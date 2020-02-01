|
20:00
Jumpball received by Oklahoma
19:45
+2
Brady Manek made jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle
0-2
19:24
Cameron McGriff missed jump shot
19:22
Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon
19:12
Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:10
Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State
18:41
Yor Anei missed jump shot
18:39
Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
18:32
+2
Cameron McGriff made layup
2-2
18:19
Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:17
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
18:03
Jonathan Laurent missed layup, blocked by Brady Manek
18:01
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
17:52
+3
Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle
2-5
17:33
Offensive foul on Cameron McGriff
17:33
Turnover on Cameron McGriff
17:21
Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent
17:21
Official timeout called
17:09
Backcourt turnover on De'Vion Harmon
16:57
Yor Anei missed jump shot
16:55
Defensive rebound by Oklahoma
16:45
+2
Kristian Doolittle made jump shot
2-7
16:30
+3
Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron McGriff
5-7
16:13
+3
Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brady Manek
5-10
16:01
+2
Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele
7-10
15:41
+3
Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves
7-13
15:28
Cameron McGriff missed jump shot
15:26
Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves
15:20
Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:18
Defensive rebound by Yor Anei
15:13
Shooting foul on Jamal Bieniemy
15:13
+1
Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws
8-13
15:13
+1
Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-13
14:55
+3
Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves
9-16
14:38
Cameron McGriff missed jump shot
14:36
Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy
14:27
Lost ball turnover on Brady Manek, stolen by Isaac Likekele
14:14
+3
Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot
12-16
14:03
Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:01
Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
13:54
Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:52
Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams
13:49
Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III
13:49
+1
Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws
12-17
13:49
+1
Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws
12-18
13:41
+2
Isaac Likekele made layup
14-18
13:23
Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:21
Offensive rebound by Austin Reaves
13:18
+3
Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves
14-21
13:02
+2
Yor Anei made jump shot
16-21
12:38
Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:36
Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
12:26
+2
Yor Anei made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III
18-21
12:10
+3
Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy
18-24
11:54
Yor Anei missed jump shot
11:52
Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath
11:30
Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:28
Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa
11:04
Cameron McGriff missed jump shot
11:02
Offensive rebound by Yor Anei
10:59
Yor Anei missed layup
10:57
Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath
10:48
+2
Alondes Williams made dunk, assist by Brady Manek
18-26
10:37
Isaac Likekele missed jump shot
10:35
Offensive rebound by Yor Anei
10:35
Personal foul on Kur Kuath
10:31
Offensive foul on Cameron McGriff
10:31
Turnover on Cameron McGriff
10:06
+2
Austin Reaves made dunk
18-28
9:55
Yor Anei missed layup
9:53
Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves
9:47
+2
Alondes Williams made dunk, assist by Austin Reaves
18-30
9:32
Yor Anei missed layup
9:30
Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves
9:27
Bad pass turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Isaac Likekele
9:20
+2
Isaac Likekele made jump shot
20-30
9:08
Jamal Bieniemy missed jump shot
9:06
Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
8:59
Yor Anei missed layup
8:57
Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy
8:58
Personal foul on Yor Anei
8:47
Offensive foul on Kur Kuath
8:47
Turnover on Kur Kuath
8:36
+2
Isaac Likekele made jump shot
22-30
8:24
Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot
8:22
Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
8:08
Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:06
Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill
8:00
Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:58
Offensive rebound by Alondes Williams
7:45
+2
Kristian Doolittle made jump shot
22-32
7:33
+2
Kalib Boone made jump shot
24-32
7:18
Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:16
Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
6:53
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Jalen Hill
6:47
Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:45
Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone
6:21
Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:19
Defensive rebound by Brady Manek
5:54
Jalen Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:52
Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
5:48
+2
Jalen Hill made layup, assist by Kristian Doolittle
24-34
5:36
Offensive foul on Lindy Waters III
5:36
Turnover on Lindy Waters III
5:10
De'Vion Harmon missed jump shot
5:08
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent
4:42
Kalib Boone missed jump shot
4:40
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
4:25
Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot
4:23
Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa
4:17
Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:15
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
4:01
+2
Brady Manek made layup
24-36
3:43
Keylan Boone missed layup
3:41
Defensive rebound by Brady Manek
3:35
+3
Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot
24-39
2:50
Isaac Likekele missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:48
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
2:32
Personal foul on Keylan Boone
2:32
+1
Alondes Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
24-40
2:32
Alondes Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:32
Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
2:11
Brady Manek missed layup
2:09
Offensive rebound by Brady Manek
2:09
Official timeout called
1:53
De'Vion Harmon missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei
1:51
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yor Anei
|
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
Cameron McGriff made dunk, assist by Isaac Likekele
|
26-40
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brady Manek
|
26-43
|
1:03
|
|
|
Chris Harris Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
|
|
40.0
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele made jump shot
|
28-43
|
9.0
|
|
|
Austin Reaves missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Hill
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-43
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-43
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|