KSTATE
OKLAST

No Text

Oklahoma St. wins 5th straight at home, beats K-State 69-63

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Cameron McGriff scored 14 points and had five rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to a 69-63 victory over Kansas State on Wednesday night.

Thomas Dziagwa scored 11 points and Isaac Likekele had nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State (16-14, 6-11 Big 12). The Cowboys won their fifth straight home game and six of their last nine following a stretch in which they went 1-8.

Cartier Diarra scored 16 points to lead Kansas State (9-21, 2-15). Mike McGuirl scored 11 points and Xavier Sneed had 10 points and seven rebounds.

K-State has lost 10 in a row since its last triumph, 61-53 over Oklahoma on Jan. 29. The Wildcats are also 1-10 on the road and will end the season 0-9 in Big 12 play - they haven't been winless on the road in the Big 12 since 2003.

After Oklahoma State turned a 26-23 halftime advantage to a six-point lead early in the second half, Kansas State used a 15-5 run to pull ahead 48-44 with 10:16 left. But the Cowboys responded with an 18-3 run of their own over the next six-plus minutes to regain the lead and take control of the contest.

Sneed's 3-pointer from the right corner pulled K-State back to within 67-63 with 40 seconds remaining, but that was as close as the Wildcats would get.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Despite their abysmal Big 12 record, the Wildcats have been in a lot of close games and this one was no different. Over their 10-game losing streak, K-State has lost seven by 10 points or less, including a disappointing 62-58 defeat to No. 1 Kansas on Saturday and a 73-67 loss to then-No. 1 Baylor on Feb. 3. Overall, they have lost 12 games by single digits, Kansas State's most in a season since they had 13 in 2003. This one was close throughout, with six lead changes and six ties through the first half as Oklahoma State took a 26-23 lead into halftime.

Oklahoma State: After a terrible 0-8 start to their Big 12 schedule, the Cowboys are in the midst of finishing the regular season solidly. Oklahoma State will still probably end up the Big 12's No. 8 seed for the post-season tournament next week, likely facing Iowa State in the No. 9 slot. Part of the reason for the resurgence has been the play of McGriff, who has hit double digits in each of the last 11 contests, averaging 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game over that span.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: The Wildcats complete their disappointing season at home on Saturday against Iowa State.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys finish the Big 12 regular season on the road on Saturday at Texas, which has won five in a row.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
KSTATE Wildcats 23
OKLAST Cowboys 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
19:47   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
19:38 +3 Jonathan Laurent made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron McGriff 0-3
19:11   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
18:58   Turnover on Isaac Likekele  
18:43   Cartier Diarra missed layup  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
18:35   Lost ball turnover on Cameron McGriff, stolen by Makol Mawien  
18:35   DaJuan Gordon missed jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
18:33   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
17:40 +2 DaJuan Gordon made layup 2-3
17:20   Cameron McGriff missed layup  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
17:05   Offensive foul on Makol Mawien  
17:05   Turnover on Makol Mawien  
16:48 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot, assist by Yor Anei 2-5
16:35   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
16:29   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
16:23   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele  
16:09 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup, assist by Mike McGuirl 4-5
16:00   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Lindy Waters III, stolen by Mike McGuirl  
15:37   30-second timeout called  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Traveling violation turnover on Cartier Diarra  
15:17   Bad pass turnover on Cameron McGriff  
14:59   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
14:49   Lost ball turnover on Kalib Boone, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
14:40 +3 DaJuan Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 7-5
14:16   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
14:06 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 10-5
13:44   Personal foul on David Sloan  
13:29 +2 Kalib Boone made jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III 10-7
13:02   Levi Stockard III missed layup  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
12:53   Bad pass turnover on Cameron McGriff  
12:26   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
12:17   Offensive goaltending turnover on Kalib Boone  
11:51 +2 David Sloan made jump shot 12-7
11:28 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 12-10
11:16   Lost ball turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
11:13 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 12-12
11:13   Personal foul on David Sloan  
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
11:13   Isaac Likekele missed free throw  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed  
10:39   Kalib Boone missed layup  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
10:28   Lost ball turnover on Avery Anderson III, stolen by Makol Mawien  
10:16 +2 Makol Mawien made dunk, assist by Mike McGuirl 14-12
9:57 +2 Avery Anderson III made jump shot 14-14
9:29   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
9:10 +2 Lindy Waters III made jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 14-16
8:50 +2 Mike McGuirl made layup, assist by Makol Mawien 16-16
8:35   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
8:28   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
8:20   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
8:00   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
7:57   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:38   Personal foul on Avery Anderson III  
7:28 +2 Mike McGuirl made layup 18-16
7:16   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
7:01   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
6:44   Personal foul on Avery Anderson III  
6:23   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas State  
5:59 +2 Lindy Waters III made jump shot 18-18
5:28 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 20-18
4:57 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 20-21
4:34   Shooting foul on Isaac Likekele  
4:34 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 3 free throws 21-21
4:34 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 3 free throws 22-21
4:34 +1 Cartier Diarra made 3rd of 3 free throws 23-21
4:11   Kalib Boone missed layup  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
4:02   Lost ball turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
3:58   Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:58   Kalib Boone missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:58 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-22
3:40   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
3:10   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
2:54   Traveling violation turnover on Levi Stockard III  
2:39   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
2:39 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 23-23
2:39 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-24
2:21   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
2:19   Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
2:13   Antonio Gordon missed layup  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
2:13   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
1:52   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
1:46   Xavier Sneed missed dunk  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
1:38 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 23-26
1:27   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
1:16   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
54.0   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
31.0   Antonio Gordon missed layup, blocked by Kalib Boone  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
2.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jonathan Laurent  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
KSTATE Wildcats 40
OKLAST Cowboys 43

