19:36
Galin Smith blocks Mezie Offurum's two point layup
19:34
Galin Smith defensive rebound
19:25
Nana Opoku personal foul (Eric Ayala draws the foul)
19:21
Eric Ayala turnover (bad pass)
18:56
Galin Smith personal foul (Malik Jefferson draws the foul)
18:47
+3
Mezie Offurum makes three point jump shot (Jalen Gibbs assists)
35-41
18:23
+2
Jairus Hamilton makes two point layup
35-43
17:57
Damian Chong Qui misses two point jump shot
17:55
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
17:46
+2
Aaron Wiggins makes two point jump shot
35-45
17:23
+3
Jalen Gibbs makes three point jump shot (Nana Opoku assists)
38-45
17:04
Nana Opoku blocks Aaron Wiggins's two point layup
17:02
Aaron Wiggins offensive rebound
16:51
+3
Jairus Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Galin Smith assists)
38-48
16:35
Jalen Gibbs misses two point layup
16:33
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
16:26
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
16:24
Malik Jefferson defensive rebound
15:57
+2
Malik Jefferson makes two point layup (Mezie Offurum assists)
40-48
15:35
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
15:33
Mezie Offurum defensive rebound
15:33
Galin Smith personal foul (Mezie Offurum draws the foul)
15:34
TV timeout
15:21
Damian Chong Qui turnover (lost ball) (Darryl Morsell steals)
15:21
Mezie Offurum personal foul (Darryl Morsell draws the foul)
15:05
Dakota Leffew shooting foul (Darryl Morsell draws the foul)
15:05
+2
Darryl Morsell makes two point jump shot
40-50
15:05
Donta Scott turnover (lane violation)
14:41
+2
Damian Chong Qui makes two point layup
42-50
14:19
Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
14:17
Nana Opoku defensive rebound
13:49
Mezie Offurum misses two point layup
13:47
Nana Opoku offensive rebound
13:42
+2
Nana Opoku makes two point dunk
44-50
13:34
Mezie Offurum personal foul (Eric Ayala draws the foul)
13:20
+2
Donta Scott makes two point hook shot
44-52
12:52
Jalen Gibbs misses three point jump shot
12:50
Aquan Smart defensive rebound
12:38
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
12:36
Jalen Gibbs defensive rebound
12:34
Aquan Smart personal foul (Jalen Gibbs draws the foul)
12:23
+2
Malik Jefferson makes two point hook shot (Josh Reaves assists)
46-52
12:07
Malik Jefferson blocks Darryl Morsell's two point layup
12:05
Malik Jefferson defensive rebound
11:47
Donta Scott shooting foul (Jalen Gibbs draws the foul)
11:47
TV timeout
11:47
+1
Jalen Gibbs makes regular free throw 1 of 3
47-52
11:47
+1
Jalen Gibbs makes regular free throw 2 of 3
48-52
11:47
+1
Jalen Gibbs makes regular free throw 3 of 3
49-52
11:27
+2
Galin Smith makes two point layup (Aaron Wiggins assists)
49-54
11:15
Hakim Hart personal foul (Mezie Offurum draws the foul)
10:56
Galin Smith shooting foul (Malik Jefferson draws the foul)
10:56
+1
Malik Jefferson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
50-54
10:56
+1
Malik Jefferson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
51-54
10:44
+2
Aaron Wiggins makes two point jump shot
51-56
10:30
Jalen Gibbs offensive foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
10:30
Jalen Gibbs turnover
10:28
Hakim Hart turnover (lost ball) (Mezie Offurum steals)
10:22
+2
Damian Chong Qui makes two point layup
53-56
10:08
Galin Smith offensive foul (Jalen Gibbs draws the foul)
10:07
Galin Smith turnover
9:43
+3
Damian Chong Qui makes three point jump shot
56-56
9:41
Terrapins 30 second timeout
9:41
TV timeout
9:21
Darryl Morsell misses three point jump shot
9:19
Malik Jefferson defensive rebound
8:58
+2
Malik Jefferson makes two point hook shot
58-56
8:41
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
8:39
Donta Scott offensive rebound
8:37
Donta Scott misses two point layup
8:35
Donta Scott offensive rebound
8:37
Mezie Offurum shooting foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
8:37
+1
Donta Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
58-57
8:37
+1
Donta Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
58-58
8:06
Darryl Morsell blocks Jalen Gibbs's two point layup
8:04
Terrapins defensive rebound
7:54
+3
Jairus Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Eric Ayala assists)
58-61
7:39
Dakota Leffew misses three point jump shot
7:37
Donta Scott defensive rebound
7:28
+2
Donta Scott makes two point dunk (Darryl Morsell assists)
58-63
7:04
Dakota Leffew misses three point jump shot
7:02
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
6:57
+3
Eric Ayala makes three point jump shot (Donta Scott assists)
58-66
6:55
Mountaineers 30 second timeout
6:55
TV timeout
6:26
Damian Chong Qui misses two point jump shot
6:24
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
6:14
+2
Darryl Morsell makes two point layup
58-68
5:54
Jalen Gibbs misses three point jump shot
5:52
Malik Jefferson offensive rebound
5:39
Donta Scott blocks Damian Chong Qui's two point layup
5:37
Malik Jefferson offensive rebound
5:32
Mezie Offurum misses two point jump shot
5:30
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
5:11
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
5:09
Mezie Offurum defensive rebound
4:50
Mezie Offurum misses three point jump shot
4:48
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
4:45
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
4:43
Mezie Offurum defensive rebound
4:27
Darryl Morsell blocks Jalen Gibbs's two point layup
4:25
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
4:02
+3
Donta Scott makes three point jump shot (Darryl Morsell assists)
58-71
3:36
Damian Chong Qui turnover (bad pass) (Eric Ayala steals)
3:31
+2
Eric Ayala makes two point layup
58-73
3:04
Jalen Gibbs misses three point jump shot
3:02
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
2:49
Jalen Gibbs personal foul (Darryl Morsell draws the foul)
2:49
TV timeout
2:49
+1
Darryl Morsell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
58-74
2:49
+1
Darryl Morsell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
58-75
2:18
Mountaineers turnover (shot clock violation)
1:53
+2
Jairus Hamilton makes two point dunk (Donta Scott assists)
58-77
1:23
Jairus Hamilton shooting foul (Nana Opoku draws the foul)
1:23
Nana Opoku misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:23
+1
Nana Opoku makes regular free throw 2 of 2
59-77
1:09
Jairus Hamilton turnover (lost ball) (Josh Reaves steals)
1:08
Jairus Hamilton personal foul (Josh Reaves draws the foul)
1:08
+1
Josh Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
60-77
1:08
+1