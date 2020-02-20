UCONN
Scott, Pierre-Louis help Temple beat UConn 93-89 in 2OT

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) With its leading scorer’s shot not falling, Temple got needed offense from two other sources.

Monty Scott scored 25 points and Nate Pierre-Louis added a career-high 23 points to help Temple to a 93-89 double-overtime win over UConn on Thursday night.

Quinton Rose, the Owls’ leading scorer, added 15 points while shooting 3 for 15 from the field and Alani Moore II netted 14 for the Owls (14-12, 6-7 American Athletic Conference).

“It was huge,” Owls coach Aaron McKie said of the play of Scott and Pierre-Louis. “We had to ride that out.”

Christian Vital tallied 21 points and Isaiah Whaley had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies (14-12, 5-8). UConn was playing its first game without freshman big man Akok Akok, who tore his left Achilles’ early in Sunday’s 64-61 home victory over Memphis.

“I loved how we fought,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “We battled, but we didn’t play well enough. Credit to Temple. They made enough plays to win it.”

The Owls, coming off Sunday’s 76-56 home defeat to Philadelphia Big 5 rival Villanova, went ahead for good in the second overtime on Pierre-Louis’ two free throws that made it 85-84. Temple’s lead was three, 89-86, after J.P. Moorman II’s layup with 57.6 left. After Alterique Gilbert missed a 3-pointer on UConn’s ensuing possession, Moore made a pair of free throws to put the Owls in front 91-86.

And they held on from that point.

“When you turn into a winning team, you’re able to win those nip-and-tuck games,” McKie said.

UConn went up 80-77 on Jalen Gaffney’s two free throws with 28.9 seconds left in the first OT, but Scott tied it with a 3 from the top of the key seven seconds later.

“It was a hard shot to make, but I was confident,” Scott said.

Vital’s jumper from the left elbow just before the buzzer rimmed out, forcing a second extra session.

Rose made it 65-57 with his first field goal with 3:40 left in regulation. Temple’s leading scorer had missed his first 10 tries from the field. UConn scored seven of the next nine points, capped by Vital’s follow basket with 1:33 to play, to pull within 67-63. Pierre-Louis then missed a 3-point try, but Moore dived on the floor for an offensive rebound.

Scott then missed the front end of a one-and-one with 48.2 seconds left, and Whaley scored on UConn’s ensuing possession. After Moore’s two free throws put Temple ahead 69-66 with 34.1 to play, Brendan Adams made the second of two free throws.

Rose then missed both free throws with 17.1 seconds left and, after a Huskies timeout, Whaley tied it at 69-all with a floater in the lane.

Scott’s runner at the regulation buzzer from just inside the 3-point line hit the back iron.

SHOT MAKERS

Temple had one of its better offensive games of the season, going 30 of 67 (44.8%) from the field. The Owls have made more than 30 field goals in just three games this season.

“When we’re making shots, I feel like we can play with anybody in the country,” McKie said.

GETTING CLOSER

Even in defeat, Hurley likes the path the Huskies are on.

“We’re not quite there as a program, but we’re close,” he said.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: A perennial national powerhouse that won four national titles between 1999-2014 (1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014), the Huskies haven’t made the NCAA tournament since 2016. UConn will depart the American Athletic Conference after this season following seven seasons in the upstart league to rejoin the Big East. The Huskies’ only path to the NCAA tournament is to win the AAC conference tournament, something they’ve done just once –- in 2016.

Temple: Like UConn, Temple’s only path to the NCAA tournament is by winning the AAC conference title. Not only have the Owls never won the league tournament, but they’ve never advanced to the conference title game. The Owls made six straight NCAA tournaments from 2008-13 under Fran Dunphy, but they have advanced to just two of the last six seasons.

UP NEXT

UConn: Hosts South Florida on Sunday.

Temple: Plays at ECU on Sunday.

