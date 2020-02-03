UNC
FSU

No Text

Williams, Gray lead No. 8 Florida State past North Carolina

  • AP
  • Feb 03, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) While many eyes were on North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony, it was Florida State freshman Patrick Williams who had one of his best performances.

Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, Trent Forrest also scored 14 points and No. 8 Florida State beat North Carolina 65-59 on Monday night.

''He's a superior athlete,'' Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said of Williams. ''He has the ability to go get rebounds in crowds. He has such fast-twitch muscles that he can spring up in an instant and get a nice, uncontested shot.''

RaiQuan Gray added 10 second-half points as the Seminoles (19-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved within a win of their best-ever start in league play. Florida State opened 10-2 in ACC play in 2011-12.

Florida State has won 19 straight home games - 11 this season and the last eight in 2018-19.

''I think his club may be the best he's had since I've been back in the ACC,'' North Carolina coach Roy Williams, who is in his 17th season with the Tar Heels, said of Hamilton. ''They're hard to guard. They're athletic. And they do a great job defensively.''

Florida State certainly made Anthony's night a long one. The freshman guard started in his second game back from knee surgery for UNC (10-12, 3-8). Anthony, projected as a likely NBA lottery pick, scored 16 points on 5-of-22 shooting and added seven rebounds. He also shot 3 of 10 from 3-point range and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Anthony struggled, but so did the rest of the Tar Heels. North Carolina clearly missed senior guard Brandon Robinson, who's averaging 13.1 points per game. He did not play because of a sprained ankle. Christian Keeling, who averages 4.4 points per game, made up some of the slack by scoring 14 points.

North Carolina went 0 for 17 during a long stretch of the second half and Florida State was able to build a comfortable lead. North Carolina shot 21 of 68 (30.9%) from the field.

''Didn't make shots, didn't make free throws,'' Roy Williams said. ''I'm just pissed off right now. I don't think about optimism, pessimism. We got to get to practice, try to work and see if we can get better.''

The Tar Heels fouled to extend the game, but Florida State was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 2:15 - including Williams' 4 of 4.

''We just stayed composed,'' Patrick Williams said. ''It was just a lot of plays down the stretch that sealed the game for us.''

The Seminoles shot 23 of 55 (41.8%) from the floor and finished 15 of 17 (88.2%) from the free-throw line.

HOME RUN

Florida State has won 19 straight home games and is 60-3 at home dating back to the end of the 2015-16 season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida State slipped from No. 5 to No. 8 on Monday but has a good chance to climb a spot or two if the Seminoles can also pick up a win over Miami on Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Without Robinson, North Carolina leaned on Anthony. The Tar Heels shot 6 of 19 (31.6 %) from 3-point range and ran out of gas in the second half.

Florida State endured an off night from Devin Vassell, who had six points. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 27 points and was 7 for 7 from 3-point range in Saturday's win at Virginia Tech.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Hosts No. 7 Duke on Saturday.

