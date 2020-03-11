NEB
Jackson-Davis helps lead Indiana past Nebraska 89-64

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis had a double double of 11 points and career-high 17 rebounds to help lead the Hoosiers to a 89-64 romp over Nebraska in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Armaan Franklin led the Hoosiers with 13 points, Justin Smith and Devonte Green each scored 12 and Al Durham added 11.

The 11th-seeded Hoosiers (20-12) will now play sixth-seeded Penn State (21-10) Thursday night. Indiana split its two meetings with the Nittany Lions.

Kevin Cross was high for No. 14 seed Nebraska (7-25) with 23 points. Haanif Cheatham chipped in with 17 points and Jervay Green 15 points. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left the game early after feeling ill and reports say he was taken to a hospital to get checked.

The Big Ten is closing the rest of the tournament to fans over fears of exposure to the coronavirus.

Indiana shot 53% while Nebraska shot 30%

The Hoosiers closed the first half with a 16-1 run to take a 43-34 lead into halftime. IU had scored 11 unanswered points to move in front 38-33 with 48 1:03 left.

Indiana scored the first four points of the second half to continue the run and expanded the lead to 58-38 with 15:48 to go.

The Cornhuskers weren't quite finished, using an 11-0 run to slice IU's lead to 68-58 with 8:22 remaining.

Nebraska never got closer than nine points (70-61) and IU finished the game with a 17-2 spurt.

Indiana shot 56% in the opening half while holding Nebraska to 31%. The Cornhuskers had an edge at the free throw line, making 8 of 10 while the Hoosiers were 3 of 7.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska struggled in Hoiberg's first year as coach. The former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls coach is trying to instill discipline in the program.

Indiana strengthened its case for NCAA Tournament bid by winning its 20th game.The Hoosiers seldom have success in the Big Ten Tournament, only reaching the championship game once, losing to Iowa in 2001.

SHORT-HANDED HUSKERS

The Cornhuskers played without Dachon Burke Jr. and Cam Mack, who were suspended indefinitely by Hoiberg last week. Burke averaged 12.2 points and Mack 11.9 points.

Nebraska was left with seven scholarship players entering the game so they added football players Noah Vedral, a quarterback, and Brant Banks, a 6-foot-7 offensive tackle, to the roster.

Banks and Vedral both played the final 2-plus minutes. Banks missed two free throws and one shot. Vedral missed two shots.

UP NEXT

Nebraska ends its season with a 7-25 record

Indiana will play No. 6 seed Penn State tonight.

