NC Central beats Delaware State 92-75 in MEAC tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) C.J. Keyser scored a career-high 26 points and led five in double-figure scoring as top-seeded North Carolina Central rolled past No. 8 seed Delaware State 92-75 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday night.

North Carolina Central (18-13) will play the Bethune-Cookman-Morgan State winner in a semifinal on Friday.

Keyser shot 7 of 11 from the field and made six 3-pointers. Jordan Perkins had 17 points and eight assists, and Jibri Blount added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles. Nicolas Fennell and Ty Graves chipped in 10 points apiece.

John Crosby scored 25 points to lead Delaware State (6-26). Myles Carter added 15 points.

Fennell's 3-pointer capped a 32-9 start by the Eagles. Delaware State cut the deficit to 13 points at halftime and 67-59 with 9:22 remaining. The Eagles answered with a 17-6 surge and led by 19 points with less than five minutes to play.

1st Half
DELST Hornets 32
NCCU Eagles 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by North Carolina Central  
19:45 +2 Nicolas Fennell made layup 0-2
19:20   John Crosby missed jump shot, blocked by Deven Palmer  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Delaware State  
19:18   Personal foul on Justin Whatley  
19:12   Fahim Jenneto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Justin Whatley  
19:04   Bad pass turnover on Deven Palmer  
18:54 +2 John Crosby made layup 2-2
18:36 +2 Jibri Blount made layup, assist by Jordan Perkins 2-4
18:36   Shooting foul on Fahim Jenneto  
18:36 +1 Jibri Blount made free throw 2-5
18:17   Lost ball turnover on Johquin Wiley, stolen by Jibri Blount  
18:13   Jibri Blount missed layup  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green  
17:59   Ameer Bennett missed jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Jibri Blount  
17:51   Jibri Blount missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Delaware State  
17:30   John Crosby missed jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Jibri Blount  
17:19 +2 Jordan Perkins made layup 2-7
17:01 +2 John Crosby made layup 4-7
16:34   Shooting foul on Ameer Bennett  
16:34 +1 Jibri Blount made 1st of 2 free throws 4-8
16:34 +1 Jibri Blount made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-9
16:12   Johquin Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan Perkins  
16:02 +3 C.J. Keyser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Perkins 4-12
15:48   Myles Carter missed jump shot  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Ameer Bennett  
15:46   Ameer Bennett missed dunk  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Justin Whatley  
15:44   Personal foul on Ameer Bennett  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:27 +2 Justin Whatley made layup, assist by C.J. Keyser 4-14
15:12   Myles Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Ty Graves  
15:00 +2 Jordan Perkins made layup 4-16
14:51   John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Offensive rebound by Trey Gross  
14:49 +2 Trey Gross made dunk 6-16
14:39   Bad pass turnover on C.J. Keyser, stolen by John Crosby  
14:39   John Crosby missed jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Myles Carter  
14:33   Myles Carter missed dunk  
14:31   Defensive rebound by C.J. Keyser  
14:31   Personal foul on Trey Gross  
14:13 +3 C.J. Keyser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Melvin 6-19
13:57   Bad pass turnover on Myles Carter, stolen by Jibri Blount  
13:32 +2 C.J. Keyser made turnaround jump shot 6-21
13:29   30-second timeout called  
13:15   Shooting foul on Nicolas Fennell  
13:15   Omari Peek-Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:15 +1 Omari Peek-Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-21
12:53   Jibri Blount missed jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Johquin Wiley  
12:32   Myles Carter missed layup  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Fennell  
12:25   Ty Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto  
12:19   Shooting foul on Ty Graves  
12:19 +1 John Crosby made 1st of 2 free throws 8-21
12:19 +1 John Crosby made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-21
11:52   C.J. Keyser missed jump shot  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Jibri Blount  
11:45   Ty Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Mike Melvin  
11:28   Jumpball received by North Carolina Central  
11:28   Commercial timeout called  
11:24   Jibri Blount missed layup  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green  
11:20   Personal foul on Jibri Blount  
11:17   Traveling violation turnover on John Crosby  
10:47 +2 Jordan Perkins made floating jump shot 9-23
10:37   Personal foul on C.J. Keyser  
10:26   Lost ball turnover on Leroy Moore, stolen by Nicolas Fennell  
10:19   Lost ball turnover on Nicolas Fennell, stolen by Leroy Moore  
10:13   Myles Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green  
10:05   Omari Peek-Green missed layup  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Myles Carter  
10:03   Myles Carter missed dunk  
10:01   Defensive rebound by C.J. Keyser  
10:00 +2 Deven Palmer made layup, assist by Jordan Perkins 9-25
9:40   Johquin Wiley missed layup, blocked by Jibri Blount  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan Perkins  
9:36   Shooting foul on John Crosby  
9:36 +1 Nicolas Fennell made 1st of 2 free throws 9-26
9:36 +1 Nicolas Fennell made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-27
9:21   Trey Gross missed layup  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Delaware State  
9:19   Jumpball received by Delaware State  
9:16   John Crosby missed fade-away jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Justin Whatley  
9:05 +2 Jordan Perkins made driving layup 9-29
8:46   John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Deven Palmer  
8:17   Jordan Perkins missed jump shot  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Justin Whatley  
7:58 +3 Nicolas Fennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Perkins 9-32
7:47   Lost ball turnover on Myles Carter, stolen by Nicolas Fennell  
7:44   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Whatley  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:33   Personal foul on Nicolas Fennell  
