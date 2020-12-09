Jackson State just played its belated season opener Tuesday night.

That still gives it a head start on Ole Miss.

The Tigers (0-1) saw four games canceled before they lost at Mississippi State 82-59 to start the season on Tuesday. Now they move on to Oxford, Miss., to play the Rebels, who they were supposed to play last month, on Thursday night.

Positive COVID-19 cases within the Ole Miss program forced the Rebels to shut down their program for two weeks. That meant canceling the three-day Justin Reed Classic, which would have also featured Jackson State, Central Arkansas and Arkansas State, as well as game against Memphis.

Ole Miss returned to practice Monday to get ready for its belated opener.

"It's uncharted times," said Rebels coach Kermit Davis, whose own positive test for COVID-19 helped trigger the shutdown. "We're working on our schedule all the time. Everybody is. It may continue."

The changes now have Ole Miss starting the season with three games in five days as it builds toward the SEC season.

The Rebels have been short-handed when they have been able to practice because several players have missed time for a variety of non-COVID health issues.

Ole Miss, which was picked to finish ninth in the SEC, is coming off a disappointing season. The Rebels were 15-17 last year, just 6-12 in the SEC and were just 1-10 in games outside of Oxford. They also have to replace Breein Tyree, who was the second-leading scorer in the SEC (19.7 points per game) last season.

"We probably depended too much on Breein to score," Davis said. "This year, I think you're going to have a lot of different guys lead Ole Miss in scoring."

Jackson State got off to a good start in its opener but couldn't stay competitive against Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs put together a 26-3 run that covered the end of the first half and the start of the second half and coasted to an 82-59 victory Tuesday night.

SWAC Preseason Player of the Year Tristan Jarrett scored 17 points to lead the Tigers. Darius Hicks, one of four transfers brought in to bolster JSU, added 10 points as he made 4 of 6 field goals in his debut.

"Darius Hicks is an athletic kid that can play inside and out," JSU coach Wayne Brent said. "He brings experience and is a great defender and rebounder who can add some scoring."

JSU trailed just 34-30 at halftime, but Mississippi State outscored JSU 16-0 to start the second half and coasted. The Tigers were outrebounded 50-25.

