STLOU
Saint Louis
Billikens
17-7
away team logo
65
TF 0
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Sat Feb. 8
2:00pm
BONUS
71
TF 0
home team logo
DAYTON
6 Dayton
Flyers
21-2
ML: +752
DAYTON -13.5, O/U 140.5
ML: -1238
STLOU
DAYTON

Crutcher leads No. 6 Dayton over Saint Louis 71-65

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Jalen Crutcher's 3-point shot was off for a second straight game. With driving layups, floaters and free throws, he steadied sixth-ranked Dayton through another close call against Saint Louis.

Obi Toppin scored 17 points and Crutcher led a second-half rally that swept the Flyers to a 71-65 victory over the Billikens on Saturday, keeping Dayton unbeaten atop the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Dayton (21-2, 10-0) has won 12 straight, vaulting to its highest ranking in 53 years. The Billikens (17-7, 6-5) have given the Flyers their two toughest tests in league play.

''It was a close one the last game, so we knew they were going to come in here with a head of steam,'' Toppin said. ''Every game we're going to get the best of the other team because of the attention we're getting. It's not going to be easy at all.''

Crutcher's last-second 3-pointer in overtime rallied the Flyers to a 78-76 victory on Jan. 17 on the Billikens' court. On Saturday, he scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half as Dayton broke open a tight game.

''Toward the end of the game, coach (Anthony) Grant told me to take over the game and lead these guys,'' said Crutcher, who was only 4 of 13 from the field and missed four of five shots from beyond the arc.

Jordan Goodwin led Saint Louis with 22 points. Hasahn French had 15 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 5:12 to go, a major setback for the Billikens.

The officials called 39 fouls in a physical game. Dayton went 20 of 27 from the line, while Saint Louis was 10 of 16. Dayton's Jordy Tshimanga also fouled out.

''Our back was always against the wall because of fouls,'' Saint Louis coach Travis Ford said. ''It's hard to get into any rhythm whatsoever, and they were calling a lot of fouls both ways.''

Toppin put his high-flying imprint on the game immediately. He hit a 3 for Dayton's first points and within the first 4 minutes had two steals, an assists, a block and an emphatic left-handed dunk.

Toppin had another dunk off a loose ball during a 14-4 run that put Dayton ahead 28-18, the biggest lead of the game. The Billikens missed five shots and were limited to four free throws during the 6-minute spurt.

The Billikens' brawnier front line asserted itself at the start of the second half. French had a three-point play, a layup and a dunk during a 9-2 run that gave Saint Louis its first lead, 47-46.

Crutcher scored off a drive, hit a 3 and made a pair of free throws as Dayton rebuilt a five-point lead, and the Flyers never trailed again. Crutcher's lay-in put Dayton ahead 65-58 with 1:45 left.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Louis: The Billikens are 0-4 against ranked teams this season and have dropped 14 straight against Top 25 teams overall, their last such win 62-56 over No. 25 VCU in 2013 in the Atlantic 10 Tournament title game. They've never beaten a top 10 team on the road. Their last road win over a ranked team was 64-62 over No. 11 Louisville on Feb. 6, 1997.

Dayton: The Flyers are in the top six for only the fourth season in school history. They reached a school-best No. 2 during the 1955-56 season. They also were in the top six in 1954-55 and 1967-68.

SERIES STUFF

Dayton leads the all-time series 36-28.

ON THE BOARDS

Saint Louis is the A-10's leader in rebounds, ranking 17th nationally with 40.3 per game. The Billikens outrebounded the Flyers 45-33 in their overtime game last month and had a 33-27 advantage Saturday, keeping it close.

BETTER SHOWING

The Billikens were coming off their most lopsided loss in conference play, 82-68 at home against Duquesne on Wednesday. Ford was pleased with the way his team played, notwithstanding the fouls.

''For us to be even in the position we were, it was a positive sign,'' Ford said.

UP NEXT

Saint Louis hosts La Salle next Saturday. The Billikens won at La Salle 77-76 in overtime on Jan. 29.

Dayton completes a stretch of three straight home games by hosting second-place Rhode Island on Tuesday. It'll be a family affair, with Toppin facing brother Jacob, a freshman forward for the Rams.