7:26   John Crosby missed jump shot  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Trey Gross  
7:15   Personal foul on Kobby Ayetey  
7:15 +1 Trey Gross made 1st of 2 free throws 10-32
7:15   Trey Gross missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Deven Palmer  
6:51 +3 Jordan Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jibri Blount 10-35
6:33   Omari Peek-Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Jibri Blount  
6:24   Deven Palmer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Chris Sodom  
6:14   Trey Gross missed layup, blocked by Justin Whatley  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Trey Gross  
6:06   Trey Gross missed layup  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Chris Sodom  
6:00 +2 Chris Sodom made dunk 12-35
5:46   Deven Palmer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Chris Sodom  
5:42   Personal foul on Justin Whatley  
5:42 +1 Chris Sodom made 1st of 2 free throws 13-35
5:42 +1 Chris Sodom made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-35
5:31   Jibri Blount missed dunk, blocked by Chris Sodom  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green  
5:27   Offensive foul on Omari Peek-Green  
5:27   Turnover on Omari Peek-Green  
5:09 +3 Ty Graves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Perkins 14-38
4:57 +2 Myles Carter made jump shot 16-38
4:40 +3 C.J. Keyser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jibri Blount 16-41
4:28   John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Chris Sodom  
4:18 +2 Myles Carter made reverse layup 18-41
4:07   Shooting foul on Chris Sodom  
4:07 +1 Kobby Ayetey made 1st of 2 free throws 18-42
4:07 +1 Kobby Ayetey made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-43
3:54   Myles Carter missed jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by C.J. Keyser  
3:44   Ty Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Delaware State  
3:41   Commercial timeout called  
3:40   Ronald Lucas missed jump shot, blocked by Kobby Ayetey  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Kobby Ayetey  
3:20   Ty Graves missed jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green  
3:06 +2 Ronald Lucas made dunk 20-43
2:36   Personal foul on Myles Carter  
2:36 +1 Ty Graves made 1st of 2 free throws 20-44
2:36 +1 Ty Graves made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-45
2:22 +2 John Crosby made running Jump Shot 22-45
2:08   Kobby Ayetey missed layup, blocked by Omari Peek-Green  
2:06   Defensive rebound by John Crosby  
1:43 +2 Fahim Jenneto made hook shot 24-45
1:30   Ty Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by John Crosby  
1:11 +3 Fahim Jenneto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Peek-Green 27-45
1:05   Turnover on North Carolina Central  
55.0   Myles Carter missed jump shot  
53.0   Offensive rebound by Trey Gross  
53.0 +2 Trey Gross made dunk 29-45
45.0   Jibri Blount missed jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Carter  
41.0   Jumpball received by North Carolina Central  
41.0   Turnover on Delaware State  
35.0   Offensive foul on Jibri Blount  
35.0   Turnover on Jibri Blount  
35.0   John Crosby missed layup  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Fennell  
20.0   Kobby Ayetey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18.0   Defensive rebound by John Crosby  
10.0 +3 Omari Peek-Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Crosby 32-45
1.0   C.J. Keyser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by North Carolina Central  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DELST Hornets 43
NCCU Eagles 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Bad pass turnover on Omari Peek-Green, stolen by Nicolas Fennell  
19:55   Traveling violation turnover on Nicolas Fennell  
19:44   Johquin Wiley missed jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Jibri Blount  
19:37   Personal foul on Johquin Wiley  
19:26 +2 Jordan Perkins made driving layup 32-47
19:17   John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Jibri Blount  
19:10   Shooting foul on Johquin Wiley  
19:10 +1 Justin Whatley made 1st of 2 free throws 32-48
19:10 +1 Justin Whatley made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-49
18:56 +2 Omari Peek-Green made jump shot 34-49
18:40   Personal foul on Fahim Jenneto  
18:36   Lost ball turnover on Jibri Blount  
18:22 +3 Fahim Jenneto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Crosby 37-49
18:05 +2 Justin Whatley made dunk, assist by Deven Palmer 37-51
17:49 +2 Omari Peek-Green made jump shot 39-51
17:30   Jibri Blount missed jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Ameer Bennett  
17:21 +2 John Crosby made layup 41-51
17:00 +2 Jibri Blount made layup, assist by Jordan Perkins 41-53
17:00   Shooting foul on Omari Peek-Green  
17:00 +1 Jibri Blount made free throw 41-54
16:47   Trey Gross missed layup, blocked by Justin Whatley  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Trey Gross  
16:46   Trey Gross missed dunk  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto  
16:44   Personal foul on C.J. Keyser  
16:44   Personal foul on Jordan Perkins  
16:43   Personal foul on Justin Whatley  
16:43   Offensive foul on Myles Carter  
16:43   Turnover on Myles Carter  
16:22   Personal foul on Omari Peek-Green  
16:19   Shooting foul on Trey Gross  
16:19 +1 Jibri Blount made 1st of 2 free throws 41-55
16:19 +1 Jibri Blount made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-56
16:01   Fahim Jenneto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Trey Gross  
15:52   Trey Gross missed layup  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Fennell  
15:36 +2 Ty Graves made jump shot 41-58
15:13   Bad pass turnover on Trey Gross, stolen by Ty Graves  
15:07   Jibri Blount missed layup  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Trey Gross  
15:06   Commercial timeout called  
14:50 +3 Myles Carter made 3-pt. jump shot 44-58
14:33   Shooting foul on Johquin Wiley  
14:33   Nicolas Fennell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:33 +1 Nicolas Fennell made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-59
14:08   Johquin Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Fennell  
13:58 +3 Ty Graves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Keyser 44-62
13:47 +2 John Crosby made layup 46-62
13:48   30-second timeout called  
13:48   Commercial timeout called  