---

1st Half
UCONN Huskies 33
TEMPLE Owls 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Temple  
19:52   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:50   Offensive rebound by Temple  
19:42   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
19:42   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:42 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:18   Christian Vital missed fade-away jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
19:16   Personal foul on Josh Carlton  
19:03   Traveling violation turnover on Jake Forrester  
18:41   Lost ball turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Jake Forrester  
18:34   Quinton Rose missed layup  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
18:34   Jake Forrester missed layup  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
18:26 +2 Jalen Gaffney made layup 2-1
18:10 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justyn Hamilton 2-4
17:52   Offensive foul on Isaiah Whaley  
17:52   Turnover on Isaiah Whaley  
17:40   Traveling violation turnover on Quinton Rose  
17:22 +3 Sidney Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 5-4
17:02 +2 Jake Forrester made driving layup 5-6
16:39   James Bouknight missed jump shot, blocked by Quinton Rose  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
16:26   Jake Forrester missed layup  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
16:26   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
16:23   Bad pass turnover on Brendan Adams, stolen by Alani Moore II  
16:21   Jake Forrester missed layup  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
16:13   Personal foul on Justyn Hamilton  
16:06   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
15:48   Bad pass turnover on De'Vondre Perry, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
15:38 +2 Christian Vital made layup 7-6
15:20   Personal foul on Sidney Wilson  
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
15:20 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
15:20   Quinton Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
14:58   Sidney Wilson missed jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
14:46   J.P. Moorman II missed layup  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
14:33 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot 10-7
14:20   Quinton Rose missed layup  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
14:13   Shooting foul on De'Vondre Perry  
14:13 +1 Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 11-7
14:13 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-7
13:53   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
13:42   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
13:34   Shooting foul on Sidney Wilson  
13:34 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 12-8
13:34 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-9
13:11   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Personal foul on J.P. Moorman II  
12:57   Alterique Gilbert missed driving layup  
12:55   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
12:51 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 12-11
12:29 +2 Christian Vital made driving layup 14-11
12:10 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II 14-13
11:49   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
11:35   Monty Scott missed driving layup  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
11:26 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot 17-13
10:48   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
10:40   James Bouknight missed driving layup  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
10:33 +2 Josh Carlton made dunk 19-13
10:15   Jake Forrester missed layup  
10:13   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
9:56 +2 Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Brendan Adams 21-13
9:34   Quinton Rose missed layup  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
9:22 +2 Josh Carlton made jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 23-13
8:58   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose  
8:38 +2 Isaiah Whaley made jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 25-13
8:30 +2 Monty Scott made running Jump Shot 25-15
8:12   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
8:03 +2 Monty Scott made driving layup 25-17
8:03   Shooting foul on James Bouknight  
8:03 +1 Monty Scott made free throw 25-18
7:38 +2 Alterique Gilbert made layup 27-18
7:29 +3 De'Vondre Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 27-21
7:10   Christian Vital missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
7:02 +2 De'Vondre Perry made driving layup, assist by J.P. Moorman II 27-23
6:39   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Monty Scott  
6:34   Offensive foul on Monty Scott  
6:34   Turnover on Monty Scott  
6:34   Commercial timeout called  
6:05   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Vital  
5:45 +2 Monty Scott made driving layup, assist by Alani Moore II 27-25
5:23   Lost ball turnover on Brendan Adams, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
5:17 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup, assist by Monty Scott 27-27
4:46   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
4:32   Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Christian Vital  
4:25   Lost ball turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Quinton Rose  
4:21 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made alley-oop shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II 27-29
3:47   Official timeout called  
4:17   Commercial timeout called  
4:06   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Whaley  
3:47   Shooting foul on Sidney Wilson  
3:47   Official timeout called  
3:16   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47 +1 J.P. Moorman II made 1st of 2 free throws 27-30
3:47 +1 J.P. Moorman II made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-31
3:27   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
3:16   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
3:02 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by James Bouknight 29-31
2:49   Lost ball turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Brendan Adams  
2:49   Personal foul on Monty Scott  
2:31   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
2:17   Nate Pierre-Louis missed finger-roll layup  
2:15   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
2:08 +2 James Bouknight made finger-roll layup 31-31
1:43 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 31-34
1:25   Shooting foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
1:25 +1 Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 32-34
1:25 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-34
1:09   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
57.0   Brendan Adams missed layup  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Temple  
57.0   Personal foul on Christian Vital  
57.0 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 33-35
57.0 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-36
30.0   Isaiah Whaley missed layup  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
25.0   Lost ball turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Christian Vital  
3.0   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCONN Huskies 36
TEMPLE Owls 33

