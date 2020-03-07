SC
VANDY

No Text

Vanderbilt tops South Carolina 83-74 behind Pippen in finale

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Vanderbilt finally won back-to-back games, so coach Jerry Stackhouse hopes the Commodores can surprise people in next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament.

Scotty Pippen Jr. tied a career high with 21 points and Maxwell Evans added 20, leading Vanderbilt to consecutive wins for the first time since December with an 83-74 victory over South Carolina in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

“Let’s go catch white lightning, man,” Stackhouse said of the SEC tournament at nearby Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. “We want to make it where they stop coming to Nashville because we’ve got that type of fan support here.”

Vanderbilt (11-20, 3-15) won back-to-back league games for the first time since February 2018 when it beat Mississippi State and Florida.

Pippen hit a career-high 15 of 16 from the foul line.

“Just being able to attack, getting mismatches, seeing the bigs, knowing that they’re going to jump if I pump-fake and trying to get contact,” Pippen said when asked how he got to the foul line so much. “And just knowing that when we’re in the bonus I know I’ve got to keep attacking.”

Saben Lee added 19 points for the Commodores, who beat Alabama on Tuesday.

Lee erupted for a career-high 38 points in his previous game.

He scored the game’s first basket, but then missed seven straight shots from the floor before heating up in the second half.

South Carolina narrowed the deficit to 72-68 on two foul shots by Trae Hannibal with 2:04 left, but that was as close as it got.

Commodores freshman Dylan Disu scored 14 points and 6-foot-10 Ejike Obinna tied a career high with 12 rebounds.

South Carolina (18-13, 8-6) lost for the fourth time in six games.

Jermaine Couisnard fouled out with 1:29 left with 13 points for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina’s Keyshawn Bryant had 13 points and seven rebounds. Hannibal scored 11.

South Carolina missed 12 of 13 shots from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt trailed by two points at halftime before opening the second half with a 15-6 run.

“I mean, basketball is a game of runs and they went on a big run and we couldn’t do the best to stop it,” Gamecocks forward Justin Minaya said.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks led at halftime before fading in the second half.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores finished last in the SEC, but won their last two games in the regular season.

GOOD START

Evans scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half.

“It just felt like I’m the only one in the gym,” Evans said. “It felt like everything I shoot is going to go in, so, hey, I’ll just take advantage of it.”

NCAA TOURNAMENT CHANCES

The loss to the last-place Commodores probably hurt the Gamecocks’ chances of getting into the NCCAA Tournament.

“We had put ourselves in a place where we needed to win games down the stretch,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. “We lost on the road at Mississippi State, we lost on the road to Alabama and we obviously lost on the road today and then dropped a tough home game to LSU. We’ve had plenty of opportunities to win games and haven’t gotten it done.”

TORNADO RELIEF

Vanderbilt hosted a donation drive to assist with Middle Tennessee relief efforts at the McGugin Center before the game for victims of Tuesday’s tornadoes, which killed at least 24 people and destroyed dozens of buildings.

The Community Resource Center requested tarps, personal hygiene items, bleach, trash bags, gloves, baby and toddler clothes, formula, underwear, bras, batteries and baby food.

The Nashville tornado reached wind speeds of about 160 mph.

There was a moment of silence before the game to honor those affected by the storms.

First responders were asked to stand to be honored during a first-half timeout.

“The tornado happened and I know it’s hard to come out here, and I just want to thank everyone for the support,” Evans said of the vocal crowd.

UP NEXT

South Carolina will play its first game at the SEC tournament on Thursday.

Vanderbilt, the 14 seed in the SEC tournament, plays its first game at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and AP Top 25 (AP-Top25) ' Twitter

