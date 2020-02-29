PORT
SNCLRA

No Text

Mitchell leads Santa Clara over Portland 73-68

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) DJ Mitchell scored a career-high 25 points as Santa Clara edged past Portland 73-68 on Saturday. Keshawn Justice added 20 points for the Broncos.

Mitchell shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. Justice also had eight rebounds.

Tahj Eaddy had 15 points for Santa Clara (19-12, 6-10 West Coast Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Jalen Williams added seven rebounds.

Jacob Tryon had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Pilots (9-22, 1-15), who have now lost 14 consecutive games. Quincy Ferebee added 11 points. JoJo Walker had 11 points and eight assists.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Pilots for the season. Santa Clara defeated Portland 85-61 on Feb. 1.

1st Half
PORT Pilots 38
SNCLRA Broncos 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Santa Clara  
19:47   Jalen Williams missed layup, blocked by Jacob Tryon  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
19:24 +3 Malcolm Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker 3-0
19:08   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
19:05   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
19:05   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
18:56   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
18:56 +1 JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 4-0
18:56 +1 JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-0
18:41 +2 DJ Mitchell made jump shot 5-2
18:27   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Porter, stolen by DJ Mitchell  
18:13   Lost ball turnover on DJ Mitchell  
17:31   Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
17:31   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
17:31   Out of bounds turnover on Chase Adams  
17:31 +2 Tahj Eaddy made jump shot 5-4
17:18   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
17:18   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
17:18 +2 DJ Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams 5-6
16:27   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
16:17   Offensive foul on DJ Mitchell  
16:17   Turnover on DJ Mitchell  
16:04   Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
15:48 +2 Keshawn Justice made jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams 5-8
15:36   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:18   Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Guglielmo Caruso  
15:18   Personal foul on Malcolm Porter  
14:59 +2 Guglielmo Caruso made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy 5-10
14:37 +3 Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 8-10
14:10 +3 Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juan Ducasse 8-13
13:49   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Juan Ducasse  
13:31   Juan Ducasse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Portland  
13:03   Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Porter  
12:56   Personal foul on Quincy Ferebee  
12:51 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice 8-16
12:34 +2 Theo Akwuba made layup, assist by JoJo Walker 10-16
12:10   Tahj Eaddy missed layup  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
11:50 +3 Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker 13-16
11:36 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot 13-19
11:11   3-second violation turnover on Theo Akwuba  
11:11   Commercial timeout called  
11:02   Personal foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
10:54   David Thompson missed jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Portland  
10:37 +2 Quincy Ferebee made jump shot 15-19
10:27 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Mitchell 15-22
10:10   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
9:55   Giordan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
9:42   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
9:25   Guglielmo Caruso missed hook shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
9:00 +3 Takiula Fahrensohn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker 18-22
8:43   David Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
8:33   Personal foul on Guglielmo Caruso  
8:32   Shooting foul on Giordan Williams  
8:32 +1 JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 19-22
8:32 +1 JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-22
8:22   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
8:06   Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba  
8:06 +1 DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 20-23
8:06 +1 DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
8:00 +2 JoJo Walker made driving layup, assist by Chase Adams 22-24
7:48 +2 Tahj Eaddy made jump shot 22-26
7:20 +2 Theo Akwuba made dunk, assist by JoJo Walker 24-26
7:11   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
6:58   Personal foul on Theo Akwuba  
6:58   Commercial timeout called  
6:55   Jalen Williams missed jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
6:34   Tahirou Diabate missed hook shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
6:16   DJ Mitchell missed hook shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
5:51   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
5:40   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
5:40 +1 Tahj Eaddy made 1st of 2 free throws 24-27
5:40 +1 Tahj Eaddy made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-28
5:30 +2 Chase Adams made layup 26-28
5:14   Shooting foul on Malcolm Porter  
5:14   DJ Mitchell missed free throw  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
4:57   Traveling violation turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
4:43   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
4:23 +3 Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker 29-28
4:06   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
3:47 +2 Quincy Ferebee made floating jump shot 31-28
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:29 +2 Tahj Eaddy made driving layup 31-30
3:04 +3 Takiula Fahrensohn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon 34-30
2:49 +2 Tahj Eaddy made driving layup 34-32
2:25   Shooting foul on Tahj Eaddy  
2:25 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 1st of 2 free throws 35-32
2:25   Tahirou Diabate missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
2:07 +2 Keshawn Justice made layup 35-34
1:46 +3 Takiula Fahrensohn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy Ferebee 38-34
1:26   Keshawn Justice missed hook shot, blocked by Tahirou Diabate  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
1:11   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
1:09   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
1:01 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 38-37
39.0   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
8.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Santa Clara  
2.0   Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Tahj Eaddy  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PORT Pilots 30
SNCLRA Broncos 36

