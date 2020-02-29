PSU
IOWA

Garza leads No. 18 Iowa to win over 16th-ranked Penn State

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 77-68 win over No. 16 Penn State on Saturday.

Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record. It was Garza's 14th double-double of the season.

He struggled in the first half, going 3 of 16 from the field, but found room to work inside in the second half, making 8 of 12 shots.

It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten).

Iowa used a 13-4 run to take a 35-34 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes then opened the second half with an 18-6 run.

Joe Wieskamp had 13 points for the Hawkeyes. CJ Fredrick returned to the Iowa starting lineup after missing three games with a sprained right ankle, and scored 10 points.

Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Seth Lundy had 19 points, 14 in the first half. Myles Dread had 11.

JONES BACK

Penn State guard Myreon Jones, who missed the last six games because of an undisclosed illness, played 19 minutes and scored five points.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State lost for the third time in its last four games after an eight-game winning streak, failing to keep the Nittany Lions in the four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten.

Iowa won for the fourth time in six games, staying in the chase for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Nittany Lions split their games this week and shouldn't move much in the rankings. It's the same for the Hawkeyes, who lost at Michigan State on Tuesday after leading for most of the game.

UP NEXT

Penn State plays at home against Michigan State on Tuesday.

Iowa plays at home against Purdue on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
PSU Nittany Lions 34
IOWA Hawkeyes 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Iowa  
19:39   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
19:13 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 2-0
19:13   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
19:13 +1 Lamar Stevens made free throw 3-0
18:56   Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
18:54   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
18:49   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
18:43   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
18:22   CJ Fredrick missed floating jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
18:12   Lost ball turnover on John Harrar, stolen by Joe Toussaint  
18:06 +3 Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick 3-3
17:42 +2 John Harrar made jump shot 5-3
17:30 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 5-6
17:12 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 8-6
17:04   Personal foul on Seth Lundy  
17:02 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 8-9
16:31   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
16:18 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Wieskamp 8-11
16:06   Myreon Jones missed jump shot  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
15:50   Offensive foul on Jamari Wheeler  
15:50   Turnover on Jamari Wheeler  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:21   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
15:16   Luka Garza missed hook shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
15:05   Izaiah Brockington missed driving layup  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
14:57   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
14:41 +2 Mike Watkins made fade-away jump shot 10-11
14:22   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
14:12 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 12-11
13:58   Luka Garza missed layup  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
13:48   Offensive foul on Lamar Stevens  
13:48   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
13:35   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Joe Toussaint  
13:19 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 12-13
13:00   Izaiah Brockington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
12:51   Joe Toussaint missed layup  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
12:45   Lamar Stevens missed dunk  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
12:40   Lost ball turnover on Joe Wieskamp, stolen by Lamar Stevens  
12:35 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 14-13
12:25   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
12:13 +2 Myreon Jones made driving layup 16-13
11:47   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
11:37   Lamar Stevens missed driving layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
11:37   Commercial timeout called  
11:19   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
11:17   Personal foul on Cordell Pemsl  
11:08   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
10:50   Ryan Kriener missed driving layup  
10:48   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
10:42 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Curtis Jones Jr. 19-13
10:26 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup, assist by Cordell Pemsl 19-15
10:07 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 22-15
9:41 +2 Cordell Pemsl made layup, assist by Bakari Evelyn 22-17
9:11   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
9:00   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
8:48   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
8:38 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bakari Evelyn 22-20
8:26   30-second timeout called  
8:26   Commercial timeout called  
8:05 +2 Seth Lundy made layup, assist by Curtis Jones Jr. 24-20
7:44   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
7:42   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
7:37   CJ Fredrick missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
7:26 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 27-20
7:14   Bad pass turnover on Cordell Pemsl  
6:56   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
6:32 +2 Cordell Pemsl made layup, assist by CJ Fredrick 27-22
6:10 +3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 30-22
5:56   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
5:54   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
5:49   Luka Garza missed dunk  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
5:45 +2 Luka Garza made tip-in 30-24
5:41   Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn  
5:24   Myreon Jones missed fade-away jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
5:05   Luka Garza missed layup  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
4:59   Luka Garza missed layup  
4:57   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
4:52 +2 Cordell Pemsl made tip-in 30-26
4:44   Lamar Stevens missed fade-away jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
4:30   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
4:27   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
4:20   Izaiah Brockington missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
4:13 +2 CJ Fredrick made driving layup 30-28
3:41   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by CJ Fredrick  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
3:27   Commercial timeout called  
3:25   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
3:19 +2 Curtis Jones Jr. made layup, assist by Izaiah Brockington 32-28
2:47   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
2:27   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
2:19 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 32-31
1:53   John Harrar missed layup, blocked by Cordell Pemsl  
1:51   Defensive rebound by CJ Fredrick  
1:42   Luka Garza missed layup  
1:40   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
1:41   Jumpball received by Penn State  
1:20   Mike Watkins missed turnaround jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
1:14   Shooting foul on Myreon Jones  
1:14 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 2 free throws 32-32
1:14 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-33
1:01   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
49.0 +2 Joe Wieskamp made driving layup 32-35
37.0   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
34.0 +2 Lamar Stevens made tip-in 34-35
6.0   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
0.0   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PSU Nittany Lions 34
IOWA Hawkeyes 42