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SC Gamecocks 35
VANDY Commodores 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Vanderbilt  
19:50 +2 Saben Lee made layup, assist by Dylan Disu 0-2
19:29   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
19:19   Offensive foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
19:19   Turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
19:05   Bad pass turnover on AJ Lawson  
18:39   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
18:30 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made jump shot 2-2
18:03 +2 Maxwell Evans made layup, assist by Dylan Disu 2-4
17:48 +3 Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alanzo Frink 5-4
17:31   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
17:23   AJ Lawson missed layup, blocked by Saben Lee  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
17:21   Offensive foul on Dylan Disu  
17:21   Turnover on Dylan Disu  
17:17   Lost ball turnover on Alanzo Frink  
17:09   Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
17:09 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
17:09 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-6
16:56   Bad pass turnover on Maik Kotsar, stolen by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
16:42 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Disu 5-9
16:29 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made layup 7-9
16:15   Personal foul on Trae Hannibal  
16:12   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Maik Kotsar  
16:03 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made jump shot 9-9
15:47   Maxwell Evans missed layup, blocked by Keyshawn Bryant  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
15:36 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 9-10
15:36 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-11
15:15   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
15:08 +2 Jalyn McCreary made layup 11-11
14:39   Lost ball turnover on Ejike Obinna, stolen by Jermaine Couisnard  
14:30   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Dylan Disu  
14:30   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Disu, stolen by AJ Lawson  
14:23   Offensive foul on AJ Lawson  
14:23   Turnover on AJ Lawson  
14:11   Personal foul on Alanzo Frink  
14:00   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
13:45   Shooting foul on Jordan Wright  
13:45 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 12-11
13:45 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-11
13:18   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
13:04   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
13:02   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
12:55   Jalyn McCreary missed jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
12:43   Offensive foul on Oton Jankovic  
12:43   Turnover on Oton Jankovic  
12:31   Lost ball turnover on Jair Bolden, stolen by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
12:24   Oton Jankovic missed layup  
12:22   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
12:22   Personal foul on Jalyn McCreary  
12:02   Jordan Wright missed layup  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
11:52   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
11:40   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
11:38   Jumpball received by Vanderbilt  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:27   Offensive foul on Ejike Obinna  
11:27   Turnover on Ejike Obinna  
11:10   Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
10:57   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
10:28   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
10:14   Alanzo Frink missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
10:12 +2 Maxwell Evans made layup, assist by Saben Lee 13-13
10:12   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
10:12 +1 Maxwell Evans made free throw 13-14
10:03   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
9:58 +2 Alanzo Frink made layup 15-14
9:58   Shooting foul on Ejike Obinna  
9:58 +1 Alanzo Frink made free throw 16-14
9:39   Isaiah Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
9:18 +2 Maik Kotsar made dunk 18-14
8:47   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
8:43   Personal foul on Isaiah Rice  
8:42 +1 AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-14
8:42 +1 AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-14
8:17   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
8:08 +2 Trae Hannibal made layup 22-14
8:07   30-second timeout called  
8:07   Commercial timeout called  
7:50 +2 Dylan Disu made jump shot 22-16
7:34   Personal foul on Braelee Albert  
7:34 +1 Justin Minaya made 1st of 2 free throws 23-17
7:34 +1 Justin Minaya made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-17
7:09   Shooting foul on Justin Minaya  
7:09 +1 Maxwell Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 24-17
7:09 +1 Maxwell Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-18
6:58 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 26-18
6:49   Shooting foul on Jair Bolden  
6:49   Saben Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:49 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-19
6:31 +2 Justin Minaya made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 28-19
6:14   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
6:03   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
6:01   Personal foul on Justin Minaya  
6:01 +1 Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 28-20
6:01 +1 Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-21
5:47   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
5:19   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
5:07 +2 Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 30-21
4:38   Personal foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
4:38 +1 Maxwell Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 30-22
4:38 +1 Maxwell Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-23
4:26   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
4:17   Offensive foul on AJ Lawson  
4:17   Turnover on AJ Lawson  
4:02   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
4:02 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 30-24
4:02   Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
3:51   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
3:43   Alanzo Frink missed jump shot  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
3:41   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:35   Jermaine Couisnard missed jump shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
3:31 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup 32-24
3:16   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee  
3:00 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot 34-24
2:46 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 34-27
2:30   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
2:16   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
2:12 +2 Dylan Disu made layup 34-29
1:54   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
1:41 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 34-32
1:42   30-second timeout called  
1:34   Trae Hannibal missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Wright  
1:32   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
1:22   Lost ball turnover on Alanzo Frink, stolen by Saben Lee  
1:08   Personal foul on Alanzo Frink  
1:08 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 34-33
1:08   Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
1:08   Personal foul on Jordan Wright  
1:08 +1 Jalyn McCreary made 1st of 2 free throws 35-33
1:08   Jalyn McCreary missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
45.0   Saben Lee missed layup  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Saben Lee  
38.0   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal  
26.0   Maik Kotsar missed layup  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Trae Hannibal  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SC Gamecocks 39
VANDY Commodores 50

Time Team Play Score
19:35 +2 Saben Lee made layup, assist by Braelee Albert 35-35
19:23   Bad pass turnover on Maik Kotsar  
19:03 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 35-38
18:52 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup 37-38
18:25 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 37-41
18:04   Shooting foul on Saben Lee  
18:04 +1 Alanzo Frink made 1st of 2 free throws 38-41
18:04 +1 Alanzo Frink made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
17:56 +2 Saben Lee made dunk, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 39-43
17:42 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup, assist by Alanzo Frink 41-43
17:26 +3 Braelee Albert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 41-46
17:12   Offensive foul on Maik Kotsar  
17:12   Turnover on Maik Kotsar  
16:59 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made jump shot 41-48
16:40   Alanzo Frink missed layup  
16:38   Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
16:36   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
16:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Saben Lee  
16:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
16:23   Shooting foul on Saben Lee  
16:22 +1 Alanzo Frink made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
16:22   Alanzo Frink missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
16:00   Shooting foul on Jair Bolden  
16:02 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 42-49
16:02 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-50
15:49 +2 Jalyn McCreary made layup 44-50
15:49   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:48   Jalyn McCreary missed free throw  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
15:48   Personal foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
15:31   Jordan Wright missed jump shot, blocked by Keyshawn Bryant  
15:29   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
15:05   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
14:56   Keyshawn Bryant missed dunk  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
14:51   Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary  
14:51   Jordan Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:51   Jordan Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
14:43   Offensive foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
14:43   Turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
14:35   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Justin Minaya  
14:29 +2 Justin Minaya made dunk 46-50
14:17   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
14:17 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 46-51
14:17 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-52
14:08   Personal foul on Isaiah Rice  
14:01 +2 Maik Kotsar made hook shot, assist by AJ Lawson 48-52
13:34   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup, blocked by Maik Kotsar  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
13:27 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made layup, assist by Maxwell Evans 48-54
13:17   Lost ball turnover on Justin Minaya  
13:10   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Justin Minaya  
13:08   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
13:05 +2 Jordan Wright made jump shot 48-56
12:51   AJ Lawson missed layup  
12:51   Offensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
12:00   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Offensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
12:51