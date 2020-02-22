FSU
Walker helps No. 8 Florida State beat NC State 67-61

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Eighth-ranked Florida State responded to a halftime deficit with an aggressive edge, driving the paint and attacking the glass. The Seminoles even threw in a few zone-defense looks, an unusual sight for coach Leonard Hamilton's bunch.

That combination gave the Seminoles an edge on the road against a confident team that had just soundly beaten a top-10 opponent.

M.J. Walker scored all 12 of his points after halftime to help Florida State take control and beat North Carolina State 67-61 on Saturday, keeping the Seminoles in the cluster atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

''This time of year for our team, you'd like to think that you're growing and maturing and adjusting to the things that are going on on the court,'' Hamilton said. ''I thought our guys responded very well in the locker room. We wanted to be more aggressive.''

The Seminoles (23-4, 13-3 ACC) did that at both ends after trailing 32-27 at halftime. They went ahead for good with about 13 1/2 minutes left against a Wolfpack team that beat No. 6 Duke by 22 points a few days earlier.

Devon Daniels scored 18 points to lead N.C. State (17-10, 8-8), which was trying to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume even more. But the Wolfpack shot 41% and couldn't get to the line after halftime with the same frequency, a combination that turned scoring into a tougher test.

The frustration built for the Wolfpack, so much that coach Kevin Keatts picked up a technical foul with 9:21 left after Markell Johnson couldn't draw a whistle on a drive.

Afterward, Keatts said he was ''going to fight'' for his team and pointed to FSU's 29-13 advantage in free-throw attempts for the game.

''That's tough,'' Keatts said. ''It's tough because when you're playing against another team that will pick you up full-court, typically like we do, and you play the entire time and there's a disparity in free throws, I didn't like it. I wasn't happy with that part of it.''

BIG PICTURE

FSU: The Seminoles handled the halftime deficit with composure to win for the sixth time in seven games. They made 10 of 17 shots to take a 57-48 lead on Trent Forrest's basket in the lane and were up big on the boards for much of the second half before finishing the half with a 23-17 advantage.

N.C. State: The Duke win helped push N.C. State to No. 51 in the NET rankings as of Saturday with five Quadrant 1 wins. But with only one more Quadrant 1 game left on the schedule, N.C. State could have helped itself by getting this one, too.

CLINCHED

The ACC said FSU's win secured a top-four seed in next month's ACC Tournament and the double bye into the quarterfinals that comes with it.

WALKER'S BURST

Walker was limited to 6 first-half minutes after picking up two fouls, but he had 10 points in the first 5 minutes of the second half.

''It was just being aggressive, driving the ball,'' Walker said. ''I think we were a little too passive in the first half from watching on the bench.''

IN THE ZONE

Hamilton said the second-half zone came after the Seminoles struggled to contain dribble penetration.

''That's something we work on to keep in our package so that we can have something that throws other teams off,'' Forrest said. ''When you think of us, you don't never-hardly-ever think of a zone helping us win games.

''So when we can do that and kind of change the pace of the game in our favor and have the other team kind of guessing on what we're trying to do, I mean, we'll take that any day of the week.''

TIP-INS

Patrick Williams also had 12 points for FSU. ... Johnson, who had a career-high 28 points against Duke, finished with seven points on 3-for-10 shooting for N.C. State. ... FSU has tied a program record for ACC single-season wins. ... Malik Osborne had nine points and 12 rebounds for the Seminoles. ... N.C. State shot just three free throws after halftime.

UP NEXT

FSU: The Seminoles host No. 11 Louisville on Monday with a chance to sweep the Cardinals after winning on the road on Jan. 4.

N.C. State: North Carolina hosts the Wolfpack on Tuesday, with N.C. State looking to avenge a home loss to the rival Tar Heels on Jan. 27.