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
19:26 +2 Keshawn Justice made floating jump shot 38-39
19:09   Jacob Tryon missed hook shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
18:52   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
18:38 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by JoJo Walker 40-39
18:23 +2 Tahj Eaddy made layup 40-41
18:05   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
17:55   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
17:46   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Chase Adams  
17:36   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
17:27 +2 DJ Mitchell made jump shot 40-43
17:07   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
16:43 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams 40-46
16:30   30-second timeout called  
16:30   Commercial timeout called  
16:12   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
16:12 +1 Malcolm Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 41-46
16:12 +1 Malcolm Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-46
15:58   Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:58   Juan Ducasse missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:58 +1 Juan Ducasse made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-47
15:41   Jacob Tryon missed jump shot  
15:39   Offensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
15:34   Lost ball turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Tahj Eaddy  
15:31   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
15:24 +2 Keshawn Justice made jump shot 42-49
14:59   Lost ball turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
14:53   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
14:34   JoJo Walker missed layup  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
14:29 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Mitchell 42-52
14:29   30-second timeout called  
13:54 +2 Malcolm Porter made layup 44-52
13:38   Lost ball turnover on Keshawn Justice, stolen by Malcolm Porter  
13:27 +3 Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy Ferebee 47-52
13:06   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
12:59   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Porter, stolen by Tahj Eaddy  
12:47   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
12:29   Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
12:10   Tahj Eaddy missed layup  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
11:47   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by DJ Mitchell  
11:36   Juan Ducasse missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
11:26 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Quincy Ferebee 49-52
11:18   30-second timeout called  
11:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:06 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice 49-55
10:44 +2 Malcolm Porter made layup 51-55
10:18 +2 DJ Mitchell made dunk, assist by Keshawn Justice 51-57
9:58   Out of bounds turnover on Quincy Ferebee  
9:39   Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate  
9:38   Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Quincy Ferebee  
9:33 +2 Quincy Ferebee made layup 53-57
9:12   Offensive foul on Tahj Eaddy  
9:12   Turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
8:56   Out of bounds turnover on Takiula Fahrensohn  
8:42   David Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
8:37   Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate  
8:37   Jaden Bediako missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:37   Jaden Bediako missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
8:32   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
8:29   Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba  
8:29   Jaden Bediako missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:29 +1 Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-58
8:01   Quincy Ferebee missed jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
7:50   Shooting foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:50   DJ Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:50 +1 DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
7:38 +2 Quincy Ferebee made layup 55-59
7:38   Shooting foul on Tahj Eaddy  
7:38 +1 Quincy Ferebee made free throw 56-59
7:10   Out of bounds turnover on Giordan Williams  
6:59   Lost ball turnover on Quincy Ferebee, stolen by Jalen Williams  
6:55   Shooting foul on Quincy Ferebee  
6:55 +1 Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 56-60
6:55 +1 Jalen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-61
6:32   Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
6:23   Keshawn Justice missed layup, blocked by Jacob Tryon  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
5:53   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Out of bounds turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
5:22   Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy  
5:12   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
5:10   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
5:03   DJ Mitchell missed hook shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
4:58   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
4:52   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
4:52 +1 JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 57-61
4:52   JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:52   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
4:38   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
4:38 +1 DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 57-62
4:38 +1 DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-63
4:31   Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Jalen Williams  
4:25 +2 DJ Mitchell made layup 57-65
4:11   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
3:59   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
3:54   Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice  
3:54   JoJo Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:54   JoJo Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:54 +1 JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-65
3:54 +1 JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-65
3:41   Jalen Williams missed jump shot  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
3:34   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen Williams  
3:14 +3 Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker 61-65
3:01   Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Tahirou Diabate  
2:54   Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
2:30 +2 Jalen Williams made jump shot 61-67
2:05   Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
1:38   Offensive foul on Keshawn Justice  
1:38   Turnover on Keshawn Justice  
