No. 2 Gonzaga hands St. Mary's biggest home loss since 2001

  • Feb 09, 2020

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Gonzaga coach Mark Few could find almost nothing to complain about. Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett saw nothing redeeming.

It added up to a surprising blowout in what usually is a tightly contested rivalry.

Drew Timme scored 20 points and No. 2 Gonzaga made 14 of its first 15 shots to send Saint Mary's to its worst home loss in 19 years with a 90-60 victory on Saturday night.

''To come in here in this building with that crowd. That's a really, really good basketball team,'' Few said. ''They've been winning and execute well. They have good size. They make you make shots and we were able to make shots. We feel really good about getting out of here with a win like that.''

The Bulldogs (25-1, 11-0 WCC) turned the highly anticipated showdown between the fierce rivals into a laugher by taking a 20-point lead midway through the first half and never really letting up after that.

This was the first meeting between the teams since the Gaels shocked the top-ranked Bulldogs 60-47 in the conference tournament final last March. There would be no repeat performance this time for Saint Mary's (20-6, 7-4).

The loss was the most lopsided at home in Bennett's 19 seasons, topping a 28-point defeat to Gonzaga in 2014. The last time the Gaels lost by more points here came in a 102-48 defeat to the Bulldogs during a 2-27 season in 2001.

''I can't find a good stat on our part,'' Bennett said. ''That should not happen. Pick a stat. Three assists for the game. ... We were not ready for the competition that you're about to engage in. It doesn't mean you're not excited to play but you're not ready for the battle that you have to be ready for.''

The Zags took control with a 22-2 run in the first half. They held the Gaels without a basket for a span of more than seven minutes and missed only one shot of their own in the first 12:35.

Even that miss turned into a basket with Timme getting the rebound and putback on a missed shot by Corey Kispert.

''We just took great shots every time,'' forward Killian Tillie said. ''We knew if we were patient we could have any shot we wanted. We did a great job at the start.''

Timme started the big run with five straight points and Tillie hit two 3-pointers during the stretch in his first game back after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Kispert's jumper capped the run and made it 34-12.

Tillie scored 19 points and Filip Petrusev added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Jordan Ford scored 23 points to lead Saint Mary's.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: About the only thing the Bulldogs didn't do well was protect the ball. They turned the ball over seven times in the opening eight minutes but that didn't matter much at all the way they shot. Admon Gilder's 3-pointer before the first-half buzzer in front of the Saint Mary's bench made it 53-28 at the break.

Saint Mary's: The Gaels missed a chance at the type of quality win that could be crucial when it comes to selection time for the NCAA tournament. Saint Mary's already has four losses in the WCC with a trip to Gonzaga still left. The most conference losses the Gaels have ever had in a season they earned an at-large tournament bid was three in 2004-05.

STREAKING

The win extended some impressive streaks for the Bulldogs. They have won 17 straight games overall since losing to Michigan on Nov. 29 in the Bahamas and have also won 38 straight regular-season conference games, the longest active streak in the country. The victory also gave the Zags their 13th straight 25-win season.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Visit Pepperdine on Saturday.

Saint Mary's: Host Pacific on Saturday.