''I can't wait for the opportunity to be on the court with my brother,'' Toppin said.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
STLOU Billikens 31
DAYTON Flyers 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Dayton  
19:52   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Yuri Collins  
19:39   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
19:19 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 0-3
18:45 +3 Jordan Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 3-3
18:22 +3 Trey Landers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 3-6
18:10   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Obi Toppin  
18:06 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 3-8
17:50   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
17:38   Demarius Jacobs missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
17:36   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
17:31   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
17:20   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
17:15   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Obi Toppin  
17:09   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
16:48 +3 Demarius Jacobs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 6-8
16:28   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:20   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
16:12   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
16:06   Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers  
15:54   Yuri Collins missed jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
15:41   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
15:36   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 7-8
15:36   Javonte Perkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
15:13   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
15:08 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup 7-10
14:44 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 9-10
14:29 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Trey Landers 9-12
14:10   Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
13:42   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
13:33   Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin  
13:29 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 11-12
13:10   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
13:08   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
13:04 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made layup 11-14
12:50 +3 Jordan Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot 14-14
12:23 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 14-16
11:53   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
11:45   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
11:45 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 14-17
11:45 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-18
11:21   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
11:14   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
11:07 +2 Ibi Watson made layup 14-20
10:41   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
10:39   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
10:39 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 15-20
10:39 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-20
10:09 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 16-22
9:43   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
9:43 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 17-22
9:43 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-22
9:15   Jordy Tshimanga missed hook shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
8:58   Traveling violation turnover on Tay Weaver  
8:43   Ibi Watson missed jump shot  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
8:39   Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin  
8:39   Jordy Tshimanga missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:39 +1 Jordy Tshimanga made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-23
8:22   Demarius Jacobs missed layup  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
8:04   Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs  
7:55 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 18-25
7:36   Traveling violation turnover on Yuri Collins  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:21   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
6:55   Personal foul on Jhery Matos  
6:50   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
6:36 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot 18-28
6:11 +2 Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Demarius Jacobs 20-28
5:40   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
5:40 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 20-29
5:40   Rodney Chatman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
5:13 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot 22-29
5:06   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
5:06 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 22-30
5:06 +1 Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-31
4:41 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot 24-31
4:33   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
4:25   Offensive foul on Javonte Perkins  
4:25   Turnover on Javonte Perkins  
4:04 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 24-33
3:49   Hasahn French missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
3:44   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Landers  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:15 +2 Yuri Collins made jump shot 26-33
2:52   Obi Toppin missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
2:46 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Tay Weaver 28-33
2:20   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
2:20 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34
2:20 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
2:03   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
1:59   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
1:59 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 29-35
1:59   Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
1:31   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
1:24   Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Ibi Watson  
1:21   Lost ball turnover on Ibi Watson, stolen by Demarius Jacobs  
57.0 +2 Yuri Collins made jump shot 31-35
45.0   Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
45.0 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws 31-36
45.0 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-37
33.0   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Obi Toppin  
28.0 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 31-39
3.0   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STLOU Billikens 34
DAYTON Flyers 32

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
19:29   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
19:29 +1 Demarius Jacobs made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
19:29 +1 Demarius Jacobs made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-39
19:10 +3 Ryan Mikesell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 33-42
18:45 +3 Demarius Jacobs made 3-pt. jump shot 36-42
18:22   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
18:14   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
17:50   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
17:26   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
17:06   Jumpball received by Dayton  
17:06   Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
16:43   Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
16:43   Obi Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:43   Obi Toppin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:34 +2 Yuri Collins made layup 38-42
16:11 +2 Ryan Mikesell made jump shot, assist by Trey Landers 38-44
16:11   Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs  
16:11   Ryan Mikesell missed free throw  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
15:50   Hasahn French missed layup  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
15:44   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
15:35   Obi Toppin missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
15:28 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 40-44
15:28   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:28 +1 Hasahn French made free throw 41-44
15:05   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
14:56   Lost ball turnover on Hasahn French, stolen by Trey Landers  
14:31 +2 Trey Landers made jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 41-46
13:59 +2 Hasahn French made jump shot 43-46
13:59   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
13:59   Hasahn French missed free throw  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
13:46   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
13:39 +2 Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins 45-46
13:24   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
13:09   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Mikesell, stolen by Demarius Jacobs  
12:56 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 47-46
12:34   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
12:19   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
12:11   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
12:10   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
11:51   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
11:28 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 47-48
11:04   Personal foul on Ibi Watson  
11:04   Commercial timeout called  
10:55 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot 49-48
10:26 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot 49-51
10:02   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
9:55   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
9:36   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
9:33   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
9:33   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed free throw  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
9:32   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
9:10   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
8:44   Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Trey Landers  
8:41   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
8:41 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 49-52
8:41 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-53
8:13   Jordan Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
7:50   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
7:37 +2 Hasahn French made layup