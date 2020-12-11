|
20:00
|
|
|
Warren Washington vs. Asbjorn Midtgaard (Antelopes gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
+3
|
Oscar Frayer makes three point jump shot (Alessandro Lever assists)
|
0-3
|
19:11
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Zane Meeks misses two point layup
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Zane Meeks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:01
|
|
+1
|
Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-0
|
18:51
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Frayer makes two point jump shot
|
4-2
|
18:29
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard blocks Tre Coleman's two point layup
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Oscar Frayer defensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Tre Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|
6-2
|
17:54
|
|
|
Oscar Frayer misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Warren Washington shooting foul (Asbjorn Midtgaard draws the foul)
|
|
17:24
|
|
+1
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-3
|
17:24
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
9-3
|
16:48
|
|
|
Oscar Frayer turnover (Tre Coleman steals)
|
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks makes two point dunk (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|
11-3
|
16:16
|
|
|
Mikey Dixon misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Zane Meeks offensive foul
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Zane Meeks turnover
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard misses two point layup
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard offensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
+2
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists)
|
8-8
|
14:35
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses two point layup
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Gabe McGlothan shooting foul (K.J. Hymes draws the foul)
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:13
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Hymes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-8
|
13:53
|
|
+3
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean Miller-Moore assists)
|
9-11
|
13:28
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound
|
|
13:10
|
|
+2
|
Sean Miller-Moore makes two point jump shot
|
9-13
|
12:45
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Hymes makes two point dunk (Robby Robinson assists)
|
11-13
|
12:29
|
|
|
Jayden Stone misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Kane Milling defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Sean Miller-Moore personal foul
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Gabe McGlothan shooting foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)
|
|
12:18
|
|
+1
|
Kane Milling makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-13
|
12:18
|
|
+1
|
Kane Milling makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-13
|
11:56
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes personal foul
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:53
|
|
+2
|
Dima Zdor makes two point dunk (Chance McMillian assists)
|
13-15
|
11:40
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes offensive rebound
|
|
11:31
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Hymes makes two point layup
|
15-15
|
11:15
|
|
+3
|
Jayden Stone makes three point jump shot (Dima Zdor assists)
|
15-18
|
10:51
|
|
|
Kane Milling offensive foul
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Kane Milling turnover
|
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Stone makes two point layup
|
15-20
|
10:21
|
|
|
Oscar Frayer personal foul
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard blocks Tre Coleman's two point layup
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Tre Coleman offensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Oscar Frayer blocks Tre Coleman's two point layup
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Wolf Pack offensive rebound
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Wolf Pack turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Warren Washington defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Oscar Frayer defensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup (Alessandro Lever assists)
|
15-22
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|
17-22
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point layup
|
17-24
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|
19-24
|
8:18
|
|
|
Oscar Frayer turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:05
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|
22-24
|
7:51
|
|
+3
|
Alessandro Lever makes three point jump shot (Oscar Frayer assists)
|
22-27
|
7:24
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zane Meeks assists)
|
25-27
|
6:55
|
|
|
Tre Coleman personal foul (Asbjorn Midtgaard draws the foul)
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Mikey Dixon offensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Mikey Dixon turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
6:12
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zane Meeks assists)
|
28-27
|
5:43
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever misses two point layup
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Antelopes offensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever misses two point layup
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever offensive rebound
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Zane Meeks shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|
|
5:38
|
|
+1
|
Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-28
|
5:38
|
|
+1
|
Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-29
|
5:26
|
|
+2
|
Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists)
|
30-29
|
5:11
|
|
|
Mikey Dixon turnover (Grant Sherfield steals)
|
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|
32-29
|
5:06
|
|
|
Antelopes 30 second timeout
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever offensive foul
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever turnover
|
|
4:32
|
|
+3
|
Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot
|
35-29
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
35-31
|
3:50
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Hymes makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists)
|
37-31
|
3:50
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes technical foul
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Alessandro Lever makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
37-32
|
3:41
|
|
|
Oscar Frayer misses two point dunk
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Oscar Frayer offensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
+3
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean Miller-Moore assists)
|
37-35
|
3:15
|
|
+3
|
Kane Milling makes three point jump shot
|
40-35
|
2:54
|
|
|
Robby Robinson shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-36
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-37
|
2:42
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
+2
|
Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
40-39
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Warren Washington makes two point layup
|
42-39
|
2:14
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses two point layup
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Robby Robinson personal foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Alessandro Lever misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Kane Milling defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Henry makes two point layup
|
44-39
|
1:36
|
|
|
Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Frayer makes two point jump shot
|
44-41
|
0:50
|
|
|
Warren Washington misses two point dunk
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
Gabe McGlothan makes two point layup (Dima Zdor assists)
|
44-43
|
0:02
|
|
|
Oscar Frayer personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|