|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
CJ Elleby made layup, assist by Jeff Pollard
|
32-22
|
19:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by CJ Elleby
|
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
CJ Elleby made dunk
|
32-24
|
18:59
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly made layup
|
34-24
|
18:50
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jervae Robinson
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by Jervae Robinson
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Matt Bradley
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jervae Robinson
|
|
17:27
|
|
+3
|
Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Cannon
|
34-27
|
17:21
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Kareem South missed floating jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Noah Williams missed floating jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marvin Cannon
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Williams
|
|
16:23
|
|
+2
|
Paris Austin made finger-roll layup
|
36-27
|
15:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:53
|
|
+1
|
CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-28
|
15:59
|
|
+1
|
CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-29
|
15:42
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly made hook shot
|
38-29
|
15:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kareem South
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paris Austin
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Noah Williams
|
|
15:00
|
|
+1
|
Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-29
|
15:00
|
|
+1
|
Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-29
|
14:38
|
|
|
Marvin Cannon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jervae Robinson
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Washington State
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed floating jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Noah Williams
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Noah Williams missed layup
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Noah Williams
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Noah Williams missed layup
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paris Austin
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Andre Kelly
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Turnover on Andre Kelly
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Noah Williams missed floating jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paris Austin
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Williams
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Andre Kelly missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on DJ Rodman
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on DJ Rodman
|
|
12:40
|
|
+1
|
Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
41-29
|
12:40
|
|
+1
|
Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-29
|
12:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dimitrios Klonaras
|
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
Marvin Cannon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-30
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
Marvin Cannon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-31
|
12:08
|
|
+3
|
Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown
|
45-31
|
11:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Rapp, stolen by Matt Bradley
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Lars Thiemann made hook shot
|
47-31
|
11:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Rapp
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:44
|
|
+1
|
Lars Thiemann made free throw
|
48-31
|
11:28
|
|
|
Marvin Cannon missed layup
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tony Miller
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dimitrios Klonaras
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Tony Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:26
|
|
+1
|
Tony Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
48-32
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Grant Anticevich
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Turnover on Grant Anticevich
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Tony Miller missed dunk
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Paris Austin missed layup, blocked by Noah Williams
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by California
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson
|
|
10:00
|
|
+3
|
Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams
|
48-35
|
9:27
|
|
|
Andre Kelly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Williams
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Andre Kelly
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Marvin Cannon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:18
|
|
+1
|
Marvin Cannon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
48-36
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson
|
|
8:41
|
|
+3
|
Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams
|
48-39
|
8:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Williams
|
|
8:19
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley made free throw
|
49-39
|
8:19
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
50-39
|
8:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe
|
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
Noah Williams made free throw
|
50-40
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
50-41
|
7:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Andre Kelly, stolen by Tony Miller
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Paris Austin
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Williams
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Jervae Robinson missed layup
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marvin Cannon
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:17
|
|
+1
|
Kareem South made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-41
|
7:17
|
|
+1
|
Kareem South made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
52-41
|
7:06
|
|
+2
|
Tony Miller made jump shot, assist by Noah Williams
|
52-43
|
6:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson
|
|
6:36
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
53-43
|
6:36
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
54-43
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Tony Miller made dunk, assist by Noah Williams
|
54-45
|
5:46
|
|
|
Paris Austin missed layup, blocked by CJ Elleby
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
5:43
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly made dunk
|
56-45
|
5:19
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paris Austin
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Andre Kelly, stolen by Tony Miller
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Paris Austin
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Paris Austin
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jervae Robinson
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Turnover on Jervae Robinson
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson
|
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
57-45
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-45
|
4:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joel Brown
|
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws
|
58-46
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-47
|
3:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tony Miller
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tony Miller
|
|
3:35
|