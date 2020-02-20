CAL
WASHST

No Text

Cal beats Washington St 66-57 to snap 4 game losing streak

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Paris Austin scored 19 points and Andre Kelly added 16 to lead California to a 66-57 victory over Washington State on Wednesday night.

Austin went just 3 of 8 from the field but was 12 of 12 from the charity stripe. Kelly was 8-of-11 shooting.

Matt Bradley scored 11 points for California (11-15, 5-8 Pac-12), which snapped a four-game losing streak with its first Pac-12 road victory of the season.

Washington State (14-13, 5-9 Pac 12) struggled to find good looks at the basket without starting point guard Isaac Bonton, who suffered a leg injury in the Cougars 86-83 overtime loss against UCLA last week.

After shooting 29% in their last matchup against USC without Bonton, including 2 of 26 from 3-point range, Washington State shot 30% against the Golden Bears, going 5 of 23 from beyond the arc. Leading scorer CJ Elleby, who averages 18.7 points per game, was held 13 points on 4 of 18 shooting. Tony Miller led the way for the Cougars with 18 points.

Washington State has now lost three in a row for the first time this season.

The Golden Bears jumped out to an 30-13 lead late in the first half as the Cougars struggled to make a basket, shooting just 27% from the field including 1 of 11 from 3-point range. At the break California was up 32-20.

The Cougars cut the Golden Bear lead to 60-54 with under two minutes to play after Miller scored a quick seven points, however, it was to little to late. Austin made six shots from the free throw line to close out the Cougars.

BIG PICTURE

California: The Golden Bears snap a four-game losing streak with the victory and sweep the Cougars this season.

Washington State: The Cougars continue to struggle making baskets without Bonton in the lineup and have now lost three in a row for the first time this season. Bonton hopes to return for the Stanford matchup this weekend.

UP NEXT

California: The Golden Bears play at Washington on Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars host Stanford on Sunday

-----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
CAL Golden Bears 32
WASHST Cougars 20

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by California  
19:39 +2 Andre Kelly made hook shot 2-0
19:21   Personal foul on Joel Brown  
19:09   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
18:56   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
18:43   Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
18:32   Personal foul on Jervae Robinson  
18:10   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Noah Williams  
18:08   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
18:08   Personal foul on Matt Bradley  
17:53   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
17:22   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
17:13   Marvin Cannon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
16:45 +3 Paris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Bradley 5-0
16:22 +2 Noah Williams made hook shot 5-2
15:57 +3 Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 8-2
15:24 +2 Jeff Pollard made hook shot 8-4
15:04 +2 Andre Kelly made jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 10-4
14:39   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
14:30   Andre Kelly missed layup  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
14:28   Personal foul on Jervae Robinson  
14:28   Commercial timeout called  
14:09   Grant Anticevich missed fade-away jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
13:54   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
13:52   Offensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
13:47   CJ Elleby missed layup  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
13:33   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
13:15   Marvin Cannon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
12:58 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 13-4
12:22   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
12:19   Shooting foul on Ryan Rapp  
12:19 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 14-4
12:19 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-4
12:07   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
12:05   Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
12:04   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by D.J. Thorpe  
11:43   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
11:32 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot 15-7
11:12 +2 D.J. Thorpe made hook shot, assist by Joel Brown 17-7
10:57   Commercial timeout called  
10:38   DJ Rodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
10:36   Personal foul on Tony Miller  
10:13 +2 Andre Kelly made jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 19-7
9:47   Tony Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
9:27   Matt Bradley missed floating jump shot  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
9:18 +2 Andre Kelly made dunk 21-7
9:14   Out of bounds turnover on DJ Rodman  
8:49   Offensive foul on Andre Kelly  
8:49   Turnover on Andre Kelly  
8:49   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
8:49 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup 21-9
8:07 +2 Grant Anticevich made layup 23-9
7:41 +2 Tony Miller made dunk, assist by CJ Elleby 23-11
7:22 +3 Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 26-11
7:07   Personal foul on Kareem South  
7:07   Commercial timeout called  
7:04   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
6:48   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
6:34   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Pollard  
6:20 +2 Lars Thiemann made dunk, assist by Matt Bradley 28-11
5:56   Daron Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
5:48   Traveling violation turnover on Lars Thiemann  
5:35 +2 Noah Williams made jump shot 28-13
5:16 +2 Paris Austin made floating jump shot 30-13
4:53   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
4:23   Joel Brown missed floating jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
4:11   Marvin Cannon missed jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
3:52   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Marvin Cannon  
3:44 +2 Marvin Cannon made dunk 30-15
3:24   Lars Thiemann missed hook shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Daron Henson  
3:14   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
3:19   Commercial timeout called  
3:19   Noah Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:19 +1 Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-16
2:50   Lost ball turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Noah Williams  
2:24   Daron Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Offensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
2:19   Marvin Cannon missed tip-in  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Kareem South  
2:14   Kareem South missed jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
1:58 +2 Tony Miller made fade-away jump shot 30-18
1:36   Out of bounds turnover on Paris Austin  
1:25   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
1:23   Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
1:24   Personal foul on Kareem South  
1:18   CJ Elleby missed layup  
1:16   Defensive rebound by California  
53.0 +2 Matt Bradley made layup 32-18
37.0   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
37.0 +1 Tony Miller made free throw 32-19
37.0   30-second timeout called  
37.0 +1 Tony Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-20
21.0   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
1.0   Daron Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by D.J. Thorpe  
1.0   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CAL Golden Bears 34
WASHST Cougars 37

