Xavier closes with 8-0 run to beat St. John's 77-74 at MSG

  • Feb 17, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Zach Freemantle made the go-ahead basket with 10.4 seconds left and added two late free throws as Xavier scored the final eight points to rally past St. John’s 77-74 on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Paul Scruggs had 16 points to lead the Musketeers (17-9, 6-7 Big East Conference) in a victory critical to their NCAA Tournament hopes. Tyrique Jones added 15 points and 15 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double, and Naji Marshall finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Freemantle, a freshman forward from nearby New Jersey, had 11 points and seven boards in his first college game at Madison Square Garden. He took a pass from Marshall and hit a soft shot along the left baseline to put Xavier ahead 75-74.

LJ Figueroa missed a one-hander at the other end and Freemantle sank a pair of foul shots with 1.8 seconds to go. Kyky Tandy blocked Nick Rutherford’s 3-point try at the buzzer to seal it.

The Musketeers swept the season series and won their 11th straight against St. John’s dating to the Red Storm’s last victory in the series in February 2015. Xavier, which began the day 39th in the NET rankings and perhaps squarely on the NCAA bubble, has won four of five overall.

Marcellus Earlington scored 17 points off the bench for St. John’s (14-12, 3-10). Rasheem Dunn also had 17 but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 26.1 seconds remaining and the Red Storm ahead by one.

Rutherford scored a season-high 16 off the bench.

Xavier committed 22 turnovers and forced only four but still managed to pull this one out.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Three of the final five regular-season games are at home, and Xavier needs to keep winning to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season since Travis Steele took over as coach. Before that, the Musketeers earned a No. 1 seed in 2018 and reached the Elite Eight in 2017 under Chris Mack.

St. John's: Once again, the Red Storm held a late lead but were unable to close out a tight Big East game.

UP NEXT

Xavier: After playing four of five on the road, Xavier returns home to face No. 12 Villanova on Saturday afternoon. In their Big East opener, the Musketeers lost 68-62 at Villanova on Dec. 30.

St. John's: A tough road ahead, as the Red Storm close the regular season with five consecutive Big East opponents ranked in this week’s Top 25. St. John’s crosses the Hudson River for a rival matchup Sunday with No. 16 Seton Hall, which rallied for an 82-79 victory over the Red Storm on Jan. 18 at Madison Square Garden. After that, it’s a visit to No. 12 Villanova on Feb. 26.

