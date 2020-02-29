OKLA
Doolittle has 19 points, Oklahoma beats No. 20 West Virginia

  • Feb 29, 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Kristian Doolittle and Oklahoma are giving the NCAA Tournament selection committee a good reason to pencil them into the bracket.

Doolittle scored 19 points two days after surgery to repair a broken nose and Oklahoma boosted its tournament hopes with a 73-62 victory over No. 20 West Virginia on Saturday.

The Sooners have won two straight heading into the final week of the regular season with games left against Texas and TCU before the league tournament.

“How you finish will determine who goes and who doesn't,” Kruger said. “So that's a good start on those four.”

Doolittle played in his third game wearing a mask since breaking his nose against Oklahoma State on Feb. 22.

He underwent surgery Thursday and didn’t slow down against the Mountaineers, going 7 of 13 from the floor and matching a team high with seven rebounds.

“We didn't know how he was going to feel going in,” Kruger said. “He was great.”

Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) built a 21-point lead in the second half and cruised from there to complete a regular-season sweep of the reeling Mountaineers (19-10, 7-9).

Brady Manek added 15 points, Austin Reaves had 13 and Jamal Bieniemy 11 points for the Sooners. They broke a six-game road losing streak.

“I think right now our guys are feeling good about what they're doing," Kruger said.

Miles McBride came off the bench to score 13 points for West Virginia, and Oscar Tshiebwe had nine points and 10 rebounds. The Mountaineers have lost three straight and six of seven.

West Virginia went scoreless over the final 5:43 of the first half and trailed 25-21 at the break.

Doolittle scored 14 points in the second half, making a free throw to give the Sooners their largest lead, 59-38, with 7:08 remaining.

Reaves said based on Doolittle's play, he might want to “keep wearing the mask his entire life."

"You can't guard him," Reaves said. "He's just got that versatility and he's big. So yeah, he's a problem.”

West Virginia came alive with a 13-2 run but got no closer than eight points the rest of the game.

THORN HONORED

West Virginia retired Rod Thorn's No. 44 during a halftime ceremony. He's the third player to have his number retired at West Virginia. Thorn was the last player to wear No. 44 during his career from 1961-63. Jerry West, who played at West Virginia before Thorn, had his No. 44 retired in 2005. Hot Rod Hundley's No. 33 was retired in 2010.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners shot 62% from the floor after halftime and now have two straight quality wins that could help get them into the NCAA Tournament.

65-61 on Tuesday.

West Virginia: Once a projected high seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Mountaineers have faded fast and need every win they can get to make one last impression on the tournament selection committee. West Virginia had another poor shooting effort, going 34% from the floor, 16% from 3-point range and 53% at the free-throw line.

“You would hope that we have enough fight to us to bounce back,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “Most of the time guys, at least my guys when they go on a losing streak, they come out ready to fight.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS:

West Virginia will fall out of the poll

after an 0-2 week.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts Texas on Tuesday night. The Sooners beat the Longhorns 72-62 on Jan. 8 in Austin, Texas.

West Virginia plays at Iowa State on Tuesday night. The Mountaineers won the earlier meeting 76-61.

1st Half
OKLA Sooners 25
WVU Mountaineers 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
19:44   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
19:40   Jermaine Haley missed dunk  
19:38   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
19:27 +2 Derek Culver made hook shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 0-2
19:03 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made floating jump shot, assist by Brady Manek 2-2
18:30   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
18:21   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:14 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk, assist by Emmitt Matthews Jr. 2-4
17:52   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
17:44   Oscar Tshiebwe missed hook shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
17:37   Austin Reaves missed driving layup  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:22   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
17:09 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 4-4
16:40   Derek Culver missed reverse layup  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
16:29 +2 Kristian Doolittle made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 6-4
16:19   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
16:09   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
16:07   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
16:04   Austin Reaves missed floating jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
15:38 +2 Jermaine Haley made reverse layup, assist by Oscar Tshiebwe 6-6
15:13 +2 Austin Reaves made layup, assist by Brady Manek 8-6
14:47   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
14:29 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup 8-8
14:03   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
13:49   Commercial timeout called  
13:30   Jermaine Haley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
13:26   Shooting foul on De'Vion Harmon  
13:26 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
13:26   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
13:08   Bad pass turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
13:04 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk 8-11
12:44 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 11-11
12:11   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
12:01 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 14-11
11:41 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made hook shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 14-13
11:21   Shooting foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
11:21   Commercial timeout called  
11:21   Kristian Doolittle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:21 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-13
10:53 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made jump shot 15-15
10:53   Shooting foul on Victor Iwuakor  
10:53   Gabe Osabuohien missed free throw  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
10:27   Traveling violation turnover on Alondes Williams  
10:14   Offensive foul on Derek Culver  
10:14   Turnover on Derek Culver  
10:05 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alondes Williams 18-15
9:38   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
9:13   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
9:06   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
8:50   Gabe Osabuohien missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
8:42   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
8:23   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
8:16   Offensive foul on Alondes Williams  
8:16   Turnover on Alondes Williams  
7:48 +2 Derek Culver made layup 18-17
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:23   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
6:57   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
6:53   Shooting foul on De'Vion Harmon  
6:53   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:53 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-18
6:26   Austin Reaves missed finger-roll layup  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
6:15   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knapper, stolen by Jalen Hill  
5:50   Kur Kuath missed layup  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knapper  
5:42 +3 Miles McBride made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Knapper 18-21
5:32   Personal foul on Miles McBride  
5:23 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 21-21
5:02   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:59   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
4:48   Brandon Knapper missed jump shot  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:42   Brandon Knapper missed jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
4:11   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
4:07 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 23-21
3:46   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
3:23 +2 Kristian Doolittle made turnaround jump shot 25-21
2:58   Sean McNeil missed jump shot  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
2:56   Personal foul on Kristian Doolittle  
2:56   Commercial timeout called  
2:52   Sean McNeil missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Hill  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
2:35   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
2:25   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup, blocked by Brady Manek  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
2:16   Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Chase Harler  
1:58   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
1:51   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
1:28   Austin Reaves missed driving layup  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
1:00   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
31.0   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
27.0   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
27.0   Sean McNeil missed free throw  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
15.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
0.0   Brady Manek missed layup  