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 CJ Elleby made layup, assist by Jeff Pollard 32-22
19:31   Bad pass turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by CJ Elleby  
19:24 +2 CJ Elleby made dunk 32-24
18:59 +2 Andre Kelly made layup 34-24
18:50   Out of bounds turnover on Jervae Robinson  
18:40   Lost ball turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by Jervae Robinson  
18:33   Personal foul on Matt Bradley  
18:17   Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
17:46   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
17:36   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
17:27 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Cannon 34-27
17:21   30-second timeout called  
17:10   Kareem South missed floating jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
16:57   Noah Williams missed floating jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
16:46   Personal foul on Marvin Cannon  
16:44   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
16:23 +2 Paris Austin made finger-roll layup 36-27
15:59   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:53 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 36-28
15:59 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-29
15:42 +2 Andre Kelly made hook shot 38-29
15:18   Personal foul on Kareem South  
15:04   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
15:00   Shooting foul on Noah Williams  
15:00 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 39-29
15:00 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-29
14:38   Marvin Cannon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
14:34   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Washington State  
14:28   CJ Elleby missed floating jump shot  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Noah Williams  
14:26   Noah Williams missed layup  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Noah Williams  
14:21   Noah Williams missed layup  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
14:08   Offensive foul on Andre Kelly  
14:08   Turnover on Andre Kelly  
13:48   Noah Williams missed floating jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
13:46   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
13:29   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
13:18   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
12:54   Andre Kelly missed fade-away jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
12:43   Bad pass turnover on DJ Rodman  
12:40   Shooting foul on DJ Rodman  
12:40 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 41-29
12:40 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-29
12:28   Shooting foul on Dimitrios Klonaras  
12:28 +1 Marvin Cannon made 1st of 2 free throws 42-30
12:28 +1 Marvin Cannon made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-31
12:08 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 45-31
11:50   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Rapp, stolen by Matt Bradley  
11:44 +2 Lars Thiemann made hook shot 47-31
11:44   Shooting foul on Ryan Rapp  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:44 +1 Lars Thiemann made free throw 48-31
11:28   Marvin Cannon missed layup  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Tony Miller  
11:26   Shooting foul on Dimitrios Klonaras  
11:26   Tony Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:26 +1 Tony Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-32
11:26 +1 Tony Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-32
11:02   Offensive foul on Grant Anticevich  
11:02   Turnover on Grant Anticevich  
10:48   Tony Miller missed dunk  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
10:24   Paris Austin missed layup, blocked by Noah Williams  
10:22   Offensive rebound by California  
10:17   Matt Bradley missed fade-away jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
10:00 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 48-35
9:27   Andre Kelly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
9:18   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
9:18   Marvin Cannon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:18 +1 Marvin Cannon made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-36
9:18 +1 Marvin Cannon made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-36
8:50   Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
8:41 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 48-39
8:19   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
8:19 +1 Matt Bradley made free throw 49-39
8:19 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-39
8:09   Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe  
8:09 +1 Noah Williams made free throw 50-40
8:09 +1 Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-41
7:54   Lost ball turnover on Andre Kelly, stolen by Tony Miller  
7:47   Lost ball turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Paris Austin  
7:40   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
7:22   Jervae Robinson missed layup  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
7:16   Shooting foul on Marvin Cannon  
7:17   Commercial timeout called  
7:17 +1 Kareem South made 1st of 2 free throws 51-41
7:17 +1 Kareem South made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-41
7:06 +2 Tony Miller made jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 52-43
6:36   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
6:36 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 53-43
6:36 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-43
6:17 +2 Tony Miller made dunk, assist by Noah Williams 54-45
5:46   Paris Austin missed layup, blocked by CJ Elleby  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
5:43 +2 Andre Kelly made dunk 56-45
5:19   CJ Elleby missed fade-away jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
5:02   Lost ball turnover on Andre Kelly, stolen by Tony Miller  
4:58   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Paris Austin  
4:52   Out of bounds turnover on Paris Austin  
4:40   Offensive foul on Jervae Robinson  
4:40   Turnover on Jervae Robinson  
4:40   30-second timeout called  
4:25   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
4:25 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 57-45
4:25 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-45
4:14   Personal foul on Joel Brown  
4:14 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 58-46
4:14 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-47
3:53   Shooting foul on Tony Miller  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:53   Grant Anticevich missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:53   Grant Anticevich missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Tony Miller  
3:35