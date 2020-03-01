VATECH
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) With one game left in the grueling Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, Louisville controls its own fate.

Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the 11th-ranked Cardinals moved into first place in the ACC with a 68-52 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Louisville (24-6, 15-4 ACC) rebounded from last week's loss at No. 6 Florida State and took a half-game lead over the Seminoles, who swept the season series and hold the tiebreaker for tournament seeding. Florida State has two games remaining, while Louisville closes out the regular season at third-place Virginia on Saturday.

''We win on Saturday, which is a huge task, we're co-champions at least,'' Louisville coach Chris Mack said.

Jalen Cone scored 15 points off the bench and Nahiem Alleyne had 12 for Virginia Tech (15-14, 6-12), which lost its fourth in a row and ninth in 10 games.

Nwora, a junior who was honored before the game along with Louisville's seniors because he's expected to enter the NBA draft, bounced back from an 11-point effort against FSU. He made 8 of 16 field goals with a couple of 3-pointers.

''I didn't want to go out and have my last game here be on a bad note,'' Nwora said. ''I just tried do my best, do the little things to help my team win.''

Nwora followed one 3 with a three-point play during the 15-2 second-half run that put Louisville ahead to stay.

''We moved a lot a lot better today,'' Nwora said. ''That opened up some things. There are times that our offense gets a little stagnant, so I feel like when we have a lot of movement on offense, we have the talent to get it done.''

Steven Enoch had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals, who owned Tech 40-26 on the boards. Louisville shot 50% in the second half and 46% overall while holding the Hokies to 38% from the field.

The teams began a combined 1 of 13 from the field in a first half that ended tied at 27. The Hokies controlled the pace early in the second half before Louisville took control by forcing mistakes.

''Not a bad start to the second half,'' said Virginia Tech Mike Young, whose team committed 16 turnovers, leading to 19 Louisville points. ''But quick possessions, two bad shots, a really bad turnover in transition and now you're down 10 and you've got a problem.''

INSIDE MEN

With 6-foot-11 center Malik Williams on the bench with a boot on his sprained left ankle, Louisville needed seniors Dwayne Sutton and Enoch along with Nwora to fill the void in the middle. Sutton finished with nine rebounds and eight points and added a three-point play to ignite the comeback.

Mack said Williams' ankle remains swollen and it's not clear whether he'll play at Virginia.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: After an energetic first half, the Hokies slowed after taking their last lead at 34-32 in the second. They missed seven of their next 10 shots and struggled to contain Nwora.

Louisville: The Cardinals' home finale wasn't pretty, though the finish was better than the start. Nwora created chances and had help from Ryan McMahon (10 points), who dropped a couple of 3s. Louisville finished 17-1 at home.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech hosts Clemson on Wednesday, seeking to sweep the Tigers. The Hokies won 67-60 earlier this season.

Louisville seeks a sweep Saturday when it visits Virginia, which has won six straight since it fell to the Cardinals.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
VATECH Hokies 27
LVILLE Cardinals 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Louisville  
19:38   Ryan McMahon missed driving layup  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
19:31   Steven Enoch missed tip-in  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
19:07   Tyrece Radford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
18:52   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
18:32   Lost ball turnover on John Ojiako, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
18:25   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
18:16   Offensive foul on John Ojiako  
18:16   Turnover on John Ojiako  
17:56 +2 Jordan Nwora made jump shot 0-2
17:22   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
17:08   Lost ball turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Nahiem Alleyne  
17:00   Lost ball turnover on Tyrece Radford  
16:49   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
16:27   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
16:13   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
16:02   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
15:42   Steven Enoch missed jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
15:29   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
15:10   Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Sutton, stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
15:01   P.J. Horne missed jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
14:45   Bad pass turnover on Ryan McMahon, stolen by P.J. Horne  
14:38 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 2-2
14:22 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 2-5
14:02   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
14:02   Commercial timeout called  
14:02 +1 Tyrece Radford made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
14:02 +1 Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
13:34   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
13:18 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 7-5
12:56 +2 Jordan Nwora made driving layup 7-7
12:31 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cone 10-7
12:08   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
11:58   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Ryan McMahon  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:36 +2 Samuell Williamson made jump shot 10-9
11:04   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
10:52   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
10:35   Out of bounds turnover on Wabissa Bede  
10:13   Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
9:58 +2 John Ojiako made layup, assist by Landers Nolley II 12-9
9:43 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot 12-12
9:12 +2 Hunter Cattoor made running Jump Shot 14-12
9:01   Shooting foul on John Ojiako  
9:01 +1 Steven Enoch made 1st of 2 free throws 14-13
9:01 +1 Steven Enoch made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
8:48   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
8:34 +2 Jordan Nwora made floating jump shot 14-16
8:14 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 17-16
8:03   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
7:48 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 20-16
7:30   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
7:22   Offensive foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
7:22   Turnover on Isaiah Wilkins  
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
6:57 +2 Steven Enoch made hook shot, assist by David Johnson 20-18
6:31 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 23-18
6:14   Traveling violation turnover on Darius Perry  
5:47   Offensive foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
5:47   Turnover on Isaiah Wilkins  
5:27 +2 Ryan McMahon made jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora 23-20
5:04   Out of bounds turnover on Landers Nolley II  
4:47   Samuell Williamson missed floating jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
4:35   Dwayne Sutton missed tip-in  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
4:26   Traveling violation turnover on Samuell Williamson  
4:00   Hunter Cattoor missed jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
3:52 +2 Lamarr Kimble made layup 23-22
3:52   30-second timeout called  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:35   Jalen Cone missed jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
3:04   Samuell Williamson missed fade-away jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
2:57   Lost ball turnover on Nahiem Alleyne, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
2:51 +2 Samuell Williamson made dunk, assist by Jordan Nwora 23-24
2:37   Nahiem Alleyne missed driving layup  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Samuell Williamson, stolen by P.J. Horne  
2:22   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
1:58 +2 P.J. Horne made fade-away jump shot 25-24
1:45   Personal foul on Hunter Cattoor  
1:38   Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede  
1:38   Lamarr Kimble missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:38 +1 Lamarr Kimble made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
1:21 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 27-25
1:21   Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon  
1:21   Landers Nolley II missed free throw  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
55.0 +2 Jordan Nwora made fade-away jump shot 27-27
23.0   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Quinn Slazinski  
5.0   Offensive foul on Ryan McMahon  
5.0   Turnover on Ryan McMahon  
1.0   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Quinn Slazinski  