1st Half
XAVIER Musketeers 39
STJOHN Red Storm 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Xavier  
19:39   Lost ball turnover on Zach Freemantle, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
19:29   Greg Williams Jr. missed layup, blocked by Naji Marshall  
19:27   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
19:19   Josh Roberts missed layup  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
19:03   Traveling violation turnover on Zach Freemantle  
18:39   Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:27 +2 Paul Scruggs made jump shot 2-0
18:19   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:07   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
17:58   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
17:57   Personal foul on Julian Champagnie  
17:40 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Freemantle 5-0
17:16   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
17:07   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
17:07 +1 Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws 6-0
17:07   Naji Marshall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
16:53   Shooting foul on Paul Scruggs  
16:54   Rasheem Dunn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:54 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-1
16:44   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
16:40   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
16:38   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
16:32 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup 8-1
16:27   Josh Roberts missed dunk  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
16:22   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
16:11   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
16:06   Tyrique Jones missed hook shot, blocked by Josh Roberts  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
16:04   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
16:00   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
16:00   Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:40 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot 9-3
16:00 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-1
15:40 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot 9-3
15:16 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 12-3
14:55   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
14:35   Jason Carter missed hook shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
14:25   Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
14:13 +2 Jason Carter made layup, assist by Paul Scruggs 14-3
14:06 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 14-6
13:45   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
13:18   Personal foul on Naji Marshall  
13:07 +2 Nick Rutherford made jump shot 14-8
12:39   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
12:39 +1 Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws 15-8
12:39   Naji Marshall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
12:25   Shooting foul on Bryce Moore  
12:25 +1 Nick Rutherford made 1st of 2 free throws 15-9
12:25   Nick Rutherford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
12:13   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
12:07   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
12:04   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Zach Freemantle  
12:02   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
11:47 +2 Nick Rutherford made jump shot, assist by Marcellus Earlington 15-11
11:34   Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
11:29 +2 Zach Freemantle made dunk 17-11
11:08   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
11:06   Commercial timeout called  
10:52   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
10:42   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
10:40   Offensive rebound by David Caraher  
10:39   David Caraher missed layup, blocked by Zach Freemantle  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
10:37   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by KyKy Tandy  
10:35   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
10:35   Jumpball received by St. John's  
10:34   Personal foul on Bryce Moore  
10:16   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
10:08   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
9:59   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
9:54 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made layup, assist by Nick Rutherford 17-13
9:38   Lost ball turnover on Tyrique Jones  
9:28   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
9:19   Paul Scruggs missed layup  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
9:16   Lost ball turnover on Tyrique Jones, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
9:14   Personal foul on Tyrique Jones  
9:01   Out of bounds turnover on Julian Champagnie  
8:37   Out of bounds turnover on Bryce Moore  
8:31   Shooting foul on Jason Carter  
8:31 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 17-14
8:31 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-15
8:12   Paul Scruggs missed layup, blocked by Josh Roberts  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
8:05 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 17-17
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:42   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
7:36 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by Nick Rutherford 17-19
7:22 +2 Jason Carter made layup, assist by KyKy Tandy 19-19
7:22   Shooting foul on Josh Roberts  
7:22 +1 Jason Carter made free throw 20-19
7:02   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
6:54   Josh Roberts missed layup  
6:52   Defensive rebound by KyKy Tandy  
6:50 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 22-19
6:50   Shooting foul on Josh Roberts  
6:50   Tyrique Jones missed free throw  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
6:41 +3 Nick Rutherford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 22-22
6:18   Traveling violation turnover on Paul Scruggs  
6:01   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by KyKy Tandy  
5:52 +2 KyKy Tandy made layup 24-22
5:38   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
5:36 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup 24-24
5:15 +2 Jason Carter made layup, assist by Tyrique Jones 26-24
4:57 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcellus Earlington 26-27
4:44   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
4:44 +1 KyKy Tandy made 1st of 2 free throws 27-27
4:44 +1 KyKy Tandy made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-27
4:31   Julian Champagnie missed layup  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
4:25   Bad pass turnover on Tyrique Jones, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
4:18 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by Nick Rutherford 28-29
4:02 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup 30-29
3:49   Personal foul on Tyrique Jones  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:49 +1 Marcellus Earlington made 1st of 2 free throws 30-30
3:49 +1 Marcellus Earlington made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-31
3:35   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
3:30   Shooting foul on KyKy Tandy  
3:30 +1 Nick Rutherford made 1st of 2 free throws 30-32
3:30 +1 Nick Rutherford made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-33
3:04 +2 KyKy Tandy made layup, assist by Zach Freemantle 32-33
2:42   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
2:32   Bad pass turnover on KyKy Tandy  
2:18 +2 Nick Rutherford made jump shot 32-35
2:02   Jason Carter missed layup  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
1:54   Zach Freemantle missed layup  
1:52   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
1:50   Zach Freemantle missed layup, blocked by Damien Sears  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
1:40   David Caraher missed jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
1:33 +2 KyKy Tandy made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 34-35
1:11   Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Zach Freemantle  
1:01 +3 Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 37-35
28.0   Offensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
30.0   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
28.0   Offensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
26.0   LJ Figueroa missed dunk  
24.0   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
20.0 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup 37-37
4.0   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
1.0 +2 Paul Scruggs made jump shot 39-37

2nd Half
XAVIER Musketeers 38
STJOHN Red Storm 37

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup, assist by Zach Freemantle 41-37
19:28   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
19:15   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrique Jones  
18:51   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
18:41   Personal foul on LJ Figueroa  
18:26   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
18:18   Lost ball turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
18:15   Shooting foul on Zach Freemantle  
18:15 +1 LJ Figueroa made 1st of 2 free throws 41-38
18:15   LJ Figueroa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:51 +3 Jason Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 44-38
17:19 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup 44-40
17:12   Tyrique Jones missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
17:02   LJ Figueroa missed layup, blocked by Jason Carter  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
16:49 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 46-40
16:41 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Roberts 46-43
16:24   Jason Carter missed layup  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
16:18   Shooting foul on Paul Scruggs  
16:18   Rasheem Dunn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:18 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-44
15:53 +2 Zach Freemantle made hook shot 48-44
15:46   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:31 +3 Marcellus Earlington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 48-47
15:05 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 50-47
14:45 +3 Rasheem Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 50-50
14:37   Personal foul on Rasheem Dunn  
14:18 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 52-50
13:57   Personal foul on Quentin Goodin  
13:48   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
13:48 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 52-51
13:48 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-52
13:38 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 54-52
13:38   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
13:38 +1 Naji Marshall made free throw 55-52
13:26   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
13:10   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
13:08   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
13:05   Lost ball turnover on Tyrique Jones, stolen by David Caraher  
13:00 +2 Marcellus Earlington made layup, assist by Nick Rutherford 55-54
12:40 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 57-54
12:40   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
12:40   Naji Marshall missed free throw  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
12:32   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
12:18   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
12:07 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot 57-56
11:56   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:43 +2 Tyrique Jones made hook shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 59-56
11:22 +2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot 59-58
10:59 +2 Tyrique Jones made hook shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 61-58
10:44 +2