20:00
Hezekiah Quinlan vs. Khadim Sy (KJ Buffen gains possession)
19:19
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
19:17
KJ Buffen offensive rebound
19:12
+2
KJ Buffen makes two point layup
0-2
19:02
KJ Buffen shooting foul (Hezekiah Quinlan draws the foul)
19:02
+1
Hezekiah Quinlan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-2
19:02
+1
Hezekiah Quinlan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-2
18:48
+2
Khadim Sy makes two point layup (KJ Buffen assists)
2-4
18:35
Jonas James misses two point jump shot
18:33
Jayveous McKinnis offensive rebound
18:29
+2
Jayveous McKinnis makes two point dunk
4-4
18:18
Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
18:16
Tristan Jarrett defensive rebound
17:53
Jayveous McKinnis turnover (traveling)
17:43
Cainan McClelland personal foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)
17:34
Jayveous McKinnis blocks Luis Rodriguez's two point layup
17:32
Cainan McClelland defensive rebound
17:25
Cainan McClelland turnover (bad pass) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
17:21
KJ Buffen offensive foul (Tristan Jarrett draws the foul)
17:21
KJ Buffen turnover
17:01
Hezekiah Quinlan turnover (traveling)
16:51
Devontae Shuler turnover (bad pass) (Darrian Wilson steals)
16:42
Darrian Wilson misses three point jump shot
16:40
Jayveous McKinnis offensive rebound
16:35
Jayveous McKinnis turnover (bad pass) (Khadim Sy steals)
16:31
Khadim Sy turnover (lost ball) (Tristan Jarrett steals)
16:29
+2
Tristan Jarrett makes two point layup
6-4
16:29
Rebels 30 second timeout
16:29
TV timeout
16:14
Larry Kuimi personal foul
16:14
+2
Romello White makes two point layup (Luis Rodriguez assists)
6-6
16:14
Darrian Wilson shooting foul (Romello White draws the foul)
16:14
+1
Romello White makes regular free throw 1 of 1
6-7
15:53
Jonas James turnover (lost ball) (Devontae Shuler steals)
15:41
+3
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Austin Crowley assists)
6-10
15:38
Calvin Temple turnover
15:31
Hezekiah Quinlan personal foul
15:22
Robert Allen misses two point jump shot
15:20
Romello White offensive rebound
15:17
Romello White misses two point jump shot
15:15
Tristan Jarrett defensive rebound
15:03
Tristan Jarrett misses two point jump shot
15:01
Tristan Jarrett offensive rebound
14:57
Tristan Jarrett turnover
14:39
Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
14:37
Tigers defensive rebound
14:27
Hezekiah Quinlan misses three point jump shot
14:25
Rebels defensive rebound
14:05
+2
Romello White makes two point jump shot (Robert Allen assists)
6-12
13:55
Calvin Temple misses three point jump shot
13:53
Romello White defensive rebound
13:45
Tristan Jarrett shooting foul (Matthew Murrell draws the foul)
13:45
+1
Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-13
13:45
+1
Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-14
13:29
Jayveous McKinnis turnover (traveling)
13:25
Matthew Murrell misses two point layup
13:23
Cainan McClelland defensive rebound
13:08
Cainan McClelland misses two point layup
13:06
Romello White defensive rebound
12:47
Romello White turnover (traveling)
12:18
Darrian Wilson turnover (traveling)
12:00
Calvin Temple personal foul (Austin Crowley draws the foul)
12:00
TV timeout
11:50
Dimencio Vaughn misses two point layup
11:48
Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
11:37
Austin Crowley personal foul (Calvin Temple draws the foul)
11:27
Jayveous McKinnis misses two point hook shot
11:25
Austin Crowley defensive rebound
11:17
+2
Austin Crowley makes two point layup
6-16
11:00
Larry Kuimi turnover (traveling)
10:46
Devontae Shuler misses two point layup
10:44
Devontae Shuler offensive rebound
10:40
+2
Devontae Shuler makes two point layup
6-18
10:32
Sammy Hunter personal foul (Jonas James draws the foul)
10:20
Tristan Jarrett turnover (lost ball) (Austin Crowley steals)
10:14
Dimencio Vaughn turnover (lost ball)
9:54
Tristan Jarrett misses three point jump shot
9:52
Ken Evans offensive rebound
9:50
Luis Rodriguez personal foul (Ken Evans draws the foul)
9:43
Larry Kuimi misses two point layup
9:41
Larry Kuimi offensive rebound
9:41
Larry Kuimi turnover (traveling)
9:24
Ken Evans personal foul (Dimencio Vaughn draws the foul)
9:24
+1
Dimencio Vaughn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-19
9:24
+1
Dimencio Vaughn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-20
9:07
