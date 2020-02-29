|
19:50
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
19:26
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Justice made floating jump shot
|
38-39
|
19:09
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed hook shot
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed layup
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
18:38
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by JoJo Walker
|
40-39
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy made layup
|
40-41
|
18:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaden Bediako
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed layup
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed layup
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell made jump shot
|
40-43
|
17:07
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
16:43
|
|
+3
|
Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams
|
40-46
|
16:30
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Williams
|
|
16:12
|
|
+1
|
Malcolm Porter made 1st of 2 free throws
|
41-46
|
16:12
|
|
+1
|
Malcolm Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-46
|
15:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Juan Ducasse missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:58
|
|
+1
|
Juan Ducasse made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-47
|
15:41
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Tahj Eaddy
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chase Adams
|
|
15:24
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Justice made jump shot
|
42-49
|
14:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on JoJo Walker, stolen by Keshawn Justice
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed layup
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
14:29
|
|
+3
|
Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Mitchell
|
42-52
|
14:29
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
13:54
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Porter made layup
|
44-52
|
13:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keshawn Justice, stolen by Malcolm Porter
|
|
13:27
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy Ferebee
|
47-52
|
13:06
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Porter, stolen by Tahj Eaddy
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy missed layup
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by DJ Mitchell
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Juan Ducasse missed jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
11:26
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Quincy Ferebee
|
49-52
|
11:18
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:06
|
|
+3
|
DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice
|
49-55
|
10:44
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Porter made layup
|
51-55
|
10:18
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell made dunk, assist by Keshawn Justice
|
51-57
|
9:58
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Quincy Ferebee
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Quincy Ferebee
|
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Ferebee made layup
|
53-57
|
9:12
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Turnover on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
David Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:29
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-58
|
8:01
|
|
|
Quincy Ferebee missed jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:50
|
|
+1
|
DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-59
|
7:38
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Ferebee made layup
|
55-59
|
7:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
7:38
|
|
+1
|
Quincy Ferebee made free throw
|
56-59
|
7:10
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Giordan Williams
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Quincy Ferebee, stolen by Jalen Williams
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Quincy Ferebee
|
|
6:55
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
56-60
|
6:55
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
56-61
|
6:32
|
|
|
Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed layup, blocked by Jacob Tryon
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed layup
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed hook shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Williams
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
57-61
|
4:52
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chase Adams
|
|
4:38
|
|
+1
|
DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
57-62
|
4:38
|
|
+1
|
DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
57-63
|
4:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Jalen Williams
|
|
4:25
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell made layup
|
57-65
|
4:11
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-65
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-65
|
3:41
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jalen Williams
|
|
3:14
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker
|
61-65
|
3:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Williams made jump shot
|
61-67
|
2:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Keshawn Justice
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Keshawn Justice
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Turnover on Keshawn Justice
|
|
1:17