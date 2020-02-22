UNLV
UNLV hands No. 4 San Diego State its first loss, 66-63

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

SAN DIEGO (AP) Malachi Flynn sat slumped in his chair and glared straight ahead, the sting of San Diego State's first loss of the season still painfully fresh.

''We lost. It was the first time it happened, so it doesn't feel good,'' Flynn said moments after the fired-up UNLV Runnin' Rebels beat SDSU 66-63 on Saturday night, snapping the Aztecs' 26-game winning streak and ending their run as the nation's only undefeated team.

''Well we tasted defeat for the first time and it doesn't taste very good,'' coach Brian Dutcher said. ''Anybody that was saying they thought a loss would be good for the Aztecs, we don't feel that way at all. We're vastly disappointed. We wanted a perfect season, but it didn't happen, and that's college basketball.''

Elijah Mitrou-Long scored 19 points, including two free throws with 11.5 seconds left for UNLV.

SDSU erased almost all of a 14-point deficit when it pulled to 64-63 on Flynn's 3-pointer with 14.5 seconds left. Mitrou-Long was fouled by Matt Mitchell with 11.5 seconds left and made both free throws.

Flynn missed a contested 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left and the ball went to the Runnin' Rebels. After a long pass down the court, Mitchell ended up with the ball and his desperation shot at the buzzer fell short.

SDSU (26-1, 15-1 Mountain West) unveiled the regular-season conference banner before the game and then looked nothing like the team that raced to the best start in school history. The Aztecs trailed by 14 midway through the second half and were down 11 with 4:32 to go.

They were uncharacteristically porous on defense and sloppy on offense, missing easy shots and committing careless turnovers.

SDSU had been projected as the No. 1 seed in the East in the NCAA Tournament. Providing the Aztecs don't stumble again, they could stay in that position, or maybe drop to the No. 2 seed in the West. Gonzaga is the projected No. 1 seed in the West, where the regionals will be at Staples Center up the freeway in Los Angeles.

Dutcher said his post-game message to the team was ''Disappointment, but it's college basketball. It happens every night, and it hadn't happened to us all year. So now we'll see how we respond to it. And I said all year, even though we hadn't lost a game, I felt if we did, this team is built the right way. They're connected, their chemistry is great and if there was a team able to handle defeat, this one is probably as good as any.''

Amauri Hardy scored 17 points and Bryce Hamilton added 11 points and 10 rebounds for UNLV (15-14, 10-6).

Flynn scored 24, Mitchell 13 and Jordan Schakel 10 for SDSU.

As the Runnin' Rebels ran off Steve Fisher Court after the game, some players pointed at and jawed with the SDSU student section.

UNLV was bothered by SDSU's pre-game banner-raising.

''They've had a historic year. Is there a chance it got talked about in our locker room before the game? Certainly, but I seem to forget what they said,'' coach T.J. Otzelberger said.

''It's a really great win for our program. It's a culmination of the hard work we've been putting in. I credit our guys for being so focused. I'm really proud of our guys.''

Mitrou-Long said UNLV ''took it in a disrespectful way, but they can do whatever they want. It's their home court. We focused on just winning.''

Said Hardy: ''I feel like tonight we played a full 40 minutes. We stuck to the game plan and played for each other. Credit to them. They were 26-0 and now they're 26-1. We had business to take care of and we came here and did it.''

SDSU pulled to 62-60 on Flynn's two free throws with 1:47 left and Arop Aguek's layup with 25.6 seconds left. Mitrou-Long then made two free throws with 19.9 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Hardy's jumper gave UNLV a 44-30 lead three minutes into the second half before SDSU pulled within seven, thanks to Flynn's layup and Jordan Schakel's 3-pointer. But Hardy then made a jumper from the free-throw line and a layup to put the Runnin' Rebels back up by double digits.

UNLV took advantage of numerous SDSU breakdowns to take a double-digit lead midway through the first half and pushed it to 37-25 at halftime on a steal and slam dunk by Mitrou-Long.

SDSU had the lead just once, at 14-13 after Flynn's 3-pointer, and then allowed UNLV to go on a 10-0 run. Mitrou-Long started it by converting a 4-point play when he hit a 3-pointer and was fouled by Flynn. Cheikh Mbacke Diong scored inside and then Hardy hit a floater and Mitrou-Long made a layup.

SDSU's only points in a four-minute span were two free throws apiece by Mitchell and Flynn. UNLV kept connecting, though, getting a bank shot by Hamilton and a 3-pointer by Mitrou-Long to take its first double-digit lead, 28-18 with 7:12 before halftime.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Aztecs will drop from their No. 4 spot in the Top 25, which matched the highest ranking in school history.

BIG PICTURE

UNLV: The Runnin' Rebels lost at home to SDSU by just four points on Jan. 26. They came out strong on the road and let SDSU have the lead just once in the first half, at 14-13 after Flynn's 3-pointer.

SDSU: Mitchell was recognized before the game for reaching the 1,000-point plateau, which he accomplished in the previous home game, Feb. 11 against New Mexico.

UP NEXT

UNLV hosts Boise State in its home finale on Wednesday night.