Hezekiah Quinlan misses two point jump shot
9:05
Khadim Sy defensive rebound
9:02
+2
Sammy Hunter makes two point dunk (Khadim Sy assists)
6-22
9:02
Hezekiah Quinlan shooting foul (Sammy Hunter draws the foul)
9:02
Sammy Hunter misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:02
Sammy Hunter offensive rebound
8:50
+2
Khadim Sy makes two point dunk (Luis Rodriguez assists)
6-24
8:26
+2
Tristan Jarrett makes two point jump shot (Hezekiah Quinlan assists)
8-24
8:20
Khadim Sy turnover (bad pass)
8:02
Jayveous McKinnis misses two point jump shot
8:00
Sammy Hunter defensive rebound
7:48
Tristan Jarrett personal foul (Sammy Hunter draws the foul)
7:48
TV timeout
7:47
Sammy Hunter misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:47
Jonas James defensive rebound
7:37
Jonas James offensive foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
7:37
Jonas James turnover
7:32
Hezekiah Quinlan personal foul (Romello White draws the foul)
7:32
+1
Romello White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-25
7:32
Romello White misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:32
Larry Kuimi defensive rebound
7:11
Tristan Jarrett misses two point jump shot
7:09
Jayveous McKinnis offensive rebound
7:01
Romello White blocks Jayveous McKinnis's two point layup
6:59
Ken Evans offensive rebound
7:01
Tigers turnover (back court violation)
6:38
Robert Allen misses two point jump shot
6:36
Ken Evans defensive rebound
6:14
Ken Evans turnover (lost ball) (Devontae Shuler steals)
6:07
+2
Jarkel Joiner makes two point dunk (Robert Allen assists)
8-27
5:49
Romello White personal foul (Jayveous McKinnis draws the foul)
5:39
Jonas James misses two point jump shot
5:37
Larry Kuimi offensive rebound
5:33
Tristan Jarrett offensive foul
5:33
Tristan Jarrett turnover
5:20
Jayveous McKinnis shooting foul (Romello White draws the foul)
5:20
+1
Romello White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-28
5:20
+1
Romello White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-29
5:09
+2
Jayveous McKinnis makes two point dunk (Jonas James assists)
10-29
4:50
+2
Austin Crowley makes two point layup
10-31
4:30
Calvin Temple misses two point jump shot
4:28
Antavion Collum defensive rebound
4:17
Antavion Collum misses two point jump shot
4:15
Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
4:03
+2
Jayveous McKinnis makes two point jump shot (Jonas James assists)
12-31
|
3:42
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Calvin Temple misses two point layup
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Cainan McClelland shooting foul (Matthew Murrell draws the foul)
|
|
3:21
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-32
|
3:21
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-33
|
3:06
|
|
|
Wesley Taylor misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
+3
|
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Antavion Collum assists)
|
12-36
|
2:45
|
|
|
Austin Crowley shooting foul (Calvin Temple draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Calvin Temple misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Calvin Temple misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
+3
|
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Matthew Murrell assists)
|
12-39
|
2:18
|
|
|
Cainan McClelland misses two point layup
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Romello White blocks Jayveous McKinnis's two point layup
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Antavion Collum defensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Devontae Shuler makes two point jump shot (Antavion Collum assists)
|
12-41
|
1:15
|
|
|
Cainan McClelland misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Dimencio Vaughn defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Dimencio Vaughn turnover (lost ball) (Jayveous McKinnis steals)
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Jump ball. Darrian Wilson vs. Devontae Shuler (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Ken Evans turnover (lost ball) (Antavion Collum steals)
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Romello White misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Antavion Collum offensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis blocks Matthew Murrell's two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Antavion Collum offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|