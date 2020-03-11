|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Indiana
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
19:38
|
|
+2
|
Joey Brunk made hook shot
|
0-2
|
19:17
|
|
+2
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup, assist by Haanif Cheatham
|
2-2
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Rob Phinisee made jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:40
|
|
+3
|
Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green
|
5-4
|
18:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Charlie Easley
|
|
18:15
|
|
+3
|
Jervay Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham
|
8-4
|
17:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Joey Brunk, stolen by Jervay Green
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Jervay Green missed layup
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk
|
|
17:40
|
|
+3
|
Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee
|
8-7
|
17:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Aljami Durham
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:28
|
|
+1
|
Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-7
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Joey Brunk made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee
|
9-9
|
16:58
|
|
+3
|
Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green
|
12-9
|
16:41
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk, assist by Rob Phinisee
|
12-11
|
16:20
|
|
|
Charlie Easley missed layup, blocked by Joey Brunk
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kevin Cross
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nebraska
|
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup
|
14-11
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Devonte Green made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee
|
14-13
|
15:19
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kevin Cross
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rob Phinisee
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed floating jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed layup
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Armaan Franklin
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Jerome Hunter
|
|
13:53
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk, assist by Devonte Green
|
14-15
|
13:34
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Akol Arop
|
|
13:28
|
|
+1
|
Armaan Franklin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-16
|
13:28
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Akol Arop missed layup, blocked by De'Ron Davis
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Akol Arop
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Akol Arop
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
Haanif Cheatham made jump shot
|
16-16
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith made layup, assist by Armaan Franklin
|
16-18
|
12:04
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by De'Ron Davis
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nebraska
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter
|
|
11:38
|
|
+3
|
Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham
|
16-21
|
11:22
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:59
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by De'Ron Davis
|
16-23
|
10:41
|
|
+3
|
Jervay Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Easley
|
19-23
|
10:14
|
|
|
Justin Smith missed layup, blocked by Akol Arop
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akol Arop
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed layup
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Smith
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jervay Green
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Turnover on Jervay Green
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Justin Smith missed jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Cross made layup
|
21-23
|
8:38
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee missed jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rob Phinisee
|
|
8:24
|
|
+2
|
Rob Phinisee made layup
|
21-25
|
8:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee
|
|
8:08
|
|
+1
|
Jervay Green made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-25
|
8:08
|
|
+1
|
Jervay Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-25
|
7:41
|
|
|
Aljami Durham missed jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akol Arop
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joey Brunk
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:30
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Cross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-25
|
7:30
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Cross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-25
|
7:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Akol Arop
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Race Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:17
|
|
+1
|
Race Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-26
|
7:08
|
|
+2
|
Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
27-26
|
6:52
|
|
|
Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Aljami Durham
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Armaan Franklin
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Devonte Green missed layup
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Race Thompson
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Haanif Cheatham
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin missed free throw
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nebraska
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Race Thompson
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jerome Hunter, stolen by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Haanif Cheatham made layup
|
29-26
|
5:31
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup, blocked by Charlie Easley
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Devonte Green
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nebraska
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Race Thompson
|
|
4:37
|
|
+2
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup
|
31-26
|
4:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
4:17
|
|
+1
|
Race Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-27
|
4:17
|
|
|
Race Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Smith
|
|
4:05
|
|
+1
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-27
|
4:05
|
|
+1
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-27
|
3:53
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson made layup
|
33-29
|
3:41
|
|
|
Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charlie Easley
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Race Thompson
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Armaan Franklin, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jervay Green
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Jervay Green missed layup
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Smith
|
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
Devonte Green made jump shot
|
33-31
|
2:38
|
|
|
Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
|
|
2:30
|
|
+3
|
Armaan Franklin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte Green
|
33-34
|
2:07
|
|
|
Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin
|
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Devonte Green
|
33-36
|
1:22
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith made layup, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
33-38
|
49.0
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nebraska
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on De'Ron Davis
|
|
47.0
|
|
+1
|
Yvan Ouedraogo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-38
|
47.0
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
37.0
|
|
+3
|
Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot
|
34-41
|
15.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Devonte Green
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Smith
|
|
2.0
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith made dunk
|
34-43
|
3.0
|
|
|
Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|