2nd Half
OKLA Sooners 48
WVU Mountaineers 41

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
19:30 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup, assist by Jordan McCabe 25-23
18:58 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot 28-23
18:42   Personal foul on Austin Reaves  
18:40   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by De'Vion Harmon  
18:21 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 31-23
17:53   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:48 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk 31-25
17:44   Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:44 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 32-25
17:44 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-25
17:33   Personal foul on Austin Reaves  
17:29 +2 Jordan McCabe made jump shot, assist by Logan Routt 33-27
17:00   Kristian Doolittle missed floating jump shot  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:58 +2 Kristian Doolittle made dunk 35-27
16:58   Shooting foul on Logan Routt  
16:58 +1 Kristian Doolittle made free throw 36-27
16:38   Logan Routt missed hook shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:37   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
16:09   Backcourt turnover on Kristian Doolittle  
15:55 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made driving layup 36-29
15:36 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made driving layup 38-29
15:29   30-second timeout called  
15:29   Commercial timeout called  
15:12   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup, blocked by Brady Manek  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
15:10   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
15:10   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
15:03   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
14:46   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
14:44   Shooting foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
14:44   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:44   Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
14:22 +2 Kristian Doolittle made layup 40-29
14:22   Shooting foul on Brandon Knapper  
14:22   Kristian Doolittle missed free throw  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
13:58   Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr., stolen by Austin Reaves  
13:50 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 43-29
13:35 +2 Taz Sherman made jump shot 43-31
13:12 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 45-31
13:09   30-second timeout called  
12:51   Lost ball turnover on Taz Sherman, stolen by Brady Manek  
12:30 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 48-31
12:20   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
12:04   Jamal Bieniemy missed driving layup  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knapper  
11:52   Derek Culver missed layup  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
11:32   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knapper  
11:26   Shooting foul on Jalen Hill  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:26 +1 Taz Sherman made 1st of 2 free throws 48-32
11:26   Taz Sherman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
11:04   Brady Manek missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
10:52 +2 Miles McBride made driving layup 48-34
10:37   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Hill  
10:34   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
10:22   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
10:11   Personal foul on Miles McBride  
9:53 +2 Kur Kuath made layup, assist by Austin Reaves 50-34
9:47   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
9:28 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 52-34
9:19 +2 Miles McBride made jump shot 52-36
9:08   Bad pass turnover on De'Vion Harmon  
9:02 +2 Miles McBride made jump shot 52-38
8:46 +2 Kur Kuath made dunk, assist by Austin Reaves 54-38
8:31   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
8:16 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 56-38
7:58   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
7:51 +2 Kur Kuath made dunk, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 58-38
7:33   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
7:08   Shooting foul on Chase Harler  
7:08   Commercial timeout called  
7:08 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 59-38
7:08   Kristian Doolittle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
6:54   Shooting foul on Kur Kuath  
6:54 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws 59-39
6:54 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-40
6:48   30-second timeout called  
6:27   Kur Kuath missed layup, blocked by Gabe Osabuohien  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Chase Harler  
6:25   Personal foul on Kur Kuath  
6:05 +2 Jermaine Haley made turnaround jump shot 59-42
5:55 +2 Austin Reaves made dunk 61-42
5:45 +3 Taz Sherman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles McBride 61-45
5:17   Jumpball received by Oklahoma  
5:14   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
5:05   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
5:00 +2 Miles McBride made layup, assist by Chase Harler 61-47
5:00   Shooting foul on Austin Reaves  
5:00   Miles McBride missed free throw  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
4:56   Austin Reaves missed layup, blocked by Chase Harler  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Chase Harler