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
19:48   Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
19:40 +3 Jonathan Laurent made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 23-29
19:17 +2 Makol Mawien made jump shot, assist by Xavier Sneed 25-29
18:49   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
18:40   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
18:38   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
18:33 +3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 25-32
18:26   30-second timeout called  
18:26   Commercial timeout called  
18:17   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
18:03   3-second violation turnover on Makol Mawien  
17:33   Shot clock violation turnover on Oklahoma State  
17:19 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 27-32
17:05   Shooting foul on Xavier Sneed  
17:05 +1 Yor Anei made 1st of 2 free throws 27-33
17:05   Yor Anei missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
16:53 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 29-33
16:41   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Makol Mawien  
16:35   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
16:27   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
16:09   Traveling violation turnover on Jonathan Laurent  
15:55   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
15:50   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:48   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
15:43 +2 Makol Mawien made layup 31-33
15:43   Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III  
15:43   Makol Mawien missed free throw  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
15:41   Personal foul on Cartier Diarra  
15:21 +2 Yor Anei made layup 31-35
15:21   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
15:21 +1 Yor Anei made free throw 31-36
15:06   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
14:57   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
14:52 +2 DaJuan Gordon made layup 33-36
14:37   Kalib Boone missed jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
14:30 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup 33-38
14:35   Shooting foul on Xavier Sneed  
14:35 +1 Cameron McGriff made free throw 33-39
14:22   Shooting foul on Thomas Dziagwa  
14:22   Cartier Diarra missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:22 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-39
14:15   Lost ball turnover on Thomas Dziagwa, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
14:09   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
14:05 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot 36-39
13:45   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
13:38 +2 Kalib Boone made layup 36-41
13:31   Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III  
13:31   DaJuan Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:31 +1 DaJuan Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-41
13:18   Backcourt turnover on Avery Anderson III  
13:08   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
12:39   Levi Stockard III missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
12:32   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
12:28   Personal foul on Kalib Boone  
12:28 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 38-41
12:28 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
12:16   Lost ball turnover on Jonathan Laurent, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
12:13   Personal foul on Avery Anderson III  
12:13 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 40-41
12:13 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-41
11:42   Shot clock violation turnover on Oklahoma State  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:31 +2 Mike McGuirl made layup 43-41
11:13   Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III  
11:13   Jonathan Laurent missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:13 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-42
10:56   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
10:56 +1 Mike McGuirl made 1st of 2 free throws 44-42
10:56 +1 Mike McGuirl made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-42
10:40   Isaac Likekele missed layup  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
10:38   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
10:38 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 1st of 2 free throws 45-43
10:38 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-44
10:18 +3 David Sloan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Sneed 48-44
9:49   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
9:49 +1 Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws 48-45
9:49 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-46
9:35   Offensive foul on Xavier Sneed  
9:35   Turnover on Xavier Sneed  
9:14   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
9:05   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
9:05   Antonio Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:05 +1 Antonio Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-46
8:59   30-second timeout called  
8:48 +2 Cameron McGriff made dunk 49-48
8:30   Bad pass turnover on David Sloan  
8:14   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
8:06   Traveling violation turnover on Cartier Diarra  
7:56 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 49-51
7:41   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Lindy Waters III  
7:33   Turnover on Lindy Waters III  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Offensive foul on Cartier Diarra  
7:25   Turnover on Cartier Diarra  
7:10 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 49-54
6:56   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
6:44   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
6:36   Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra  
6:36 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 49-55
6:36 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-56
6:20   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
6:20 +1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 50-56
6:20 +1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-56
5:53   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
5:53   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
5:51 +2 Kalib Boone made layup