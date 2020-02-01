OKLAST
Manek scores 30, leads Oklahoma past Oklahoma State 82-69

  • Feb 01, 2020

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Brady Manek scored 30 points to help Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 82-69 on Saturday.

Manek finished a point short of his career high and matched a career best with seven 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves had 21 points and six assists and Alondes Williams added 12 points for the Sooners (14-7, 4-4 Big 12), who bounced back from a loss at Kansas State on Wednesday. The Sooners shot 50% overall and 56.5% percent in the second half.

Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa each scored 15 points for Oklahoma State (10-11, 0-8).

Manek scored 17 points in the first eight minutes to set the tone. During a three-possession stretch, Williams dunked, then Reaves dunked, then Williams jammed again to put the Sooners up 30-18.

Oklahoma hit a lull late in the first half, but Manek scored in close on a layup, then made a 3-pointer to get the Sooners rolling again. Oklahoma led 43-30 at halftime behind Manek's 22 points.

Oklahoma State's Yor Anei was called for a flagrant foul for an elbow to Manek's face with 9:16 remaining in the second half. Manek made the second of two free throws and Oklahoma got to keep the ball. Manek then drained a 3-pointer to put Oklahoma up 69-49.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: It was another disappointing loss for the Cowboys, who fell below the .500 mark for the first time this season.

Oklahoma: The Sooners are known for their balanced scoring, but they were able to quickly recognize when one of their top scorers was feeling it. Kristian Doolittle, the team's No. 2 scorer, was held to six points but had 10 rebounds and a career-high seven assists.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Hosts TCU on Wednesday.

Oklahoma: Visits Texas Tech on Tuesday.

---

1st Half
OKLAST Cowboys 30
OKLA Sooners 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma  
19:45 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 0-2
19:24   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
19:12   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
18:41   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
18:39   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
18:32 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup 2-2
18:19   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
18:03   Jonathan Laurent missed layup, blocked by Brady Manek  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
17:52 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 2-5
17:33   Offensive foul on Cameron McGriff  
17:33   Turnover on Cameron McGriff  
17:21   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
17:21   Official timeout called  
17:09   Backcourt turnover on De'Vion Harmon  
16:57   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
16:45 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 2-7
16:30 +3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron McGriff 5-7
16:13 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brady Manek 5-10
16:01 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 7-10
15:41 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 7-13
15:28   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
15:20   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
15:13   Shooting foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
15:13 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 8-13
15:13 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-13
14:55 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 9-16
14:38   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
14:27   Lost ball turnover on Brady Manek, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
14:14 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot 12-16
14:03   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
13:54   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
13:49   Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III  
13:49 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 12-17
13:49 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-18
13:41 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 14-18
13:23   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
13:18 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 14-21
13:02 +2 Yor Anei made jump shot 16-21
12:38   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
12:26 +2 Yor Anei made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III 18-21
12:10 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 18-24
11:54   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
11:30   Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
11:04   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
10:59   Yor Anei missed layup  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
10:48 +2 Alondes Williams made dunk, assist by Brady Manek 18-26
10:37   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
10:35   Personal foul on Kur Kuath  
10:31   Offensive foul on Cameron McGriff  
10:31   Turnover on Cameron McGriff  
10:06 +2 Austin Reaves made dunk 18-28
9:55   Yor Anei missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
9:47 +2 Alondes Williams made dunk, assist by Austin Reaves 18-30
9:32   Yor Anei missed layup  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
9:27   Bad pass turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
9:20 +2 Isaac Likekele made jump shot 20-30
9:08   Jamal Bieniemy missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
8:59   Yor Anei missed layup  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
8:58   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
8:47   Offensive foul on Kur Kuath  
8:47   Turnover on Kur Kuath  
8:36 +2 Isaac Likekele made jump shot 22-30
8:24   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
8:08   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
8:00   Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
7:45 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 22-32
7:33 +2 Kalib Boone made jump shot 24-32
7:18   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
6:53   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Jalen Hill  
6:47   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
6:21   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
5:54   Jalen Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
5:48 +2 Jalen Hill made layup, assist by Kristian Doolittle 24-34
5:36   Offensive foul on Lindy Waters III  
5:36   Turnover on Lindy Waters III  
5:10   De'Vion Harmon missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
4:42   Kalib Boone missed jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
4:25   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
4:17   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
4:01 +2 Brady Manek made layup 24-36
3:43   Keylan Boone missed layup  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
3:35 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot 24-39
2:50   Isaac Likekele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
2:32   Personal foul on Keylan Boone  
2:32 +1 Alondes Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 24-40
2:32   Alondes Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:32   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
2:11   Brady Manek missed layup  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
2:09   Official timeout called  
1:53   De'Vion Harmon missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
1:44 +2 Cameron McGriff made dunk, assist by Isaac Likekele 26-40
1:21 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brady Manek 26-43
1:03   Chris Harris Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
50.0   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
40.0 +2 Isaac Likekele made jump shot 28-43
9.0   Austin Reaves missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
1.0   Shooting foul on Jalen Hill  
1.0 +1 Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws 29-43
1.0 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-43
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OKLAST Cowboys 39
OKLA Sooners 39

