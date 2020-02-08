SETON
NOVA

Powell leads No. 12 Seton Hall past No. 10 Villanova 70-64

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Myles Powell took a seat on the bench with his fourth foul, put his cheerleader hat on and had full confidence in his Seton Hall teammates – and they showed why.

Powell had 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and the No. 12 Pirates snapped a 17-game road losing streak to Villanova with a 70-64 victory over the No. 10 Wildcats on Saturday.

Quincy McKnight added 14 points for the Big East-leading Pirates (18-5, 10-1), who last won at Villanova on Feb. 26, 1994.

Powell knocked down a 3 from the top of the key to make it 46-42 with 10:18 left, but the Seton Hall star took a seat next to his coach due to foul trouble with 9:31 to play. Powell re-entered with 4:54 left and Seton Hall ahead by four.

“I felt like we were going to win the game,” Powell said. “I stood up and said this should be our best defensive group right here. I never lacked confidence. That’s the best part about this group. Just like they have confidence in me, I have confidence in them.”

Pirates coach Kevin Willard praised his senior guard.

“It just shows what type of player and person Myles Powell is,” Willard said. “The whole time he was calling plays, telling guys what to do. It shows the type of leadership he has.”

Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and Collin Gillespie added 12 for Villanova (17-6, 7-4), which has lost three in a row.

“They just played better than us; we didn't play poorly,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “We have to play better to beat one of the best teams in the country."

The teams were meeting for the 118th time, but it was the first matchup when both were ranked in the AP Top 25.

The victory not only erased some ugly history for the Pirates, but it also further solidified their spot among the top teams in the country. Earlier Saturday, Seton Hall was projected as a No. 3 seed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Pirates have made the NCAA Tournament the last four seasons but haven’t made it past the opening weekend.

“Last year we were fighting for our lives,” Willard said. “Now we’re being talked about as a 3 seed. That’s great. That’s where this program is. Our fans should be excited about that, (our players) should be excited about that. We just have to keep our head down and stay focused.”

The Pirates were focused on Saturday when Powell was out due to foul trouble, and they stayed that way when he returned.

Mamukelashvili twice followed his own miss before finishing off the glass for a 57-51 advantage with 4½ minutes left. The 6-foot-11 native of Tbilisi, Georgia, flexed his muscles heading back downcourt after a key basket in the contest.

“I feel like coach is always telling me to crash the boards,” Mamukelashvili said. “It felt good getting that rebound. I feel like it’s a mentality.”

The Pirates' lead was still six when Bey drained a 3 from the right wing to cut it in half, 61-58, with 1:39 left. Powell then air-balled a 3 just before the shot clock went off and Bey missed on a drive before McKnight’s two free throws made it 63-58 with 49.1 seconds left. After a Gillespie miss, Shavar Reynolds Jr. clinched it with two free throws with 36.5 remaining.

FOR OPENERS

Villanova, which was favored by 3 points, trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half when Powell’s 3 from the top of the key put the Pirates ahead 20-10 with 10:36 remaining. But the Wildcats took over from that point. They pulled even at 25 on Gillespie’s two free throws with 2:23 left before a Bey jumper made it 27-25.

Then, the sold-out crowd of 20,706 erupted at the Wells Fargo Center when Jermaine Samuels stripped Powell, leading to a fast-break dunk by Bey that made it 29-25. The half ended with the Wildcats up 31-27.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates have seven regular-season games remaining before the Big East Tournament, where they will be seeking their fourth conference title. Seton Hall last won the Big East title in 2016 when its defeated the Wildcats in the conference title game. Villanova went on to win the national championship that season.

Villanova: The Wildcats also were a projected No. 3 seed in the NCAA bracket reveal. Villanova, winner of the 2016 and 2018 national championship, has made the NCAA Tournament in seven straight seasons and 14 of the last 15.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: Hosts No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday night.

Villanova: Hosts Marquette at their on-campus arena on Wednesday night.