1st Half
GONZAG Bulldogs 53
MARYCA Gaels 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Mary's  
19:46   Malik Fitts missed layup  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
19:38   Bad pass turnover on Killian Tillie  
19:31   Malik Fitts missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
19:24 +3 Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
18:57   Tanner Krebs missed fade-away jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
18:50   Lost ball turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by Tanner Krebs  
18:39 +2 Malik Fitts made driving layup 3-2
18:28 +2 Killian Tillie made alley-oop shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 5-2
18:17   Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
18:10   Bad pass turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by Alex Ducas  
17:51   Personal foul on Killian Tillie  
17:45 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 5-4
17:21 +2 Drew Timme made floating jump shot, assist by Corey Kispert 7-4
17:09 +2 Jordan Ford made floating jump shot 7-6
16:55   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
16:51 +2 Drew Timme made layup 9-6
16:38   Jordan Ford missed layup  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
16:30   Jordan Ford missed layup  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
16:21 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 11-6
16:21   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
16:21 +1 Filip Petrusev made free throw 12-6
15:55 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 12-8
15:47   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Dan Fotu missed reverse layup  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
15:24   Personal foul on Tanner Krebs  
15:23   Out of bounds turnover on Corey Kispert  
15:02 +2 Malik Fitts made hook shot 12-10
14:50   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev  
14:30   Bad pass turnover on Tanner Krebs  
14:20 +2 Drew Timme made layup, assist by Filip Petrusev 14-10
14:20   Shooting foul on Aaron Menzies  
14:20 +1 Drew Timme made free throw 15-10
14:05   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
14:03   Personal foul on Aaron Menzies  
13:39 +2 Drew Timme made layup, assist by Admon Gilder 17-10
13:10   Jordan Ford missed floating jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
13:01 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Admon Gilder 20-10
12:59   30-second timeout called  
12:33   Tanner Krebs missed jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
12:15   Offensive foul on Corey Kispert  
12:15   Turnover on Corey Kispert  
11:49   Malik Fitts missed layup  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
11:35   Shooting foul on Drew Timme  
11:35   Commercial timeout called  
11:35 +1 Kyle Bowen made 1st of 2 free throws 20-11
11:35 +1 Kyle Bowen made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-12
11:16 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Filip Petrusev 23-12
10:55   Bad pass turnover on Tanner Krebs, stolen by Admon Gilder  
10:47 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup, assist by Admon Gilder 25-12
10:26   Bad pass turnover on Alex Ducas, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
10:18 +2 Admon Gilder made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 27-12
10:17   Full timeout called  
9:56   Dan Fotu missed layup  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
9:51   Offensive foul on Ryan Woolridge  
9:51   Turnover on Ryan Woolridge  
9:36   Jock Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
9:27 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Admon Gilder 30-12
8:59   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
8:50 +2 Admon Gilder made driving layup 32-12
8:18   Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Mary's  
8:18   Personal foul on Jock Perry  
8:01 +2 Corey Kispert made jump shot 34-12
7:36 +2 Jock Perry made hook shot 34-14
7:23   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
7:16 +2 Jordan Ford made driving layup 34-16
7:12   Shooting foul on Joel Ayayi  
7:12   Commercial timeout called  
7:12   Jordan Ford missed free throw  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
6:54   Filip Petrusev missed hook shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
6:30   Kyle Bowen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
6:16   Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen  
6:16 +1 Killian Tillie made 1st of 3 free throws 35-16
6:15 +1 Killian Tillie made 2nd of 3 free throws 36-16
6:15   Killian Tillie missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Jock Perry  
5:55   Jock Perry missed hook shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
5:46   Admon Gilder missed layup  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
5:26 +2 Malik Fitts made hook shot 36-18
4:57   Personal foul on Jock Perry  
4:57 +1 Drew Timme made 1st of 2 free throws 37-18
4:57 +1 Drew Timme made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-18
4:41   Personal foul on Corey Kispert  
4:23   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
4:23 +1 Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws 38-19
4:23 +1 Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-20
4:07 +2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot 40-20
3:52   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
3:34   Personal foul on Malik Fitts  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:34   Admon Gilder missed free throw  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
3:22 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Jordan Ford 40-22
3:22   Shooting foul on Admon Gilder  
3:22   Dan Fotu missed free throw  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
3:10   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
3:07   Shooting foul on Malik Fitts  
3:07 +1 Drew Timme made 1st of 2 free throws 41-22
3:07 +1 Drew Timme made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-22
2:45 +2 Logan Johnson made reverse layup 42-24
2:27   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
2:22 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 44-24
2:06   Logan Johnson missed layup  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
1:52 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 46-24
1:32 +2 Malik Fitts made driving layup 46-26
1:08   Ryan Woolridge missed layup  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
1:01 +2 Drew Timme made layup 48-26
55.0   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ford, stolen by Admon Gilder  
50.0 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 50-26
50.0   Shooting foul on Malik Fitts  
50.0   Filip Petrusev missed free throw  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Jock Perry  
27.0 +2 Jock Perry made hook shot 50-28
1.0 +3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 53-28
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GONZAG Bulldogs 37
MARYCA Gaels 32

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Killian Tillie made floating jump shot 55-28
19:24 +2 Dan Fotu made layup 55-30
19:15   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Tanner Krebs  
19:01 +2 Malik Fitts made layup 55-32
18:54   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
18:51   Personal foul on Filip Petrusev  
18:34   Alex Ducas missed layup  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
18:31   30-second timeout called  
18:31   Commercial timeout called  
18:16   Malik Fitts missed jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
18:04   Killian Tillie missed layup, blocked by Dan Fotu  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
17:54 +2 Killian Tillie made layup 57-32
17:34 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Jordan Ford 57-34
17:22   Double dribble turnover on Killian Tillie  
17:07   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
16:57   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
16:38 +2 Corey Kispert made jump shot 59-34
16:26 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 59-37
15:53   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
15:45 +3 Alex Ducas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 59-40
15:45   30-second timeout called  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:20   Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse  
15:09   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
14:52   Bad pass turnover on Tommy Kuhse, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
14:46   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Jordan Ford  
14:35   Jumpball received by Saint Mary's  
14:21   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Corey Kispert  
14:19   Offensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
14:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Mary's  
13:54 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 61-40
13:32 +2 Tanner Krebs made jump shot 61-42
13:24   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
13:02 +2 Jordan Ford made floating jump shot 61-44
12:47 +2 Drew Timme made layup 63-44
12:46   Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen  
12:46 +1 Drew Timme made free throw 64-44
12:26   Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
12:16 +2 Jordan Ford made floating jump shot 64-46
12:04 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 66-46
12:04   Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen  
12:04 +1 Ryan Woolridge made free throw 67-46
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Bowen, stolen by Admon Gilder  
11:43 +2 Ryan Woolridge made alley-oop shot, assist by Admon Gilder 69-46
11:29   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Ford, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
11:24 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 71-46
11:12   Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Drew Timme  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
11:03   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Jordan Ford  
11:08   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
11:01 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 71-48
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
10:38 +2 Drew Timme made layup 73-48
10:18   Bad pass turnover on Alex Ducas  
9:55   Lost ball turnover on Drew Timme, stolen by Kristers Zoriks  
9:55   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
9:34   Offensive foul on Malik Fitts  
9:35   Turnover on Malik Fitts  
9:23   Ryan Woolridge missed layup  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
9:21   Personal foul on Filip Petrusev  
9:06   Bad pass turnover on Kristers Zoriks  
8:48   Personal foul on Kristers Zoriks  
8:40   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev  
8:24   Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Admon Gilder  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
8:24   Malik Fitts missed layup  
8:22   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
8:16   Alex Ducas missed layup  
8:14