2nd Half
VATECH Hokies 25
LVILLE Cardinals 41

Time Team Play Score
19:43   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
19:23   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
19:03 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 29-27
18:53   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
18:46 +2 Lamarr Kimble made layup 29-29
18:46   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
18:46   Lamarr Kimble missed free throw  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
18:46   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
18:21   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Landers Nolley II  
18:08 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 32-29
17:50   Traveling violation turnover on Steven Enoch  
17:37   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
17:35   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
17:20   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Jordan Nwora  
17:08 +2 Ryan McMahon made floating jump shot 32-31
16:48   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
16:40   John Ojiako missed layup  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
16:38   Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede  
16:38   Jordan Nwora missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:38 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-32
16:17   Nahiem Alleyne missed fade-away jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
16:09 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot, assist by John Ojiako 34-32
15:39   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
15:37 +2 Dwayne Sutton made floating jump shot 34-34
15:37   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:37 +1 Dwayne Sutton made free throw 34-35
15:13   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
14:45 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 34-38
14:23   Offensive foul on Landers Nolley II  
14:23   Turnover on Landers Nolley II  
14:07   David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
14:05   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
14:05 +1 Steven Enoch made 1st of 2 free throws 34-39
14:03   Steven Enoch missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
13:36   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
13:34   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
13:26   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
13:01   Jumpball received by Louisville  
12:59   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
12:42   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
12:36   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Cattoor, stolen by Dwayne Sutton  
12:30 +2 David Johnson made layup 34-41
12:14   Jalen Cone missed turnaround jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
11:59 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 34-44
11:56   30-second timeout called  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:35 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 36-44
11:13 +2 Jordan Nwora made driving layup 36-46
11:13   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
11:13 +1 Jordan Nwora made free throw 36-47
11:00 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 39-47
10:44 +2 David Johnson made layup, assist by Ryan McMahon 39-49
10:12   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
9:46   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
9:44 +2 Jordan Nwora made layup, assist by David Johnson 39-51
9:23   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
8:56   David Johnson missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
8:55   30-second timeout called  
8:52   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
8:28   Bad pass turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
8:22   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
8:12 +2 Wabissa Bede made driving layup 41-51
7:46   Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor  
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:46 +1 Darius Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 41-52
7:46 +1 Darius Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-53
7:26   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
7:11   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
6:53   Landers Nolley II missed turnaround jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
6:37   Offensive foul on Darius Perry  
6:37   Turnover on Darius Perry  
6:09   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
6:09 +1 Landers Nolley II made 1st of 2 free throws 42-53
6:09 +1 Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-53
5:52 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Enoch 43-56
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Samuell Williamson  
5:03 +2 Steven Enoch made hook shot, assist by David Johnson 43-58
4:42 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 46-58
4:34   Personal foul on John Ojiako  
4:34 +1 Steven Enoch made free throw 46-59
4:34   Steven Enoch missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
4:28   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cone, stolen by David Johnson  
4:09   David Johnson missed layup  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
4:00 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 49-59
4:00   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
4:00   Jalen Cone missed free throw  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
3:30   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
3:23 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup 49-61
3:12   Offensive foul on Jalen Cone  
3:12   Turnover on Jalen Cone  
2:48   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
2:46   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
2:39 +2 David Johnson made dunk 49-63
2:27   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
1:57   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
1:46   Traveling violation turnover on Nahiem Alleyne  
1:29 +2 David Johnson made dunk, assist by Ryan McMahon 49-65
1:14   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
1:06   30-second timeout called  
45.0   Quinn Slazinski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
32.0 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wilkins 52-65
23.0   30-second timeout called  
10.0   Josh Nickelberry missed jump shot  
8.0   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
4.0 +3 Keith Oddo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 52-68
2.0   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
W. Bede
3 G
D. Sutton
24 F
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
9.3 Pts. Per Game 9.3
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
35.8 Field Goal % 50.5
22.4 Three Point % 35.8
50.0 Free Throw % 69.8