1st Half
FSU Seminoles 27
NCST Wolfpack 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
19:37   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
19:08   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
18:57   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
18:35   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
18:21   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
18:09   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
18:09 +1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
18:09 +1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
17:50 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by M.J. Walker 3-2
17:44   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
17:34   Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by M.J. Walker  
17:30 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 5-2
17:12 +2 D.J. Funderburk made jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 5-4
16:41   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
16:29   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
16:20   Offensive foul on Trent Forrest  
16:20   Turnover on Trent Forrest  
15:51   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
15:42 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup 7-4
15:07 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 7-6
14:46 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 9-6
14:27   Personal foul on Devin Vassell  
14:27   Commercial timeout called  
14:15   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Rayquan Evans  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
14:07 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 9-8
13:54   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Williams  
13:37   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
13:27   Shooting foul on Rayquan Evans  
13:27 +1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 9-9
13:27   Devon Daniels missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:27   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
13:24   Shooting foul on Patrick Williams  
13:24 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 9-10
13:24   Jericole Hellems missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
13:00   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Markell Johnson  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
12:53   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
12:35 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 9-13
12:06 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot, assist by Trent Forrest 11-13
11:40 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 11-15
11:20   Personal foul on Manny Bates  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Florida State  
10:33   Devon Daniels missed layup, blocked by Devin Vassell  
10:31   Offensive rebound by NC State  
10:30   Devon Daniels missed layup  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
10:13 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominik Olejniczak 14-15
9:50   Shooting foul on Trent Forrest  
9:50 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 14-16
9:50 +1 Jericole Hellems made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-17
9:31   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
9:31 +1 Dominik Olejniczak made 1st of 2 free throws 15-17
9:31 +1 Dominik Olejniczak made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-17
9:06 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 16-20
8:56   Offensive foul on Rayquan Evans  
8:56   Turnover on Rayquan Evans  
8:41   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
8:14   Shooting foul on Markell Johnson  
8:14   Raiquan Gray missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:14 +1 Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-20
7:55   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
7:51   Traveling violation turnover on Jericole Hellems  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:21   Raiquan Gray missed jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
7:03   30-second timeout called  
6:50 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 17-22
6:37   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
6:23 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite 20-22
6:08   Shooting foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
6:08 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 20-23
6:08   D.J. Funderburk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
5:57   Bad pass turnover on Wyatt Wilkes, stolen by Jericole Hellems  
5:53 +2 Jericole Hellems made dunk 20-25
5:39   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
5:23   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Devin Vassell, stolen by Devon Daniels  
5:10 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 20-27
4:56   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by NC State  
4:29   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Funderburk, stolen by Raiquan Gray  
4:24   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Williams, stolen by Devon Daniels  
4:14   Devon Daniels missed layup  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
4:08   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
4:00   Anthony Polite missed layup  
3:58   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
3:53 +2 Patrick Williams made layup 22-27
3:35   Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Devin Vassell  
3:31 +2 Devin Vassell made layup 24-27
3:31   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
3:31 +1 Devin Vassell made free throw 25-27
3:03   Lost ball turnover on Manny Bates, stolen by Devin Vassell  
2:44   Rayquan Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
2:27 +2 Patrick Williams made layup 27-27
2:03   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
2:01   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
1:59   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
1:57   Offensive rebound by NC State  
1:47   Devon Daniels missed layup  
1:45   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
1:42 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 27-29
1:33   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
1:19 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Daniels 27-32
55.0   Patrick Williams missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
47.0   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
45.0   Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk  
32.0   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
21.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by NC State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FSU Seminoles 40
NCST Wolfpack 29

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
19:28 +2 M.J. Walker made layup 29-32
18:59   Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by M.J. Walker  
18:54 +2 Malik Osborne made alley-oop shot, assist by Trent Forrest 31-32
18:24 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Manny Bates 31-35
18:01 +2 M.J. Walker made layup 33-35
18:01   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
18:01 +1 M.J. Walker made free throw 34-35
17:49   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
17:29   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Markell Johnson  
17:23   C.J. Bryce missed layup  
17:21   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
17:17   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
17:02   Personal foul on Devon Daniels  
16:53   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
16:53 +1 M.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 35-35
16:53 +1 M.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-35
16:25   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
16:20   Jericole Hellems missed layup  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
16:13   Raiquan Gray missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
16:11   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
16:10   Bad pass turnover on C.J. Bryce  
15:47 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 38-35
15:30 +2 Jericole Hellems made layup 38-37
15:17 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 41-37
15:05   30-second timeout called  
15:05   Commercial timeout called  
14:52 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot, assist by Jericole Hellems 41-39
14:21   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
14:19   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
14:16   Jumpball received by Florida State  
14:16   Commercial timeout called  
14:16   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Florida State  
13:54 +2 Jericole Hellems made jump shot 41-41
13:28   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
13:28 +1 Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 42-41
13:28 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-41
13:12   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
13:01 +2 Devin Vassell made layup, assist by Patrick Williams 45-41
13:01   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
13:01   Devin Vassell missed free throw  
13:01   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
12:46   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
12:37   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
12:35   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
12:19   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
12:10   Patrick Williams missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
12:08   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
12:04 +2 Malik Osborne made layup 47-41
11:46 +2 Braxton Beverly made jump shot 47-43
11:19 +2 Malik Osborne made layup 49-43
10:52 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 49-46
10:52   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
10:52   Commercial timeout called  
10:52   Braxton Beverly missed free throw  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
10:35   Shooting foul on Danny Dixon  
10:35   Patrick Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:35 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-46
10:09 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 50-48
9:50 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by M.J. Walker 53-48
9:25   Markell Johnson missed layup  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
9:21   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on NC State  
9:21 +1 Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 54-48
9:21 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-48
9:04   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
9:02   Malik Osborne missed layup  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Danny Dixon  
8:57   Personal foul on Malik Osborne  
8:37   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
8:31   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
8:31   Malik Osborne missed free throw  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
8:26   C.J. Bryce missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne  
8:24   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
8:22   C.J. Bryce missed layup  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
8:09 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 57-48
8:07   30-second timeout called  
8:08   Commercial timeout called  
7:37   Shot clock violation turnover on NC State  
7:24   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
7:21   Personal foul on Patrick Williams  
7:04   Devon Daniels missed layup  
7:02   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
7:02   Shooting foul on Malik Osborne  
7:02 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 57-49
7:02 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-50
6:40   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
6:18 +2 Malik Osborne made jump shot 59-50
6:18   Shooting foul on Markell Johnson  
6:18 +1 Malik Osborne made free throw 60-50
5:52   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
5:26   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
5:15 +2 Jericole Hellems made layup 60-52
4:57   30-second timeout called  
4:39   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
4:37   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
4:34 +2 Patrick Williams made layup 62-52
4:18   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
3:55   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
3:40  