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +3 Jonathan Laurent made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yor Anei 33-43
19:13 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 33-45
19:04   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Austin Reaves  
18:57 +2 Austin Reaves made dunk 33-48
18:45 +2 Yor Anei made jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 35-48
18:23   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
18:15   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
18:03   Shooting foul on Brady Manek  
18:03   Official timeout called  
18:03   Cameron McGriff missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:03 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-47
17:45 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 36-50
17:24   Avery Anderson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
17:17   Offensive foul on Brady Manek  
17:17   Turnover on Brady Manek  
16:56 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup 38-50
16:33 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 38-53
16:17   Yor Anei missed layup  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:09   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
15:51   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
15:34   Shooting foul on Avery Anderson III  
15:33 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 3 free throws 38-54
15:33 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 3 free throws 38-55
15:33 +1 Austin Reaves made 3rd of 3 free throws 38-56
15:08 +2 Avery Anderson III made jump shot 40-56
14:48   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
14:39   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
14:33   Offensive foul on Isaac Likekele  
14:33   Turnover on Isaac Likekele  
14:08 +2 Kur Kuath made jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 40-58
13:47 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 43-58
13:27   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
13:01   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
12:52   Shooting foul on Austin Reaves  
12:52 +1 Avery Anderson III made 1st of 2 free throws 44-58
12:52 +1 Avery Anderson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-58
12:35   Kristian Doolittle missed layup  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
12:19   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
11:58   Bad pass turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Avery Anderson III  
11:58   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
11:39 +3 Alondes Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 45-61
11:21   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
11:00 +2 Alondes Williams made layup, assist by Kristian Doolittle 45-63
10:45 +2 Lindy Waters III made layup 47-63
10:20   Bad pass turnover on Alondes Williams  
10:00   Yor Anei missed layup  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
9:55 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup 49-63
9:40 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 49-65
9:16 +2 Yor Anei made layup 51-65
9:16   Flagrant foul on Yor Anei  
9:16   Turnover on Yor Anei  
9:16   Brady Manek missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:16 +1 Brady Manek made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-66
9:00 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 49-69
8:46   Offensive foul on Yor Anei  
8:46   Turnover on Yor Anei  
8:20   Traveling violation turnover on Kristian Doolittle  
8:10   Chris Harris Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
7:59 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by Jonathan Laurent 51-69
7:59   Shooting foul on Alondes Williams  
7:59 +1 Chris Harris Jr. made free throw 52-69
7:38 +2 Austin Reaves made layup 52-71
7:24 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup 54-71
7:07   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
6:50 +2 Austin Reaves made jump shot 54-73
6:37   Jonathan Laurent missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
6:35  