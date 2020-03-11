|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by North Carolina Central
|
|
19:45
|
|
+2
|
Nicolas Fennell made layup
|
0-2
|
19:20
|
|
|
John Crosby missed jump shot, blocked by Deven Palmer
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Delaware State
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Whatley
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Fahim Jenneto missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Whatley
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Deven Palmer
|
|
18:54
|
|
+2
|
John Crosby made layup
|
2-2
|
18:36
|
|
+2
|
Jibri Blount made layup, assist by Jordan Perkins
|
2-4
|
18:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Fahim Jenneto
|
|
18:36
|
|
+1
|
Jibri Blount made free throw
|
2-5
|
18:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Johquin Wiley, stolen by Jibri Blount
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Jibri Blount missed layup
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Ameer Bennett missed jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jibri Blount
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Jibri Blount missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Delaware State
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
John Crosby missed jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jibri Blount
|
|
17:19
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Perkins made layup
|
2-7
|
17:01
|
|
+2
|
John Crosby made layup
|
4-7
|
16:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ameer Bennett
|
|
16:34
|
|
+1
|
Jibri Blount made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-8
|
16:34
|
|
+1
|
Jibri Blount made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-9
|
16:12
|
|
|
Johquin Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Perkins
|
|
16:02
|
|
+3
|
C.J. Keyser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Perkins
|
4-12
|
15:48
|
|
|
Myles Carter missed jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ameer Bennett
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Ameer Bennett missed dunk
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Whatley
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ameer Bennett
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:27
|
|
+2
|
Justin Whatley made layup, assist by C.J. Keyser
|
4-14
|
15:12
|
|
|
Myles Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty Graves
|
|
15:00
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Perkins made layup
|
4-16
|
14:51
|
|
|
John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Gross
|
|
14:49
|
|
+2
|
Trey Gross made dunk
|
6-16
|
14:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on C.J. Keyser, stolen by John Crosby
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
John Crosby missed jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Carter
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Myles Carter missed dunk
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by C.J. Keyser
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trey Gross
|
|
14:13
|
|
+3
|
C.J. Keyser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Melvin
|
6-19
|
13:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Myles Carter, stolen by Jibri Blount
|
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
C.J. Keyser made turnaround jump shot
|
6-21
|
13:29
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nicolas Fennell
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Omari Peek-Green missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:15
|
|
+1
|
Omari Peek-Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-21
|
12:53
|
|
|
Jibri Blount missed jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Johquin Wiley
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Myles Carter missed layup
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nicolas Fennell
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Ty Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ty Graves
|
|
12:19
|
|
+1
|
John Crosby made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-21
|
12:19
|
|
+1
|
John Crosby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-21
|
11:52
|
|
|
C.J. Keyser missed jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jibri Blount
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Ty Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mike Melvin
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Jumpball received by North Carolina Central
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Jibri Blount missed layup
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jibri Blount
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on John Crosby
|
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Perkins made floating jump shot
|
9-23
|
10:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on C.J. Keyser
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Leroy Moore, stolen by Nicolas Fennell
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nicolas Fennell, stolen by Leroy Moore
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Myles Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Omari Peek-Green missed layup
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Carter
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Myles Carter missed dunk
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by C.J. Keyser
|
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Deven Palmer made layup, assist by Jordan Perkins
|
9-25
|
9:40
|
|
|
Johquin Wiley missed layup, blocked by Jibri Blount
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Perkins
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Crosby
|
|
9:36
|
|
+1
|
Nicolas Fennell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-26
|
9:36
|
|
+1
|
Nicolas Fennell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-27
|
9:21
|
|
|
Trey Gross missed layup
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Delaware State
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Delaware State
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
John Crosby missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Whatley
|
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Perkins made driving layup
|
9-29
|
8:46
|
|
|
John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deven Palmer
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jordan Perkins missed jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Whatley
|
|
7:58
|
|
+3
|
Nicolas Fennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Perkins
|
9-32
|
7:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Myles Carter, stolen by Nicolas Fennell
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Justin Whatley
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nicolas Fennell
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
John Crosby missed jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Gross
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kobby Ayetey
|
|
7:15
|
|
+1
|
Trey Gross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-32
|
7:15
|
|
|
Trey Gross missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deven Palmer
|
|
6:51
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jibri Blount
|
10-35
|
6:33
|
|
|
Omari Peek-Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jibri Blount
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Deven Palmer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Sodom
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Trey Gross missed layup, blocked by Justin Whatley
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Gross
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Trey Gross missed layup
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Sodom
|
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Chris Sodom made dunk
|
12-35
|
5:46
|
|
|
Deven Palmer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Sodom
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Whatley
|
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Chris Sodom made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-35
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Chris Sodom made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-35
|
5:31
|
|
|
Jibri Blount missed dunk, blocked by Chris Sodom
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Omari Peek-Green
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Omari Peek-Green
|
|
5:09
|
|
+3
|
Ty Graves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Perkins
|
14-38
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Myles Carter made jump shot
|
16-38
|
4:40
|
|
+3
|
C.J. Keyser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jibri Blount
|
16-41
|
4:28
|
|
|
John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Sodom
|
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Myles Carter made reverse layup
|
18-41
|
4:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Sodom
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Kobby Ayetey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-42
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Kobby Ayetey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-43
|
3:54
|
|
|
Myles Carter missed jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by C.J. Keyser
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Ty Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Delaware State
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Ronald Lucas missed jump shot, blocked by Kobby Ayetey
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kobby Ayetey
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Ty Graves missed jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green
|
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Ronald Lucas made dunk
|
20-43
|
2:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Myles Carter
|
|
2:36
|
|
+1
|
Ty Graves made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-44
|
2:36
|
|
+1
|
Ty Graves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-45
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
John Crosby made running Jump Shot
|
22-45
|
2:08
|
|
|
Kobby Ayetey missed layup, blocked by Omari Peek-Green
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Crosby
|
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Fahim Jenneto made hook shot
|
24-45
|
1:30
|
|
|
Ty Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Crosby
|
|
1:11
|
|
+3
|
Fahim Jenneto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Peek-Green
|
27-45
|
1:05
|
|
|
Turnover on North Carolina Central
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Myles Carter missed jump shot
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Gross
|
|
53.0
|
|
+2
|
Trey Gross made dunk
|
29-45
|
45.0
|
|
|
Jibri Blount missed jump shot
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Carter
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Jumpball received by North Carolina Central
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Delaware State
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jibri Blount
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Jibri Blount
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
John Crosby missed layup
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nicolas Fennell
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Kobby Ayetey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Crosby
|
|
10.0
|
|
+3
|
Omari Peek-Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Crosby
|
32-45
|
1.0
|
|
|
C.J. Keyser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by North Carolina Central
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|