Arizona State makes 14 3-pointers in 84-66 win over UCLA

  • Feb 07, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Down one of its best big men, UCLA threw double teams at Romello White all night.

Arizona State's big man did a good job of kicking it out to his teammates on the perimeter for open shots.

And the Pac-12's worst 3-point shooting team made them. Lots of them.

Alozo Verge Jr. scored 26 points, Remy Martin added 15 and Arizona State made 14 3-pointers in an 84-66 win over UCLA on Thursday night.

''It was just a matter of time,'' Verge said. ''Everybody just bought into what we were trying to do, just moving the ball.''

Arizona State (14-8, 5-4 Pac-12) entered the game hitting 30% from the arc.

The Sun Devils found the range against UCLA, shooting the Bruins out of the gym by making 14 of 24 from 3. Verge, Kimani Lawrence and Khalid Thomas all went 3 for 3 from the arc.

Martin was the cog making Arizona State's offense click, finishing with seven assists. White had 16 rebounds, eight points and all those effective kickouts.

''Top to bottom, both ends of the floor it was probably one of our more complete games,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said.

UCLA (12-11, 5-5) labored without top rebounder and second-leading scorer Jalen Hill, who sprained his right knee in practice this week.

The Bruins couldn't stop Sun Devils from the perimeter and couldn't get their shots to fall, either, finishing 7 of 25 from the 3-point arc.

Cody Riley had 16 points and Tyger Campbell 13 to lead UCLA.

''Obviously they shot the ball very well, but a lot of it was our transition defense,'' Campbell said. ''We didn't get back and that's a big thing for us.''

The Bruins and Sun Devils have been inconsistent this season, but playing better lately to stay in the thick of the Pac-12 race.

UCLA arrived in the desert with four wins in five games, including a four-point win over then-No. 20 Colorado.

The Sun Devils rallied from 22 points down to beat rival Arizona and entered Thursday's game with three wins in four games.

UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer was on-hand to introduce the Sun Devils and it seemed to hype both team, who combined to hit nine of 14 shots by the first media timeouts.

The Sun Devils kept making shots. The Bruins did not.

Arizona State made 8 of 10 from the 3-point arc, using runs of 10-2 and 11-1 to lead 39-28 at halftime.

The Sun Devils stretched the lead to 16 in the opening five minutes of the second half and kept making 3s to give the Bruins no shot at the comeback despite making a few 3s late.

''I feel like we had a lot of good looks, they just weren't falling,'' Campbell said. ''Hopefully they'll fall next game.''

BIG PICTURE

UCLA's run of quality games ended with a clunker in the desert.

Arizona State had one of its best all-around games of the season and showed how dangerous it can be when the outside shots are falling.

UP NEXT

UCLA plays at No. 23 Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona State host USC Saturday.