SDSU hosts Colorado State in its home finale on Tuesday night.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
UNLV Rebels 37
SDGST Aztecs 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Diego State  
19:48 +2 Matt Mitchell made jump shot 0-2
19:26   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
19:07   Nick Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
18:46   Traveling violation turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
18:30 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
18:10   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
17:59   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
17:45 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup 5-2
17:35   Offensive foul on KJ Feagin  
17:35   Turnover on KJ Feagin  
17:17   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
17:05 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk, assist by Malachi Flynn 5-4
16:51 +3 Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vitaliy Shibel 8-4
16:27   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
16:20   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
15:59   Vitaliy Shibel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
15:49   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
15:46 +2 Jordan Schakel made layup 8-6
15:23   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
15:06 +2 Jordan Schakel made layup 8-8
14:35   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
14:33   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
14:33   Commercial timeout called  
14:14   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
13:44 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman 11-8
13:12   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:08   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
12:44   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
12:33 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 11-11
12:16   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
12:10   Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by Marvin Coleman  
12:03 +2 Amauri Hardy made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 13-11
11:48 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 13-14
11:22 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman 16-14
11:22   Shooting foul on Malachi Flynn  
11:22   Commercial timeout called  
11:22 +1 Elijah Mitrou-Long made free throw 17-14
11:03   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
10:46 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made layup, assist by Bryce Hamilton 19-14
10:16   Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
10:12   Personal foul on Adam Seiko  
10:01 +2 Amauri Hardy made jump shot 21-14
10:01   Shooting foul on Adam Seiko  
10:01   Amauri Hardy missed free throw  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
9:51 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made layup 23-14
9:20   Personal foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
9:20   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
9:06   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
8:44   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
8:30   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
8:30 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 23-15
8:30 +1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-16
8:17 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 25-16
7:50   Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
7:43   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Hamilton  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:32   Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
7:32 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 25-17
7:32 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-18
7:18 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot 28-18
6:50   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
6:40   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long, stolen by KJ Feagin  
6:34   Bad pass turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Vitaliy Shibel  
6:34   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
6:11   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
6:02   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
5:32   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
5:14   Shooting foul on Nick Blair  
5:14 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 28-19
5:14 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-20
4:53 +2 Marvin Coleman made layup, assist by Bryce Hamilton 30-20
4:25   Jordan Schakel missed jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
4:19   Lost ball turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
4:09   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
4:01   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
3:50   Personal foul on Jonah Antonio  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 1st of 2 free throws 30-21
3:50   Yanni Wetzell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:50   Offensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
3:33 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 30-23
3:12   Offensive foul on Amauri Hardy  
3:12   Turnover on Amauri Hardy  
3:02   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
2:40   Marvin Coleman missed jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
2:14   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
2:14   Yanni Wetzell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:14   30-second timeout called  
2:14   Yanni Wetzell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
2:06 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Green 33-23
1:47   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
1:45   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
1:43 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup 33-25
1:14   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long, stolen by Yanni Wetzell  
1:09   Malachi Flynn missed layup  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
47.0 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 35-25
25.0   Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
20.0 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made dunk 37-25
19.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNLV Rebels 29
SDGST Aztecs 38

Time Team Play Score
19:52 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup 39-25
19:43   Yanni Wetzell missed layup  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
19:23   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
19:17 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 39-28
19:07   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman  
18:46   Yanni Wetzell missed layup  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
18:31 +3 Vitaliy Shibel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 42-28
18:12   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
17:59   Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
17:55 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup 42-30
17:39   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
17:28   Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin  
17:12 +2 Amauri Hardy made jump shot 44-30
16:53   Bad pass turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Marvin Coleman  
16:47   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed layup  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
16:34 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 44-32
16:34   Shooting foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
16:34   Yanni Wetzell missed free throw  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
16:20   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
16:09 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup 44-34
15:51   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
15:41 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 44-37
15:39   30-second timeout called  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:39   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:27   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
15:07   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
14:38   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
14:35   Jumpball received by San Diego State  
14:30   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by UNLV  
14:16   Amauri Hardy missed layup  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Jay Green  
14:06   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
14:03   Personal foul on Jay Green  
13:41   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
13:17   Shooting foul on Aguek Arop  
13:17 +1 Amauri Hardy made 1st of 2 free throws 45-37
13:17   Amauri Hardy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
12:50   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
12:30 +2 Amauri Hardy made layup 47-37
12:14   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
12:04   Jordan Schakel missed jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
11:42 +2 Marvin Coleman made layup 49-37
11:42   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
11:42   Marvin Coleman missed free throw  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
11:37   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
11:32 +2 Marvin Coleman made layup 51-37
11:14 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup 51-39
10:50   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
10:44 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made layup 53-39
10:25 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 53-42
10:00   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
9:58   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
9:42   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
9:37   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
9:11   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
8:55 +2 KJ Feagin made layup 53-44
8:36   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
8:33   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
8:20   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
8:16 +2 Aguek Arop made layup 53-46
7:43   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
8:15   Commercial timeout called  
7:45   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
7:15   Malachi Flynn missed layup  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
7:08   Marvin Coleman missed layup  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
7:02   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
6:35   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Jay Green  
6:33   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
6:15   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
6:03   KJ Feagin missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
5:39   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
5:37   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
5:27   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
5:17   Personal foul on KJ Feagin  
5:17 +1 Amauri Hardy made 1st of 2 free throws 54-46
5:17 +1 Amauri Hardy made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-46
4:56   Lost ball turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Bryce Hamilton  
4:32   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
3:59   Offensive foul on Bryce Hamilton  
4:32 +1 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 1st of 2 free throws 56-46
4:32 +1 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-46
4:13   Bad pass turnover on Yanni Wetzell, stolen by Bryce Hamilton  
3:59   Offensive foul on Bryce Hamilton  
3:59