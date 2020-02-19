|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Drake
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
|
0-2
|
19:24
|
|
|
Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonah Jackson
|
|
18:46
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan
|
3-2
|
18:24
|
|
|
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
18:13
|
|
+3
|
Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson
|
6-2
|
17:56
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson
|
|
17:43
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made dunk, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
8-2
|
17:22
|
|
|
Roman Penn missed jump shot, blocked by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed layup, blocked by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Drake
|
|
16:38
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Murphy made layup
|
8-4
|
16:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Donovan Clay
|
|
16:38
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Murphy made free throw
|
8-5
|
16:21
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
|
|
16:10
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn
|
8-7
|
15:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Noah Thomas
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:50
|
|
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-7
|
15:50
|
|
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-7
|
15:39
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz missed layup, blocked by Mileek McMillan
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
15:08
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-8
|
15:08
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-9
|
14:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eron Gordon, stolen by Roman Penn
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
12-9
|
14:26
|
|
+3
|
Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas
|
12-12
|
13:55
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Donovan Clay
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:45
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-13
|
13:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Eron Gordon
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
12:53
|
|
+3
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eron Gordon
|
15-13
|
12:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Zion Morgan missed jump shot
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ben Krikke
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:47
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-14
|
11:47
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-15
|
11:20
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas
|
15-17
|
10:56
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup
|
17-17
|
10:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed layup
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
|
|
9:20
|
|
+2
|
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas
|
17-19
|
9:11
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
8:44
|
|
+3
|
Eron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson
|
20-19
|
8:44
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Roman Penn missed jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
|
|
8:13
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonah Jackson
|
20-22
|
7:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Roman Penn
|
|
7:46
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Murphy made layup, assist by Roman Penn
|
20-24
|
7:26
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
6:40
|
|
+2
|
Mileek McMillan made jump shot
|
22-24
|
6:14
|
|
|
Roman Penn missed layup
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
6:07
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
|
22-27
|
5:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mileek McMillan
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Roman Penn
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nick Robinson, stolen by Roman Penn
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ben Krikke
|
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-28
|
4:49
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by D.J. Wilkins
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Murphy
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Nick Robinson missed jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas
|
22-30
|
3:16
|
|
|
Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zion Morgan
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
2:39
|
|
+3
|
Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz
|
22-33
|
2:17
|
|
|
Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
Noah Thomas made jump shot
|
22-35
|
2:02
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Valparaiso
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Drake
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Drake
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
48.0
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Murphy made dunk, assist by Garrett Sturtz
|
22-37
|
35.0
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
8.0
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas
|
22-40
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|