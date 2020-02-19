VALPO
Penn puts Drake over Valparaiso 77-75 in OT

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Roman Penn scored 18 points, including a jumper that put his team on top for good in overtime, as Drake narrowly beat Valparaiso 77-75 on Wednesday night.

The teams were tied 75-all when Penn hit a jumper that put the Bulldogs on top for good, 77-75, with three seconds remaining. Valparaiso's Donovan Clay missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Liam Robbins had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Drake (18-10, 8-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz added 15 points and six rebounds. D.J. Wilkins had 11 points.

Mileek McMillan scored a career-high 20 points for the Crusaders (14-14, 7-8). Javon Freeman-Liberty added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Clay had 15 points.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Crusaders with the win. Valparaiso defeated Drake 66-61 on Jan. 11. Drake matches up against Illinois State on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso plays Bradley at home on Saturday.

---

1st Half
VALPO Crusaders 22
DRAKE Bulldogs 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Drake  
19:46 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 0-2
19:24   Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
19:10   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
19:08   Personal foul on Jonah Jackson  
18:46 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 3-2
18:24   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
18:13 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson 6-2
17:56   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
17:43 +2 Donovan Clay made dunk, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 8-2
17:22   Roman Penn missed jump shot, blocked by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
16:59   Donovan Clay missed jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
16:47   D.J. Wilkins missed layup, blocked by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Drake  
16:38 +2 Anthony Murphy made layup 8-4
16:38   Shooting foul on Donovan Clay  
16:38 +1 Anthony Murphy made free throw 8-5
16:21   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
16:10 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 8-7
15:50   Shooting foul on Noah Thomas  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:50 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 9-7
15:50 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-7
15:39   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
15:21   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
15:10   Garrett Sturtz missed layup, blocked by Mileek McMillan  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
15:08   Shooting foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
15:08 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 10-8
15:08 +1 Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-9
14:52   Lost ball turnover on Eron Gordon, stolen by Roman Penn  
14:45   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
14:37 +2 Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 12-9
14:26 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 12-12
13:55   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
13:45   Shooting foul on Donovan Clay  
13:45   Liam Robbins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:45 +1 Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-13
13:19   Bad pass turnover on Eron Gordon  
13:08   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
12:53 +3 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eron Gordon 15-13
12:37   Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas  
12:27   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
12:01   Zion Morgan missed jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
11:47   Shooting foul on Ben Krikke  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:47 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
11:47 +1 Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-15
11:20   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
11:10 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 15-17
10:56 +2 Ben Krikke made layup 17-17
10:25   Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas  
10:22   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
10:07   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
9:50   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
9:33   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
9:26   Mileek McMillan missed layup  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
9:20 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 17-19
9:11   Mileek McMillan missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson  
8:54   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
8:44 +3 Eron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson 20-19
8:44   30-second timeout called  
8:21   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
8:13 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonah Jackson 20-22
7:51   Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Roman Penn  
7:46 +2 Anthony Murphy made layup, assist by Roman Penn 20-24
7:26   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
7:18   Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
7:00   Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson  
6:52   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
6:40 +2 Mileek McMillan made jump shot 22-24
6:14   Roman Penn missed layup  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Roman Penn  
6:07 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 22-27
5:57   Bad pass turnover on Mileek McMillan  
5:57   Commercial timeout called  
5:29   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
5:15   Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
5:13   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
4:54   Lost ball turnover on Nick Robinson, stolen by Roman Penn  
4:49   Shooting foul on Ben Krikke  
4:49 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 22-28
4:49   Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:36   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by D.J. Wilkins  
4:32   Shooting foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:32   Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:32   Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
4:28   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
4:11   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
3:50   Nick Robinson missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
3:38   Commercial timeout called  
3:35 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 22-30
3:16   Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
3:04   Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
2:39 +3 Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz 22-33
2:17   Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
2:06 +2 Noah Thomas made jump shot 22-35
2:02   30-second timeout called  
1:52   Jumpball received by Valparaiso  
1:38   Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Drake  
1:25   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
1:19   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Drake  
59.0   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
57.0   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
48.0 +2 Anthony Murphy made dunk, assist by Garrett Sturtz 22-37
35.0   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
8.0 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 22-40
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VALPO Crusaders 47
DRAKE Bulldogs 29

Time Team Play Score
19:30   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Drake  
19:13   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
19:09 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Mileek McMillan 24-40
18:55   Shooting foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
18:55 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 24-41
18:55 +1 Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-42
18:28   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
18:00   Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan  
18:00 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 24-43
18:00   Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
17:40 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot 26-43
17:16   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
17:06   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Anthony Murphy  
16:55   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Donovan Clay  
16:51 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 28-43
16:32 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk, assist by D.J. Wilkins 28-45
16:11 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson 31-45
15:59   Anthony Murphy missed jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
15:34   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
15:34   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
15:12 +2 Roman Penn made layup 31-47
14:57 +2 Donovan Clay made jump shot 33-47
14:17 +2 Roman Penn made layup 33-49
14:02 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 35-49
13:32   Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
13:22 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 38-49
12:54   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
13:22   Commercial timeout called  
12:56   Noah Thomas missed layup  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
12:54   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
12:33   Ben Krikke missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
12:22   D.J. Wilkins missed layup  
12:20   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
12:12 +2 Liam Robbins made layup 38-51
12:00   Personal foul on Liam Robbins  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:54   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
11:34   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
11:14   Liam Robbins missed layup  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Drake  
11:09   Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas  
11:09   Garrett Sturtz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
11:09 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-52
11:01 +3 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot 41-52
10:39   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
10:24 +2 Roman Penn made layup 41-54
10:24   Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan  
10:24 +1 Roman Penn made free throw 41-55
10:13   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
10:05   Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
9:57   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
9:40   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
9:37 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 43-55
9:19   Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan  
9:19 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 43-56
9:19   Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
9:07 +3 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 46-56
9:07   Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy  
9:07   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed free throw  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
8:47   Personal foul on Nick Robinson  
8:47 +1 Roman Penn made 1st of 2 free throws 46-57
8:47 +1 Roman Penn made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-58
8:34   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Roman Penn  
8:14   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Donovan Clay  
8:06   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
7:55   Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:55 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws 46-59
7:55 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-60
7:45 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 49-60
7:24 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins 49-62
7:05 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 51-62
6:38   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
6:31   Garrett Sturtz missed layup  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
6:22 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 54-62
4:49   Ryan Fazekas missed layup  
5:49   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
5:34 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 57-62
5:08   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
4:49   Ryan Fazekas missed layup  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Drake  
4:23   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:08 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 60-62
2:50 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 65-65
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:46 +2 Roman Penn made layup 60-64
3:29 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 62-64
3:00   Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas  
3:00 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 62-65
3:00   Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
2:50 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 65-65
2:34   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
2:25   Liam Robbins missed layup  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
2:12