1st Half
UCLA Bruins 28
ARIZST Sun Devils 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCLA  
19:34 +2 Cody Riley made jump shot, assist by Jaime Jaquez Jr. 2-0
19:14   Shooting foul on Chris Smith  
19:14   Remy Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:14 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-1
18:59 +2 Tyger Campbell made floating jump shot 4-1
18:38 +3 Kimani Lawrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 4-4
18:12 +2 Cody Riley made hook shot 6-4
17:54 +3 Kimani Lawrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 6-7
17:25 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made fade-away jump shot 8-7
17:04   Mickey Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
16:53   Offensive foul on Cody Riley  
16:53   Turnover on Cody Riley  
16:32   Kimani Lawrence missed floating jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
16:22   Tyger Campbell missed driving layup  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
16:06 +2 Romello White made driving layup 8-9
15:48 +2 Chris Smith made jump shot 10-9
15:30   Mickey Mitchell missed layup  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
15:28 +2 Romello White made dunk 10-11
15:12   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:57   Romello White missed alley-oop shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
14:37   Chris Smith missed floating jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
14:27   Rob Edwards missed driving layup  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
14:04   David Singleton missed floating jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
13:49 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 10-13
13:34 +2 Tyger Campbell made jump shot 12-13
13:16   Shooting foul on Tyger Campbell  
13:16 +1 Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 12-14
13:16 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-15
12:48   Traveling violation turnover on Jules Bernard  
12:36 +3 Khalid Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 12-18
12:22   Alex Olesinski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
12:20   Shooting foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
12:20   Chris Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:20 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-18
12:01   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
11:49   Tyger Campbell missed floating jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
11:41   Traveling violation turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:24   Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry  
11:24 +1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 14-18
11:24 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-18
11:07 +3 Khalid Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mickey Mitchell 15-21
10:48   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Cody Riley  
10:46   Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry  
10:38   Lost ball turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Jaelen House  
10:31   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jake Kyman  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
10:31   Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by David Singleton  
10:26   Chris Smith missed layup  
10:24   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
10:14   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
10:05 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 15-23
9:45 +2 Chris Smith made driving layup 17-23
9:27 +3 Khalid Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mickey Mitchell 17-26
9:12   Offensive foul on Jake Kyman  
9:12   Turnover on Jake Kyman  
8:53 +2 Mickey Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 17-28
8:24   Traveling violation turnover on Remy Martin  
8:42 +3 Tyger Campbell made 3-pt. jump shot 20-28
8:24   Traveling violation turnover on Remy Martin  
7:56   Cody Riley missed fade-away jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
7:44   Remy Martin missed floating jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
7:25   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
6:57   Romello White missed hook shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
6:48   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
6:46   Commercial timeout called  
6:29   Bad pass turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Alex Olesinski  
6:09   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
6:01 +2 Jules Bernard made layup 22-28
5:41   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
5:40   Personal foul on Alex Olesinski  
5:34   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
5:06 +2 Tyger Campbell made driving layup 24-28
4:41   Romello White missed layup  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Alex Olesinski  
4:27 +3 David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 27-28
4:06 +3 Kimani Lawrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Edwards 27-31
3:36   Shooting foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
3:36   Commercial timeout called  
3:36 +1 Tyger Campbell made 1st of 2 free throws 28-31
3:36   Tyger Campbell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
3:19 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 28-34
3:01   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
2:51   Mickey Mitchell missed jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
2:29   Tyger Campbell missed driving layup  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
2:02 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Remy Martin 28-36
1:44   Lost ball turnover on Chris Smith  
1:22   Bad pass turnover on Romello White  
1:04   Traveling violation turnover on Cody Riley  
51.0   Romello White missed layup  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
43.0   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed driving layup  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
36.0 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 28-39
36.0   30-second timeout called  
10.0   Tyger Campbell missed driving layup  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
3.0   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCLA Bruins 38
ARIZST Sun Devils 45

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Remy Martin missed fade-away jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
19:32 +3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 31-39
19:17   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
19:05   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr., stolen by Mickey Mitchell  
18:58 +2 Kimani Lawrence made layup, assist by Mickey Mitchell 31-41
18:33   Cody Riley missed hook shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
18:23 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Edwards 31-44
17:58   Bad pass turnover on Tyger Campbell  
17:41   Traveling violation turnover on Rob Edwards  
17:24   Chris Smith missed driving layup  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
17:17   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
17:04   Chris Smith missed layup, blocked by Mickey Mitchell  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
17:04   Shooting foul on David Singleton  
17:04 +1 Rob Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 31-45
17:04   Rob Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
16:35   Jules Bernard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kimani Lawrence  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
16:34   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Tyger Campbell  
16:29   Shooting foul on Mickey Mitchell  
16:19   Jules Bernard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:19 +1 Jules Bernard made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-45
15:59   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Cody Riley  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
15:49   Jules Bernard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
15:38   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
15:19   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
15:00 +3 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 32-48
14:38   Shooting foul on Remy Martin  
14:38   Commercial timeout called  
14:38 +1 Tyger Campbell made 1st of 2 free throws 33-48
14:38 +1 Tyger Campbell made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-48
14:23   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
14:14   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
14:03   Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry  
14:03 +1 Tyger Campbell made 1st of 2 free throws 35-48
14:03   Tyger Campbell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
13:52 +3 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 35-51
13:23   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup, blocked by Romello White  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
13:16   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
13:13   Personal foul on Tyger Campbell  
13:08   Jumpball received by UCLA  
13:08   Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by Jake Kyman  
12:49   Bad pass turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Remy Martin  
12:43 +2 Remy Martin made layup 35-53
12:35   Full timeout called  
12:24   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
12:22   Personal foul on Romello White  
12:14   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Cody Riley  
12:06 +2 Cody Riley made dunk 37-53
11:59   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
11:54 +2 Cody Riley made layup, assist by Chris Smith 39-53
11:54   Shooting foul on Rob Edwards  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54 +1 Cody Riley made free throw 40-53
11:29   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
11:02   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
10:58   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
10:32 +3 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 40-56
10:16 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Riley 43-56
10:04   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
10:02 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made fade-away jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 43-58
9:34   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
9:28   Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
9:28 +1 Rob Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 43-59
9:28   Rob Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
9:09   Shooting foul on Romello White  
9:09 +1 Cody Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 44-59
9:09   Cody Riley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
8:54   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
8:54 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 44-60
8:54   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
8:43   Personal foul on Kim