Florida State: Hosts Miami on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UNC Tar Heels 28
FSU Seminoles 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
19:46   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
19:40   Leaky Black missed layup  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
19:26   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
19:01   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
18:58 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
18:58 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
18:43   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
18:17 +2 Cole Anthony made floating jump shot 4-0
17:56   Malik Osborne missed jump shot  
17:54   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
17:50   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
17:30   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
17:16   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
17:14 +2 Malik Osborne made dunk 4-2
17:14   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
17:14 +1 Malik Osborne made free throw 4-3
16:44   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
16:32 +2 Raiquan Gray made driving layup 4-5
16:20   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
16:12   Traveling violation turnover on Armando Bacot  
15:54   Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
15:30 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot 7-5
15:22 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 7-7
14:47   Shot clock violation turnover on Cole Anthony  
14:47   Commercial timeout called  
14:40   Rayquan Evans missed jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
14:38   Personal foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
14:12   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
13:58   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
13:53   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
13:51   Dominik Olejniczak missed dunk  
13:51   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
13:51   Dominik Olejniczak missed dunk  
13:49   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
13:40   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
13:27   Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
13:26 +1 Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 8-7
13:26   Cole Anthony missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
13:15 +2 Patrick Williams made jump shot 8-9
13:07   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Keeling  
12:55   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
12:46 +2 Andrew Platek made layup, assist by Cole Anthony 10-9
12:27 +3 Patrick Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 10-12
12:17   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
12:13   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
11:56   Bad pass turnover on Devin Vassell  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   Justin Pierce missed dunk, blocked by Patrick Williams  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Rayquan Evans, stolen by Leaky Black  
10:52   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
10:50   Personal foul on Patrick Williams  
10:45 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 12-12
10:31   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
10:10   Trent Forrest missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Keeling  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
10:03 +2 Leaky Black made layup, assist by Andrew Platek 14-12
9:44   Lost ball turnover on Devin Vassell, stolen by Christian Keeling  
9:39 +2 Christian Keeling made floating jump shot 16-12
9:15   Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Leaky Black  
9:08   Andrew Platek missed jump shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
9:04 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk, assist by Andrew Platek 18-12
8:34   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 18-14
8:34   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
8:18   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
7:58   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
7:50 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 18-16
7:38   Shooting foul on Anthony Polite  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:38   Cole Anthony missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:38 +1 Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-16
7:24   Anthony Polite missed reverse layup  
7:24   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
6:53   Cole Anthony missed jump shot, blocked by Trent Forrest  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
6:40 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 19-18
6:34   Personal foul on Malik Osborne  
6:20   Offensive foul on Armando Bacot  
6:20   Turnover on Armando Bacot  
6:01   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Polite, stolen by Garrison Brooks  
5:41   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
5:41 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 20-18
5:41   Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
5:20   Malik Osborne missed turnaround jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
5:12 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk, assist by Garrison Brooks 22-18
4:38   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest  
4:31   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Trent Forrest  
4:24 +2 Trent Forrest made layup, assist by Patrick Williams 22-20
4:09   Garrison Brooks missed dunk  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
3:58   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
3:49 +3 Andrew Platek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 25-20
3:20   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
3:18   Offensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
3:15   Personal foul on Cole Anthony  
3:15   Commercial timeout called  
3:08   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
2:44 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot 28-20
2:24   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Francis  
2:24   Rayquan Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:24 +1 Rayquan Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-21
2:08   Offensive foul on Leaky Black  
2:08   Turnover on Leaky Black  
1:58   Rayquan Evans missed layup  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
1:46   Jeremiah Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
1:40 +2 Balsa Koprivica made alley-oop shot, assist by Trent Forrest 28-23
1:23   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
1:01 +3 Trent Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Williams 28-26
40.0   Jeremiah Francis missed floating jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
12.0 +3 Patrick Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 28-29
0.0   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNC Tar Heels 31
FSU Seminoles 36

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Personal foul on Devin Vassell  
19:37 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot 31-29
19:17 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup 31-31
19:07   Personal foul on Devin Vassell  
18:52 +2 Leaky Black made layup, assist by Garrison Brooks 33-31
18:46   Personal foul on Garrison Brooks  
18:35 +2 Raiquan Gray made driving layup 33-33
18:17   Leaky Black missed layup  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
18:11   Garrison Brooks missed tip-in  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
17:57   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
17:48 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 35-33
17:23   Trent Forrest missed layup  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
17:12   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
17:10   Personal foul on Andrew Platek  
16:50   Offensive foul on Raiquan Gray  
16:50   Turnover on Raiquan Gray  
16:23 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot 37-33
15:55   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:49 +2 Raiquan Gray made jump shot 37-35
15:21   Andrew Platek missed jump shot, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  
15:19   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
15:09   Justin Pierce missed layup, blocked by Raiquan Gray  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
15:09   Andrew Platek missed floating jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
14:58   Lost ball turnover on Devin Vassell, stolen by Andrew Platek  
14:50   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
14:41   Cole Anthony missed floating jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
14:39   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest  
14:15   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
14:03   Personal foul on Garrison Brooks  
13:57   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
13:37   Cole Anthony missed fade-away jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
13:23   Raiquan Gray missed jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
13:14   Violation on Unknown  
13:04   Justin Pierce missed layup, blocked by Devin Vassell  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
12:53 +2 Rayquan Evans made floating jump shot 37-37
12:36   Cole Anthony missed floating jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
12:33   Garrison Brooks missed tip-in  
12:27   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
12:27   Personal foul on Justin Pierce  
12:16   M.J. Walker missed layup  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
11:49   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
11:38 +2 Rayquan Evans made driving layup 37-39
11:19  