1st Half
SETON Pirates 27
NOVA Wildcats 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
19:51   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
19:49   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:41   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
19:27 +2 Myles Powell made layup 2-0
19:09   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
18:54   Myles Cale missed layup  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
18:39   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
18:22 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup 4-0
18:22   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
18:22 +1 Quincy McKnight made free throw 5-0
18:10 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 5-2
17:54   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:40   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
17:14   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
17:00   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
16:45   Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell  
16:18   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore  
16:05   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
16:02 +2 Jared Rhoden made layup 7-2
16:02   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
16:02   Jared Rhoden missed free throw  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
15:43   Lost ball turnover on Saddiq Bey, stolen by Quincy McKnight  
15:31 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made jump shot 9-2
15:04   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
14:59   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
14:41 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot, assist by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 9-4
14:23 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 12-4
13:53 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 12-7
13:31 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romaro Gill 15-7
13:03   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
12:46   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
12:37   Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
12:37   Commercial timeout called  
12:30   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
12:22 +3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 15-10
12:00   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
11:47   Cole Swider missed jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
11:37 +2 Myles Powell made layup 17-10
11:17   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Ike Obiagu, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:50   Brandon Slater missed layup  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
10:37 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 20-10
10:14   Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
10:14   Commercial timeout called  
10:01   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
9:37   Lost ball turnover on Ike Obiagu, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
9:31   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
9:24   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
9:08   Personal foul on Myles Cale  
9:00 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 20-13
8:34   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
8:33   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
8:33   Collin Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:33   Collin Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
8:26   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
8:26   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
8:02 +2 Myles Cale made jump shot 22-13
7:27   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
6:59   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
6:49 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 22-16
6:34   Offensive foul on Quincy McKnight  
6:34   Turnover on Quincy McKnight  
6:24   Violation on Unknown  
6:15   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
6:15   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:15 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-17
6:15 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-17
5:57   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
5:57   Turnover on Myles Powell  
5:43   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
5:21   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
5:12 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made dunk, assist by Justin Moore 22-19
4:50   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
4:52   Quincy McKnight missed jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
4:38   Shooting foul on Myles Cale  
4:38 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 22-20
4:38 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-21
4:18   Offensive foul on Ike Obiagu  
4:18   Turnover on Ike Obiagu  
4:08   Offensive foul on Saddiq Bey  
4:08   Turnover on Saddiq Bey  
3:58 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 24-21
3:58   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:58 +1 Quincy McKnight made free throw 25-21
3:46   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
3:27   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
3:23   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed layup  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
3:21   Lost ball turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
3:05   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Myles Powell  
2:48   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
2:39 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 25-23
2:25   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
2:23   Personal foul on Tyrese Samuel  
2:23 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 25-24
2:23 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
2:04   Myles Powell missed layup  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
1:59   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
1:47 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 25-27
1:21   Lost ball turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
1:16 +2 Saddiq Bey made dunk 25-29
59.0   Personal foul on Brandon Slater  
59.0   Personal foul on Brandon Slater  
59.0 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 26-29
59.0 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
45.0   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
30.0   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
6.0 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 27-31
6.0 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 27-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SETON Pirates 43
NOVA Wildcats 33

Time Team Play Score
19:31   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jared Rhoden  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
19:11   Romaro Gill missed layup  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
19:01   Lost ball turnover on Saddiq Bey, stolen by Quincy McKnight  
18:53   Quincy McKnight missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Samuels  
18:51   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
18:42   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed layup  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
18:32   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
18:23 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot 30-31
17:54   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
17:46   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
17:39   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
17:32   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
17:27   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
17:21 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 33-31
16:55   Brandon Slater missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
16:50   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
16:50   Turnover on Myles Powell  
16:29   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
16:13   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
16:03 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 33-34
15:39 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Rhoden 36-34
15:09 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Jermaine Samuels 36-36
14:39   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
14:32 +2 Romaro Gill made layup 38-36
14:06   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
14:06   Commercial timeout called  
13:59   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
13:51   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
13:31   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
13:22   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
13:16   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
12:54   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
12:49   Romaro Gill missed tip-in  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:32   Personal foul on Jared Rhoden  
12:24 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Justin Moore 38-38
12:03   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
11:55 +2 Myles Powell made jump shot 40-38
11:37   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Myles Powell  
11:29 +3 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Rhoden 43-38
11:08 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 43-40
10:48   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:36   Shooting foul on Myles Powell  
10:36   Commercial timeout called  
10:36 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 43-41
10:36 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-42
10:18 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 46-42
9:45   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
9:31