Time Team Play Score
19:35 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 34-38
19:17   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
18:58 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup, assist by Luka Garza 34-40
18:41   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Connor McCaffery  
18:25 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 34-42
18:23   30-second timeout called  
18:23   Commercial timeout called  
18:09   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
18:01   Shooting foul on Luka Garza  
18:01 +1 John Harrar made 1st of 2 free throws 35-42
18:01 +1 John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-42
17:52   Joe Toussaint missed layup  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
17:49   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
17:49 +1 Luka Garza made 1st of 2 free throws 36-43
17:49   Luka Garza missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
17:33   Myreon Jones missed jump shot  
17:31   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
17:11   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
16:57   Luka Garza missed hook shot, blocked by Mike Watkins  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
16:54   Personal foul on CJ Fredrick  
16:32   Seth Lundy missed jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
16:10   Joe Toussaint missed layup, blocked by Myreon Jones  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Iowa  
16:04 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 36-45
15:44   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:44 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 37-45
15:44   Lamar Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
15:25 +2 Luka Garza made dunk, assist by CJ Fredrick 37-47
14:58 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington 40-47
14:45   Joe Toussaint missed layup, blocked by Mike Watkins  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Iowa  
14:33 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 40-49
14:21   Personal foul on Ryan Kriener  
13:59   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
13:51   Myles Dread missed layup  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
13:37 +2 Ryan Kriener made hook shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp 40-51
13:01   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
12:57   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
12:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jamari Wheeler  
12:57 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 2 free throws 40-52
12:57 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-53
12:41   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Kriener, stolen by Myreon Jones  
12:35 +2 Myreon Jones made layup 42-53
12:30 +2 Joe Toussaint made layup 42-55
12:13   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
12:04   Bad pass turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Seth Lundy  
11:59   Personal foul on CJ Fredrick  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:53 +2 Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Myreon Jones 44-55
11:53   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
11:53 +1 Mike Watkins made free throw 45-55
11:28   Bakari Evelyn missed layup  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
11:13 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 47-55
11:04   Luka Garza missed layup  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
10:57   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
10:57 +1 Ryan Kriener made 1st of 2 free throws 47-56
10:57 +1 Ryan Kriener made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-57
10:31   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
10:22 +2 CJ Fredrick made layup, assist by Bakari Evelyn 47-59
10:08   Seth Lundy missed jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
10:02   Mike Watkins missed layup, blocked by Ryan Kriener  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
9:49   Ryan Kriener missed jump shot  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
9:46   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
9:46   Luka Garza missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:46 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-60
9:33   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
9:26 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 49-60
9:02   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
8:55   Myreon Jones missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
8:53   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
8:53   Lost ball turnover on John Harrar  
8:32   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
8:18   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
8:11   Shooting foul on CJ Fredrick  
8:11   John Harrar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:11   John Harrar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
7:42   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:42 +1 Bakari Evelyn made 1st of 2 free throws 49-61
7:42 +1 Bakari Evelyn made 2nd of 2 free throws