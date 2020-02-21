OREG
ARIZST

No Text

Arizona State beats No. 14 Oregon for 6th straight win

  • AP
  • Feb 21, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Arizona State's Remy Martin was fighting for possession during the first half when he caught an inadvertent elbow right to the middle of his face that knocked a tooth loose.

Martin left the game and went to the locker room. A few minutes later, he returned to the court and almost immediately banked home a 3-pointer.

The Sun Devils are familiar with getting knocked down this season. They're showing they can get back up, too.

Arizona State continued its unexpected charge through the Pac-12 standings with its sixth straight win, beating No. 14 Oregon 77-72 on Thursday night. Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 26 points, Rob Edwards added 24 and the Sun Devils withstood a second-half charge by the Ducks to keep their winning streak alive.

''We stayed together, we played together,'' Verge said. ''That's been the main thing about this whole thing is we've been playing together as a team and having fun. That's what it's about.''

It's the first time Arizona State has won six straight games in the Pac-12 since 1981.

''We've had a lot of adversity all year,'' coach Bobby Hurley said. ''A lot of things we've had to work through and fight through. Nothing was ever easy. So proud of how we battled. Starting out 1-3 (in conference play) and where we've come, it's an amazing run we've been on.''

The Sun Devils (18-8, 9-4) are playing their best following a mediocre January. Every team in the Pac-12 has lost at least four league games.

Oregon (20-7, 9-5) bumbled its way through a big chunk of the game, clanking errant 3-pointers and giving up turnovers. But the Ducks used an 11-0 run to it at 54 with 7:17 left.

Arizona State responded with the next six points, which included a 3-pointer from Edwards, and never trailed again.

''We had our opportunity there,'' Oregon coach Dana Altman said. ''And just didn't take advantage of it.''

Payton Pritchard had 18 points for Oregon but fouled out with about two minutes left, badly hurting the Ducks' chances of a last-minute rally. Will Richardson also had 18 points and Chris Duarte added 10.

''Really bad turnovers,'' Altman said. ''Sixteen turnovers that led to 19 points. They didn't shoot free throws well and we didn't take advantage of it because we shot them just as bad.''

Oregon struggled for most of the first half, especially in the first few minutes, and missed 11 of its first 12 shots. Arizona State started slowly too, but closed the first half on a 12-4 run. Martin hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to give the Sun Devils a 34-23 halftime lead.

The Ducks shot just 37% in the first half and had 11 turnovers.

A BIG DIFFERENCE

Verge's 26-point performance off the bench was a huge boost for Sun Devils. The 6-foot-3 guard shot 10 of 21 from the field and also had three steals.

It was also a huge difference from the first time Verge played against the Ducks this season. He was held scoreless and missed five shots in a 78-69 loss.

''It felt good, it always feels good,'' Verge said. ''It's even better when we get the win. That's what really feels good.''

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks made a run in the second half to make things interesting but couldn't totally overcome their rough offensive game. Oregon's now lost three straight road games.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils continued their mid-season surge with a gritty performance that relied on defense and hustle. The program's trying to make its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time since the 1960s.

''We know we need these games,'' Edwards said. ''We don't want to be sitting, watching the TV screen, waiting to see if our name will be called for the tournament. We're trying to get the job done right now so that's secure.''

UP NEXT

Oregon has another road game against No. 24 Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona State hosts Oregon State on Saturday.