Time Team Play Score
19:32   Jalen Gaffney missed jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton  
19:25   Out of bounds turnover on Alani Moore II  
18:55   Isaiah Whaley missed jump shot  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
18:38   Shooting foul on Justyn Hamilton  
18:38 +1 Jalen Gaffney made 1st of 2 free throws 34-36
18:38 +1 Jalen Gaffney made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-36
18:25   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
18:25 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 35-37
18:25 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-38
18:00   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
17:50   Isaiah Whaley missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:46   Shooting foul on Jalen Gaffney  
17:46 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 35-39
17:46 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-40
17:32   Sidney Wilson missed layup  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton  
17:15   Justyn Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Sidney Wilson  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
17:12   Turnover on Christian Vital  
17:12   Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
17:04   Shooting foul on Justyn Hamilton  
17:04 +1 Jalen Gaffney made 1st of 2 free throws 36-40
17:04 +1 Jalen Gaffney made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-40
16:51   Offensive foul on Quinton Rose  
16:51   Turnover on Quinton Rose  
16:34   Discontinue dribble turnover on Jalen Gaffney  
16:34   Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley  
16:34 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 37-41
16:34 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-42
16:18   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
16:06   Jalen Gaffney missed running Jump Shot  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
16:04 +2 Isaiah Whaley made dunk 39-42
16:04   Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II  
16:04 +1 Isaiah Whaley made free throw 40-42
15:44   Offensive foul on J.P. Moorman II  
15:44   Turnover on J.P. Moorman II  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:28   Offensive foul on Isaiah Whaley  
15:28   Turnover on Isaiah Whaley  
15:15   J.P. Moorman II missed layup  
15:13   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
15:09   Lost ball turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
14:39   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Christian Vital  
14:39   Lost ball turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Alani Moore II  
14:39   Quinton Rose missed layup  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
14:32 +3 Brendan Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 43-42
14:09   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
13:57   Christian Vital missed layup  
13:56   Personal foul on Isaiah Whaley  
13:42   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Offensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
13:35 +3 Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 43-45
13:11   Shooting foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
13:11 +1 Alterique Gilbert made 1st of 3 free throws 44-45
13:11 +1 Alterique Gilbert made 2nd of 3 free throws 45-45
13:11 +1 Alterique Gilbert made 3rd of 3 free throws 46-45
12:53   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
12:46   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Quinton Rose  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
12:27 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 46-47
12:02   Lost ball turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
11:57 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made running Jump Shot 46-49
11:37   Alterique Gilbert missed finger-roll layup  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
11:16   Quinton Rose missed turnaround jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
11:05 +2 James Bouknight made driving layup 48-49
10:37   Jake Forrester missed turnaround jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Brendan Adams, stolen by Alani Moore II  
10:22 +2 Monty Scott made layup, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis 48-51
9:57   Brendan Adams missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
9:42   Josh Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
9:35 +2 Alterique Gilbert made driving layup 50-51
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Jake Forrester  
8:49   Josh Carlton missed hook shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:44 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup 50-53
8:25   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Monty Scott  
8:19 +2 Monty Scott made driving layup 50-55
7:36   Josh Pierre-Louis missed reverse layup  
8:10   Commercial timeout called  
7:53 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 53-55
7:36   Josh Pierre-Louis missed reverse layup  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
7:22 +2 James Bouknight made finger-roll layup, assist by Jalen Gaffney 55-55
7:11   Shooting foul on James Bouknight  
7:11   Commercial timeout called  
7:11 +1 Jake Forrester made 1st of 2 free throws 55-56
7:11   Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
6:55   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
6:28 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made driving layup 55-58
6:11 +2 Jalen Gaffney made driving layup 57-58
5:55   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
5:34   Josh Carlton missed layup  
5:32  