1st Half
NEB Cornhuskers 34
IND Hoosiers 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana  
19:44   Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
19:38 +2 Joey Brunk made hook shot 0-2
19:17 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup, assist by Haanif Cheatham 2-2
19:01 +2 Rob Phinisee made jump shot 2-4
18:40 +3 Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 5-4
18:21   Bad pass turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Charlie Easley  
18:15 +3 Jervay Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 8-4
17:55   Bad pass turnover on Joey Brunk, stolen by Jervay Green  
17:46   Jervay Green missed layup  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
17:40 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 8-7
17:28   Shooting foul on Aljami Durham  
17:28   Haanif Cheatham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:28 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-7
17:12 +2 Joey Brunk made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 9-9
16:58 +3 Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 12-9
16:41 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk, assist by Rob Phinisee 12-11
16:20   Charlie Easley missed layup, blocked by Joey Brunk  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:15   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
16:12   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
15:48 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup 14-11
15:30 +2 Devonte Green made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 14-13
15:19   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
15:11   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
15:11   Commercial timeout called  
15:08   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
15:01   Personal foul on Rob Phinisee  
14:43   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed floating jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
14:36   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
14:27   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
14:24   Out of bounds turnover on Armaan Franklin  
14:00   Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Jerome Hunter  
13:53 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk, assist by Devonte Green 14-15
13:34   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
13:28   Shooting foul on Akol Arop  
13:28 +1 Armaan Franklin made 1st of 2 free throws 14-16
13:28   Armaan Franklin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
13:06   Akol Arop missed layup, blocked by De'Ron Davis  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Akol Arop  
13:02   Lost ball turnover on Akol Arop  
12:46   Lost ball turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
12:35 +2 Haanif Cheatham made jump shot 16-16
12:17 +2 Justin Smith made layup, assist by Armaan Franklin 16-18
12:04   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by De'Ron Davis  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
11:53   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
11:38 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 16-21
11:22   Traveling violation turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
11:22   Commercial timeout called  
10:59 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by De'Ron Davis 16-23
10:41 +3 Jervay Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Easley 19-23
10:14   Justin Smith missed layup, blocked by Akol Arop  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Akol Arop  
9:55   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
9:48   Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
9:42   Offensive foul on Jervay Green  
9:42   Turnover on Jervay Green  
9:16   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
9:04 +2 Kevin Cross made layup 21-23
8:38   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
8:24 +2 Rob Phinisee made layup 21-25
8:08   Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee  
8:08 +1 Jervay Green made 1st of 2 free throws 22-25
8:08 +1 Jervay Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
7:41   Aljami Durham missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Akol Arop  
7:30   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:30 +1 Kevin Cross made 1st of 2 free throws 24-25
7:30 +1 Kevin Cross made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
7:17   Shooting foul on Akol Arop  
7:17   Race Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:17 +1 Race Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-26
7:08 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 27-26
6:52   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
6:41   Shooting foul on Aljami Durham  
6:29   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Armaan Franklin  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
6:29   Devonte Green missed layup  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
6:29   Personal foul on Haanif Cheatham  
6:29   Armaan Franklin missed free throw  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
6:11   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Race Thompson  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
6:04   Bad pass turnover on Jerome Hunter, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
5:56 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup 29-26
5:31   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
5:20   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
5:08   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
5:02   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup, blocked by Charlie Easley  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
4:49   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Devonte Green  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
4:49   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
4:49   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
4:46   Personal foul on Race Thompson  
4:37 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup 31-26
4:17   Personal foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
4:17 +1 Race Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 31-27
4:17   Race Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
4:05   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
4:05 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 1st of 2 free throws 32-27
4:05 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-27
3:53 +2 Race Thompson made layup 33-29
3:41   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
3:34   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Race Thompson  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
3:28   Bad pass turnover on Armaan Franklin, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
3:21   Commercial timeout called  
3:07   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Jervay Green  
2:55   Jervay Green missed layup  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
2:47 +2 Devonte Green made jump shot 33-31
2:38   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
2:30 +3 Armaan Franklin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte Green 33-34
2:07   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
1:49 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Devonte Green 33-36
1:22   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
1:02 +2 Justin Smith made layup, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 33-38
49.0   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
47.0   Personal foul on De'Ron Davis  
47.0 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made 1st of 2 free throws 34-38
47.0   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
37.0 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot 34-41
15.0   Lost ball turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Devonte Green  
8.0   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6.0   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
2.0 +2 Justin Smith made dunk 34-43
3.0   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NEB Cornhuskers 30
IND Hoosiers 46

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
19:29   Joey Brunk missed layup  
19:27   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:22 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 34-45
19:10   Charlie Easley missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:03 +2 Rob Phinisee made layup 34-47
18:43 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Charlie Easley 36-47
18:26   Justin Smith missed hook shot  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
18:22 +2 Joey Brunk made dunk 36-49
18:22   30-second timeout called  
18:22   Commercial timeout called  
18:07   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
17:57 +2 Justin Smith made jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 36-51
17:40 +2 Jervay Green made layup 38-51
17:25 +3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 38-54
16:58   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
16:52   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
16:45   Justin Smith missed layup  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
16:36   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Easley, stolen by Rob Phinisee  
16:34   Bad pass turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:26   Offensive foul on Jervay Green  
16:26   Turnover on Jervay Green  
16:12 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by Devonte Green 38-56
15:55   Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
15:49 +2 Justin Smith made layup 38-58
15:48   30-second timeout called  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:29   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
15:29 +1 Kevin Cross made 1st of 2 free throws 39-58
15:29 +1 Kevin Cross made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-58
15:15   Lost ball turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Akol Arop  
15:04   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
14:50 +2 Devonte Green made jump shot 40-60
14:38 +3 Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 43-60
14:18   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
14:14   Shooting foul on Kevin Cross  
14:14 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 43-61
14:14   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
14:01   Kevin Cross missed jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
13:33   Armaan Franklin missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Cross  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
13:24   Charlie Easley missed layup, blocked by Jerome Hunter  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
13:18 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armaan Franklin 43-64
13:10   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:46   Race Thompson missed floating jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
12:46   Personal foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:36   Kevin Cross missed jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
12:18   Bad pass turnover on Jerome Hunter, stolen by Kevin Cross  
12:12 +2 Kevin Cross made layup 45-64
11:57   Bad pass turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
11:49   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
11:40 +2 De'Ron Davis made jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 45-66
11:26   Shooting foul on Race Thompson  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:26 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws 46-66
11:26 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-66
11:04   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
10:56   Personal foul on Jerome Hunter  
10:55   Personal foul on Rob Phinisee  
10:49   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:35   Personal foul on Jervay Green  
10:21 +2 De'Ron Davis made jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 47-68
10:01   Kevin Cross missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
9:59 +2 Kevin Cross made dunk 49-68
9:59   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
9:59 +1 Kevin Cross made free throw 50-68