---

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
OREG Ducks 23
ARIZST Sun Devils 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
19:38   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
19:36   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
19:23   Will Richardson missed layup  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
19:03   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
19:01   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
18:42   Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by Chris Duarte  
18:36   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
18:30 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 0-3
18:09   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
18:01   Shooting foul on Payton Pritchard  
18:01 +1 Rob Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 0-4
18:03   Rob Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
17:44   Lost ball turnover on Shakur Juiston, stolen by Mickey Mitchell  
17:39   Lost ball turnover on Kimani Lawrence, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
17:33 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 2-4
17:08   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
16:57   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
16:48   Bad pass turnover on Mickey Mitchell  
16:25   Out of bounds turnover on Payton Pritchard  
16:18   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
15:59   Shakur Juiston missed layup  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Chandler Lawson, stolen by Mickey Mitchell  
15:42 +2 Mickey Mitchell made layup, assist by Romello White 2-6
15:18   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
15:08 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 2-8
14:53   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
14:44   Rob Edwards missed layup  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
14:37   Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
14:20   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
14:17   Commercial timeout called  
13:55   Will Richardson missed layup  
13:53   Offensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
13:48   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
13:43 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup 4-8
13:44   Shooting foul on Romello White  
13:44 +1 Chandler Lawson made free throw 5-8
13:36   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
13:05   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
12:57   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
12:35 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 8-8
12:11   Double dribble turnover on Romello White  
11:44   Will Richardson missed jump shot  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:26   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
11:12   Francis Okoro missed layup  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
10:55 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 8-10
10:41   Personal foul on Jaelen House  
10:31   Offensive foul on Payton Pritchard  
10:31   Turnover on Payton Pritchard  
10:21 +2 Jalen Graham made alley-oop shot, assist by Jaelen House 8-12
10:21   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
10:19   Jalen Graham missed free throw  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
10:17   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Jaelen House  
10:08 +2 Rob Edwards made layup, assist by Jaelen House 8-14
9:59 +2 Addison Patterson made jump shot 10-14
9:19 +2 Rob Edwards made jump shot, assist by Jaelen House 10-16
8:58   Addison Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
8:50   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup, blocked by Addison Patterson  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
8:39   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
8:31 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte 13-16
8:06   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
7:56   Jaelen House missed layup  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
7:50 +2 Shakur Juiston made alley-oop shot, assist by Will Richardson 15-16
7:26   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
7:17   Lost ball turnover on Addison Patterson, stolen by Jaelen House  
7:12   Jaelen House missed layup  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
7:07   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
7:04   Commercial timeout called  
6:44 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mickey Mitchell 15-19
6:13 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup 17-19
5:55   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
5:41   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
5:07   Shot clock violation turnover on Arizona State  
4:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
4:23   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
4:06   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
3:57   Bad pass turnover on Chris Duarte  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:38 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 17-22
3:14 +2 Addison Patterson made layup, assist by Chandler Lawson 19-22
2:57 +3 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Edwards 19-25
2:33   Offensive foul on C.J. Walker  
2:33   Turnover on C.J. Walker  
2:05 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 19-27
1:44   Offensive foul on Will Richardson  
1:44   Turnover on Will Richardson  
1:28   Romello White missed layup  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
1:20   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
1:15 +2 Romello White made layup 19-29
1:12   30-second timeout called  
1:03 +2 Will Richardson made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston 21-29
48.0 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 21-31
37.0 +2 Addison Patterson made dunk, assist by Payton Pritchard 23-31
11.0 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaelen House 23-34
5.0   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Jaelen House  
0.0   Rob Edwards missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREG Ducks 49
ARIZST Sun Devils 43

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup, assist by Chandler Lawson 25-34
19:38   Kimani Lawrence missed layup, blocked by Chris Duarte  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
19:26 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romello White 25-37
19:14   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
18:56   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin  
18:46 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Richardson 28-37
18:24   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
18:16   Romello White missed layup  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
17:49 +2 Chris Duarte made driving layup, assist by Chandler Lawson 30-37
17:28 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 30-40
16:58 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 33-40
16:46   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
16:46   Kimani Lawrence missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:46 +1 Kimani Lawrence made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-41
16:24   Shakur Juiston missed jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
16:15 +2 Romello White made dunk, assist by Mickey Mitchell 33-43
15:58 +2 Shakur Juiston made reverse layup, assist by Chris Duarte 35-43
15:42   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
15:33   Commercial timeout called  
15:25   Personal foul on Rob Edwards  
15:14   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
14:57 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 35-45
14:40 +2 Francis Okoro made hook shot 37-45
14:20   Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by Chris Duarte  
14:14   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
14:08   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
13:52   Offensive foul on Payton Pritchard  
13:52   Turnover on Payton Pritchard  
13:27 +2 Rob Edwards made jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 37-47
13:18   Shooting foul on Romello White  
13:18 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 38-47
13:18 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
13:11   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Chris Duarte  
13:05   Lost ball turnover on Chris Duarte, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
12:59 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 39-49
12:52   Francis Okoro missed jump shot  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
12:46   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
12:42   Shooting foul on Jalen Graham  
12:42 +1 Francis Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 40-49
12:42   Francis Okoro missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
12:26 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 40-51
12:07   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
11:59   Shooting foul on Jalen Graham  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:59   Francis Okoro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:59 +1 Francis Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-51
11:34   Lost ball turnover on Mickey Mitchell  
11:26   C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
11:19   Shooting foul on Jalen Graham  
11:19   Addison Patterson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:19   Addison Patterson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
11:01   Mickey Mitchell missed layup  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
10:51 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup 43-51
10:37 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 43-53
10:12   Lost ball turnover on Addison Patterson, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
10:09   Shooting foul on Anthony Mathis  
10:09 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 43-54
10:09   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
9:51   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
9:39   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
9:31   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
9:06   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup, blocked by Chris Duarte  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
9:00   Will Richardson missed layup, blocked by Jalen Graham  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
8:53 +2 Chris Duarte made layup 45-54
8:36   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Chandler Lawson  
8:31 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 48-54
8:29   30-second timeout called  
8:18   Turnover on Arizona State  
7:59 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 51-54
7:34   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
7:16 +2 Chris Duarte made layup 53-54
7:16   Shooting foul on Mickey Mitchell  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:16 +1 Chris Duarte made free throw 54-54
7:13   Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Chris Duarte  
7:13   Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell  
7:13   Chris Duarte missed free throw  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
6:57   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
6:47   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
6:45   Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
6:41   Mickey Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Chris Duarte  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
6:33   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
6:11 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 54-56
6:11   Shooting foul on Chris Duarte  
6:11 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made free throw 54-57
5:51   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
5:44   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin