
+1
|
Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-18
|
8:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Keeling
|
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-18
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-18
|
8:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Justin Pierce
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Chris Herren Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Nik Popovic
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by Christian Keeling
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Keeling
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Herren Jr.
|
|
7:19
|
|
+3
|
Steffon Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath
|
21-18
|
7:10
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Platek made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black
|
21-20
|
6:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Leaky Black
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Leaky Black
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
CJ Felder missed free throw
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Armando Bacot missed jump shot
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed layup
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|
|
5:22
|
|
+3
|
Jairus Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath
|
24-20
|
5:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Steffon Mitchell
|
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-21
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-22
|
4:46
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath made jump shot
|
26-22
|
4:35
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cole Anthony
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Turnover on Cole Anthony
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Luka Kraljevic
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Turnover on Luka Kraljevic
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Kraljevic
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jay Heath
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Jay Heath
|
|
3:24
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony
|
26-25
|
3:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nik Popovic, stolen by Cole Anthony
|
|
2:45
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Cole Anthony
|
26-27
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
Nik Popovic made layup
|
28-27
|
2:03
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Francis
|
|
1:54
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Francis made layup
|
28-29
|
1:32
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed layup, blocked by Brandon Robinson
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Derryck Thornton
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed layup
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Francis
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Nik Popovic
|
|
1:01
|
|
+3
|
Jared Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot
|
31-29
|
1:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeremiah Francis
|
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Jared Hamilton made free throw
|
32-29
|
1:00
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed jump shot
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Julian Rishwain
|
|
19.0
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Platek made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-30
|
19.0
|
|
|
Andrew Platek missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Felder
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|